Travel Products Activity + Adventure Camping + Hiking The 10 Best Hiking Fanny Packs for Convenience and Comfort If you're craving more freedom and less weight on the trails, these fanny packs are the perfect companions. Published on July 25, 2023 Fads from the '90s are making comebacks in big ways, even on the hiking trails. Increasingly popular, hiking fanny packs are hands-free options for keeping valuables like your keys, ID, and phone secure and accessible without weighing you down. Fanny packs are ideal for shorter hikes and even running everyday errands. Since they can be worn around your waist and hips or slung over your shoulder as a cross-body sling, they’re versatile as well. From hip packs made to be ultra durable and weatherproof for all types of trekking to everyday, stylish options, these are the best hiking fanny packs of 2023. What to Consider The label tends to rub off after a while. We love Cotopaxi’s signature vibrant bursts of color in their designs, and the Del Dia Bataan 3L Hip Pack is no different. Aside from the cheery palette, this fanny pack is multi-functional and can be worn around your waist or slung over your shoulder thanks to the adjustable strap. We also really like how versatile this pack is; wear it exploring the world or on a day hike up your favorite mountain. At its 3-liter capacity, it’s big enough to fit your important items like wallet, keys, sunscreen, point-and-shoot camera, chapstick, phone, and more, but not so big that it weighs you down. Since it’s crafted from ripstop nylon, the pack has a very lightweight profile as well, making it perfect for packing in your suitcase for travels. Various internal mesh pockets keep your things organized, and the top zip access means you can get to your stuff easily. Since the 100-percent-repurposed Del Dia line is crafted out of leftover fabrics, this fanny pack is one-of-a-kind per customer as well as sustainably made, earning major bonus points. Price at time of publish: $38 The Details: Ripstop nylon | 10 x 5 x 4 inches | 3 liters | 3 pockets | One size/adjustable waist strap Best Budget 4 Monster Hiking Waist Pack Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It packs up to pocket-size. What to Consider The waist size runs small. The 4 Monster Hiking Waist Pack is our top pick for a budget-friendly option, but also for being incredibly lightweight and portable. It packs up into its own little pouch, making it great for speedy hiking exploits and travel endeavors. We appreciate the waterproof nylon and zipper, that ensure your clutch items will stay dry even if you encounter some unsavory weather. The double-sewn design and hefty nylon material makes this a durable, tear-resistant option. Whether you’re taking the dog for a walk, going on an all-day hike near home, or trekking across the globe, you can’t beat the packable design and price point for the quality with this fanny pack. Price at time of publish: $17 The Details: 30D waterproof nylon | 6.1 x 2.2 x 4.7 inches | 2 liters | 2 pockets | 16 to 50-inch waist Best Waterproof Patagonia Guidewater Hip Pack 9L Patagonia View On Backcountry.com View On Patagonia.com Why We Love It It’s 100 percent submersible waterproof. What to Consider The zipper can initially be hard to open and close. With its IPX7 waterproof rating, this Patagonia Guidewater Hip Pack is perfect for fishing enthusiasts, kayakers, and boaters alike. The 9-liter capacity means you can fit all of your essentials such as keys and ID plus an extra layer of clothing, snacks or lunch, and fishing gear. The removable internal organizer provides flexibility for making way for larger items or keeping the smaller ones secure and easy to find. The back panel won’t absorb water either, so you don’t have to worry about getting and staying wet. The pass-through lumbar storage allows for a fishing net to be carried along and remains accessible, and the bottom compression straps mean you can carry a rod hands-free too. In addition to the hip strap, a removable shoulder strap adds extra security and comfort for carrying if you’ve packed a heavier load. Price at time of publish: $240 The Details: 100 percent recycled nylon, PU coating, 200D 100 percent recycled polyester | 13 x 9 x 9 inches | 9 liters | 4 pockets | One size/adjustable The Best Waterproof Backpacks for Worry-free Fun, Commuting, and More Best Water Bottle Holder Mountainsmith Tour 9L Lumbar Pack Mountainsmith View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com Why We Love It It fits two water bottles. What to Consider The waist measurement doesn’t match what’s listed as it runs small; it maxes out at 36 inches. Hydration is key when hiking in any weather condition, and the Mountainsmith Tour 9L Lumbar Pack has two designated water bottle holders built in, allowing you to carry up to 2 liters in total. The pack itself is spacious, with a 9-liter capacity that means you don’t have to leave power bars or trail mix behind. This fanny pack is also ideal for travel as the perfect carry-on companion or bag for exploring new cities since it fits a tablet in a padded compartment and has a smartphone-compatible waist belt pocket and headphone port. Use the back panel stash pocket for keeping your ID or passport secure and close at hand. Whether you’re trekking through another country or tackling a longer day hike, this pack will keep everything at your side and make sure you’re hydrated. Price at time of publish: $56 The Details: 420-denier Oxford nylon, 420-denier HD nylon ripstop, 210-denier nylon liner | 11.5 x 10 x 5 inches | 9 liters | 6 pockets plus main compartment | Waist listed as 28-48 inches but runs very small. Best for Pet Owners Ruffwear Home Trail Hip Pack Ruffwear View On Ruffwear.com Why We Love It It has an internal “mess pocket” for dirty toys or treats that keeps your other items separate and clean. What to Consider It’s on the smaller size at 1.8 liters. We love the Ruffwear Home Trail Hip Pack for its thoughtful details specifically designed for pet owners. Durable and made to go the distance, this hip pack features an adjustable waist belt, collapsible mess pocket, quick-grab phone storage, gear loops, zippered front compartment to keep keys secure, and an external mesh pocket for poop pick-up bags. The design is versatile to wear around your waist or over your shoulder, depending upon your preference. This hip pack may be small, but it holds everything you need for day-long adventures with your furry friend (it can even fit a leash) where you can be hands-free to navigate your trek — and play fetch, of course. Price at time of publish: $45 The Details: 150 denier bluesign-approved polyester ripstop with WR finish and 600 denier polyester with WR finish | 12.6 x 5.12 x 0.75 inches | 1.8 liters | 2 pockets | waist 15-54 inches Best Ultralight Hyperlight Mountain Gear Versa Hyperlight Mountain Gear View On Hyperlitemountaingear.com Why We Love It It’s incredibly lightweight and packable. What to Consider It doesn’t offer much internal organization. Our top pick for an ultralight fanny pack is the Hyperlight Mountain Gear Versa, which is ideal for backpackers looking for a supplemental pack as well as travelers who need to pack light. Wear it all different ways, whether around your waist, attached to your larger pack, or as a crossbody. Made of weatherproof materials, this pack will keep your items dry so you can feel confident about storing important things like your phone inside if you encounter some rain or splashing on the trail. The design is simple yet effective, with three easily accessible storage compartments. Weighing in at just a touch over a quarter pound, this is about as lightweight as it gets. The adjustable and detachable waist strap is ideal for storage and comfort, and the durable construction with extra-strong seams means it’ll go the distance with you. Price at time of publish: $79 The Details: DCH50 + mesh | 2.25 x 6 x 9 inches | 2.5 liters | 3 pockets | Waist up to 52 inches Best Small Capacity Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack Patagonia View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com Why We Love It It’s durable yet lightweight. What to Consider The strap doesn’t stay in place as well with heavier items. The small but spacious Patagonia Ultra-light Black Hole Mini Hip Pack is our top pick for a small-capacity fanny pack. Although it clocks in at 1 liter, it manages to store a decent amount of essentials for outdoor activities and travel endeavors. We love that it's crafted from 100 percent recycled materials that give it weather resistance and the fact that it packs up into its own storage pouch. Wear around your waist or crossbody and use the two pockets to store your key items for quick access. Its lightweight profile makes it comfortable to wear all day as you navigate the trails or explore the city. Price at time of publish: $48 The Details: Recycled bluesign-approved ripstop nylon; lining: recycled polyester | 8 x 4.75 x 2 inches | 1 liter | 2 pockets | waist 8-36 inches Best Large Capacity Patagonia Stealth Hip Pack 11L Patagonia View On Backcountry.com View On Patagonia.com Why We Love It It’s loaded with pockets and storage organization in a spacious pack. What to Consider It runs a bit small. The 11L Patagonia Stealth Hip Pack is our choice when you need to bring more. With the ability to fit a packable jacket, zippered exterior pockets on the belt straps, several D-rings, and a large main compartment with dividers and a removable waterproof pouch, space is not an issue. Built with fly fishing enthusiasts in mind, the pack magnets hold flies and nippers, but this multifunctional hip pack can be used for any outdoor activity, whether hiking, canoeing, or camping. The removable shoulder strap provides additional support for comfortable wear if needed. Durable ripstop nylon can handle the natural wear and tear of regular use as well as provide weather resistance to keep your things protected from the elements. Price at time of publish: $169 The Details: Recycled nylon ripstop, PU coating, TPU coating; lining: 200D recycled polyester, PU coating; back panel: recycled polyester hydrophobic mesh | 8.25 x 13 x 3 inches | 11 liters | 4 pockets Best Everyday Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Lululemon View On Amazon View On Lululemon Why We Love It With a sleek, minimalist design, it's no wonder why this bag is so popular. What to Consider The interior mesh pockets are a bit loose for tiny items. We love how unassuming the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is, making it a great choice for everyday wear. It has the ability to go from trail to town, keeping your essentials close and secure in weather-resistant material. The waist strap is adjustable with elastic loops for securing the excess strap so it doesn’t dangle as you move, and the main compartment has mesh pockets for keeping small items organized and easier to find. An exterior zip pocket in the back is perfect for holding important things like your ID or money close to you as well. The small, lightweight profile makes this a great addition to your travel gear too, whether you’re shopping in town, going to dinner, or taking a quick hike. Price at time of publish: $38 The Details: Polyester and nylon | 7.5 x 2 x 5 inches | 1 liter | 2 pockets | Waist up to 41.7 inches The 13 Best Fanny Packs of 2023 Best Organization Cotopaxi Allpha X 4L Hip Pack Cotopaxi View On Backcountry.com View On Cotopaxi.com Why We Love It There are multiple pockets for an easy-to-find-your-items design. What to Consider The straps are a bit on the thinner side. We love the sheer number of little pockets, slots, and dividers in the Cotopaxi Allpha X 4L Hip Pack. This is our top pick for quality organization in a fanny pack, with two main compartments that are designed to open butterfly-style for quick and easy access. The side release buckles provide the ability to compress the hip bag once packed for optimal portability. A padded sleeve can keep your phone or small tablet protected during transport as well. This is a fantastic option for a supplemental pack on longer hikes as well as traveling. Padded wings offer extra comfort while wearing, but as a major bonus, they can be tucked into the pack itself for storage when not in use. For an ultimate organizational-friendly fanny pack, this one fits the bill nicely. Price at time of publish: $75 The Details: 1000D polyester, TPU coating, 840D ballistic nylon | 11 x 8 x 3.5 inches | 4 liters | 2 main pockets, several slots and compartments for organizing | Waist up to 54 inches Tips for Buying a Hiking Fanny Pack Match your intended use to capacity When shopping for a fanny pack, you don’t want to buy one with a 1-liter capacity when you need to fit a lot of gear inside. It’s wise to consider how and when you intend to use your hiking hip pack and choose the size based on that. If you go on longer hikes in varying climates where you might need an extra packable jacket, water bottle, etc. then it makes sense to buy a fanny pack with at least a 4-liter capacity. If you intend to also use it for things like fishing, cycling, or as a carry-on for travel, something around 9-11 liters will likely fit most of what you’ll need as well as offer a padded slot for your phone or tablet. Consider your organizational needs Not all fanny packs are created equal as far as pockets, dividers, and slots. If you plan to carry several small items like keys, money, your ID, or chapstick, then you might want to focus your search on fanny packs that provides solid organization at least within the interior compartment. It’s also nice to have a separate slot that fits your smartphone for quick access to capture photos on the go. Complement your other gear Hiking fanny packs are a fantastic supplemental bag for toting your key items when embarking on longer overnight trips or hikes. Finding a fanny pack that fits nicely within your other pack or can attach easily to the exterior while hiking is important. It’s also crucial to make sure your fanny pack can accommodate the gear you intend to bring along with you; if you need to fit a fishing net, you’ll need a hip pack that can hold one. If you’re hiking with a pet, you’ll want a fanny pack that offers separate sections for your gear versus your dog’s gear, as well as a spot for pick-up bags that pull through easily. Think about padding, support, and weight distribution When hiking with a fanny pack, an ample amount of padding and support will help to keep you comfortable for the long haul. There’s nothing worse than a pack rubbing in the wrong places and causing hotspots or soreness. Opting for the lightest weight pack that still offers support is best, but also consider how the weight will be distributed, as you don’t want your items making the hip pack hang to one side or the other. Additionally, consider how long you plan on hiking and the type of terrain you’ll cover as you don’t want your fanny pack weighing you down once it’s filled. Frequently Asked Questions Are fanny packs good or hiking? Yes, fanny packs can be a fantastic option for hiking, particularly if you only need a few essentials with you. They still provide storage for important items without being too bulky or hot like many backpacks. A fanny, hip, or lumbar pack can be a solid alternative to a day pack, and some can even fit a water bottle or a hydration sleeve. One of the main bonuses of a hiking fanny pack versus a backpack is that your valuables and other items like snacks and sunscreen are within easy reach, meaning you don't have to stop and take off a backpack to root around for what you need. How should I wear a hiking fanny pack? Most hiking fanny packs can be worn a few different ways, with the traditional method being around your waist or hips. An adjustable strap means they can also be worn as a cross-body bag or slung over your shoulder. It really just depends on which way you feel the most comfortable and the easiest way for you to access your items. If you’re wearing it around your waist, the main compartment can be worn in front or back, depending on your preference. Why Trust Travel + Leisure T+L contributor Lauren Breedlove used some of her personal experience as a hiking enthusiast and travel writer finding the right packs and bags. She also scoured the internet, researching a variety of hiking fanny packs to find the best. 