Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Hotels in Nashville of 2023

For the second year in a row, The Joseph was voted readers’ No. 1 favorite hotel in Nashville in our annual "World’s Best Awards" survey for 2023.

By
Elizabeth Rhodes
Elizabeth Rhodes
Elizabeth Rhodes
Elizabeth Rhodes is an associate digital editor at Travel + Leisure, covering everything from luxury hotels to theme parks to must-pack travel products. Originally from South Carolina, Elizabeth moved to New York City from London, where she started her career as a travel blogger and writer.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 11, 2023
In This Article
View All
In This Article
Rooftop swimming pool at The Joseph, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville
Photo:

Courtesy of The Joseph, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville

With neon-lit honky tonks, crispy hot chicken, and live music around every corner, Nashville is a constant party. But it’s not all country tunes and bachelorette parties — the city is packed with fascinating museums, boutique shopping, gourmet eats, and a thriving arts scene. Whatever your reason for visiting Nashville, there are plenty of places to kick up your boots at the end of the day. Voted one of the best cities in the United States by Travel + Leisure readers, Nashville is home to historic properties boasting over 100 years of service and brand-new hotels offering a sleek take on Music City — and everything in between. 

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

  • Rooms/facilities
  • Location
  • Service
  • Food
  • Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses. 

What Readers Loved

Nashville saw the opening of 10 hotels in 2022, with top hospitality brands like Four Seasons, Soho House, and Hilton among those staking their claim in Music City. Conrad Nashville and 1 Hotel Nashville opened last year and earned the No. 3 and No. 5 spots on this year’s list of readers’ favorite hotels in Nashville. The Hermitage Hotel (No. 4), a stately property dating back over 110 years, completed renovations in 2022; as one reader put it, “The Hermitage Hotel is the Grand Dame of Nashville. For over a hundred years it has led the way in defining Nashville luxury.”

Mixing old and new, these are T+L readers’ favorite hotels in Nashville — starting with 2023’s top property, The Joseph, A Luxury Collection Hotel. 

The Winner

The Joseph, A Luxury Collection Hotel

Bedroom in suite at The Joseph, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville

Courtesy of The Joseph, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville

For the second year in a row, The Joseph was voted readers’ No. 1 favorite hotel in Nashville. The Luxury Collection Hotel offers guest accommodations ranging from standard king rooms to the expansive presidential suite, a luxury spa, rooftop saltwater pool, and fine dining at Yolan, where tasting menus highlight Italian cuisine. The hotel is located in the Sobro (south of Broadway) neighborhood downtown, just a short walk from some of the area’s top attractions, including the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Readers commended the amenities, including the rooftop bar and Italian restaurant. 

The Full List

1. The Joseph, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville

Reader Score: 95.43

2. Noelle

Reader Score: 93.40

3. Conrad Nashville

Reader Score: 92.40

4. The Hermitage Hotel

Reader Score: 92.15

5. 1 Hotel Nashville

Reader Score: 89.07

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
View of main cathedral and plaza in Oaxaca, Mexico
Travel + Leisure Readers' 25 Favorite Cities in the World of 2023
view of the Rocky Mountaineer train as it passes Castle Mountain
Travel + Leisure Readers' 3 Favorite Trains of 2023
A rooftop pool and deck at Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Hotels in Houston of 2023
The lobby of The Joule
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Hotels in Dallas-Fort Worth of 2023
The pool and surrounding landscape at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes
Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Resorts in Florida of 2023
A guest walks through a water spa treatment at the Terme di Saturnia spa in Italy
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite International Destination Spas for 2023
Meditation space at Shou Sugi Ban House spa resort in New York
Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Domestic Destination Spas for 2023
Aerial view of the exterior of the Zurich airprot
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite International Airports of 2023
Victorian architecture on the coast of Mackinac Island Michigan at sunset
Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Islands in the Continental U.S. of 2023
Landscape view of Sicily from the ocean
Travel + Leisure Readers' 25 Favorite Islands in the World of 2023
Roof Garden Suite Terrace at St. Regis Venice
Travel + Leisure Readers' 100 Favorite Hotels in the World for 2023
Pool of a rental villa on the island of Mykonos, Greece
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Luxury Villa Rental Companies of 2023
Exterior shot of Tampa International Airport at night
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Domestic Airports of 2023
An Air Tahiti Nui airplane flying over an island in French Polynesia
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite International Airlines of 2023
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER flying over San Francisco
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Domestic Airlines of 2023
Two people ride bikes past a hotel in Copenhagen
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Hotels in Scandinavia of 2023