These days, international airports are far more than just transit hubs that help travelers get from Point A to B. They're entire destinations unto themselves, with impressive (often locally sourced or inspired) shopping, dining, and entertainment options to make time onsite feel well-spent. Some Travel + Leisure readers have even found themselves wishing for longer layovers to take advantage of the plentiful amenities.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).



Airports were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Access

Check-in/security

Restaurants/bars

Shopping

Design.

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.



What Readers Loved

T+L readers continue to favor the big hubs in Asia and the Middle East, where many long-haul flights connect. These airports offer ample amenities for rest and relaxation, as well as shopping and entertainment.

With Copenhagen falling off the list from last year, WBA Hall of Fame honoree Zurich Airport in Switzerland holds out this year as Western Europe's only representative in the top 10. (Hong Kong International Airport, which ranked No. 6 in 2022, also dropped from the list of readers’ favorites for 2023.) But perhaps the biggest surprise of airports to make this year’s list is Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, which is making its World's Best Awards debut at No. 4.

The No. 7 Istanbul Airport, a relative newcomer designed to handle 90 million passengers per year, had one voter wishing they’d had more time on-site. If there's any complaint about these airports, it's that you may find yourself running long distances for a tight connection. Of Istanbul, one respondent noted that "it's huge, and with the size comes some challenges if flight connection times are tight," but also reported they found it beautiful.

As for this year's No. 1, Singapore Changi Airport takes the top spot once more. Read on to find out why Changi still reigns and discover the other international airports that made the list.

The Winner

Singapore Changi Airport: Singapore

Courtesy of Singapore Changi Airport

Since 2013, the year Travel + Leisure introduced airports to the World's Best Awards, Singapore Changi has remained at the top of the rankings. "I can't think of a better airport in the world," wrote one voter. It's not difficult to see why. Even if you've never been to the airport, you'll probably recognize the Jewel, Changi’s six-acre retail-and-entertainment complex that also features a rock-climbing wall, Singapore's largest hedge maze, and the world's tallest airport slide. But its most famous attraction is still the Rain Vortex, the world's tallest indoor waterfall, surrounded by an indoor forest with elevated walkways.

The Full List

1. Singapore Changi Airport: Singapore

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 94.42

2. Dubai International Airport: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Reader Score: 89.98

3. Hamad International Airport: Doha, Qatar

Reader Score: 86.75

4. Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport: Mumbai, India

Reader Score: 86.47

5. Incheon International Airport: Incheon, South Korea

Reader Score: 84.96

6. Haneda (Tokyo International) Airport: Tokyo, Japan

Reader Score: 84.66

7. Istanbul Airport: Istanbul, Turkey

Reader Score: 83.36

8. Abu Dhabi International Airport: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Reader Score: 82.75

9. Zurich Airport: Zurich, Switzerland

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 82.74

10. Narita International Airport: Narita, Japan

Reader Score: 81.72

