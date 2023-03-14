The 10 Best Hiking Shorts for Women of 2023

When you’re shopping for hiking shorts, comfort and freedom of movement are key. Features like pocket placement, water-resistant fabric, and liners provide finishing touches that may be crucial based on your hiking needs. We narrowed the field to find the best pairs of hiking shorts that won’t ride up (or slide down) and will wick sweat while providing longterm, chafe-free comfort for treks of all lengths in variable conditions. Whether you’re hitting the trail for an hour or multiple days in the desert or above treelines, our picks for women’s hiking shorts have you covered.

Hiking shorts are a key item in your outdoor apparel collection, and there’s a pair suited for every type of trail. Some hikers prefer cargo-style shorts for sun protection and abrasion resistance that’s perfect for rocky scrambles. Meanwhile, women who combine hiking and trail running might look for the most lightweight shorts for extra breathability and agility.

Best Overall Smartwool Women's Intraknit Active Lined Short Smartwool View On Zappos View On Backcountry.com View On Smartwool.com Why We Love It: The sweat-wicking, chafe-preventing liner doesn’t ride up. What to Consider: It would be nice to see a wider size range. Smartwool’s Intraknit Active Lined Short took top prize for their cutting-edge knitting technology, flattering design, and comfort for all-day wear. We’ve long appreciated the brand’s use of merino liners under lightweight, quick-drying shorts. They upped the game for this pair by extending the standard merino liner briefs into a seamless compression short for extra chafe prevention. These feature a high, wide waistband and lightweight polyester running shorts, but it’s the bike-style liner that sets them apart. The soft wicking liner is designed with a seamless merino and Tencel blend, making these super comfortable and chafe-free as well as one of the most odor-resistant shorts we’ve tried out. Intraknit is one of Smartwool’s innovative construction methods, made via a 3D knitting machine that creates nearly seamless garments with integrated body mapping as opposed to the traditional cut-and-sew, which limits insulation-versus-venting zones and creates more scraps. This results in shorts that allow greater freedom of movement, fewer seams, and a dedicated body-mapped design. Price at time of publish: $95 Sizes: XS-XL | Inseam length: 5 inches | Materials: 86 percent polyester, 14 percent elastane (outer); 33 percent merino, 33 percent Tencel, 26 percent nylon, 8 percent elastane (liner) | Weight: Not listed

Most Versatile Patagonia Women’s Baggies Shorts REI View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Patagonia.com Why We Love It: The wide array of colors and patterns make these even more of a fan favorite. What to Consider: The updated fit can feel tighter than previous iterations. A classic that somehow never goes out of style, these retro-cool shorts come in a wild variety of colors and patterns so you can make a splash on the trail … and in the water. These shorts dry quickly and are treated with a durable water repellent (DWR) finish to shed light moisture. As a bonus, Patagonia has doubled down on their sustainability focus with these shorts, which are now made from 100 percent recycled nylon from fishing nets. Plus, the DWR finish is PFC-free, something we’re happy to see more of these days. Baggies are trail famous for holding up season after season, fading to a sun-bleached look that shows off just how long these shorts last no matter where your outdoor adventures take you. They aren’t the softest material, and some people might find the ruched waistband a bit constricting — especially compared to the yoga-style waistband of running-oriented shorts — but for durability, sustainability, and a look that takes you from town to trail to the beach, these can’t be beat. Price at time of publish: $59 Sizes: XS-XXL | Inseam length: 5 inches | Materials: Recycled nylon | Weight: 5 ounces

Best Budget-friendly Baleaf Women's 5" Running Shorts Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The wide, stable waistband holds your phone in a convenient back pocket. What to Consider: Its liner isn’t as breathable as other options. From sunshirts to hiking pants to general outdoor garments, Baleaf makes well-designed gear that holds up in style and materials to pricier brands and lasts hundreds of trail miles. These shorts are lightweight and versatile with consistent sizing and a wide, comfortable waistband that doesn’t pinch or slide down. These are a popular version with a 5-inch inseam, which is long enough to offer sun protection while still allowing you a full range of motion. The zippered back pocket holds most standard smartphones plus a credit card, and these tend to stay up really well even during bouncy descents or sections of running, even if you have a phone in the back pocket. Note that site images show a mesh liner, but the shorts actually have more of a solid polyester liner, which is still odor-resistant but isn’t as breathable as some of the pricier hiking and running shorts on the market. Price at time of publish: $29 Sizes: XS-3XL | Inseam length: 5 inches | Materials: 95 percent polyester, 5 percent spandex | Weight: Not listed

Best Lightweight Brooks Chaser 5” Short REI View On Zappos View On REI View On Brooksrunning.com Why We Love It: They have four-way stretch for movement and an updated waistband for more comfort. What to Consider: The size range is limited. With loads of airflow thanks to the back venting under the waistband, these lightweight shorts promote sweat release and staying cool. Think of these as your sunny day shorts, your high-humidity shorts, and your midsummer hit-the-trail shorts. The four-way stretch makes these shorts feel even lighter, with a slightly flared leg opening for maximum range of motion on technical trails or steep ascents and descents. Brooks recently updated the waistband with a wider, flat-lying design to ease pressure on your stomach, and it comes with an internal drawcord to cinch tight and avoid sliding down. These are highly wicking with an antimicrobial liner — all things we look for in our lightest warm-weather hiking gear. As a bonus, they come with two convenient front pockets and a larger back pocket to stash a phone and keys. Price at time of publish: $60 Sizes: XS-XL | Inseam length: 5 inches | Materials: 92 percent polyester, 8 percent spandex | Weight: Not listed The 11 Best Hiking Pants for Women of 2023

Best Pockets Kühl Freeflex Cargo Shorts REI View On REI View On Kuhl.com Why We Love It: They’re abrasion resistant with six pockets for all your belongings. What to Consider: The long cargo style means less freedom of movement. Sure, these are cargo shorts, but they’re not your uncle’s cargo shorts. This updated and cooler pair from Kühl is made with a stretchy, breathable polyester that is highly abrasion resistant and more flexible than other long-inseam shorts. We love the six conveniently placed pockets, including two classic cargo pockets on the sides, snap-closure pockets on the back, and two hip pockets. These shorts are a solid choice for hiking-based travel where you’ll be in town but also hitting the trails and will hold up to plenty of wear and tear. They are UPF 50 and moderately sweat-wicking, so while they aren’t as light as a pair of running-oriented shorts, the protection and durability make cargo shorts cool again. (Okay, we’re done.) Price at time of publish: $89 Sizes: 0-22 | Inseam length: 10 inches | Materials: Polyester | Weight: 8.5 ounces

Best Size Range Prana Halle Shorts II REI View On REI View On Moosejaw.com View On Prana.com Why We Love It: These eco-friendly shorts come in dedicated plus sizes. What to Consider: The snap-closure waistband can feel constricting. Prana’s Halle shorts have been around for years in various iterations, and this latest version adds a sustainability checkmark to the manufacturing process using Prana’s “ReZion” recycled nylon. The material has a UPF 50 rating, is highly abrasion resistant, and is treated with a PFC-free DWR finish. These shorts look great in town, but the fabric is technical enough for the trail thanks to the nylon’s wicking properties. The shorts have a 9-inch rise for maximum coverage, with the choice of a 5-inch or 7-inch inseam. We love the snap-closure back pockets and the vents along the side pockets for even more airflow on hot days. The plus-size version of the Halle Shorts are built with different body types in mind, not simply extensions of the standard sizing. This means increased fabric space in the front and a more accommodating rise around the hips for a flattering look that feels comfortable for on-trail movement. Price at time of publish: $69 Sizes: 0-16, 18-22W | Inseam length: 5 or 7 inches | Materials: Recycled nylon | Weight: Not listed

Best Trail to Town Wondery Isabel Outdoor Shorts Wondery View On Wonderybrand.com Why We Love It: They have trail-to-town style with fun details and durable-yet-soft fabric. What to Consider: The fit from waist-to-hip can feel a bit off depending on body type. These flattering high-rise shorts from Wondery are another recently-updated-but-classically-styled pair of shorts for the arsenal. With fun details pulled from more everyday designs yet made for outdoor wear, the Isabel Outdoor Shorts hit that sweet spot for a casual hike in a townie-inspired look. Details include webbing attachments for custom-feeling fit, matte black metal buckle attachments (these replaced the previous plastic buckles), and six pockets on the front, sides, and back for added style and convenience. These wouldn’t be our first pick for a super technical hike because of the cotton makeup, but they’ll feel equally at home on relaxed trail outings followed by a downtown patio hang. Price at time of publish: $58 Sizes: XS-3XL | Inseam length: 3.5 inches | Materials: 97 percent cotton, 3 percent spandex | Weight: Not listed

Best Compression Style Janji Groundwork Pace Shorts REI View On REI View On Janji.com Why We Love It: These stay in place better than most bike-style shorts we’ve run and hiked in. What to Consider: Compression isn’t for everyone, and the skintight feel can take some getting used to. The sleek bike-shorts style isn’t just for the spin studio. These silky smooth, techy shorts are ready for whatever hike or trail run the day holds, resisting the roll-and-bunch misery we’ve encountered with other similar styles that don’t hug our legs quite as well. The Groundwork Pace shorts have a generous 7-inch inseam and a barely-there silicone band around the bottom inside of each leg to help hold them in place, and the high rise and wide, flat waistband means these are cemented to your body as the trail miles add up. No shifting under a pack, no bunching, no riding down. They have 32 percent spandex, which offers just enough light compression to stay secure and supportive without feeling constricting, and the side pockets are deep enough to hold a phone or a small headphone case without worrying about them bouncing out. If you aren’t used to hiking or running in this style of shorts, the tightness might take some getting used to, but rest assured they were designed for high levels of movement and still feel comfortable after hours of wear. Price at time of publish: $64 Sizes: XS-XL | Inseam length: 6 inches | Materials: 68 percent nylon, 32 percent spandex | Weight: 4.3 ounces The Best Women’s Shorts for Travel

Best Sun Protection Outdoor Research Ferrosi Shorts Outdoor Research View On Amazon View On Outdoorresearch.com Why We Love It: Quick-drying ability with a UPF 50 rating makes these prime for any weather. What to Consider: We’d love to see a style update with a slightly more flattering cut. Outdoor Research has a full lineup of sun-protecting gear, and we love the Ferrosi Shorts for their stretchy-yet-durable fabric and dedicated sun protection for full exposure days from the sunny desert to treks above treeline. These abrasion-resistant shorts are great for off-trail scrambles and hikes that end in an alpine lake (go ahead and jump in — they’ll dry fast!) thanks to an updated fabric that uses 46 percent recycled nylon and has even more stretch than previous models. They also retain their shape really well, can go several days between washes during multi-day hiking trips, and the zippered back pocket can stash a phone, cash, or keys. As for the all-around look, we know these are a classic, but we’d love to see a slightly higher rise and updated waistband for a more universally flattering cut. Price at time of publish: $79 Sizes: XS-XXL | Inseam length: 5 inches | Materials: 86 percent nylon, 14 percent spandex | Weight: 6.7 ounces