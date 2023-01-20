Hoodies never go out of style. Classic cuts from the ‘90s, for instance, are just as cool today. When looking for the best men’s hoodie, be sure to buy one that’s made with durable materials so it’ll last you for years and have a better impact on the environment . There are many great options out there, but our top pick is Lululemon’s City Sweat Pullover, which is versatile, warm, stylish and will last you for years. Read on for more cozy fits.

One of the most important articles of clothing every man needs in his suitcase is a good-quality hoodie. You never know when you’ll find yourself chilly, even if you’re going to a beach destination.

Best Overall Lululemon City Sweat Pullover Hoodie Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Love It: This is a high-quality sweatshirt that will last you for years, and it’s good for both working out and wearing around town. What to Consider: As with many Lululemon products, this hoodie is pricey. I have had my Lululemon City Sweat Pullover for half a decade now, and it still looks as good as the first day I got it. It’s my main sweatshirt when I travel because it’s so adaptable. The elastane material gives it a little stretch, which makes it perfect for a jog and the stylish not-too-tight fit makes it ideal to wear around the house or out on the town. Not to mention it’s also warm enough for temperatures 45 degrees Fahrenheit and above, especially when combined with an outer shell. A fun and surprisingly useful feature is the zippered pocket inside the kangaroo pouch for keys, coins or even a credit card. Price at time of publish: $128 Sizes: XS to XXXL‎ | Materials: 52 percent polyester, 42 percent cotton, 6 percent elastane | Colors: Powder blue, black, light gray, gray sage, mocha, jasper, spruce, white opal

Best Durable Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover Huckberry View On Huckberry Why We Love It: This hoodie will last you years – the company guarantees it. What to Consider: This hoodie may have you sweating in the summer as the fleece inside is very warm. Flint and Tinder is so confident in the durability of its hoodie that it put a guarantee right there in the name – this hoodie will last you a decade, at least. If it rips, tears, or otherwise comes apart at the seams within 10 years, the brand will repair it. Made in the US with local materials, this pullover hoodie is thick and soft. It’s also one of the most sustainable products on this list – not only because it’s made with recycled cotton but because you won’t need to replace it for a long, long time. Price at time of publish: $118 Sizes: XS to 3XL‎ | Materials: 70 percent cotton, 30 percent polyester | Colors: Black, forest, navy, gray, oak, oatmeal, rust

Best Zip-up Mack Weldon Ace Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt Mack Weldon View On Mackweldon.com Why We Love It: This is a thick and soft hoodie you can wear with pretty much anything. What to Consider: It has a slim fit, which might not appeal to all body types. Zip-up lovers will be happy with this hoodie from Mack Weldon. It's made of 95 percent cotton and 5 percent stretch (spandex), and the inside is a soft micro-brushed French terry. The colors are bold and it even includes a nice little inside breast pocket for your wallet or ID. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes:‎ S to XXL | Materials: 95 percent cotton, 5 percent spandex | Colors: Bramble, pine, total eclipse, blue, infantry, black, charcoal, gray, commando

Best Classic Champion Reverse Weave Hoodie Sweatshirt Urban Outfitters View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Champion.com Why We Love It: This classic hoodie withstands the test of time. What to Consider: It might be classic, but it isn’t fancy. Champion has been making hoodies for 80 years and still hasn’t gone out of style. In fact, now Champion hoodies are more popular than ever. Why? It’s simply a classic, thick and soft hoodie you can throw on when heading to and from the gym, to cozy up in front of a campfire, or wear under your jacket in the winter. Champion also sells matching sweatpants to pair for a full sweatsuit look. Price at time of publish: $65 Sizes:‎ XS to 3XL | Materials: 82 percent cotton, 18 percent polyester | Colors: Black, orange, green, light blue, white, maroon, red, gray, pebblestone, and more

Best Budget Hanes Full-Zip Hoodie Amazon View On Amazon View On Hanes.com View On Shirtspace.com Why We Love It: This is a solid pick if you don't want to spend too much money on a hoodie. What to Consider: It isn't ideal for cold weather. Believe it or not, Hanes doesn't just make underwear – they also make solid hoodies that won't break the bank. Made from polyester and cotton, this hoodie is light and stretchy, and not too heavy. The abundance of polyester helps it stay free of wrinkles and makes it less likely to fade. Just don't expect more from the quality than what you're paying for it. Price at time of publish: $35 Sizes:‎ S to 3XL | Materials: 50 percent cotton, 50 percent polyester | Colors: Charcoal, ash, black, deep forest, navy, red, royal, light blue, light steel, navy, white, maroon

Best Designer Mytheresa ERL Colorblock Hoodie Mytheresa View On Mrporter.com View On Mytheresa.com Why We Love It: This is a bright and bold hoodie from a visionary designer. What to Consider: ERL offers more recent styles, if you’re looking for something that’s new this season. ERL is a California brand by the multi-talented Eli Russell Linnetz who has directed music videos for Kanye West and designed the sets for Lady Gaga’s Enigma tour. This sweater makes a statement – without being too out there – and it’s on sale everywhere as it’s not the latest model. You may also be able to find it in kids sizes, too. Price at time of publish: $248 Sizes:‎ XS to XXL | Materials: 80 percent cotton, 20 percent polyester | Colors: Blue + red, green + red, brown + tan, white, and more

Best Stylish Pangaia 365 Signature Unisex Recycled & Organic Cotton Hoodie Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Pangaia.com Why We Love It: This is a really cool-looking hoodie, and the company keeps track of its environmental impact. What to Consider: This hoodie peaked in 2021, so if you need the latest and greatest you might want something newer. Dubbed “fashion’s favorite hoodie” by Vogue in 2021 when Harry Styles was seen rocking it on the street, this statement hoodie remains a stylish addition to any man’s wardrobe. Coming in a variety of attractive colors, it definitely stands out in a crowd. Plus, it’s made in Portugal with a blend of recycled and organic cotton (which is better for the environment than your run-of-the-mill cotton). You can match it with sweatpants for a sweatsuit look, or even buy the same design as a dress, shirt, or shorts. Price at time of publish: $165 Sizes: XXS to XXL‎ | Materials: 50 percent recycled cotton, 50 percent organic cotton | Colors: Celestial blue, purple, powder blue, pink, green, cobalt blue



Best Athleisure Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Kohls.com Why We Love It: This is a warm, timeless and classic hoodie you’ll never want to take off, plus it’s more affordable than most others on this list. What to Consider: No matter where you go, you likely won’t be the only one rocking a Nike hoodie. The pandemic-induced move toward working from home sparked a boom in athleisure wear, and if you don't plan to go back to more formal wear at this point, we certainly can’t blame you. This Nike hoodie is an affordable classic that fits loosely. Coming in an abundance of colors, you can easily find one that suits you, then match it with sweatpants. Price at time of publish: $75 Sizes:‎ XS to 2XL | Materials: 80 to 82 percent cotton, 18 to 20 percent polyester | Colors: 27 different options

Best Quarter-zip Woolrich Hoodie in Organic Cotton and Taslan Nylon Woolrich View On Woolrich.com Why We Love It: This sweatshirt is perfect for someone who loves outdoor adventure. What to Consider: You must wash it separately and can’t tumble dry. While many of the hoodies on this list look similar, Woolrich is for those who want to go against the grain. This hoodie is made of a mix of cotton and nylon, and offers unique buttons and features for optimal performance. Its half-zip feature also prevents any cold air from slipping in. Price at time of publish: $195 Sizes:‎ S to 3XL | Materials: Cotton and polyamide | Colors: Black

Best Workout Rhone Men's Essentials Training Hoodie Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This hoodie is built for your gym warmup. What to Consider: The absence of cotton in this hoodie means it isn’t very breathable. Once you try a light and soft workout hoodie, you won’t look back, especially if you’re heading to a chilly gym. This hoodie from Rhone is made from high-quality recycled polyester that’ll keep your muscles warm as you start to move. It’s also very light and won’t wrinkle, making it a great hoodie to toss in your suitcase on your next trip. Price at time of publish: $88 Sizes:‎ S to XXL | Materials: Recycled polyester | Colors: Orion blue, sapphire, green

Best Sustainable Tentree Treefleece Reynard Hoodie Tentree View On Dick's View On Tentree.com Why We Love It: This hoodie uses some of the best materials available to mitigate its environmental impact. What to Consider: Some people have reported uncharacteristic pilling. Tentree makes a soft and cozy fleece hoodie, but the real selling point is its dedication to the environment. Along with organic cotton and recycled polyester, the hoodie is made with TENCEL lyocell, which is considered the most eco-friendly fabric on the market. Lyocell is a breathable fabric made from cellulose tree fiber that is organic and more sustainable than other materials. It also comes at a very reasonable price for this level of quality. Price at time of publish: $78 Sizes: S to XXL‎ | Materials: 55 percent organic cotton, 26 percent recycled polyester, 19 percent TENCEL lyocell | Colors: Blue, black, brown, white and green

Best for Sports Vuori Ponto Performance Half-Zip Hoodie REI View On REI View On Vuoriclothing.com Why We Love It: This hoodie is so light it feels like you’re wearing nothing at all. What to Consider: This polyester and elastane hoodie is made from synthetic fibers, which is generally considered worse for the environment than natural materials. When you’re working out, the last thing you want is to have your hoodie flapping around slowing you down. That certainly won’t happen with this sweatshirt, which stretches in all directions and fits like a glove. It’s light, too, and has a kangaroo pocket to keep your hands warm. Price at time of publish: $118 Sizes:‎ XS to XXL | Materials: 8 percent recycled polyester, 11 percent elastane | Colors: Cedar, platinum, black indigo

Best Cashmere J. Crew Cashmere Hoodie J. Crew View On Jcrew.com Why We Love It: It’s extremely soft and high quality. What to Consider: This warm sweater comes at a hefty price. J. Crew has been making its ultra-soft 100 percent cashmere hoodie for three decades, and it remains the height of luxury. Perfect for getting cozy at home, it’s also great for after-work drinks or a casual meeting. You can also feel good knowing the cashmere is responsible, due to J. Crew’s partnership with Aid by Trade Foundation (AbTF), a nonprofit that promotes sustainable agricultural development across the globe. Price at time of publish: $178 Sizes: XS to XL‎ | Materials: Cashmere | Colors: Gray, navy

Most Comfortable Dockers Men's Unisex Regular Fit Sport Hoodie Sweatshirt Amazon View On Amazon View On Dockers.com Why We Love It: This is a cozy hoodie you won't want to take off. What to Consider: This sweatshirt doesn't have too many color options. If you want a comfy cotton-blend hoodie, this one from Dockers is heavenly. It's soft and thick, with a back-on-trend '90s style to it. The company claims its use of "sustainable water" has saved more than 24 million liters of water. Price at time of publish: $66 Sizes:‎ S to XXL | Materials: 66 percent cotton, 34 percent recycled polyester | Colors: Blue, gray, black, green, khaki, navy

Most Well-made Buck Mason Brushed Loopback Hooded Sweatshirt Buck Mason View On Buckmason.com Why We Love It: This durable hoodie has several underrated features that help it last as long as possible. What to Consider: This sweatshirt has a relaxed “classic” fit, so don’t expect to show off those biceps. This hoodie from Buck Mason has all the components for a mainstay in your wardrobe. With a classic look, it’s made of thick French terry cotton and has reinforced elbows. The fit is relaxed, and it comes pre-washed with enzymes and softener so it feels cozy from the moment you put it on. Another underrated feature are chord locks which prevent fraying of the drawstrings. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: XS to XXL‎ | Materials: 322 GSM cotton French terry | Colors: Black, brown, natural- and Venice-wash colors

Most Easy to Clean Ibex Indie Hoodie Ibex View On Ibex.com Why We Love It: Merino wool is probably the best material to travel with since it’s so light, breathable and easy to clean. What to Consider: The scuba hood is great to wear under a helmet, but might look goofy otherwise. Experienced travelers know the best material to clean on the go is Merino wool. It’s also extremely light, comfy, warm and breathable. Really, you can’t get enough Merino wool gear for your travels. This hoodie is great as a base layer for a ski trip, on bike rides, or for hikes. It also comes in a variety of fun colors. Price at time of publish: $170 Sizes: S to XXL‎ | Materials: Merino wool | Colors: Beetroot, wave, ginger, navy, olive, black, light gold

Best with Matching Pants Jordan Mini MJ Hoodie Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Finishline.com View On Jdsports.com Why We Love It: While you might not be the GOAT, you can still wear tiny pictures of him when you walk around town. What to Consider: This eccentric look may have everyone staring at (and complimenting) your outfit. This hoodie and sweatpants jumpsuit from Nike’s Jordan brand will certainly turn some heads. Tiny pictures of Michael Jordan and the letter ‘J’ populate the hoodie and pants, so you can take one of the greatest basketball players of all time with you wherever you go. It’s got just the right ratio of cotton and polyester material, too. Price at time of publish: $80 Sizes:‎ S to XXL | Materials: 80 percent cotton, 20 percent polyester | Colors: Black, rattan

Best for Warm Weather LL Bean Men's Bean's Comfort Camp Hoodie LL Bean View On Zappos View On L.L.Bean Why We Love It: This is simply a good-looking hoodie from a quality brand. What to Consider: This sweatshirt won’t keep you warm enough in cold weather. There’s a reason L.L. Bean has been around for more than a century. This company makes great clothes, including this slim-fitting hoodie. Light and breathable, its low percentage of cotton is just the right weight for warm weather. Wear this on your next summer camping trip or hiking on a warm fall day. Price at time of publish: $70 Sizes: S to XXXL ‎ | Materials: 59 percent cotton, 38 percent polyester and 3 percent spandex | Colors: Navy, gray, hunter green, sea green, black, red, orange