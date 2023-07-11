Of the eight primary islands in the Hawaiian archipelago, only five have consistently made the list of T+L readers’ favorites — and this year, a perennial runner-up has finally earned the top spot.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Islands were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Natural attractions/beaches

Activities/sights

Restaurants/food

People/friendliness

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

Each Hawaiian island has its own distinct feel, and the characteristics that propelled Maui to this year’s runner-up position include natural wonders like “Haleakalā National Park’s volcano crater at sunrise,” which wow'ed one reader. The summit sits about 10,000 feet above sea level, and it’s a popular day trip for its otherworldly landscape and geological history. But readers loved Maui’s man-made qualities, too, including the town of Lahaina, which one reader described as “the place to go for dinner, with choices that range from casual burger joints to French fine dining restaurants.”

“There are so many things to see and do” on Oahu (No. 4), according to one reader. Hawaii’s most populous island is home to the capital, Honolulu, which has a more urban and bustling feel than any other place in the state (along with a population of more than 350,000). A thriving restaurant scene draws visitors to neighborhoods like Chinatown, and institutions like the Bishop Museum offer tourists the chance to learn about Indigenous Hawaiian history and culture. Still, the beaches continue to be a big draw, especially those on the North Shore, where competitions are held for the world’s best surfers.

But among voter, it was Kauai that earned the No. 1 spot. Find out why T+L readers just can't stay away.

The Winner

Kauai, Hawaii

The many attributes readers love about Kauai include “snorkeling with turtles at Ke’e Beach and Queen’s Bath, the farmers markets, and the area of Princeville, which is beautiful.” Although Kauai gets plenty of showers — it receives more rainfall than almost anyplace else on earth — that just means the landscape is lush with tropical greenery, and beautiful forested vistas abound. Other than Lanai (No. 5), it’s also smaller than the other islands on the list, which makes it easy to navigate all of it in a single trip. Among the can’t-miss sites? Waimea Canyon, which, according to one reader, is “not quite as big as the Grand Canyon, but seems pretty close!”



Kauai is the best island for a more laid-back Hawaii experience. The North Shore is simply gorgeous. — T+L Reader

The Full List

1. Kauai, Hawaii

Reader Score: 88.22



2. Maui, Hawaii

Reader Score: 87.37

3. Island of Hawaii, Hawaii

Reader Score: 86.97

4. Oahu, Hawaii

Reader Score: 86.12

5. Lanai, Hawaii

Reader Score: 83.20

