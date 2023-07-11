Travel + Leisure readers have wide-ranging personalities, interests, and preferences — and all of that is reflected in their favorite hotels around the world. In their picks for this year’s list, you’ll read about hotels in some of the world’s greatest urban centers: Paris, Rio, Mumbai, New York City. You’ll also discover Lake Como haunts, Caribbean beach hideaways, and luxurious safari lodges staffed by local wildlife experts. You’ll find a resort with just nine rooms — and another with more than 900.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

The destinations on this year’s list of readers’ favorite hotels around the world read like a rundown of timeless vacation options, so it isn’t entirely surprising that the country most present on this year’s list is also one of readers’ favorite destinations — and the one T+L declared its 2021 Destination of the Year. Italy claims a whopping nine hotels on the list, led by Il Sereno Lago di Como (tied for No. 4). T+L's 2022 Destination of the Year, Mexico, was a close second, with eight properties (including another No. 4, Hotel Xcaret Arte), and Indonesia, France, India, South Africa were also popular. Certain cities and regions stood out: all four Greece properties are located on Santorini; four of five Indonesia properties are on Bali; and all three England properties call London home.

Still, the diverse list includes 30 countries across five continents, including some less-visited by U.S. travelers but worthy of a trip — Malaysia, Uganda, and Uruguay among them. And within the country, the top hotels list sees representation from 11 states, plus Washington, D.C. The most popular? California, Colorado, and Massachusetts, with three each.

Many reader-favorite hotel brands made a great showing, especially Auberge Resorts Collection with seven properties (led by Goldener Hirsch, the third property tied at No. 4). Rosewood, Oberoi, and Four Seasons follow, with the latter claiming the year’s No. 1 hotel. But local or regional hotel groups also made an impact — Grace Bay Resorts in the Turks and Caicos Islands, Greek brands Andronis and Katikies, Brazil’s Fasano, South Africa’s Royal Portfolio — as did plenty of independent properties, like Secret Bay (No. 24), a boutique beach getaway in Dominica, and the legendary Babylonstoren (tied for No. 14), surrounded by South African farmland.

Below, a full rundown of the top 100 hotels in the world, as voted by T+L readers.

The Full List

The Full List

1. Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet: Istanbul, Turkey

After a two-year renovation by London firm Goddard Littlefair, the most luxurious hotel in Istanbul’s Sultanahmet district is also the best hotel in the world, according to T+L readers. One survey respondent described the location as “the most beautiful spot in the Old City,” just steps from Sultanahmet Square — home to sites like the Blue Mosque and the German Fountain. The 65 rooms and suites at this Four Seasons come with neutral tones, rich wood, and leather accents, with some incorporating Ottoman-inspired art or colorful Turkish rugs and other textiles. Also with the redesign came new and varied dining options: Avlu, a modern Anatolian restaurant in a pavilion in the courtyard garden, designed to evoke an Ottoman tent; the all-day mezze spot Lingo Lingo; Süreyya, a rooftop lounge with Turkish wines and Hagia Sofia views; and the hotel’s own patisserie, La Pistache, with both French pastries and Turkish sweets. No stay is complete without a steam and scrub at the Kurna Spa’s traditional hammam.

2. The Bushcamp Company’s Mfuwe Lodge: South Luangwa National Park, Zambia

This favorite lodge has 18 air-conditioned chalets with private decks, plus a pool and views of Mfuwe Lagoon. But what really sets it apart is the wildlife and the people who spotlight it: “the guides are incredibly impressive,” wrote one reader. “They know the park — from the Big Five to the smallest flora — better than I know my own home.”

Reader Score: 98.93

3. Andaz Bali: Bali, Indonesia

Set on the beach in Sanur, on Bali’s southeast coast, this two-year-old property is modeled after a traditional Balinese village, with thatch-roofed pavilions, intricate wood detailing, and plenty of communal courtyards. Its 149 rooms, suites, and villas have views of either the pool, the gardens, or the ocean.

Reader Score: 98.81

4. (tie) Playa Vik José Ignacio: José Ignacio, Uruguay

From the luxury South American group Vik Retreats comes this art-filled high-design property in José Ignacio, a fishing-town-turned-seasonal-getaway for chic citydwellers from Buenos Aires and beyond. Three suites and six two- or three-bedroom casas are just steps from Mansa Beach.

Reader Score: 98.67

4. (tie) Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection: Park City, Utah

“My new favorite hotel in Deer Valley,” wrote a T+L reader of this recently renovated 68-key resort. Conveniently located to Silver Lake Express and Sterling Express lifts, among others, it also has plenty to offer outside of ski season — from hiking to Park City cultural events to elegant Austrian-influenced cuisine from chef Nicolas Lebas.

Reader Score: 98.67

4. (tie) Hotel Xcaret Arte: Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Hotel Xcaret Arte

The largest property on the list, this adults-only all-inclusive from Mexico’s sustainability-focused Xcaret brand is a village of its own just south of downtown Playa del Carmen. The resort, which opened in summer 2021, includes 900 suites, 10 restaurants, and full access to any of Xcaret’s nature parks around the region.

Reader Score: 98.67

4. (tie) Il Sereno Lago di Como: Torno, Italy

Forty contemporary suites, with interiors by Milanese designer Patricia Urquiola, have floor-to-ceiling windows providing views of the sparkling lake. Take it in from the water’s-edge infinity pool or head out in one of the hotel’s three wooden boats, custom commissioned from Cantiere Ernesto Riva in nearby Laglio.

Reader Score: 98.67

8. Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus: Istanbul, Turkey

The fully restored 19th-century building faces the Bosphorus from the European side and has 170 rooms, including the 2,765-sq-ft Atik Pasha Suite — a reference to the historic name of this Ottoman-era palace.

Reader Score: 98.65

9. Rosewood Phnom Penh: Phnom Penh, Cambodia

This hotel — occupying the top 14 floors of the dragon-shaped Vattanac Capital Tower — has 175 rooms, each with sweeping views of either the city or the Mekong River, as well as six restaurants including venues focused on Cambodian, Chinese, Japanese, and French cuisine. Readers loved the sense of serenity in the middle of one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic cities.

Reader Score: 98.63

10. Capella Singapore: Singapore

The highest-ranking of three properties from Singapore-based Capella Hotels is what readers called an “impeccable” resort on Sentosa Island. Its 112 rooms and suites are spread between a white colonial-era building, a modern extension by Norman Foster, 38 villas with private plunge pools, and four exclusive-use manors.

Reader Score: 98.62

11. Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection: Napa, California

“A new gem in Napa,” as one reader wrote of the year-old wine-country resort, recently named to this year’s It List of the best new hotels in the world. The 135 accommodations, which include 40 two-bedroom villas, are “set in the middle of a historic vineyard” planted with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes. A private-label wine is in the works.

Reader Score: 98.61

12. Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve: Ubud, Indonesia

The highest rated of three Ritz-Carlton resorts in readers’ 100 favorite hotels, and one of two from the brand’s ultra-exclusive Reserve collection, this 60-key retreat is up a spot from No. 13 last year. Mandapa (a Sanskrit word for a temple structure) is located in the lush Ayung River valley and was described by readers as no less than “heaven on earth.”

Reader Score: 98.58

13. Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection: Aspen, Colorado

“The Jerome is Aspen,” wrote one reader of this Main Street icon, an 1889 brick hotel (listed on the National Register of Historic Places) that has been operated by Auberge Resorts since 2011. Food and beverage are a highlight — especially the high-concept bar Bad Harriet, where the options include a $145 progressive cocktail tasting menu.

Reader Score: 98.51

14. (tie) Hôtel Plaza Athénée: Paris, France

“One would be hard-pressed to find anything negative to say,” wrote one reader of this Avenue Montaigne grand dame, opened in 1913, The top-ranking Paris property on this list of reader favorites, it has 208 rooms and suites — some classic French elegance, others newly renovated with an Art Deco sensibility — and a one-Michelin-starred restaurant from chef Jean Imbert.

Reader Score: 98.50

14. (tie) Babylonstoren: Simondium, South Africa

Opened in 2010, this highly revered hotel has 32 rooms, suites, and cottages on a nearly 500-acre working farm in South Africa’s Franschhoek Valley — one that provides produce, olive oil, and rooibos for the two exceptional restaurants. Wrote one respondent, “I enjoyed the feeling of luxury while being in touch with nature.”

Reader Score: 98.50

16. Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel: Paris, France

“Unforgettable” is the word one survey respondent chose to describe this Paris icon, which occupies an 18th-century palace facing the Jardins des Champs-Elysées. Inside you’ll find 124 rooms and suites, including the Karl Lagerfeld-designed Grandes Appartements, plus a spa that a reader described as “one of the best in the world.”

Reader Score: 98.49

17. Virunga Lodge, Volcanoes National Park: Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda

Most travelers come to this part of Rwanda for gorilla trekking, but Virunga Lodge — with ten bandas overlooking the volcanoes and Lakes Bulera and Ruhondo — is nearly as compelling a draw. “Incredible all around,” wrote one reader, praising its “outstanding conservation efforts, food, staff, lodge, and views — oh my gosh, the views!”

Reader Score: 98.48

18. Capella Hanoi: Hanoi, Vietnam

Ranking 18th for the second year in a row, this 47-key hotel in the Old Quarter, near Hoàn Kiếm Lake, was designed to invoke the glamour of the historic Hanoi Opera House just a few blocks away. The restaurant, Backstage, serves classic Northern Vietnamese fare in a red-velveted space straight out of the 1920s.

Reader Score: 98.46

19. (tie) Rosewood Villa Magna: Madrid, Spain

The third from Rosewood to crack the top 20 is one of the brand’s newest, having opened in the heart of Madrid in late 2021. With 154 guest rooms and two restaurants — plus a residency from Aquí Me Quedo, the beachfront eatery at sister property Rosewood Mayakoba, running through September — it’s the only ranking hotel in the Spanish capital.

Reader Score: 98.40

19. (tie) Regent Phu Quoc: Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Phu Quoc, the largest island within the UNESCO-designated Kien Giang Biosphere Reserve, is a popular beach-resort destination — and this year-old property reigns supreme, with 302 rooms and suites that still feel secluded. “It’s definitely ultra-luxury,” wrote one reader, citing the Regent’s luxury catamaran, available for sunset cruises or private charters.

Reader Score: 98.40

19. (tie) Elewana Serengeti Migration Camp: Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

From the Elewana Collection, a Nairobi-based brand with properties across Tanzania, Zanzibar, and Kenya, comes this group of 20 luxurious tented villas with en suite bathrooms and roomy wooden decks. In addition to scheduled game drives, guests can book half-day walking safaris and private breakfast, lunch, or dinner out in the bush.

Reader Score: 98.40

22. Quisisana Resort: Lovell, Maine

This isn’t just any New England getaway: staff stage a rotation of musical and theatrical performances throughout the week. “Our family comes back year after year,” one reader gushed about this elevated summer camp, with 40 cottages and seven lodge rooms on the shore of Lake Kezar. “The nightly entertainment is first-class,” elaborated the voter.

Reader Score: 98.38

23. Hotel Walloon: Walloon Lake, Michigan

Walloon Lake, in Northern Michigan, has been a fresh-air holiday destination for more than a century — but this waterside resort raised the bar when it opened in 2015. One reader remembered, “We were blown away when we saw the rooms” (32 total, with private porches or balconies) which were “modern and chic.”

Reader Score: 98.37

24. Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel: Cape Town, South Africa

Readers have continued to love the recent refurbishment of this “great classic luxury hotel,” an exclusive Cape Town retreat since 1899. With an iconic bright-pink main building surrounded by palm trees, pools, and cottages, Mount Nelson offers 198 rooms and suites and a restaurant from celebrated chef Liam Tomlin.

Reader Score: 98.32

25. Secret Bay: Portsmouth, Dominica

“Secret Bay is an escape to another world,” wrote one reader of this all-villa Relais & Chateaux resort, which another survey respondent described as “by far the nicest resort we have stayed at in the Caribbean.” Its 10 cliffside cottages, each with a private plunge pool, make it the top resort in the region for the second year running.

Reader Score: 98.30

26. Capella Bangkok: Bangkok, Thailand

In a busy city of 11 million, “Capella Bangkok is luxury and serenity incarnate,” wrote one reader. “There are few hotels there able to create a space that feels truly relaxing, and it’s definitely at the top of that list.” The 101-key hotel, which also offers a number of villas, is perched on the right bank of the Chao Phraya River.

Reader Score: 98.29

27. Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte Hotel: Rome, Italy

This property just south of the Piazza del Popolo is famed for its rich history (which includes a 1917 stay by Pablo Picasso and Jean Cocteau) and its 30,000-square-foot “secret garden,” designed by Giuseppe Valadier. Enjoy an outdoor dinner among pines and palms at Le Jardin de Russie before retreating to one of the 120 rooms and suites.

Reader Score: 98.29

28. Finca Cortesin Hotel, Golf & Spa: Málaga, Spain

Moving up 16 spots from last year’s list, this 67-room favorite on Andalusia’s Costa del Sol has one of the country’s most highly regarded golf courses. But unsurprisingly, that’s not all: you’ll also find four pools, an expansive beach club, a collection of luxury boutiques, and more than five acres of gardens.

Reader Score: 98.26

29. (tie) Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park: London, England

Recently renovated by London- and Hong Kong-based designer Joyce Wang, the guest rooms are subtly Art Deco-inspired; some overlook Hyde Park, others the streets of Knightsbridge, and four circular Turret Suites feel like private aeries above the city. One reader summed up what makes this Mandarin special: “proper five-star luxury.”

Reader Score: 98.22

29. (tie) Badrutt’s Palace Hotel: St. Moritz, Switzerland

Though the slopes in St. Moritz are legendary, this historic 155-room hotel in Switzerland’s Engadin Valley has year-round appeal. For winter, skiing, snowboarding, and cross-country trails are just minutes away; in the summer season, the staff can arrange hiking, paragliding, or boating on one of the two nearby lakes.

Reader Score: 98.22

31. (tie) Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi: South Malé Atoll, Maldives

“The private yacht transportation from the airport is an exceptional experience,” wrote one reader. But that’s not where the splendor ends: Ithaafushi’s 119 villas (all with private plunge pools) are either nestled between forest and beach or suspended over the water, and an exclusive-use private island can accommodate groups of up to 24.

Reader Score: 98.20

31. (tie) Matetsi Victoria Falls: Matetsi Private Game Reserve, Zimbabwe

Set on the banks of the Zambezi River, this collection of suites and villas is perfect for experiencing both river cruises and traditional game drives. The project has protected more than 136,000 acres of habitat for hundreds of species through rewilding efforts on the surrounding game reserve.

Reader Score: 98.20

33. (tie) Royal Malewane: Thornybush Private Game Reserve, South Africa

Malewane Lodge is an intimate property of just eight suites (plus a six-bedroom villa) with private pools, terraces, and indoor and outdoor showers. Greater Kruger National Park is a favorite safari destination for spotting the Big Five; it’s also a birder’s paradise, home to more than 500 species.

Reader Score: 98.13

33. (tie) The Ritz-Carlton Maldives: Fari Islands, Maldives

Readers loved this all-villa resort, which was featured on T+L’s 2022 It List. The Ritz-Carlton has everything travelers look for in a Maldives vacation — a dedicated dive center, an overwater spa — but with a sustainability minded approach, built with minimal disturbance to the surrounding reef and harnessing much of its electricity from solar.

Reader Score: 98.13

35. (tie) Reverie Saigon: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

“Jaw-droppingly colorful and flamboyant,” wrote a survey respondent of this grand hotel on the Saigon River, envisioned as a nod to Italian design — “like a kaleidoscope of art and luxury.” A game-changer for the southern city when it opened in 2015, the Reverie has 286 rooms and suites, plus 89 full-service residences.

Reader Score: 98.12

35. (tie) EQ Kuala Lumpur: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The 52-floor Equatorial Plaza tower in the Golden Triangle area of the Malaysian capital is home to this property, which has a rooftop infinity pool, chromotherapy spa, and 440 tastefully conceived rooms. “The hotel's aesthetic and design are impeccable,” wrote one reader.

Reader Score: 98.12

37. The Mulia: Bali, Indonesia

On southern Bali’s Bukit Peninsula, travelers will find this luxurious all-suite resort — where a private whirlpool tub, personalized butler service, afternoon tea, and evening canapés are included in every stay. Many of the accommodations overlook the white-sand Nusa Dua beach and the Indian Ocean beyond.

Reader Score: 98.07

38. Nihi Sumba: Sumba, Indonesia

“Absolutely stole my heart,” responded one reader. “If heaven is a place on earth,” wrote another, “this is it.” On the rugged island of Sumba, this collection of 27 villas — all with private pools and Indian Ocean views — feels far from it all. But there are plenty of ways to meet the locals, from workshops in ikat weaving to tours of nearby markets.

Reader Score: 98.04

39. (tie) Nayara Tented Camp: Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica

The buildings of this safari-style resort are hidden among the canopy, now a sanctuary for local sloths. “The ‘tents’ are luxurious,” wrote one reader, “and the best thing is the hot spring pool,” referencing the thermal mineral-water pool that comes with each villa.

Reader Score: 98.00

39. (tie) One Aldwych: London, England

This boutique property in the trendy Covent Garden began life in 1907 as the headquarters of the Morning Post. The hotel, which recently underwent a large-scale renovation, has 105 Art Nouveau-inflected rooms and suites and Indigo, a restaurant from chef Dominic Teague that features a foraged seasonal tasting menu.

Reader Score: 98.00

41. Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Frequently a reader favorite, this resort just outside the center of Cabo San Lucas has 115 rooms and suites at the foot of the mountainside and on the beach facing the Pacific. “Walkable to town,” noted one reader — “but hard to convince yourself to leave the premises.”

Reader Score: 97.99

42. Taj Lands End: Mumbai, India

Located near Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex as well as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, this hotel is a hub for business travelers, but there are also Arabian Sea-view guest rooms, traditional Indian spa therapies, and an outdoor pool.

Reader Score: 97.98

43. The Peninsula Chicago: Chicago, Illinois

The Hong Kong brand’s Magnificent Mile location has become a Chicago institution since opening in 2001. Its 339 rooms and suites, all more than 500 square feet, have marble bathrooms with bathtubs and walk-in showers. The rooftop Z Bar was a reader highlight: “A must is a dirty martini in the bar next to the fireplace!”

Reader Score: 97.92

44. (tie) Alila Manggis: Bali, Indonesia

Readers described this 55-key beach retreat on the island’s east coast as “one of the hidden gems of Bali.” Guided excursions include deep-water fishing on a jukung (a traditional wooden boat) and a hike up Mount Lempuyang to Pura Lempuyang, an ancient Balinese Hindu temple.

Reader Score: 97.88

44. (tie) Hotel Santa Caterina: Amalfi, Italy

A proudly family-owned property, this Amalfi Coast fixture (founded in 1904) has been expanded and renovated over the years to include 72 light-filled rooms and suites on a cliffside above the Mediterranean. Down below, the guests-only beach club has a cocktail bar, al fresco restaurant, and saltwater pool.

Reader Score: 97.88

46. (tie) Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni: Bellagio, Italy

Celebrating 150 years in 2023, this 95-key hotel occupies a historic holiday villa with views of Lake Como in three directions. Readers loved its decadent furnishings and two restaurants from chef Ettore Bocchia. “This is a perfect honeymoon spot,” wrote one survey respondent, adding that it was “conveniently located near the ferry station.”

Reader Score: 97.87

46. (tie) Mount Gahinga Lodge: Mgahinga Gorilla National Park, Uganda

This “beautiful lodge overlooking the magical Virunga Mountains” was renovated just before the pandemic. One reader recalled “the soothing sound of the birds every morning.” Eight bandas, built by hand in the traditional style, are positioned near a private trailhead for prime access to gorilla trekking routes.

Reader Score: 97.87

48. Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort: Chiang Rai, Thailand

This reader-favorite Northern Thailand resort has 40 rooms and 21 suites — many of which have “three-country” views of Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos — plus a clutch of transparent bubble-style accommodations at the property’s Elephant Camp, where guests can spend a night surrounded by forest and greeted by passing animals.

Reader Score: 97.76

49. (tie) andBeyond Bateleur Camp: Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

At the edge of the Great Rift Valley, two clusters of nine tented suites (plus a larger tent for families) come with private decks, indoor and outdoor showers, and butler service. Each Bateleur Camp guest is lent a pair of Swarovski binoculars to clearly see elephants and water buffalo on bush walks and game drives.

Reader Score: 97.75

49. (tie) Katikies Santorini: Santorini, Greece

Among the things that set this luxury pioneer apart from other Oia resorts are its food and beverage offerings, which include the Champagne Bar by Fleur de Miraval — bubbly, caviar, Mediterranean-inflected sushi — and an outpost of Ettore Botrini’s Michelin-starred Athens restaurant.

Reader Score: 97.75

51. Casa de Sierra Nevada, A Belmond Hotel: San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Comprising 37 rooms and suites spread across a collection of 300- to 400-year-old buildings, this serene retreat is ideal for exploring the reader-favorite city and the broader state of Guanajuato. The property has its very own cooking school, Sazón, where guests can book classes in Mexican cuisine that include a chef-led market tour.

Reader Score: 97.74

52. (tie) The Newbury Boston: Boston, Massachusetts

“Lovely renovation,” observed one reader of this recently opened property — the new face of a historic Back Bay building that’s housed hotels for nearly a century. “Happy it’s back to its glory!” Its 286 rooms and suites feature custom artwork and furniture; the rooftop Contessa, from New York’s Major Food Group, has been an instant hit.

Reader Score: 97.71

52. (tie) Madeline Hotel and Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection: Telluride, Colorado

Survey respondents loved the recent renovation at this ski-in, ski-out Telluride favorite: “I love the modern mountain feel of the newly designed Timber Room,” wrote one reader of the hotel’s wood-paneled lounge, a compliment to chef Bill Greenwood’s Black Iron Kitchen & Bar. Plus, “the location in Mountain Village cannot be beat.”

Reader Score: 97.71

54. Four Seasons Hotel Milano: Milan, Italy

In the heart of Milan’s premier shopping district, this 118-key urban retreat incorporates parts of a 15th-century convent located a short walk from the Duomo, La Scala, and other landmarks. A landscaped central courtyard is the perfect place to relax with a cocktail; the resort’s Stilla bar recently launched a proprietary gin.

Reader Score: 97.69

55. Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort: San José del Cabo, Mexico

The 84 suites and villas at this Los Cabos favorite are decorated with Mexican artwork, adobe fireplaces, and hand-carved wooden detailing. But for T+L readers, “the service truly sets Las Ventanas apart from all other five-star resorts in the area.”

Reader Score: 97.65

56. Hotel Fasano Rio de Janeiro: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Designed by Philippe Starck as an ode to Mid-century Brazilian architecture, this property from the country’s iconic hospitality brand has 79 rooms and 10 suites just steps from Ipanema Beach. But the rooftop infinity pool, with views of the Christ the Redeemer statue and Morro Dois Irmãos, might be an even more chic place to sunbathe.

Reader Score: 97.65

57. Shangri-La Rasa Ria, Kota Kinabalu: Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia

T+L readers described this seaside resort in the state of Sabah, on Borneo, as “a magical paradise away from the city,” with nearly two miles of private beach. The Shangri-La’s 499 rooms and suites are the perfect base for exploring the surrounding Rasa Ria Reserve.

Reader Score: 97.62

58. (tie) Patina Maldives, Fari Islands: Fari Islands, Maldives

One of two top-ranking resorts in the new Fari Islands development, readers loved the Patina Maldives — which offers 90 beach- or pool-front villas, plus 20 smaller studios — for “the attention to detail, the endless options for fun, the Michelin-quality food, the friendly staff, and the stunningly beautiful architecture and landscaping.”

Reader Score: 97.60

58. (tie) Thornybush Game Lodge: Thornybush Private Game Reserve, South Africa

One the first camps in South Africa to welcome travelers, starting in 1961, the Game Lodge has 16 suites (given a full luxury makeover as of this winter) plus Kamara House, a new exclusive-use villa. T+L guests love the property for animal-spotting, poolside lounging, and cuisine from chef Solly Mangena.

Reader Score: 97.60

60. Shangri-La The Shard, London: London, England

“Great panoramic views” make for “a big wow factor” at this hotel, which covers 18 floors of one of London’s most iconic towers. In addition to 202 well-appointed rooms, guests will find an infinity-edge pool and Gŏng, the Andre Fu-designed hotel bar — both on the 52nd floor, and both the tallest in their category in all of Western Europe.

Reader Score: 97.59

61. Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco: Montalcino, Italy

Appearing on the list for the second year in a row, this 900-year-old estate (once owned by Chiara and Massimo Ferragamo) covers five thousand acres in southern Tuscany. The 42 suites are furnished with a mix of modern and antique pieces, and the 11 villas are all restored farmhouses from the 17th and 18th centuries.

Reader Score: 97.56

62. Arlo Chicago: Chicago, Illinois

The former Hotel Julian, rebranded earlier this year as an Arlo property, occupies the 107-year-old Atlantic Bank building not far from Millennium Park. The 218 rooms, with Frette linens and Nespresso machines, are compact but contemporary — making this an affordable and appealing new option in the Windy City.

Reader Score: 97.44

63. Andronis Boutique Hotel: Santorini, Greece

Overlooking the famous caldera, many suites at the Andronis are reminiscent of traditional cave houses. “The ambiance was very romantic,” wrote one reader. “Dinner at Lauda” — the restaurant now helmed by Emmanuel Renaut of France’s three-Michelin-starred Flocons de Sel — “was an amazing choice for our honeymoon.”

Reader Score: 97.42

64. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa: Rancho Santa Fe, California

In Rancho Santa Fe, a community north of San Diego and just inland from Encinitas, this Relais & Chateaux property comprises 49 hacienda-inspired suites and three exclusive-use residences. It’s a favorite among readers for family getaways thanks to a roster of activities that includes tennis, pickleball, access to nearby golf courses, and sailboat excursions.

Reader Score: 97.40

65. (tie) The Oberoi Marrakech: Marrakesh, Morocco

At this opulent property in the country located on the outskirts of Marrakesh, “the attention to detail, from the architecture to all of the staff, is beyond compare,” in the words of one survey respondent. Eighty-four rooms and villas, many with private pools, are surrounded by groves of olives and oranges, helping make this the year’s top-rated resort in North Africa.

Reader Score: 97.33

65. (tie) Wylder Windham: Windham, New York

Coming out on top of the Catskills hotel boom is this 2022 entry, a renovated 1880 resort with 110 rooms across seven historic buildings. The 20-acre property includes a pool, restaurant, pickleball courts, and a pair of wood-fired outdoor saunas, plus electric bikes for exploring further afield and a shuttle to Windham Mountain during ski season.

Reader Score: 97.33

67. (tie) Shangri-La Paris: Paris, France

Once the residence of Prince Roland Bonaparte (a great-nephew of Napoleon), this 100-key hotel was the first European property from Shangri-La. Its two restaurants exemplify the luxurious cultural mix: Shang Palace, Michelin-starred Chinese dining from chef Samuel Lee, and seafood-centric La Bauhinia by chef Quentin Testart.

Reader Score: 97.27

67. (tie) Amanpuri: Phuket, Thailand

This pioneering Phuket property, on the island’s west coast, is made up of regal pavilions scattered across a hillside above the Andaman Sea. The opportunities to explore are endless: guided treks in Khao Phra Thaeo National Park, market tours in Phuket Old Town, snorkeling or sunset cruises with one of the resort’s many boats.

Reader Score: 97.27

67. (tie) The Oxford Hotel: Denver

Founded in 1891 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this 80-key hotel in Lower Downtown is Denver’s oldest. It’s also the home of the (in)famous Cruise Room, an Art Deco watering hole that opened suspiciously quickly the day after the repeal of Prohibition. It’s the city’s oldest continually operating bar and a local institution.

Reader Score: 97.27

70. Hotel Belmar: Monteverde, Costa Rica

Art has a major presence at this eco-retreat in the cloud forest: Belmar hosts a rotation of visiting creatives through its residency program, which culminates in public exhibitions and performances. The lodge is also ideally situated for exploring the lush mountains of the Monteverde Reserve, with nine acres of private trails.

Reader Score: 97.23

71. Triple Creek Ranch: Darby, Montana

At this rustic Relais & Chateaux property, located in the Bitterroot Valley, the all-inclusive rate includes fine dining from chef Jacob Leatherman and activities like horseback riding, fly fishing, and cross country skiing. Of the ranch owners, one reader remembered fondly that “the Barretts are wonderful hosts and have an inspiring collection of Western art.”

Reader Score: 97.21

72. (tie) The Wauwinet: Nantucket, Massachusetts

“A one-of-a-kind view and a kind atmosphere,” one survey respondent wrote of this Nantucket classic, which overlooks Nantucket Harbor and the sea-grass-covered shore. The 32-key retreat was built in 1860; it’s now a member of Relais & Chateaux and home to one of the island’s best restaurants, Topper’s (helmed by chef Kyle Zachary).

Reader Score: 97.20

72. (tie) Kasbah Tamadot: Atlas Mountains, Morocco

Part of Richard Branson’s Virgin Limited Edition Group, this terra-cotta-red mansion has 28 individually decorated rooms and suites. High in the Atlas foothills village of Asni, an hour’s drive out of Marrakesh, readers remembered its “wonderful location” with “great views” of the tree-covered valley.

Reader Score: 97.20

74. Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto: Kyoto, Japan

Entering this property, which faces Kyoto’s imposing Nijo Castle, requires passing under the 300-year-old Kajimiya Gate — built not long before this estate was acquired by the Mitsuis, a family that has been influential in business since the late Edo period. It’s now a hotel with 161 guest rooms inspired by the soft tones and sleek wood interiors of traditional teahouses.

Reader Score: 97.18

75. (tie) The St. Regis Venice: Venice, Italy

In a city with countless glamorous properties, this palazzo hotel reigns supreme for the warm service of the St. Regis butlers, the elegant design of its 130 rooms and 39 suites, and its “magical setting with perfect views over the Grand Canal,” in the words of one reader. “Best location in Venice,” another voter agreed.

Reader Score: 97.17

75. (tie) Grand Velas Riviera Maya: Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Accommodations at this luxury all-inclusive are grouped by experience: for couples, 90 oceanfront suites with plunge pools; 195 designed for families and convenient to the kids’ clubs; and 295 tucked into the serene forest for wellness holidays centered around, as one reader put it, the “best spa in the world!”

Reader Score: 97.17

75. (tie) Candleberry Inn: Brewster, Massachusetts

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this classic Cape Cod B&B has nine rooms and suites spread across a main building — a former residence with parts dating to the late 18th century — and adjacent carriage house. Readers have taken note, with one saying “the historic inn has been renovated with exquisite attention to detail.”

Reader Score: 97.17

78. Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection: Punta Maroma, Mexico

This Riviera Maya resort was named to T+L’s 2022 editor-curated It List, and a year in, readers have become fans as well. The 75 rooms and suites have floor-to-ceiling windows with views of forest or sea, and the treatments at the Yucatán-inspired Sana spa include massages with obsidian and jade and therapeutic tarot readings.

Reader Score: 97.13

79. (tie) Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection: Santorini, Greece

At this cliffside hotel, in the village of Imerovigli, views of the azure caldera are seemingly everywhere — especially at Varoulko Santorini, an outpost of the Michelin-starred Athens Riviera restaurant by chef Lefteris Lazarou. Every room is special, but none more so than the 1,600-sq-ft two-bedroom villa (complete with its own spa and steam bath).

Reader Score: 97.11

79. (tie) Birkenhead House: Hermanus, South Africa

Each of the 11 rooms at this seaside Western Cape estate is different, all done up in eclectic Royal Portfolio style. Some have private plunge pools, though the main infinity pool is a better spot for glimpsing the humpbacks that make Walker Bay a top whale-watching destination.

Reader Score: 97.11

81. Il San Pietro di Positano: Positano, Italy

“The most stunning place I've ever been,” wrote a reader of this Relais & Chateaux resort, which sits atop a high promontory on the Amalfi Coast. The location makes for excellent views of the Tyrrhenian Sea and distant Capri — but don’t worry, a cliffside elevator can take you down to water level and Il San Pietro’s private beach.

Reader Score: 97.07

82. Wentworth Mansion: Charleston, South Carolina

Four stories of Second Empire-style luxury (Tiffany windows, crystal chandeliers) make this 21-room inn, formerly a private residence, one of Charleston’s most memorable. The Southern hospitality at this downtown property includes “afternoon wine and hors d'oeuvres, evening port, sherry, and brandy,” as one reader remembered fondly.

Reader Score: 97.06

83. Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve: San José del Cabo, Mexico

Spread across 20 acres on the tip of the Baja Peninsula, this resort’s 113 rooms, suites, and villas come furnished with artisan textiles, Mexican art, and sea views. Guests can take a diving or whale-watching excursion in the Gulf of California (through a partnership with Jean-Michel Cousteau) or tour nearby San José del Cabo.

Reader Score: 97.04

84. Wildflower Hall, An Oberoi Resort: Shimla, India

Shimla, the state capital of Himachal Pradesh, is a popular summer destination around 200 miles north of Delhi. It’s also the home of this stately mountain resort, set 8,000 feet high, atop a peak covered with pine and cedar. The nearly 1,500-square-foot Lord Kitchener Suite is named after the property’s former owner.

Reader Score: 97.03

85. The Oberoi Udaivilas: Udaipur, India

Just outside India’s City of Lakes, this water's-edge resort is surrounded by 80 acres of paths and greenery once used by the Maharana of Mewar as a hunting grounds. Many of the 87 accommodations include private or semi-private pools, and one reader noted that staff “go above and beyond to provide compassionate and caring service.”

Reader Score: 97.02

86. (tie) The Oberoi Beach Resort: Bali, Indonesia

Forty-five years after it became the first-ever resort in the beach town of Seminyak, this Bali icon remains almost unmatched. Secluded, tree-lined paths wind between the thatch-roof stone buildings designed by Australian architect Peter Muller — all with classic Balinese furniture and large sliding doors to let in the tropical breeze.

Reader Score: 97.00

86. (tie) Andronis Arcadia: Santorini, Greece

With its green roofs, stylish interiors, an infinity pool, and angular whitewashed buildings, this resort is subtly modern compared with the more timeworn village homes of nearby Oia. The “perfect views” of the Aegean, as one reader described them, are of course a Greek-island classic.

Reader Score: 97.00

86. (tie) Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection: Pérez Zeledón, Costa Rica

Before this property opened under the Auberge mantle in 2015, it was a coffee estate in Costa Rica’s rolling Talamanca foothills. The 180-acre resort still includes a coffee farm — tastings are offered daily — plus horse stables, an extensive spa, and 50 one- and two-bedroom casitas overlooking the San Isidro Valley.

Reader Score: 97.00

86. (tie) Pickering House Inn: Wolfeboro, New Hampshire

One of the smallest properties on this year’s list, this “superb New England inn,” as a reader described it, has just ten rooms. But readers love the family-owned inn, which opened in 2018 inside a 19th-century Wolfeboro residence, for its small-town charm and prime location just a few blocks from Lake Winnipesaukee.

Reader Score: 97.00

90. Riggs Washington D.C.: Washington, D.C.

The 181 guest rooms at this Penn Quarter property, inside a luxuriously renovated bank building, include four suites dedicated to historical First Ladies. But nothing is stuck in the past, as you’ll see at the subterranean Silver Lyan from star bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana. “The best cocktail experience I’ve had in years,” wrote one reader.

Reader Score: 96.94

91. One&Only Palmilla: San José del Cabo, Mexico

Pools, palapas, and palm trees set the serene tone at this clifftop resort overlooking the Gulf of California. You’ll find much to do on the 55 acres, from golf to water sports and four different restaurants — but it’s worth heading off property to explore Los Cabos or take a guided Baja tour by Jeep.

Reader Score: 96.91

92. Hôtel Crillon le Brave: Crillon-le-Brave, France

Hôtel Crillon le Brave can be found in the 17th-century Provencal village of the same name — or rather, all across it. The albergo diffuso-style property encompasses nine stone houses on a hillside below Mont Ventoux, and it’s filled with guest rooms done up in plush French country fashion, two restaurants, a bar, and a Tata Harper spa.

Reader Score: 96.84

93. Villa d'Este: Lake Como, Italy

This grand hotel opened 150 years ago on 25 acres of gardens along the rim of Lake Como. Located in the lakeside town of Cernobbio, the hotel began with one original 16th-century building; it recently acquired the three-story Villa Belinzaghi, which is now undergoing restoration.

Reader Score: 96.82

94. (tie) The Madrona: Healdsburg, California

At this year-old hotel in Sonoma County wine country, the 24 rooms and suites are spread across a Victorian mansion, a carriage house, and a smattering of 1860s cottages — now private bungalows surrounded by trees. Wrote one reader: “Just the idea of this grand old mansion nestled in a valley full of wineries is romantic.”

Reader Score: 96.80

94. (tie) Cap Maison Resort & Spa: Gros Islet, St. Lucia

Amid the lush hills of St. Lucia’s north coast you’ll find this collection of 49 guest rooms (mostly suites and villas) above the secluded beach known as Smugglers Cove. On an island known for its food, The Cliff at Cap — the resort’s indoor-outdoor seaview restaurant led by chef Craig Jones — is a consistent favorite.

Reader Score: 96.80

94. (tie) Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Oetker Collection: Cap d'Antibes, France

In early 2023, this most iconic of Côte d’Azur hotels debuted 46 renovated suites (and one new villa) — meaning you’ll be able to sleep in style after a day of tennis and La Prairie spa treatments. But you’ll want to head to one of the 33 seaside cabanas to see what has made this a favorite Mediterranean retreat since 1870.

Reader Score: 96.80

94. (tie) The Leela Palace Udaipur: Udaipur, India

On the shores of Lake Pichola, just outside the historic center of one of India’s most romantic cities, this property — described as “serene and tranquil” by readers — offers a mix of classic and contemporary. The 82 sleek guest rooms (and suites) are replete with rich fabrics inspired by the textile heritage of Rajasthan, and it’s just a short drive to many of the main sites.

Reader Score: 96.80

94. (tie) The Wall Street Hotel: New York, New York

This Financial District hotel opened just a year ago as an “incredible addition to downtown,” according to readers, but its location has been a New York City landmark since the late 18th century. The historic Tontine Building, since expanded, now holds 180 rooms and suites and La Marchande, a brasserie from chef John Fraser.

Reader Score: 96.80

99. Point Grace: Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos

Twenty-eight one- to four-bedroom suites offer direct access to the bright-white sand and radiant, warm water of Grace Bay Beach. Take advantage of the resort’s water sports equipment or join an excursion like kayaking in Chalk Sound National Park — or just book a treatment at the on-site thalassotherapy spa.

Reader Score: 96.73

100. Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto: Kyoto, Japan

This sleek 180-key hotel in the city’s historic Higashiyama district is built around the 12th-century Shakusui-en garden, which now includes its own serene teahouse. Accommodations include 57 residential-style suites, each with a full kitchen and a dedicated concierge.

Reader Score: 96.71

