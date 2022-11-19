20 Genius Holiday Gifts for 10 Types of Travelers — Starting at $6

Each individual is unique in their approach to travel, and each suitcase tells a different story. Someone who values staying connected, for instance, might devote half their luggage to personal tech. The style-oriented would prioritize wardrobe changes. The social media-obsessed might have a carry-on filled with camera equipment. And someone drawn to wellness may pack healthy snacks and portable workout gear.

So before you set your sights on a holiday gift for the travel enthusiast in your life, figure out what makes them tick first. Then zero in on something they’ll be delighted to devote luggage space to. Stuck on what to buy still? Keep scrolling for our curated list of thoughtful gifts for 10 types of travelers.

The Sartorialist

To this person, a suitcase is simply an extension of their closet. They take pride in their personal style, are always dressed to suit the day’s activities to a tee, and prefer to have several outfit options per day plus enough accessories to keep their look fresh. If you ask them why, they’ll answer, “Because I don’t know what I’m going to feel like wearing.” The sartorialist adheres to this philosophy ‘travel, but make it fashion.’

Barefoot Dreams The Cozychic Light Long Cardigan



Buttery soft, lightweight, and versatile enough to wear with anything, this long shawl is the perfect extra layer for air conditioned museums and chilly nights. It’s machine-washable, and best of all, it has pockets!

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $60

Madewell Lace-Up Chelsea Boot



Combat boots are the perfect all-terrain footwear and a wardrobe staple for all kinds of travelers. This pair doesn’t just make an edgy style statement; it’s also made for all-day walking with Madewell’s patented Cloudlift Lite insole.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $198

The Fitness Freak

Discipline doesn’t take a vacation for someone devoted to their health and fitness. This person will happily sacrifice a pair of dress shoes if it means extra luggage space for their favorite sneakers. They’ll pick up toiletries when they arrive at their destination so they can squeeze in some resistance bands for workouts on the go and their entire vitamin and supplement lineup.

TRX GO Suspension Trainer and the Go Bundle

This portable total body training system will support them on their fitness journey with suspension training straps, an XMount, resistance bands and more — all made with durable nylon and comfortable foam handles.

To buy: amazon.com, $160

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness



No matter what their sport of choice, this wearable fitness tracker will help them keep tabs on all the important stuff, like their heart rate, sleep, activity, stress levels and more, and offers a daily “readiness” rate to let you know if it’s best to work out or recover. Plus, it has built-in GPS!

To buy: amazon.com, from $100 (originally $150)

The Digital Nomad

Staying connected is the name of the game here, so the digital nomad’s carry-on is a treasure trove of tech gear, including chargers and connectors for every type of input and to fit any kind of outlet. They prioritize the ability to work from anywhere, so their bags are also packed with mobile workstation solutions, like laptop stands and ultra-slim keyboards.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Earbuds



Give the gift of silence — a remote worker relishes in it when they’re deep in thought and battling distractions in coworking spaces and (especially) in coffee shops. These noise-canceling headphones by Bose, one of the best names in the biz, also streams stellar sound for long bus trips or seaside runs.

To buy: amazon.com, $179 (originally $199)

Anker Portable Charger



More than 56,000 five-star ratings have made this charger an Amazon best-seller, and it counts frequent travelers among its fans for good reason. It offers more than two full charges per phone and has built-in surge protection. Put the gold standard of charging in their stocking this year.

To buy: amazon.com, $22

The Instagrammer

This person is devoted to documenting their travels and curating them in galleries and stories layered with filters, graphics and music on social media. The visual representation of their travels is almost as important as the experience itself, and you’ll find yourself drawn to (and maybe jealous of) the shiny world they create on your screen.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera

Instax instant cameras are everything right now, and you truly can’t go wrong gifting this to a social media maven thanks to the aesthetics of the finished product: Instax pictures are like having a built-in Instagram filter. This camera comes with 60 sheets of mini photos and even has a selfie lens. What could be more perfect?

To buy: amazon.com, $143

Qiaya Selfie Ring Light for Phone



Ring lights became a mainstay during the Zoom days of 2020, and now the illuminating ring YouTubers have known and loved for a while now has been shrunken down so it can clip to the corner of any smartphone and provide perfect, complexion-complementing lighting for a selfie in anything from broad daylight to a dim theater.

To buy: amazon.com, $13

The Culture Vulture

This person is truly in love with experiencing other cultures, and it’s the driving force behind their travels. They don’t necessarily need too much stuff, because their focus is outward. They’ll be the first in line for a walking tour as soon as they arrive, they’ve booked all their excursions in advance and they plan to devour the local cuisine one signature dish at a time.

An Audible Subscription



Someone who loves to explore neighborhoods, museums and landmarks probably also enjoys guided tours, and this is a great way to gift them. An Audible subscription entitles them to thousands of free audiobooks and discounts on even more. It links up to their Amazon account, so you can add a few titles related to their destination — yes, guided tour audio books exist!

To buy: amazon.com, $5.95 a month (for the first four months)

Travel Journal by Duncan & Stone



This travel journal isn’t just a lot of empty pages — it actually prompts you to write about what you loved, what you learned, what you’d do again and what you’d do differently for each destination you visit. The linen-bound heirloom journal even has pockets inside the covers for little keepsakes, and a spot to record notes, tell stories or use as a scrapbook.

To buy: amazon.com, $30

The Sustainable Citizen

This person doesn’t just love to roam the planet; they also have a genuine respect for it. They consider their environmental impact before their urge to indulge in material stuff, and are conscious of each item they pack. Is it made from sustainable or recycled materials? Is it reusable? They also place value on keeping their bags light so they can do their part in reducing carbon emissions.

The North Face Thermoball Eco Packable Jacket



A packable down jacket is such a travel essential and comes in handy for so many different climates, and this one has a water-repellent shell made of 100 percent recycled nylon. When you’re not wearing it, it packs down so flat and small it fits inside a purse-sized carrying case. You know you can trust a brand like North Face for quality, and this jacket’s toasty Thermoball insulation surely delivers.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $199

Bamboo Travel Utensils Set



Every meal is a BYOU (bring your own utensils) affair for the eco-conscious traveler, who would adore this portable kit with cutlery, chopsticks and a straw in a velcro-enclosed carrying case. They’re made of bamboo, a sturdy material that’s renewable, so no trees were sacrificed for this set. It even comes with a straw-cleaning brush, so you can wash everything thoroughly, then pack it up for the next picnic.

To buy: amazon.com, $10

The Beauty Queen

There’s no altitude, climate or time zone that will prevent this traveler from putting their best face forward. In their bags, you’ll find all the hydrating masks, non comedogenic sunscreens and leave-in conditioners it takes to look and feel flawless at all times. Pampering is par for the course in this person’s life, and they’re happy to share their stash with travel companions, because self-care is contagious.

Foreo Luna Mini 3 Silicone Face Cleansing Brush



Amazon

Every beauty product lover needs a great electric face-cleaning tool, and the Foreo Luna is a classic. The Mini 3 is one of the brand’s latest offerings, with gentle silicone touchpoints that use 8000 sonic pulsations at 12 intensities to drive dirt, oil and sweat out of your pores and encourage your skin to glow from the inside out. The device also exfoliates and provides a sanitary surface for applying gels, creams and other products.

To buy: amazon.com, $135 (originally $179)

Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating 5-Minute Eye Gels



Everyone knows the dry, recycled air in the plane’s cabin sucks the moisture right out of your skin, so beauty lovers prefer to bring under-eye patches on board. They hydrate the delicate skin, and they also have caffeine for waking up tired eyes and collagen for getting them a little plumper, because the effects of jet lag, exhaustion and temperature changes are also very real.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $15

The Thrill Seeker

This traveler will make a bee-line to the zipline and would rather trek all the way to the top of Machu Picchu than take the bus to the entrance. They love Bali for surfing, go to Mexico to free dive in cenotes and aspire to one day skydive over Mount Everest. This thrill seeker loves to live life to the fullest and looks for any opportunity to put their own limits (and fears) to the test.

Nomadix Original Towel

REI

This unbelievably thin and lightweight blanket may roll up well in a backpack, but it’s deceptively rugged. Ethically made with GRS-certified post-consumer recycled plastic, this layer is slip-resistant, sand-resistant, and won’t stretch, warp or wear out. It’s in with your adventurer for the long haul, and it’s antimicrobial and resists odor, too, so it can take on even the dirtiest of jobs.

To buy: amazon.com, $40

GoPro HERO11 Black Action Camera



Best Buy

The latest offering by GoPro will quickly become a thrill-seeker’s favorite toy. This one’s equipped with higher image quality and better video stabilization than ever before, and it gives you the ability to turn your footage into social media-friendly formats: wide cinematic shots or extra-tall vertical shots. When you charge this device, its contents automatically upload to the cloud, and a highlight reel is automatically generated and sent to you!

To buy: bestbuy.com, $400 (originally $500)

The Minimalist

This traveler finds freedom in a lack of things to lug around, and they take pride in their minimalism. In fact, they’re more likely than any other traveler to give you a visual tour of the single bag that’s housing enough supplies to see them through six months backpacking through Europe. The minimalist takes traveling light to a new level, bringing only rugged, reusable items and carefully considering every single thing they pick up along the way.

Kindle Paperwhite



Amazon

Books are one of the heaviest possible things you can pack, and a minimalist is definitely not going this route. Upgrade them to the new Kindle Paperwhite with a 6.8-inch display and adjustable warm light that lets them read in any conditions — even bright sun. It holds up to 10 weeks of battery life, and most importantly for anyone familiar with e-readers, it flips pages fast — 20 percent faster than previous versions. Load it up with one special e-book pre-gifting.

To buy: amazon.com, $95 (originally $140)

Away The Small Toiletry Bag



Away

At just 8 inches high and a mere 3 inches thick, this toiletry bag by smart travel brand Away packs a lot of little grooming needs for such a compact case. It’s perfect for travel not only because it takes up hardly any space, but it also has water-resistant nylon construction, so you can tote it anywhere — even to the rainforests of Costa Rica — and everything inside will stay dry.

To buy: awaytravel.com, $55

The Type-A Traveler

You know this person, you love this person and, if you’re the spontaneous kind, you probably either appreciate or tolerate this person as a travel companion. I’m talking about the one who plans an entire itinerary in advance, shows up to the airport five hours before boarding and packs their bags with military precision. You can’t go wrong gifting organizers to the Type-A traveler.

The ReNew Transit Backpack



Courtesy of Everlane

Leave it to Everlane to bestow us with such a stylish, clean-lined backpack that’s hiding tons of efficient organization inside. The ReNew Transit Backpack was made for people on the move, with a pocket made especially for easily accessing your laptop at airport security (if you know, you know), plus outer compartments for your phone, passport and tickets, and more covert pockets for things like wallets, notebooks, reading material and more. Any organized traveler will be obsessed.

To buy: everlane.com, $95

Bagsmart Electronic Organizer Small Travel Cable Organizer



Every modern travel has been wrapped up in an ordeal involving cords that have trapped other, innocent objects like pens and sunglasses in their tangled web. This organizer makes sense of the madness, with strapped-down and zipped up compartments for chargers, plus small personal tech, battery packs and more. Everything is in easy view, so you can find what you need and replace it quickly.

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $23)



