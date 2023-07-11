With neon-lit honky tonks, crispy hot chicken, and live music around every corner, Nashville is a constant party. But it’s not all country tunes and bachelorette parties — the city is packed with fascinating museums, boutique shopping, gourmet eats, and a thriving arts scene. Whatever your reason for visiting Nashville, there are plenty of places to kick up your boots at the end of the day. Voted one of the best cities in the United States by Travel + Leisure readers, Nashville is home to historic properties boasting over 100 years of service and brand-new hotels offering a sleek take on Music City — and everything in between.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

Nashville saw the opening of 10 hotels in 2022, with top hospitality brands like Four Seasons, Soho House, and Hilton among those staking their claim in Music City. Conrad Nashville and 1 Hotel Nashville opened last year and earned the No. 3 and No. 5 spots on this year’s list of readers’ favorite hotels in Nashville. The Hermitage Hotel (No. 4), a stately property dating back over 110 years, completed renovations in 2022; as one reader put it, “The Hermitage Hotel is the Grand Dame of Nashville. For over a hundred years it has led the way in defining Nashville luxury.”

Mixing old and new, these are T+L readers’ favorite hotels in Nashville — starting with 2023’s top property, The Joseph, A Luxury Collection Hotel.

The Winner

The Joseph, A Luxury Collection Hotel

Courtesy of The Joseph, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville

For the second year in a row, The Joseph was voted readers’ No. 1 favorite hotel in Nashville. The Luxury Collection Hotel offers guest accommodations ranging from standard king rooms to the expansive presidential suite, a luxury spa, rooftop saltwater pool, and fine dining at Yolan, where tasting menus highlight Italian cuisine. The hotel is located in the Sobro (south of Broadway) neighborhood downtown, just a short walk from some of the area’s top attractions, including the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Readers commended the amenities, including the rooftop bar and Italian restaurant.

The Full List

1. The Joseph, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville

Reader Score: 95.43

2. Noelle

Reader Score: 93.40

3. Conrad Nashville

Reader Score: 92.40

4. The Hermitage Hotel

Reader Score: 92.15

5. 1 Hotel Nashville

Reader Score: 89.07

