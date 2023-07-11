Travel + Leisure Readers' 3 Favorite Hotels in Madrid of 2023

There’s something special about a trip to Madrid, Spain’s ever-buzzy capital. Here, visitors can walk its winding streets for days on end, never tiring of its art-deco buildings, stacked vintage shopping, and wine bars galore that offer enough pintxos to never go hungry. And, at the end of the day, travelers get the chance to add a little cherry on top by checking into some of the best hotels in the world. 

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

  • Rooms/facilities
  • Location
  • Service
  • Food
  • Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses. 

What Readers Loved

T+L readers voted the Rosewood Villa Magna into the No. 1 spot, where it also sat in 2022. It was joined on the list once again by the Four Seasons Hotel Madrid, as well as The Westin Palace. The winners proved that, according to our readers, a vacation to Madrid would feel incomplete without a stay in the city’s downtown area, just a short walk from El Retiro Park, the Prado, and the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía. But again, to our readers, the Rosewood Villa Magna is just something special. Read on to find out why T+L readers can’t get enough of this luxury destination. 

The Winner

Rosewood Villa Magna

The reception area at the Rosewood Villa Magna hotel in Madrid

James Rajotte

Rosewood Villa Magna, like the others on this list, sits close to all the main attractions, making exploration a breeze. However, guests may be tempted to stay in thanks to its recently refurbished guest rooms paired with all the modern amenities, five distinct dining venues, and a spa offering everything from Hammam rituals to eight-step facials. Looking to experience Madrid like a true local? Book one of the Rosewood Villa Manga’s homes, like the Royal Anglada House, which is large enough for six guests and has separate living and sleeping areas, a full kitchen and dining room, an office, and a private terrace.

The Full List 

1. Rosewood Villa Magna

Reader Score: 98.40

2. Four Seasons Hotel Madrid

Reader Score: 95.98

3. The Westin Palace, Madrid

Reader Score: 86.86

