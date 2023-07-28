I’m a Lifelong Hiker, and This Is the Trail Gear I Swear by — Starting at Just $10

I’ve been hiking since before I could walk. Sure, I can’t remember that far back, but my parents have plenty of photos of me fast asleep in a Kelty pack on my dad’s back. These days my legs log hundreds of miles of hikes every year. Sometimes, it’s for my job as a travel writer. Mostly, it’s on my own time and dime.

I love the idea of embracing my inner Bear Grylls and walking into the woods with nothing but my bare hands for survival. However, I have quite the collection of hiking gear that keeps me safe and comfortable whether I’m on a trail in town or a multi-day hike in the mountains of Montana (where I live). In fact, I’m currently taking inventory for my next hiking trip: the Fjallraven Classic. Alongside thousands of other hikers, I’ll spend three days covering some serious ground and elevation in the Colorado Rockies.

Of course, you don’t have to be heading out on an epic backpacking adventure to benefit from the products below that I swear by. Even if you’re just going for a two-mile jaunt, you’ll appreciate my comfortable Merrell hiking boots, lightweight, moisture-wicking Vuori layer, and a handy little $10 “venom vacuum" bug bite suction tool as seen on Shark Tank in case you encounter any mosquitos and need relief. And while I’m personally saving up for Canada Goose’s new Glacier Trail Sneakers, I’m proud to say all of the products I recommend below are under $100. Happy trails!

CamelBak M.U.L.E. Hydration Backpack

Amazon

While it’s designed for mountain biking, the CamelBack M.U.L.E. Hydration Backpack is my go-to bag whether I’m hiking in Poland or Peru. It’s an Amazon best-seller with an impressive 4.8-star average rating from nearly 2,300 ratings. I love the water reservoir which holds 100 ounces and the magnetic tube that makes it easy to stay hydrated, practically hands-free. One shopper who is a fan of the M.U.L.E. wrote, “I love the enormous storage capacity of this pack. I often hike full-day, 10-plus-mile trails…I also love the newly designed Air Director that keeps air flowing up and down your spine and lower back to help prevent excessive sweating and hydration loss.”

Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

Amazon

I’ve worn my favorite pair of hiking boots for nearly half of my life. And despite being 15 years old, they’re still going strong. If they ever give out, I’ll definitely buy them again. And it’s not just me. The Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot, which comes in nine colors and is made of waterproof leather, has nearly 6,700 five-star ratings at Amazon — and more than 80 percent of shoppers would buy them again. One shopper who called them “the best hiking shoes imaginable” wrote, “Walked many miles in Costa Rica on wet rocks up and down a mountain. Never slid. My body hurt the next day, but my feet didn't. Stood in a shallow river and my feet didn't get wet at all.”

Lululemon Speed Up Mid-Rise Lined Short 4"

Lululemon

Lululemon started out as a yoga apparel company, but last fall it debuted a hiking line. While I have these Lululemon zip-off cargo hiking pants, my favorite pair of bottoms to hike in is the Speed Up Mid-Rise Lined Short 4" — especially in summer. I’ve been rocking these shorts since 2009 when I started working for Lululemon and had access to the entire product line. Of all the brand’s shorts I’ve tried, these are my favorite because they have a built-in liner, secure pockets for small valuables, and a continuous drawcord. I also love the cut and the strategically placed vents in the back.

Icebreaker Sphere II T-Shirt

REI

Is $75 a lot to spend on one T-shirt? Yes. But with hiking gear, you get what you pay for, especially with Icebreaker’s moisture-wicking, quick-drying Tencel lyocell-merino wool fabric (Icebreaker underwear is one of the best investments hikers can make). I love hiking in the Icebreaker Sphere II T-Shirt because it’s a blend of merino wool and Smartwool’s signature Cool-Lite jersey fabric, which somehow keeps you cool even though you’re wearing wool. It’s rated UPF 25, so it does offer added sun protection, too. “I bought this last-minute for my thru hike of the Northville Placid Trail (NPT),” wrote one shopper who was worried about being too hot in it. “I wore it for 10 days straight with temperatures ranging from 58-81 degrees Fahrenheit and couldn’t be more comfortable.” They said it didn’t start to smell weird until day six and even then it didn’t smell as bad synthetic shirts would.

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Amazon

Some shoppers collect bags or shoes; I collect sunglasses. And these days, my favorite pair for

hitting the trail are these best-selling Ray-Ban Sunglasses. While they’re not the sportiest pair I own or the most colorful (my Pit Vipers are quite the conversation starter), I just love the classic look and high quality lenses that allow me to see clearly while offering 100 percent UV protection. Over at Amazon, this pair has more than 1,300 five-star ratings and is so popular that more than 2,000 were sold last month. One satisfied shopper wrote, “They look great on and really cut down on the glare while outdoors. A friend who swears by Ray-Ban convinced me and I am so glad she did. The difference is amazing!”

Buff Multifunctional Neckwear

Amazon

Half of my sock drawer is dedicated to my Buff collection. Despite its simple design, there are more than a dozen ways to wear this M.V.P accessory, which comes in handy no matter the weather. I’ve worn it around my face to keep sand out while hiking in the desert outside of Dubai. I’ve also worn it on my head to keep warm while hiking in Alaska, and around my neck for sun protection in Arizona. Mostly, I wear it as a headband to keep flyaways at bay. This merino buff neckwear has more than 1,400 five-star ratings and is available in 19 colors. “I like that I can use this as a neck warmer, a hat, or a headband depending on which part is coldest,” wrote one shopper who uses it for hiking and running.

Vuori Halo Performance Hoodie

REI

As a Lululemon devotee, it took me a while to try the popular athletic lifetstyle brand Vuori. But now that I own several Vuiori pieces, I get the hype. For hiking in fluctuating or cooler temperatures, I love the Vuori Halo Performance Hoodie because it’s made of the brand’s warm and aptly named DreamKnit fabric which features four-way stretch and is almost as moisture-wicking as merino. Although it’s made for movement, this hoodie is also ridiculously soft. One reviewer who says it’s the most comfortable shirt they’ve ever worn wrote, “It's the only thing I want to wear. I've even been wearing it in 90-degree Fahrenheit weather because it is so darn comfortable. I want to buy three more.”

Smartwool Performance Hike Light Cushion Mid Crew Socks

REI

Smart hikers wear Smartwool. When you’re in the woods, especially in wet conditions, merino wool is your best friend. It dries fast and its fibers prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria. These best-selling Smartwool Performance Hike Light Cushion Mid Crew Socks are made in the U.S., using sustainably sourced wool, and they feature a body-mapped mesh zone for extra breathability. I love that they’re designed for performance and have minimal seams. Pro tip: let them air dry. They’ll last longer.

Anker Portable Charger

Amazon

Even if I don’t have cell phone service when I’m hiking, I like to keep my phone charged for music and AllTrails maps which I download and use offline. For longer hikes like my backpacking excursion, this best-selling reliable portable charger is essential. It has two USB ports for simultaneous charging and thanks to its massive 20,000mAh battery, it provides about four charges for my iPhone on just one wall charge. The Anker Portable Charger has an impressive 4.7-star average rating at Amazon from more than 77,000 ratings. “This charger has been the best one I've ever purchased,” wrote one happy hiker.



Coleman LED Headlamp

Amazon

Sunrise and sunset hikes are some of the most magical, but they definitely require additional lighting. For those adventures, or hikes where I visit caves, I always pack my Coleman LED Headlamp. It’s extremely lightweight, water-resistant, and runs on two AA batteries which last up to seven hours despite putting out a bright 100 lumens of light. The strap is also adjustable, so if I have a caving helmet, I can adjust accordingly. At Amazon, it has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 700 ratings. “Not only did this headlamp do its job, but it also proved itself to be durable and reliable,” wrote one fellow hiker who used theirs on a six-day hiking trip in Glacier National Park.

Fjallraven Abisko Hike Lite Cap

REI

I’ve been a big fan of Fjallraven’s Abisko line ever since I did a 32-day trip to the Arctic. For me, the Fjallraven Abisko Hike Lite Cap is a hiking must because it keeps the sun off my face, and when you’re hiking at high altitudes, you’re exposed to some pretty intense UV rays. Like the Abisko Trekking Tights I’ll be sporting in Colorado next week, this cap is made out of a lightweight, quick-drying stretch fabric with plenty of ventilation. My head stays cool and dry, and my bad hair day? All people notice is my cute cap.

Forclaz MT500 Trekking Poles

Amazon

I like to use poles when I’m backpacking and need help distributing weight. They’re also handy for winter hiking especially when there’s ice. In Antarctica, our cruise company required them for on-shore excursions. Decathlon’s Forclaz MT500 Trekking Poles, which have a 4.5-star average rating from 4,700 ratings, are lightweight and feature a collapsible design. While they’re only available in one size, they are adjustable. “This pole saved my life!” wrote one shopper. And if you’re looking for another solid purchase, try these highly rated Trail Buddy trekking poles that have a whopping 44,000 five-star ratings at Amazon.

Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen

Amazon

Yes, you should pack bear spray when hiking. But the reality is, you have a greater chance of getting skin cancer than being attacked by a grizzly bear. That’s why I always hike with Sun Bum Original SPF 50. In addition to smelling incredible, it’s dermatologist-recommended and reef safe. At Amazon, it has an impressive 4.8-star average rating from nearly 28,000 ratings, and it’s ranked on Amazon’s list of Best Sellers in Sunscreens. (The Sun Bum SPF 50 Original Sunscreen Spray also tops the list.) One shopper who says they’re a customer for life wrote, “It stays on in the water, doesn't get in my eyes when I'm sweating on hikes, and rubs in easily. The price is also pretty great when you think of how much better this sunscreen is for you than the toxic formulas with oxybenzone out there that come at a cheaper price point.”

Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool

Amazon

In addition to packing 100 percent DEET (I know it’s controversial, but I also know it works the best), I always have the Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool in my bag or on my keychain. This ingenious little venom vacuum has more than 50,200 five-star ratings at Amazon, and it works to remove irritants from pretty much any kind of bug bite. It even works on bee and wasp stings! “I am a mosquito magnet and I'm always struggling with bug bites,” wrote one hiker. “This thing works! It immediately stops the itching so you don't scratch the area, and the small dot that remains heals much faster than the welt I normally get.”

