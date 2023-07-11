When Travel + Leisure readers head to the islands of the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas, they’re craving relaxation above all else. But as this year’s list of favorites proves, the places that help them fulfill that goal vary widely, from isles known for their sun-soaked shores and ultra-exclusive resorts to rustic sailors’ hideaways with pristine swimming coves and hiking trails.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Islands were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Natural attractions/beaches

Activities/sights

Restaurants/food

People/friendliness

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

T+L readers dialed into three factors above all else when it came to sharing what they loved most about islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas: the people, beaches, and water. One voter praised Anguilla (No. 2) profusely: “The island has 33 beaches — most of which are stunning in different ways, like white sand or peaceful coves surrounded by rocks — and the water is the bluest I've ever seen. The absolute best thing about this island is the friendliness of the people. They are the most welcoming people in the Caribbean. It is my happy place, and I will continue to go back as long as I can physically get around and can afford to do so.” Another place that epitomized the trifecta: St. Vincent and the Grenadines (No. 17). “Beaches are beautiful (especially Palm Island), and we have always found the locals to be so friendly — plus, great snorkeling in the cays,” shared one reader.

But there’s no shortage of options for travelers seeking activities under the sun either. “I love that you can swim in a cove, hike a mountain, and eat sushi all in the same day,” recalled one reader who spent time on Virgin Gorda (No. 7). “The rock caves that you can hike through were beautiful,” shared another, who toured the island via catamaran. Jamaica (No. 23) was memorable for another WBA voter who “enjoyed the bamboo raft ride down the Martha Brae River,” calling the adventure “scenic and beautiful.” And then there’s No. 18 Bonaire, which has “excellent scuba diving and snorkeling, restaurants, and friendly people,” according to a reader.

But it was the Nature Island that once again earned readers’ highest marks, securing the No. 1 spot for a second year in a row. Read on to find out what makes it such a special destination in WBA voters’ eyes.

The Winner

Dominica

Elspeth Velten/Travel + Leisure

In contrast to the Caribbean islands known for well-heeled crowds and white-sand beaches, this mountainous haven primarily draws eco-minded travelers who long to get lost in its rain forests, hot springs, and black-sand shores. “It is a sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of stressful living,” mused one reader. “This is a place that should be on everyone's bucket list. The people are friendly and welcoming, and there is so much to explore!” Among the most popular activities: hiking to sites like the famed volcanic Boiling Lake and the serene Emerald Pool in Morne Trois Pitons National Park. And while the island’s rugged glories are the driving force behind a visit, that doesn’t mean there aren’t luxe places to stay, including Secret Bay — this year’s reader-favorite Caribbean resort.

T+L Reader This is a place that should be on everyone’s bucket list. — T+L Reader

The Full List

1. Dominica

Reader Score: 93.66

2. Anguilla

Reader Score: 90.10

3. St. John: U.S. Virgin Islands

Reader Score: 88.82

4. Eleuthera: Bahamas

Reader Score: 88.30

5. St. Lucia

Reader Score: 88.20

6. St. Bart's

Reader Score: 88.18

7. Virgin Gorda: British Virgin Islands

Reader Score: 87.93

8. Nevis: St. Kitts and Nevis

Reader Score: 87.48

9. Aruba

Reader Score: 86.96

10. Turks & Caicos

Reader Score: 86.48

11. Jost Van Dyke: British Virgin Islands

Reader Score: 86.38

12. Harbour Island: Bahamas

Reader Score: 86.11

13. Exumas: Bahamas

Reader Score: 85.92

14. Vieques: Puerto Rico

Reader Score: 85.78

15. Grenada: Grenada

Reader Score: 85.76

16. New Providence: Bahamas

Reader Score: 85.18

17. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Reader Score: 85.04

18. Bonaire

Reader Score: 84.75

19. Culebra: Puerto Rico

Reader Score: 84.32

20. St. Maarten/St. Martin

Reader Score: 84.26

21. Barbados

Reader Score: 83.63

22. Antigua: Antigua and Barbuda

Reader Score: 83.33

23. Jamaica

Reader Score: 83.05

24. Cayman Islands

Reader Score: 82.91

25. St. Kitts: St. Kitts and Nevis

Reader Score: 82.44

