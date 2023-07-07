This city is on a hot streak, thanks to world-class entertainment, electric live shows, incredible dining, professional sports, and — yep — the fact that some things can only happen here. Las Vegas is riding high with T+L readers, and the competition is as fierce as ever, as Vegas has welcomed several high-profile hotels in recent years. Meanwhile, tourism to the city is at record-breaking levels, as visitors are flocking back, ready to splurge.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

What Readers Loved

For all the excitement in the city these days, some familiar award-winners took top honors in this year’s voting. Consider The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (No. 3), which scored higher this year than it did in 2022, thanks to superb service and a fabulous in-house dining scene. “Love this property and all it has to offer,” said one fan, who pointed to the resort’s Block 16 Urban Food Hall as particularly enticing. Holding steady at No. 4, the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas drew nods for the way it seems to float above the fray. “It’s the only option, in my view, for people who want classic luxury without the circus and chaos of the Strip,” one commenter said.

One surprise this year was the No. 2 property, Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, which didn’t rank in the top 10 in 2022. The CityCenter property impressed readers this go-round with its serene, hotel-in-the-sky vibes — not to mention “exceptional customer service and a very nice spa,” as one reader said.

This year’s top property, though, is a familiar one for World’s Best voters, who sing the praises of the Wynn Las Vegas, year in and year out. Read on for more about the legendary property — as well as further details on all the top hotels in Las Vegas.

The Winner

Wynn Las Vegas

Robert Miller/Courtesy of Wynn Las Vegas

This luxurious Las Vegas Strip resort has been a reader favorite for years, thanks to its all-under-one-roof approach and phenomenal service that never fails to impress voters. “Excellent service and great casino hosts,” one reader said. “Elegant rooms, great food, and a beautiful pool,” said another. “The best spa experience I’ve had in my life,” noted yet another, who booked two stays at the Wynn last year. At the same time, there always seems to be a new reason to visit: the new evening show narrated by Anthony Hopkins, the throwback-chic supper club Delilah, a food festival–style weekend arranged in partnership with Opus One Winery. That kind of innovation may explain why the Wynn has such ardent fans. “We’ve stayed there 50-plus times,” wrote one well-traveled voter. “It’s our favorite Vegas hotel, with the best service, food, and overall experience.”

Reader Score: 92.75

The Full List

1. Wynn Las Vegas



Reader Score: 92.75



2. Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

Part of the CityCenter development, the unabashedly luxurious Waldorf Astoria towers above the Strip with a 23-floor sky lobby. “It has the most beautiful views,” shared one respondent, who also praised the hotel’s tranquil Tea Lounge.

Reader Score: 91.40

3. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Thomas Hart Shelby/Courtesy of MGM Resorts International

This on-Strip enclave is known for its luxurious suites and go-go nightlife. “It also has a ton of exciting food options,” said one voter. “You never have to leave,” another said.

Score: 90.04

4. Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

This laid-back yet luxurious option next to Mandalay Bay may not have a casino, but most guests see that as a plus. “It doesn’t have the sound effects and ambling wanderers,” said one voter approvingly.

Reader Score: 88.60

5. The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Courtesy of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

“Great rooms and a lively casino floor, plus it has some of the best shopping in Vegas,” shared one reader. “Top restaurants from famous names,” noted another, in a nod to the Thomas Keller and Wolfgang Puck outposts at the property.

Reader Score: 87.17

6. Encore Las Vegas

Barbara Kraft/Courtesy of Wynn Las Vegas

Adjacent to No. 1 Wynn Las Vegas, Encore shares the same commitment to high-end service, with oversized suites and extensive dining options. “I’ve been there 10 times, and keep going back for the rooms, the location, and the first-class restaurants,” one reader said.

Reader Score: 86.49

7. Bellagio Las Vegas

A contemporary classic that’s celebrating 25 years on the Strip in 2023, Bellagio gets consistent praise for its location, services, and of course, world-famous fountain. As one voter summed up: “It’s always a blast.”

Reader Score: 85.59

8. Aria Las Vegas

Courtesy of MGM Resorts International

Aria has a seemingly endless lineup of restaurants and bars, plus pools, spa services, gaming, and just about anything else you can possibly imagine. The hotel’s sky suites are some of the most coveted rooms in the building, with concierge service and stunning views of the mountains or the Strip.

Reader Score: 84.89

9. Vdara Hotel & Spa

Courtesy of MGM Resorts International

Another non-gaming property, Vdara impressed voters with its oversize rooms and high-quality spa services, not to mention its prime location in CityCenter. (Vdara is dog friendly, too.)

Reader Score: 82.96

10. Park MGM

Courtesy of MGM Resorts International

This on-Strip property is a voter go-to for its impressive lineup of live entertainment, with shows at the adjacent 5,200-seat Dolby Live venue. It’s also home to the NoMad Las Vegas, a luxury hotel-within-a-hotel.

Reader Score: 82.61

