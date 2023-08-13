Hotels + Resorts All-Inclusive Resorts 15 Hilton All-inclusive Resorts Perfect for Your Next Getaway Here are 15 of the best Hilton all-inclusive resorts to check out for your next romantic getaway or family vacation. By Patricia Doherty Patricia Doherty Patricia Doherty is a writer who specializes in covering destinations, resorts, and cruises for Travel + Leisure and other publications. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on August 13, 2023 Photo: Courtesy of Hilton These days, travelers are searching for easy, stress-free experiences — and turning to all-inclusive properties around the world for their romantic getaways and family vacations. Travel + Leisure explored the growing all-inclusive hotel trend with Nicole Tilzer, vice president of all-inclusive and resort strategy for Hilton. “There’s a growing interest in all-inclusive, and we’re meeting the demand by growing thoughtfully into that space,” says Tilzer. “Hilton’s global trends report found that 56 percent of respondents are most concerned about having an effortless travel experience,” Tilzer said. “Booking an all-inclusive resort is a worry-free way to travel, requiring minimal effort and planning. All-inclusive is the perfect solution for travelers of all ages and interests, offering a variety of activities, entertainment options, culinary adventures, and cultural experiences that bring the destination to life, all without having to leave the resort.” Travel advisor Patti Alejos of Classic Vacations points out that these resorts are often destinations in themselves thanks to all those included amenities. “For a family vacation, especially, it’s ideal to have everything they need in one place. Everybody can do what they want,” says Alejos. With all-inclusive vacations on the rise, more Hilton Honors members are cashing their points in for all-inclusive stays. “We’re seeing an increase in overall reward nights occurring in Hilton’s all-inclusive portfolio from this time last year,” Tilzer said. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels can also access benefits like “a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, and Hilton Honors-specific booking packages,” says Tilzer. Members can also enjoy perks like discounted spa treatments and the Hilton Honors app’s contactless features. And according to Tilzer, the all-inclusive trend isn’t going anywhere. “Hilton is expanding its all-inclusive category organically across destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America and continuing to prioritize delivering the consistent quality that our owners and guests have come to expect.” Here are 13 of the best Hilton all-inclusive resorts (plus two upcoming properties!) so you can start planning your next getaway. 01 of 15 Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort, Mexico Courtesy of Hilton All 444 rooms and suites at this Puerto Vallarta resort have balconies with ocean views, so you may not want to leave your room — until you see the poolside cabanas and beachfront Bali beds. The all-inclusive program includes all meals and snacks at a wide range of restaurants, unlimited drinks and cocktails, and nightly entertainment. Daytime activities like kids crafts, beach games, and pool parties are also included. Massages, facials, body treatments, and salon services are available (at additional cost) at the Eforea Spa. Guests can choose an elevated experience — including exclusive lounge access — by booking an Enclave room. To book: hilton.com 02 of 15 Hilton Rose Hall All-Inclusive Resort, Jamaica Courtesy of Hilton Set on 400 tropical acres along the Caribbean Sea, this family-friendly resort features a private beach, two pools, and a water park with lagoons, water slides, whirlpools, live music, a kids zone, and private cabanas (bookable for an additional fee). 11 restaurants and bars offer a delightful variety of drinking and dining options. The complimentary kids club (for children ages 4-12) keeps youngsters happy, and teens have their own space with arcade and video games. Golfing on an 18-hole championship course and spa services are available at additional cost. To book: hilton.com 03 of 15 The Yucatan Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Mexico Courtesy of Hilton This adults-only boutique resort is open to guests 18 and up, and a stay here includes unlimited food and beverages (including late-night snacks and a stocked minibar) and weekend DJ parties at the rooftop infinity pool. Guests can upgrade to the All-Inclusive Plus package which grants access to oceanfront amenities at sister resort, Hilton Playa del Carmen (note that The Yucatan Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort doesn’t have direct beach access). A variety of accommodations range from standard king rooms to the plush Master Suite, which has a furnished deck with a hot tub. Guests can dine at the resort’s three restaurants (or in their rooms), and there’s a spa and a fitness center. To book: hilton.com 04 of 15 Hilton La Romana, an All-Inclusive Family Resort, Dominican Republic Courtesy of Hilton This family-friendly beachfront resort offers standard and swim-out guest rooms, plus amenities including a spa, a casino, and a dive center. Six restaurants, eight bars, and 24-hour room service ensure even the pickiest palates find something to eat. “This resort delivers endless family fun, including a scenic waterpark and kids and teens clubs, with weekly beachfront camping adventures, discos, and more,” Tilzer commented. “After a day at the beach, adults can head to the world-class spa or try their luck at the casino shared with the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Only Resort.” Guests can upgrade to Premium Club rooms for exclusive amenities like private pool and beach areas, a VIP lounge, and personalized check-in and check-out. To book: hilton.com 05 of 15 Hilton La Romana, an All-Inclusive Adult Only Resort, Dominican Republic Courtesy of Hilton Guest rooms at this resort feature spacious bathrooms, daily stocked minibars, and 24-hour room service. Guests can choose from a range of accommodations including swim-out suites and Premium Club suites with upgraded amenities including personalized check-in and check-out, access to the VIP Lounge, a private beach area and pool with a swim-up bar, and access to the Mediterranean restaurant for breakfast and lunch. Activities include windsurfing, sailing on catamarans, kayaking, snorkeling, pool games, merengue lessons, beach volleyball, board games, and more. Additional excursions like open-water diving, boating, fishing, and motorized water sports can be arranged at an additional cost. To book: hilton.com 06 of 15 Hilton Playa del Carmen, an All-Inclusive Adult-Only Resort, Mexico Courtesy of Hilton “This resort is perfect for couples and large groups looking to relax and indulge,” Tilzer told T+L. Each guest room has floor-to-ceiling windows, a furnished balcony, and a jetted tub, while the luxe Presidential Suite has a private rooftop pool, a double whirlpool spa, and nearly 2,000 square feet of space. 14 dining outlets include airy Mexican restaurants and the upscale Chef’s Plate, available to guests in select suites. Amenities include two pools, a beach club, a fitness center, and the Innan Spa where guests can enjoy massages, facials, and salon services (for an additional fee). Fitness classes, live music at the pool, themed buffets, and nightly parties are included. To book: hilton.com 07 of 15 DoubleTree by Hilton Antalya-Kemer, Turkey Courtesy of Hilton This family-friendly resort is located along the Mediterranean in northern Kemer, Turkey. There's a private beach club with cabanas, lounge chairs, umbrellas, and a pier, plus an outdoor pool and an indoor pool. Dining options include 10 food trucks, five restaurants, seven bars, a bakery, and an ice cream shop. Children stay entertained thanks to a dedicated kids pool and kids club with crafts and activities, and duplex family rooms mean everyone has space to spread out. To book: hilton.com 08 of 15 DoubleTree by Hilton Bodrum Isil Club Resort, Turkey For another family-friendly option on the Turkish coast, check out this resort on the Bodrum Peninsula. A private beach on the Aegean, two pools (including a children's wading pool with waterslides), a kids club, a fitness center, and more offer lots to do. There's a buffet restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as an Italian dining spot and several cocktail lounges. The resort also features event spaces for meetings, groups, and weddings. To book: hilton.com 09 of 15 Hilton Dalaman Sarigerme Resort and Spa, Turkey Courtesy of Hilton Located at the intersection of the Dalaman River and the Mediterranean Sea, the expansive resort features a private beach and a variety of activities for adults and kids alike. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, coffee, tea, all-day snacks, and cocktails at over a dozen venues are included. A whopping 10 pools, a fitness center, and a kids club (with activities for younger children and teens) provide plenty to do, and spa treatments are available for an additional charge. A variety of guest rooms sleep up to six. To book: hilton.com 10 of 15 Hilton Marsa Alam Nubian Resort, Egypt Accommodations at this all-inclusive Hilton resort range from suites with Red Sea views to swim-up rooms made for families. Four heated pools, a swim-up bar, and a white-sand beach offer plenty of places to unwind, and you can snorkel or dive on the nearby coral reef to discover the sea’s spectacular marine life. Seven bars and restaurants, including an international buffet, offer something for everyone, from mezze platters and shawarma to pizza and seafood. There’s also a fully equipped fitness center and kids club with storytelling, games, and crafts. To book: hilton.com 11 of 15 Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort, Mexico Courtesy of Hilton This resort features eight pools, a family zone, and an array of experiences that guests of all ages will enjoy. Guests can choose a standard guest room or suite, or upgrade to an Enclave accommodation for more in-room amenities, priority restaurant reservations, and access to the exclusive Enclave Lounge. Tilzer noted guests can also access the Conrad Spa, with 16 treatment rooms and a private pool, nearby at the hotel’s sister resort. Additional activities include beach volleyball, aqua aerobics, yoga, bike tours, and special programs for youngsters. Guests can drink and dine at 13 different venues serving up sushi, steaks, Italian favorites, Mexican dishes, and more. To book: hilton.com 12 of 15 Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort, Mexico Courtesy of Hilton Families will enjoy this secluded resort set on acres of Mexican coastline conveniently located about 20 minutes from the Cancun airport. Room rates include all meals and snacks, a stocked minibar (refreshed daily), premium wines and liquors, unlimited ice cream and churros, pool and beach service, 24-hour room service, entertainment, nightly activities, and fitness center access. The kids club and teens club keep younger guests entertained with arts and crafts, games, toys, scavenger hunts, supervised watersports, a lounge area with beanbags, and a splash pool with slides. To book: hilton.com 13 of 15 Mangrove Beach Corendon Curacao All-Inclusive Resort, Curio by Hilton, Curacao Courtesy of Hilton This family-friendly resort offers water sports, adventure tours, four pools, an aqua park with water slides, a children’s playground, art workshops, and a dive center. Guests can sip cocktails on the beach, enjoy barbecue under the stars, grab a late-night snack, or enjoy seafood by the ocean — it’s all included. Additional activities include beach volleyball, table tennis, bocce, and shuffleboard. To book: hilton.com 14 of 15 Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe All-Inclusive Resort, Mexico Courtesy of Hilton Hilton has even more all-inclusive properties in the pipeline, too. With a prime beachfront location on Cancun's famed "Hotel Zone," this resort — slated to open this November — will feature eight restaurants, a grab-and-go market, a fitness center, a spa, nightly entertainment, and a rooftop terrace bar. 15 of 15 Zemi Miches All-Inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, Dominican Republic Courtesy of Hilton "Our most recent signing includes this resort which is expected to open in 2024 as Hilton's 10th all-inclusive property in the CALA region, and it will be the first all-inclusive Curio Collection by Hilton property in the Dominican Republic," Tilzer shared. "The brand-new 502-room all-inclusive resort will spread across six four-story buildings and 18 free-standing beach bungalows. The property has 123 ground-level swim-up guest rooms with individual plunge pools that connect via a winding pool, allowing guests to swim to other resort areas," Tilzer told T+L.