World's Best Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Islands in the Continental U.S. of 2023 These are the best stateside spots to relax island style, according to T+L readers who voted in our annual "World's Best Awards" survey for 2023. Catching island vibes doesn't necessarily require a passport. With water views complimented by palm trees or pine trees, and outdoor activities ranging from swimming to hiking, every type of traveler is bound to find the island getaway they dream of right here in the United States — if they know where to look. Luckily, T+L readers' 2023 list of favorite U.S. islands can point them to pristine beaches and national parks, from Washington to Texas, and Florida up to Maine. The No. 1 spot on our domestic islands list this year went to the Golden Isles in Georgia, which climbed its way up from No. 5 in 2022. How Voting Works Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.). Islands were specifically rated on the criteria below: Natural attractions/beachesActivities/sightsRestaurants/foodPeople/friendlinessValue For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses. Michael Deemer/Getty Images What Readers Loved Travel + Leisure readers have long loved a Florida vacation — especially with family — but this year, they're especially excited about its island destinations. Islands off of the Carolinas also took top spots — some, like Hilton Head and Kiawah, charming readers over and over again. Off the New England coast, Maine's Mount Desert Island and Massachusetts' Nantucket both made the list. Heading west, readers loved South Padre Island in Texas for a relaxed vacation and Washington's San Juan Islands for the dramatic scenery. And last year's No. 1, Mackinac Island, Michigan, may have dropped to No. 2, but readers still can't resist its small-town charm. The Winner Golden Isles (Jekyll Island, Little St. Simons Island, Sea Island, St. Simons Island) Courtesy of Explore Georgia Nestled between Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, the Golden Isles consist of four barrier islands with wide stretches of sand, historical landmarks, and a variety of activities for all ages. The isles also boast antique shops, galleries, boutiques, and outdoor markets. And the Peach State's beach destinations serve their own spin on beloved southern cuisine: coastal favorites like oysters and wild Georgia shrimp are aplenty. A visit to this Georgian gem is sure to give travelers a good dose of sun and sand — with a side of southern charm, of course. The Full List 1. Golden Isles (Jekyll Island, Little St. Simons Island, Sea Island, St. Simons Island), Georgia Reader Score: 92.15 2. Mackinac Island, Michigan Reader Score: 90.67 3. Kiawah Island, South Carolina Reader Score: 89.27 4. Mount Desert Island, Maine Reader Score: 86.77 5. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 85.55 6. Sanibel Island, Florida Reader Score: 84.96 7. Longboat Key, Florida Reader Score: 84.44 8. Amelia Island, Florida Reader Score: 84.19 9. Florida Keys, Florida Reader Score: 84.37 10. Captiva Island, Florida Reader Score: 82.90 11. San Juan Islands, Washington Reader Score: 82.60 12. Nantucket, Massachusetts Reader Score: 82.48 13. Daufuskie Island, South Carolina Reader Score: 81.94 14. South Padre Island, Texas Reader Score: 81.68 15. Outer Banks, North Carolina Reader Score: 81.61