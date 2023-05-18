Authentic no-stretch denim gets better with every wear. The best denim jackets will break in over time and are also machine washable. We’ve rounded up the best jean jackets for every taste and budget, from classic looks to more modern takes we know you’re going to love!

The Levi’s Type III is considered perhaps the most famous denim jacket in history — the template, if you will. If you’re looking for the classic four-pocket, waist tab, straight fit, 100 percent cotton denim jacket, that’s the Type III. Then, there’s the blanket-lined, corduroy collar styles that derive from the original Lee Stormrider jacket created in the mid-1900s, which has become a cultural icon in its own right ever since. The Lee Stormrider, which was originally worn by workmen and cowboys, was quickly adopted by Hollywood stars who wanted to look like cowboys. It was seen on everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Paul Newman and Steve McQueen. More recently, Ryan Gosling has been seen rocking a vintage Lee’s Stormrider.

Do you remember your first jean jacket? A great denim jacket feels like a wardrobe staple that everyone has, from kids to adults. It’s a timeless style that not only works for day-to-day, but for traveling as well. A jean jacket goes with everything, from skirts and dresses to joggers and leggings.

Best Overall Madewell Jean Jacket in Medford Wash Madewell View On Madewell.com Why We Love It This is a classic four-pocket denim jacket in a true blue wash. What to Consider We suggest sizing up as this jacket runs snug around the chest and arms. The Madewell Jean Jacket in the Medford Wash is a classic, straight quality denim jacket in a beautiful blue; it’s a wardrobe staple you’ll get years of wear from. This is a core piece that can be used spring through fall year after year. Ranging from XXS to XXL in both standard and plus sizes, we love that this is a jacket for different body types. It comes in soft denim with a slight amount of stretch and a more streamlined slim fit. We also love that it hits at the hips and has long sleeves great for scrunching or cuffing. Pair this with a flowy summer dress or your favorite pair of white jeans for the perfect spring look. Price at time of publish: $128 The Details: XXS to XXL (standard and plus) | Cotton

Best Fleece-lined Levi Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket Levi View On Zappos View On Levi.com View On Macy's Why We Love It This classic style is the perfect cozy fall jacket. What to Consider 100 percent cotton in non-stretch denim, this jacket is stiffer with less give. The Levi’s Original Sherpa Trucker is a cozy take on one of the most iconic denim jackets around, the Levi’s Trucker jacket. The body and collar are lined in faux-shearling and the arms have a soft quilted lining that make this jacket warm and versatile for chillier temperatures. While the jacket is a button-up, the front flap pockets have snap buttons for added convenience. If the waist is too wide on this trucker fit, simply adjust the back tabs. We suggest sizing up as this jacket has a snugger fit across the chest. Price at time of publish: $108 The Details: XS to XL | Cotton, non-stretch denim

Best Budget Dollhouse Women's Size Denim Jacket Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It This denim jacket is lightweight and perfect for packing. What to Consider The jacket has some stretch, so tumble dry to avoid shrinkage. This is a medium-wash, relaxed classic four-pocket denim jacket that hits at the waist. The soft and relaxed fabric is easily machine washable. The stretch fit, especially around the shoulders, allows this jacket to accommodate a variety of body types. A classic, no fuss denim jacket, it’s a great “base” piece that can either be worn alone, or you can add patches or have it embroidered for some extra originality. Price at time of publish: $21 The Details: S to XL | Cotton, polyester, spandex The Best Travel Clothes and Accessories for Women of 2023

Best Splurge Tory Burch Denim Barn Jacket Tory Burch View On Mytheresa.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Toryburch.com Why We Love It The quality of the denim and utilitarian style make this jacket timeless and versatile for many different looks. What to Consider This jacket runs large, so order a size down. If you’re inspired by Kate Middleton’s style, you’ll love this Tory Burch Denim Barn Jacket that reads country chic. An updated utilitarian staple, the denim barn jacket is made from high quality heavyweight denim in a non-stretch fabric. Snap buttons and two large front pockets add a workwear edge. The cuffs stylishly roll, showing a cream and white nature-inspired pattern lining. However, the rest of the jacket is unlined. You can really feel the quality of the denim with this piece, and it’s beautiful stitching elevates it from standard barn wear. Price at time of publish: $299 The Details: 00 to 14 | Cotton, elastane

Best Black GAP Collarless Denim Jacket with Washwell GAP View On Gap.com Why We Love It This versatile denim jacket is collarless and perfect for summer. What to Consider This jacket runs big, so order a size down. Slimmer fit and cropped in length, this collarless denim jacket has a ladylike style that lets statement collars, scarves, and necklaces shine. It hits at the waist, but Gap advises customers to size up. We love how the brass-colored buttons compliment the vintage black wash. For those looking for a unique black denim jacket, this one has much to offer. Price at time of publish: $90 The Details: XXS to XXL | Cotton, recycled cotton, elastane

Best White Old Navy Classic White Jean Jacket Old Navy View On Gap.com Why We Love It You’ll get tons of compliments in this Old Navy bestseller, and it’ll last for years. What to Consider It may be tricky to find the right fit, so we recommend sizing down. This Old Navy white jean jacket has a relaxed fit and comes in a sturdy denim, but it’s still lightweight enough to give you full range of motion. This button-up jacket has classic button flap pockets on either side of the chest and bonus vertical on-seam buttons on either side, closer to the hem. Made from 100 percent cotton, this jacket is figure-flattering with no stretch and hits below the waist. Note that this jacket fits closer to a trucker style than other Old Navy denim jacket styles. It’s perfect for summer nights and long airplane rides. Price at time of publish: $45 The Details: XS to XXL | Cotton

Best Medium-wash Banana Republic The Roper Jean Jacket Banana Republic View On Gap.com Why We Love It Unique features give this piece the look of a luxury denim jacket for a moderate price. What to Consider Featuring thicker denim with a slimmer fit, this denim jacket is a bit less forgiving. This sturdy jean jacket exudes luxury with its timeless medium-wash. Made in Italy, this high-waisted jacket is made of a blend of new and organic cotton with vegan leather seams and a flap front pocket. That pocket is perfect for travel, since you can securely place your hotel room key, ID, or passport inside while you’re navigating the airport or busy city streets. Made of high quality, reasonably thick denim, this jacket is unlined, making it even better for layering and transitional weather travel. The waist tabs at the back give this denim jacket an even more tailored fit. Price at time of publish: $80 The Details: XXS to XXL | Cotton, organic cotton

Best Dark-wash Express Dark Wash Cropped Denim Trucker Jacket Express View On Express.com Why We Love It We love the beautiful indigo color and crisp tailoring of this jacket. What to Consider It runs a little large, but that could be a bonus with the cropped fit. A dark indigo denim jacket is perfect for a night on the town. This style from Express has just the right amount of stretch and a cropped fit that hits mid-stomach. It features silver hardware and button flap chest pockets for the perfect blend of fashion and function. We suggest buying two sizes down if you want a more tailored look. The dark indigo looks especially great with a pop of color, so we recommend wearing something fun and bright underneath. Price at time of publish: $80 The Details: XXS to XXL | Cotton, rayon, spandex

Best Light-wash Riders by Lee Indigo Denim Jacket Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It This jacket comes in stretch denim and is extremely comfortable for travel. What to Consider The pockets are smaller than on other similar styles. We love this feminine, updated Riders by Lee denim jacket in the light wash "falling star" color. This jacket has two front flaps, vertical pockets, and adjustable back tabs that give it a classic jean jacket style. The current model has also been updated with details like a slightly tapered waist and smaller pockets. A customer favorite for the great price and color variety, this jacket is unlined with plenty of stretch, making it perfect for layering. Price at time of publish: $39 The Details: XS to XL | Cotton, polyester, rayon, spandex

Best Embroidered Treasure & Bond Soutache Embroidered Quilted Cotton Jacket Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Why We Love It We love the eye-catching style of this embroidered chambray jacket. What to Consider This jacket doesn’t have fasteners and remains open. There’s something homey about a beautiful quilted chambray jacket. This Treasure & Bond piece is perfect for transitional weather and radiates coastal New England style. The soutache embroidery adds elegance to this denim piece, and it’s cotton lined with polyester fill for added warmth. Note that the XXS to XL sizing translates to sizes 00 to 16. Though it is quilted, feel free to wash this jacket in the machine and tumble dry. Price at time of publish: $129 The Details: XXS to XL | Cotton

Best Oversized Legendary Whitetails Men’s Stockyards Cowboy Cut Flannel Lined Denim Jacket Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It This is a current version of the iconic Lee Stormrider jacket. What to Consider This jacket comes in a natural oversized fit with a boyfriend cut, so consider if it may be too boxy for you. The Legendary Whitetails Men’s Stockyards Cowboy cut jacket is a great interpretation of the iconic Lee Stormrider jacket. The blanket-style heavyweight flannel lining is perfect for chillier outings or exploring a city, and the durable corduroy collar adds great contrast. We also love that the denim and lining are both weighty and durable. A few years ago, J. Crew partnered with Wallace & Barnes on a similar denim jacket and it sold out immediately. We managed to get our hands on one and it’s now our go-to denim jacket during the transitional months. Price at time of publish: $82 The Details: S to 3XL Big | Cotton

Best Stretch Kut from the Kloth Amelia Denim Jacket Kut View On Bloomingdales Why We Love It This jacket is incredibly soft, and has some stretch but maintains a tailored look. What to Consider It runs a little small so order a size up. This Kut from the Kloth Amelia denim jacket is a crowd favorite due to its soft spandex material. It has black hardware and a slimmer silhouette, making it easy to dress up or down. Its lightweight material makes it the perfect summer packing essential, especially if you’re Team Carry-on. Price at time of publish: $89 The Details: XS to XL | Cotton, polyester, rayon, spandex The 14 Best Shackets for Travel of 2023

Best Size Inclusive Jcrew Classic denim jacket in Brilliant Day wash Jcrew View On Jcrew.com Why We Love It We love the wash of this classic denim jacket and it looks even better over time. What to Consider It’s a little pricey for a jean jacket. The J. Crew Classic jean jacket in the Brilliant Day Wash is a bestseller, and it’s no surprise why. Hitting at the hip, this four-pocket denim jacket only gets better with wear. 100 percent cotton with no stretch, this jacket is of premium quality and super soft, plus it ranges from XXXS to 3X, making it an excellent choice for customers of all different body types. Price at time of publish: $110 The Details: XXXS to 3X | Cotton



Best Hooded Free People Flawless Hooded Denim Jacket Free People View On Freepeople.com Why We Love It This jacket gives you the layered look without the discomfort of bulkiness. What to Consider It has an oversized, baggy fit. This Free People oversized denim jacket with a contrasting gray hood has a youthful style, and the subtle distressing gives it the look of a lived-in staple. This is the perfect hoodie for throwing on when you’re out and about running errands or are going for a casual but still cute look. Price at time of publish: $148 The Details: XS to XL | Cotton, polyester

Best Cropped Gap Oversized Crop Denim Jacket with Washwell Gap View On Gap.com Why We Love It In beach pebble beige and a frayed cropped hem, this jacket is beachy-cool. What to Consider Cropped and oversized, this could be a little boxy. This Gap jacket has an oversized cropped fit and a straight silhouette. The two roomy front flap buttons add to the overall design and the raw hem adds a fashionable touch. The color, classic shape, and understated design make this the perfect light jacket for spring weather. Great with high-waisted pants and especially flattering on petite bodies, this jacket is made of lightweight and high-quality denim. The light wash of this GAP denim jacket is also a crowd pleaser. Price at time of publish: $71 The Details: XXS to XXL | Cotton, recycled cotton