Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Hotels in Santa Fe of 2023

In New Mexico’s majestic desert landscape, a thriving arts scene flourishes around these properties in our annual "World’s Best Awards" survey for 2023.

By Jackie Caradonio
Published on July 11, 2023
In This Article
View All
In This Article
Lavender growing outside Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado
Photo:

Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado

The spirit of Santa Fe runs deep: The high-desert New Mexico town at the edge of the Sangre de Cristo hills is a place for artists and adventurers, spa-lovers and shoppers — a place where never-ending blue skies meet majestic deserts, where luminaries such as Georgia O’Keeffe found endless inspiration, and where the long enduring culture of tribes like the Apache and Navajo are a vital part of everyday life. With so much to engage every type of traveler, it’s no wonder Travel + Leisure readers rank it among their top destinations in the American Southwest.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

  • Rooms/facilities
  • Location
  • Service
  • Food
  • Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

What makes the hotels of Santa Fe so special? Readers voted that above all else, it was their connection to nature, heritage, and tradition. La Fonda on the Plaza, No. 2 on this year’s list, “is the essence of Santa Fe,” said one reader, who appreciated the historic hotel’s proximity to downtown’s many cultural sites, as well as the Southwest-style rooms with beds that felt “like sleeping on a cloud.” The Santa Fe spirit is also alive at the Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi (No. 4), another reader favorite that’s “super stylish” and “the best place to stay for the Santa Fe Indian Market,” yet “removed from the crowds of the Plaza,” with its intimate Pueblo-style architecture and spa specializing in healing rituals.

Here, find the five best hotels in Santa Fe according to T+L readers, starting with our No. 1 property, The Inn of the Five Graces.

The Winner

The Inn of the Five Graces

Bathroom in Room 27 Juniper at Inn of the Five Graces

Courtesy of Inn of the Five Graces

T+L readers were captivated by this historic adobe resort “on a quiet street of historic Santa Fe,” just steps from the San Miguel Chapel. The 24 guest rooms and suites decorated with hand-laid mosaics, Moroccan textiles, and authentic kiva fireplaces are described by travelers as “exquisite,” “comfortable,” and “tasteful.” Guests were especially dazzled by the five-treatment-room spa, calling it “world-class,” and “one of the most gorgeous spas in the world.” The hotel is a short walk to the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum and Santa Fe Plaza’s artisan markets, and an ideal home base for day trips to Pueblo villages like Taos and San Ildefonso and popular hikes in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains  — all of which the Inn’s “professional” and “comfortably friendly” staff are available to arrange.

T+L Reader

One of the most gorgeous spas in the world.

— T+L Reader

The Full List 

1. The Inn of the Five Graces

Reader Score: 93.65

2. La Fonda on the Plaza

Reader Score: 88.14

3. Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe

Reader Score: 86.24

4. Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi 

Reader Score: 85.19 

5. Inn on the Alameda 

Reader Score: 84.75

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A forrested exterior view of Sunriver Resort in Oregon
Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Resorts in the West of 2023
Exterior patio and pool area at Asbury Ocean Club Hotel
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Mid-Atlantic Resorts of 2023
Exterior view of the Four Seasons Hotel building towering over New Orleans
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Hotels in New Orleans of 2023
City views from the rooftop bar at The Loutrel, in Charleston
Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Hotels in Charleston of 2023
Rooftop swimming pool at The Joseph, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Hotels in Nashville of 2023
Downtown San Antonio on a bright sunny day with the Hemisphere Tower of the Americas and Alamodome in view
Travel + Leisure Readers’ 15 Favorite Cities in the United States of 2023
Tennis courts with Camelback Mountain in background at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain resort in Airzona
Travel + LeisureReaders' 10 Favorite Resorts in Arizona of 2023
Restaurant with ornate chandeliers in Fairmont Olympic Hotel Seattle
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Hotels in Seattle of 2023
Living room fireplace at Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Hotels in Amsterdam of 2023
Aerial view of Wickaninnish Inn on the coast
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Resorts in Canada of 2023
The fireplace in the lobby at Wylder Windham
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite New York State Resorts of 2023
Aerial view of swimming pool and lounge seating at sunset at Blackberry Mountain
Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Resorts in the South of 2023
Lobby area of The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa with an ornate chandellier and a larger than life painting
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Resorts in South Carolina of 2023
A tree-lined view of La Mamounia
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite City Hotels in North Africa and the Middle East of 2023
Luxurious lobby area of The Westbury in Dublin
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Hotels in Dublin of 2023
Lounge chairs at rooftop pool at the Pendry San Diego
Travel + Leisure Readers' 3 Favorite Hotels in San Diego of 2023