As we continue to seek a new normal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, health and wellbeing remains at the forefront of many minds, and the number of people traveling for self-care is only growing. (In fact, wellness tourism is projected to become a $1.3-trillion market by 2025, according to the Global Wellness Institute.) Travel + Leisure readers, for their part, are drawn to international destination spas where results go beyond the physical to kickstart shifts in mind and spirit, too.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Destination spas were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Accommodations/facilities

Treatments

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

T+L readers’ favorite international destination spas may span four different countries and three continents, but they all share the same commitment to a few key tenets: delivering personalized wellness experiences, fostering a connection to nature and self, and equipping travelers with the tools to make lasting change. “The ability to individualize my stay was amazing,” one voter said of No. 2 Chiva-Som, a popular retreat located in the seaside town of Hua Hin in Thailand. Guests work with dedicated health and wellness advisors to address their concerns, such as stress management or physical fitness, and programs can include genomic testing and customized supplements to meet specific goals.

One of the reader favorites that demonstrates just how impactful a certain setting can be is No. 3 Ananda in the Himalayas. Situated on a hill that overlooks the city of Rishikesh, one of India’s ancient spiritual hubs, the serene destination spa takes advantage of both its prime position in the Himalayan foothills and its proximity to the Ganges, offering nature treks, white-water rafting excursions, and spiritual ceremonies at the sacred river. The surrounding nature underpins the property’s approach to holistic and Ayurvedic treatments, encouraging guests to slow down and reconsider their own notions of wellbeing and balance. “The experience was like no other,” one voter summarized.

Readers also appreciated that, despite any accolades earned over the years (World’s Best included), these destination spas never rest on their laurels. Take Mexico’s Rancho La Puerta (No. 4), for example. “They are perpetually looking at what they provide and how to do so better,” shared one voter of the frequent WBA winner. “After a week of exercising my body, eating organic vegetarian food, being exposed to the sun, and meeting new people, I felt completely rejuvenated!” One of the big draws here is the supplemental programming, which ranges from crafting workshops that help spark creativity to cooking classes that teach healthy recipes guests can continue making at home.

The Winner

The Ranch Italy at Palazzo Fiuggi: Fiuggi, Italy

In May 2022, the famed Malibu-based destination spa took its signature program abroad for the first time, launching at a luxury wellness center about an hour outside of Rome. The picturesque setting combined with The Ranch’s intensive approach to health resets is already impressing T+L readers. “During the day the hikes were beautiful, and the massage was very high quality,” shared one WBA voter. “The food was healthy and delicious, and the amenities, especially the spa, were amazing. It had almost everything that you could want to indulge in, including the holistic Kneipp Method therapy, which was particularly useful after the long hikes — as was the sauna and cold plunge.” Beyond the location, much of the program’s appeal lies in its limited group size (just 25 participants in each of the week-long sessions) and structured schedule, which eliminates decision fatigue. Surrendering to the system might be tough for some people, but it can be transformative in the end. As one voter wrote, “This experience really changed my life.”

The Full List

1. The Ranch Italy at Palazzo Fiuggi: Fiuggi, Italy

Reader Score: 99.42

2. Chiva-Som: Hua Hin, Thailand

Reader Score: 98.62

3. Ananda in the Himalayas: Uttarakhand, India

Reader Score: 95.73

4. Rancho La Puerta: Tecate, Mexico

Reader Score: 95.63

5. Terme di Saturnia: Saturnia, Italy

Reader Score: 94.67