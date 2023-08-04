10 Best Public Hot Springs to Visit in Japan

Wellness-oriented escapes are a major trend these days, but ancient Japanese bathing traditions are a way of life dating back thousands of years. The island country in East Asia is blessed with a wealth of geothermal hot springs that reportedly possess healing benefits — including promoting circulation, soothing sore muscles, and relaxing the mind.

Over the centuries, an entire ritualized bathing culture has sprung up (no pun intended) around onsens — a catchall term used to describe the naturally warmed, mineral-rich waters and the associated bathhouse facilities — and that means certain protocols, customs, and etiquette need to be observed by both locals and travelers.

If you’re planning to participate in this age-old pastime, it’s important to respect the enduring history and heritage. Soaking in public hot springs is very much a communal activity. Most onsen remain separated between males and females. Many still don’t accept guests with tattoos. Got ink? It’s definitely something to look into in advance or risk potentially being turned away. “Before entering an onsen, it’s customary to rinse off,” says Keiko Watanabe, the spa and wellness manager across the Hoshino Resorts portfolio. “After getting out, don’t forget to drink plenty of water and moisturize.”.

Scroll on for the best public hot springs in Japan, according to local experts.

Related: 25 Most Beautiful Places in Japan