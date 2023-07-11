Barcelona offers several distinct pleasures. Its privileged location along Spain’s east coast allows visitors to take a dip in the Mediterranean Sea in the morning, while its classic Baroque and art nouveau buildings let them tour world-class architecture all afternoon, and its tapas bars let them taste the flavors of the city all night. And it’s a destination offering a hotel stay unlike any other, according to T+L readers.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

This year, a classic hotel made its way to the top of readers’ list. The Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona earned a 95.50 thanks to its five-star service from check-in to check-out.

And, once again, the Hotel Arts Barcelona returned to the No. 2 spot, followed by another World’s Best favorite, the Cotton House Hotel.

Read on to see why readers think the Majestic, a more than 100-year-old hotel, is so special, and why you should plan an entire trip to Barcelona around it.

The Winner

Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona

Courtesy of Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona

Opened in 1918, the Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona remains a timeless classic. Located on fashionable Paseo de Gracia, it’s within walking distance of major city attractions like Plaça de Catalunya and Antoni Gaudí’s Casa Milà. Offering both traditional rooms and high-end suites, along with a penthouse worthy of its own zip code that comes complete with a private hot tub, the hotel makes for a rather chic home away from home. Don’t miss its rooftop restaurant, La Dolce Vitae, which features a swimming pool during the summer. There, guests can grab a cocktail or a bite from the menu curated by chef Nandu Jubany while looking out onto the entire city — including the Sagrada Família.

The Full List

1. Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona

Reader Score: 95.50

2. Hotel Arts Barcelona

Reader Score: 94.00

3. Cotton House Hotel, Autograph Collection

Reader Score: 90.97

