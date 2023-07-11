Travel + Leisure Readers’ 5 Favorite Hotels in Austin of 2023

Bunkhouse hotels are a clear Austin favorite, according to Travel + Leisure readers in our “World’s Best Awards” survey for 2023.

Updated on July 11, 2023
Interior guest room of Carpenter Hotel in Austin, Texas
Photo:

Nick Simonite

Everything’s bigger in Texas, and Austin is certainly no exception. The “Live Music Capital of the World” is home to over 250 music venues and host to world-famous festivals including SXSW and Austin City Limits. Beyond the boisterous bars of Sixth and Rainey Streets, visitors can find drool-worthy Tex-Mex and barbecue, peaceful green spaces (Lady Bird Lake is a favorite), and plenty of art and history museums for those looking to dive deep into Austin culture. Of course, the city is also home to a wide variety of hotels, ranging from kitschy and budget-friendly hotels to classic luxury properties.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

  • Rooms/facilities
  • Location
  • Service
  • Food
  • Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses. 

What Readers Loved

When it comes to selecting their favorite Austin hotels, our readers certainly have a type — four of the five top properties are Bunkhouse hotels. Across these four hotels, the funky, retro-inspired vibe is met with modern touches to curate a slightly quirky and comfortable stay befitting of Austin. One reader said Hotel Saint Cecilia (voted No. 3) was “very romantic” with staff that “treats you like royalty.” The singular non-Bunkhouse hotel on this year’s list, the Austin Proper Hotel, was last year’s No. 1 property.

These are the best hotels in Austin, according to T+L readers — starting with No. 1, Hotel Magdalena.

The Winner

Hotel Magdalena

Lobby and reception desk at Hotel Magdalena in Austin, Texas

Nick Simonite

Located just off of buzzing South Congress Avenue, Hotel Magdalena is an ideal home base in Austin. Its 89 guest rooms boast brightly tiled bathrooms, and common spaces include a sunken swimming pool and all-day dining at Summer House on Music Lane. Guests praised the “beautiful greenery,” “great staff,” and “exquisite restaurant menu” at the hotel. Sibling properties Hotel San José and Hotel Saint Cecilia — ranked second and third on this year’s list of the best hotels in Austin — are just a short walk away, as are many bars, restaurants, shops, and cafes.

T+L Reader

Exquisite restaurant menu.

— T+L Reader

The Full List

1. Hotel Magdalena

Reader Score: 96.19

2. Hotel San José

Reader Score: 96.00

3. Hotel Saint Cecilia

Reader Score: 94.60

4. Carpenter Hotel

Reader Score: 93.71

5. Austin Proper Hotel & Residences

Reader Score: 91.23

