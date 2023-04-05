While inflatable pools are generally too small and shallow for rigorous swimming, they're fun warm-weather pastimes for kids and adults alike. From simple rectangular designs to hot-tub-like loungers to child-friendly setups with slides, there's something for everyone.

An inflatable pool is a great way to beat the heat during the summer and in hot climates. They cost less compared to other types of pools and are generally easy to set up, plus the water warms quickly in direct sunlight.

Best Overall Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool Amazon View On Amazon View On Farmandfleet.com View On Home Depot Why We Love It: Suitable for kids and adults, this generously sized pool is made of thick, heavy-duty vinyl and boasts a water capacity of over 250 gallons. What to Consider: It's more for lounging and splashing than swimming. Intex is a reliable manufacturer of inflatable hot tubs, above-ground pools, rafts, and pool floats. It's no surprise the brand also makes our favorite inflatable pool. One of the largest options on this list, the Swim Center Family Pool is 10 feet long, 6 feet wide, and nearly 2 feet deep, with a water capacity of 264 gallons. Though it's a bit too shallow for actual swimming, it's great for lounging and splashing in the hot sun. The generous size works for both adults and kids, and it's large enough to fit four or more people, depending on the activity. This pool is made of thick, heavy-duty vinyl that resists punctures and tearing, but it comes with a repair patch just in case you get a hole. The three individual air chambers make it easy to access all areas and inflate the entire thing in just a few minutes using an electric pump. (You'll have to buy the pump separately.) When you're ready to put it away for storage, just pull the handy plug, allow it to drain, and fold it up. Price at time of publish: $40 The Details: 120 x 72 x 22 inches | 1.9 feet deep | 277 gallons | 4+ people | Electric pump inflation

Best for Swimming Intex Easy Set Deep Inflatable Pool Walmart View On Amazon View On Buydig.com View On Home Depot Why We Love It: This extra-large and deep pool comes with its own filter pump, debris cover, ground cloth, and ladder. What to Consider: It's pricier than most other inflatable pools and takes at least an hour to set up. This extra-large inflatable pool is a whopping 18 feet in diameter and 4 feet deep. Unlike many others on this list, you can actually do some real swimming in it. We appreciate that it comes with a ground cloth, ladder, debris cover, and filter pump. The filter pump helps ensure the water stays clean, which is crucial considering the size — it holds over 5,000 gallons of water. Though this pool promises easy tool-free setup, the process will likely take you at least an hour. Also, it's more expensive than most inflatable designs, but considering the size, we think it's a great value. Price at time of publish: $342 The Details: 216 x 48 inches | 4 feet deep | 5,455 gallons | 8 people | Electric pump inflation

Best Budget Unbrand 10-Foot Rectangular Inflatable Family Pool Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It: This low-cost, pared-down pool is super easy to blow up and deflate. What to Consider: It's somewhat flimsy and may not last more than one season. On a budget? Go with the Unbrand Inflatable Family Pool. It's 10 feet long, 6 feet wide, and almost 2 feet deep, with a simple rectangular design and rounded corners. The size and shape are perfect for adults and kids, and it's easy to blow up and deflate using an electric pump. Draining it is also a breeze, thanks to the large plug on the bottom. Though this pool is made of a puncture-resistant material and comes with a repair patch, it's relatively flimsy and may not last you longer than one summer. But for such a competitive price, we still think it's worth buying. Price at time of publish: $30 The Details: 120 x 72 x 22 inches | 1.9 feet deep | 250 gallons | 4 people | Electric pump inflation

Best for Lounging Intex Swim Center Inflatable Family Lounge Pool Amazon. View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Home Depot Why We Love It: With a large bench and an inflatable backrest, this pool is perfect for sitting back and soaking up the sun. What to Consider: It's big enough for up to four kids but is a better fit for two adults. Looking for something you can sit around in, kind of like a hot tub? The Intex Swim Center Lounge Pool is your best bet. It has a built-in bench with a cushy backrest, offering plush support while you sit back and relax in the sun. This inflatable pool has two air chambers, including one for the base and border and one for the bench. It's made of heavy-gauge vinyl, so you can count on it to hold up through regular use all summer while resisting tears and punctures. We should note that while this blow-up pool is big enough for four kids, the design is really a better fit for two adults. Price at time of publish: $49 The Details: 90 x 86 x 31 inches | 2 feet deep | 156 gallons | 4 people | Electric pump inflation

Best Shaded Stoneway Inflatable Swimming Pool with Canopy Walmart. View On Walmart Why We Love It: This thoughtfully designed pool comes with a removable canopy to offer shade from the sun's damaging rays. What to Consider: The shade only covers a portion of the pool. This inflatable pool is over 10 feet long and nearly 6 feet wide, an ideal size for splashing kids and lounging adults. It's made of reliable, puncture-resistant vinyl and has three individual air chambers that quickly blow up with an electric pump. No shade nearby? No problem. This pool comes with a removable canopy that promises to provide SPF 50 protection from the sun's harmful rays. While the canopy doesn't cover the entire thing, you'll still get a decent amount of shade throughout the day, depending on where you place it. Price at time of publish: $80 The Details: 125 x 71 x 27 | 2.1 feet deep | 250 gallons | 4 people | Electric pump inflation

Best Style Minnidip Tufted Luxe Inflatable Pool Target View On Goop.com View On Minnidip.com View On Target Why We Love It: It flaunts an attractive scalloped aesthetic and an intimate, shallow design that'll heat quickly in direct sunlight. What to Consider: The pool is pretty small, and it doesn't come with a pump. If aesthetics are a priority, go with the Tufted Luxe Inflatable Pool from Minnidip. The attractive scalloped design is crafted from a special vinyl that's not only durable but also soft to the touch. We should note that this pool is on the smaller side. While it could certainly work for kids, it's actually made with adults in mind. Nicknamed the "original adult kiddie pool," the intimate, shallow design will fill up fast and heat quickly in direct sunlight, offering a hot-tub-like experience in the midday sun. Price at time of publish: $53 The Details: 66 x 21 inches | 1.75 feet deep | 125 gallons | 3 people | Standard air pump inflation

Easiest Setup Toysical Family Pool Inflatable with Pump Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Overstock Why We Love It: This pool comes with its own electric pump and inflates in just three minutes. What to Consider: The shallow design is more for splashing and hanging out than swimming. Inflatable pools are generally easy to set up, but this one from Toysical simplifies the process even further. It comes with its own air pump (which many others don't) and inflates in just three minutes (one minute for each of the three air chambers). This pool is also a breeze to take down, thanks to its two quick-release drains. Made of super-rugged vinyl, the durable design resists rips and punctures under everyday use. Not only that, but it's backed by a two-year warranty, so you can count on it to hold up through multiple seasons and summers of fun. Price at time of publish: $60 The Details: 118 x 72 x 22 inches | 1.9 feet deep | 225 gallons | 4 people | Electric pump

Best Seating Summer Waves Inflatable Deluxe Comfort Swimming Pool Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Target Why We Love It: The leisurely design is equipped with four seats, each with a backrest and armrests, plus two cup holders. What to Consider: You'll have to blow up the seats individually. We also like the Summer Waves Deluxe Comfort Pool. The comfy, cushy design has four built-in seats, each with a supportive backrest and armrests. There are also two cup holders, so you can enjoy your warm-weather drink of choice while cooling off in the sun. This pool is made of sturdy plastic and comes with a repair patch you can use in the event of a puncture. It's pretty quick and easy to inflate using an electric air pump, but we should note you have to blow up the seats individually, which can add some time to the setup process. Price at time of publish: $72 The Details: 105 x 105 x 26 feet | 2 feet deep | 200 gallons | 4 people | Electric pump inflation

Most Durable Kimbosmart Inflatable Swimming Pool Walmart View On Walmart View On Overstock Why We Love It: It's made of super-sturdy PVC, a durable thermoplastic that's more than 50 percent thicker than other inflatable pools. What to Consider: It's on the shallower side for an inflatable pool and isn't backed by a warranty. Looking for something that stands up to wear and tear? Go with the Kimbosmart Inflatable Swimming Pool. It's made of PVC (polyvinyl chloride), a super-durable thermoplastic, and is more than 50 percent thicker than most other inflatable pools. It also has a textured base that helps prevent slips and falls. Though this product isn't backed by a manufacturer warranty, you can expect it to last much longer than one summer. Note that it's slightly shallower than average, so it's more for lounging and splashing than swimming — but the water will heat quickly in the sun. Price at time of publish: $40 The Details: 118 x 67 x 18 inches | 1.5 feet deep | 225 gallons | 5 people | Electric pump inflation

Best Small FunBoy Ibiza Bohemia Kiddie Pool Amazon View On Amazon View On Funboy.com Why We Love It: The compact design and playful motifs are meant for all ages to enjoy. What to Consider: It's pretty shallow, but the water will heat quickly in the sun. If you're interested in something smaller, we suggest FunBoy's Ibiza Bohemia Kiddie Pool. It’s Just 5.5 feet in diameter and roughly a foot deep, an ideal size for sitting or reclining while soaking up the sun's rays. While it's called a "kiddie pool," it's meant for all ages to enjoy. It's also a breeze to set up, thanks to the rapid inflate/deflate valves. This particular option features a fun leopard and palm motif, but there are several other shapes and designs available — tie-dye, heart-shaped, and Malibu Barbie, to name just a few. Price at time of publish: $59 The Details: 66 x 14 inches | 1 foot deep | 100 gallons | 2 people | Electric or hand pump inflation

Best for Kids Bestway H2OGO! Sweet Strawberry Play Pool Walmart View On Walmart View On Macy's View On Overstock Why We Love It: This pool is conveniently compact and shallow enough to provide a safe splashing experience for kiddos. What to Consider: It's recommended for ages 2 and up and doesn't come with a pump. For kids, we recommend the Bestway Sweet Strawberry Play Pool. The circular design is 5.5 in diameter and just a foot deep, so it's conveniently compact and shallow enough to be suited for children of all ages — with adult supervision, of course. As the name suggests, it features a cute strawberry graphic kiddos will love. This single-chamber pool is extremely easy to inflate using an electric pump, and you can quickly dump it out when you want to pack it up for storage. Price at time of publish: $17 The Details: 66 x 15 inches | 1 foot deep | 103 gallons | 3 people | Electric or hand pump inflation