These Top-rated Hiking Shirts Keep You Cool, Comfy, and Protected From the Sun — and They're Starting at $20

We all know the importance of having durable and comfortable hiking shoes while out on the trail. However, have you ever considered the state of your hiking attire? While a simple T-shirt might suffice for certain outings, it can easily fall short on hikes that are in the realm of four to five hours long. In fact, an ill-suited shirt can trap in sweat, feel scratchy against the skin, and, in severe cases, even cause blisters and chafing. This is where the need for clothing that strikes the balance between functionality and comfort becomes apparent — specifically, we’re referring to hiking shirts boasting breathability and moisture-wicking properties that prevent skin irritation and clinginess.

But luckily for all of you outdoor enthusiasts out there, major retailers have begun kicking off their end-of-summer sales, which means tons of savings on hiking gear and apparel. We're seeing the biggest markdowns at Amazon and REI, where top-rated hiking shirts from Columbia and Patagonia are up to 30 percent off. With so many options on the market, we're sure it can feel overwhelming when attempting to track down the right ones for your hiking repertoire. That’s precisely why we’ve curated a collection of premier activewear shirts that are designed to elevate your hiking experience, and the cherry on top is that most of them won't cost you more than $50. Some are geared towards layering and cool-weather treks, and others are made with odor-inhibiting properties for long journeys. The quest for the perfect hiking shirt begins now, so keep reading to discover your new favorite trail top that you’ll never want to trek without.

Baleaf Women's Long-Sleeve Hiking Shirt

Amazon

If you’re looking for a hiking shirt that’s designed to brave the elements, this best-selling shirt boasts a lightweight moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you cool and dry on even the most strenuous treks. Plus, the fabric’s softness ensures that you'll stay comfortable all-day long, while the integrated UPF 50+ protection and flatlock seams shield you from the sun’s powerful rays and prevent chafing. Currently at an enticing 44 percent off right now, this shirt can be yours for as little as $20.

Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Short-Sleeve Top

Amazon

Crafted with the brand's signature UA tech fabric, this shirt is quick-drying, ultra-soft, and has four-way stretch for optimal mobility. One happy shopper said that after hiking in Montana’s 90-plus degrees Fahrenheit weather, it kept them “comfortable and cool.” And even better, they said it “didn’t have that awful shirt-sticking-to-me thing.” This Under Armour workout top is also designed with a cute V-neck and fuller cut silhouette for flattering wear. Get it for just $20.

REI Co-op Sahara T-Shirt

REI

This short-sleeve hiking shirt from REI offers that classic-casual look combined with the functionality of technical hiking attire. Its loose-fitting design lends itself well to insulation so that it doesn’t cling when you get sweaty. With built-in UPF 30 sun protection, it’s specifically designed to help you hike better in the hotter weather, but is also great for year-round layering as fall approaches. Plus, since it's on sale for $21, there’s no better time than now to add this durable piece to your hiking gear repertoire.

REI Co-op Sahara Shade Hoodie

REI

With fall well underway, now is the time to start adding cool-weather staples to your wardrobe. Combining moisture-resistant properties and full-spectrum protection, this hoodie is a trail-ready must-have. And lucky for you, it’s on sale right now for $35. Even more, it also has antimicrobial-treated fabric to keep odor-causing bacteria from growing, a feature that travelers and backpackers will enjoy since it means you can get away with wearing it for multiple days in a row.

Columbia Leslie Falls Long-Sleeve Shirt

REI

Hikers on all trails will love this lightweight, sweat-resistant $34 shirt that keeps you comfortable and protected from the sun with its UPF 50 fabric. Don’t let its long-sleeves fool you, it won’t overheat you — but instead, it will help you stay cool (though you can also use it to keep warm on cool-weather hikes, too). The thumbholes on the sleeves add a convenient layer of protection for your hands against the trail, and if you ask us, you can easily sport it with jeans for a casual outing or travel day.

Mountain Hardwear Stryder Long-Sleeve Shirt

REI

Weather can be pretty unpredictable on the trail, and depending on the elevation, can change rapidly. To ensure safety and comfort, it’s important that you are wearing gear that is made to work with you, instead of against you. That’s why this long-sleeve shirt, which is constructed with durable nylon and pockets galore, is a must-have when it comes to hiking. One hiker even dubbed this layerable shirt-jacket a “lifesaver” after wearing it on a recent trip to Kenya. With so many perks, including a marked-down price tag that's just $62, this shirt definitely deserves a spot in your hiking wardrobe.

REI Co-op Merino Base Layer Tank Top

REI

REI has been a longtime celebrated brand at T+L for its durable and reliable clothing and gear, and this tank is no exception. Whether you’re going for a quick trek or a multi-day hike, you won’t regret wearing this base layer staple. It’s made with a breathable material that wicks away sweat, dries quickly, and resists odors, making it a versatile and go-to choice for hikers of all levels, environments, and goals. And being that it’s on sale right now for as little as $35, there’s no better time to try out this staple yourself.

Tbmpoy UPF 50+ Hiking Shirt

Amazon

This shirt has it all: anti-chafe flatlock inseams, breathable fabric, moisture-wicking properties, built-in sun protection, and a budget-friendly price tag (it's on sale for just $23). To say that shoppers are loving it would be an understatement. This garment has garnered over 2,500 perfect ratings, with one shopper calling it their “best purchase” after a four-day hiking trip through Zion and Bryce Canyon National Parks in the blazing sun. They added, "I'm usually fried after a couple of hours outside, and this kept me burn-free. I didn't like the idea of the hood at first, but this saved my neck from getting burned."

REI Co-op Lightweight Base Layer Crew Top

REI

This hiking crewneck top is breathable enough for warm-weather hikes as well as crisp fall treks thanks to its layering-friendly, lightweight construction. And even though this shirt is fitted, its flat seams are designed to move with you for maximum flexibility and stretchiness. It’s also on sale for just $21 and available in six different colors, so you’ll probably want to add a few to your cart.

Patagonia Long-Sleeve Capilene Cool Daily Graphic Shirt

REI

Thanks to its breathable-yet-protective fabric, shoppers say that this top-rated shirt is “great at protecting from sun without being hot.” Even more, it's equipped with the brand's odor-control technology and constructed with minimal stitching to keep you feeling fresh and moving freely. And right now, you can get the cool blue color on sale for $41 for any and all of your outdoor adventures. But hurry, because certain sizes are already starting to sell out.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.