Catching island vibes doesn’t necessarily require a passport. With water views complimented by palm trees or pine trees, and outdoor activities ranging from swimming to hiking, every type of traveler is bound to find the island getaway they dream of right here in the United States — if they know where to look. Luckily, T+L readers’ 2023 list of favorite U.S. islands can point them to pristine beaches and national parks, from Washington to Texas, and Florida up to Maine. The No. 1 spot on our domestic islands list this year went to the Golden Isles in Georgia, which climbed its way up from No. 5 in 2022.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Islands were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Natural attractions/beaches

Activities/sights

Restaurants/food

People/friendliness

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

Travel + Leisure readers have long loved a Florida vacation — especially with family — but this year, they’re especially excited about its island destinations. Islands off of the Carolinas also took top spots — some, like Hilton Head and Kiawah, charming readers over and over again. Off the New England coast, Maine’s Mount Desert Island and Massachusetts’ Nantucket both made the list. Heading west, readers loved South Padre Island in Texas for a relaxed vacation and Washington’s San Juan Islands for the dramatic scenery. And last year’s No. 1, Mackinac Island, Michigan, may have dropped to No. 2, but readers still can’t resist its small-town charm.

The Winner

Golden Isles (Jekyll Island, Little St. Simons Island, Sea Island, St. Simons Island)

Nestled between Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, the Golden Isles consist of four barrier islands with wide stretches of sand, historical landmarks, and a variety of activities for all ages. The isles also boast antique shops, galleries, boutiques, and outdoor markets. And the Peach State’s beach destinations serve their own spin on beloved southern cuisine: coastal favorites like oysters and wild Georgia shrimp are aplenty. A visit to this Georgian gem is sure to give travelers a good dose of sun and sand — with a side of southern charm, of course.

The Full List

1. Golden Isles (Jekyll Island, Little St. Simons Island, Sea Island, St. Simons Island), Georgia

Reader Score: 92.15

2. Mackinac Island, Michigan

Reader Score: 90.67

3. Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Reader Score: 89.27

4. Mount Desert Island, Maine

Reader Score: 86.77

5. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 85.55

6. Sanibel Island, Florida

Reader Score: 84.96

7. Longboat Key, Florida

Reader Score: 84.44

8. Amelia Island, Florida

Reader Score: 84.19

9. Florida Keys, Florida

Reader Score: 84.37

10. Captiva Island, Florida

Reader Score: 82.90

11. San Juan Islands, Washington

Reader Score: 82.60

12. Nantucket, Massachusetts

Reader Score: 82.48

13. Daufuskie Island, South Carolina

Reader Score: 81.94

14. South Padre Island, Texas

Reader Score: 81.68

15. Outer Banks, North Carolina

Reader Score: 81.61

