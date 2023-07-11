Denver, the Mile High City, may be a pit stop for many on their way to the ski resorts of Breckenridge and Aspen in the winter or Rocky Mountain National Park in the summer (and even for the wildflower blooms in spring and foliage in the fall), but it’s a destination worthy of a getaway in its own right. And Travel + Leisure readers have spoken about the hotels they think you should book on your next trip.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

This year, readers showed their love for the Union Station neighborhood, with four of the five picks residing in a three-block radius. The only outlier in the group is the Clayton Members Club & Hotel, located just outside the Denver Country Club on the outskirts of the city center. Don’t worry if you want to venture out to the Members Club, as it’s really just a little over four miles from the Union Station area. Beyond location, readers also chose hotels with plenty of charm, including The Crawford Hotel, which still boasts its original 65-foot ceilings, massive windows, and glittering chandeliers, along with The Oxford Hotel, which has also perfectly preserved plenty of wow-worthy relics dating back to its opening in 1891. See what other hotels T+L readers adore in Denver below.

The Winner

The Oxford Hotel

Courtesy of The Oxford Hotel

The Oxford, opened in 1891, has long been a beacon for travelers looking for a simple but chic stay near Union Station. Here, guests can peruse the hotel’s expertly curated art collection; meet up with their fellow travelers in the spacious lounge areas; grab a bite at Urban Farmer, which uses only locally sourced ingredients; have a drink in the Cruise Room, the property’s Queen Mary-inspired cocktail lounge; or unwind in its full-service spa. And best of all, the hotel sits in the midst of downtown, making it a perfect home base for walkable adventures to nearby attractions.

The Full List

1. The Oxford Hotel

Reader Score: 97.27

2. The Rally Hotel

Reader Score:94.96

3. The Crawford Hotel

Reader Score: 94.00

4. The Maven

Reader Score: 93.78

5. Clayton Members Club & Hotel

Reader Score: 91.75

