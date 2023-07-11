Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Islands in Hawaii of 2023

From quiet beaches to lively urban neighborhoods, destinations like Kauai and Maui earned the top spots in our annual "World’s Best Awards" survey for 2023.

By
John Wogan
John Wogan
John Wogan
Published on July 11, 2023
Image of family standing on cliffs overlooking a Maui beach at sunset
Photo:

Taylor McIntyre/Travel + Leisure

Of the eight primary islands in the Hawaiian archipelago, only five have consistently made the list of T+L readers’ favorites — and this year, a perennial runner-up has finally earned the top spot.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Islands were specifically rated on the criteria below:

  • Natural attractions/beaches
  • Activities/sights
  • Restaurants/food
  • People/friendliness
  • Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses. 

What Readers Loved

Each Hawaiian island has its own distinct feel, and the characteristics that propelled Maui to this year’s runner-up position include natural wonders like “Haleakalā National Park’s volcano crater at sunrise,” which wow'ed one reader. The summit sits about 10,000 feet above sea level, and it’s a popular day trip for its otherworldly landscape and geological history. But readers loved Maui’s man-made qualities, too, including the town of Lahaina, which one reader described as “the place to go for dinner, with choices that range from casual burger joints to French fine dining restaurants.”

“There are so many things to see and do” on Oahu (No. 4), according to one reader. Hawaii’s most populous island is home to the capital, Honolulu, which has a more urban and bustling feel than any other place in the state (along with a population of more than 350,000). A thriving restaurant scene draws visitors to neighborhoods like Chinatown, and institutions like the Bishop Museum offer tourists the chance to learn about Indigenous Hawaiian history and culture. Still, the beaches continue to be a big draw, especially those on the North Shore, where competitions are held for the world’s best surfers. 

But among voter, it was Kauai that earned the No. 1 spot. Find out why T+L readers just can't stay away.

The Winner

Kauai, Hawaii

Aerial drone shot of Hanalei bay and beach on the north shore of Kauai in Hawaii

BackyardProduction/Getty Images

The many attributes readers love about Kauai include “snorkeling with turtles at Ke’e Beach and Queen’s Bath, the farmers markets, and the area of Princeville, which is beautiful.” Although Kauai gets plenty of showers — it receives more rainfall than almost anyplace else on earth — that just means the landscape is lush with tropical greenery, and beautiful forested vistas abound. Other than Lanai (No. 5), it’s also smaller than the other islands on the list, which makes it easy to navigate all of it in a single trip. Among the can’t-miss sites? Waimea Canyon, which, according to one reader, is “not quite as big as the Grand Canyon, but seems pretty close!”

T+L Reader

Kauai is the best island for a more laid-back Hawaii experience. The North Shore is simply gorgeous.

— T+L Reader

The Full List

1. Kauai, Hawaii

WBA Hall of Fame honoree.

Reader Score: 88.22

2. Maui, Hawaii

WBA Hall of Fame honoree.

Reader Score: 87.37

3. Island of Hawaii, Hawaii

WBA Hall of Fame honoree.

Reader Score: 86.97

4. Oahu, Hawaii

Reader Score: 86.12

5. Lanai, Hawaii

Reader Score: 83.20

