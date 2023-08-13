15 Hilton All-inclusive Resorts Perfect for Your Next Getaway

These days, travelers are searching for easy, stress-free experiences — and turning to all-inclusive properties around the world for their romantic getaways and family vacations. Travel + Leisure explored the growing all-inclusive hotel trend with Nicole Tilzer, vice president of all-inclusive and resort strategy for Hilton. “There’s a growing interest in all-inclusive, and we’re meeting the demand by growing thoughtfully into that space,” says Tilzer.

“Hilton’s global trends report found that 56 percent of respondents are most concerned about having an effortless travel experience,” Tilzer said. “Booking an all-inclusive resort is a worry-free way to travel, requiring minimal effort and planning. All-inclusive is the perfect solution for travelers of all ages and interests, offering a variety of activities, entertainment options, culinary adventures, and cultural experiences that bring the destination to life, all without having to leave the resort.”

Travel advisor Patti Alejos of Classic Vacations points out that these resorts are often destinations in themselves thanks to all those included amenities. “For a family vacation, especially, it’s ideal to have everything they need in one place. Everybody can do what they want,” says Alejos.

With all-inclusive vacations on the rise, more Hilton Honors members are cashing their points in for all-inclusive stays. “We’re seeing an increase in overall reward nights occurring in Hilton’s all-inclusive portfolio from this time last year,” Tilzer said.

Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels can also access benefits like “a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, and Hilton Honors-specific booking packages,” says Tilzer. Members can also enjoy perks like discounted spa treatments and the Hilton Honors app’s contactless features.

And according to Tilzer, the all-inclusive trend isn’t going anywhere. “Hilton is expanding its all-inclusive category organically across destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America and continuing to prioritize delivering the consistent quality that our owners and guests have come to expect.”

Here are 13 of the best Hilton all-inclusive resorts (plus two upcoming properties!) so you can start planning your next getaway.

