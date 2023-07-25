Fanny packs are ideal for shorter hikes and even running everyday errands. Since they can be worn around your waist and hips or slung over your shoulder as a cross-body sling, they’re versatile as well. From hip packs made to be ultra durable and weatherproof for all types of trekking to everyday, stylish options, these are the best hiking fanny packs of 2023.

Fads from the ‘90s are making comebacks in big ways, even on the hiking trails. Increasingly popular, hiking fanny packs are hands-free options for keeping valuables like your keys, ID, and phone secure and accessible without weighing you down.

Best Overall Cotopaxi Bataan Fanny Pack Cotopaxi View On Zappos View On REI View On Apparelnbags.com Why We Love It It’s the perfect size for your essentials and can be worn in multiple ways. What to Consider The label tends to rub off after a while. We love Cotopaxi’s signature vibrant bursts of color in their designs, and the Del Dia Bataan 3L Hip Pack is no different. Aside from the cheery palette, this fanny pack is multi-functional and can be worn around your waist or slung over your shoulder thanks to the adjustable strap. We also really like how versatile this pack is; wear it exploring the world or on a day hike up your favorite mountain. At its 3-liter capacity, it’s big enough to fit your important items like wallet, keys, sunscreen, point-and-shoot camera, chapstick, phone, and more, but not so big that it weighs you down. Since it’s crafted from ripstop nylon, the pack has a very lightweight profile as well, making it perfect for packing in your suitcase for travels. Various internal mesh pockets keep your things organized, and the top zip access means you can get to your stuff easily. Since the 100-percent-repurposed Del Dia line is crafted out of leftover fabrics, this fanny pack is one-of-a-kind per customer as well as sustainably made, earning major bonus points. Price at time of publish: $38 The Details: Ripstop nylon | 10 x 5 x 4 inches | 3 liters | 3 pockets | One size/adjustable waist strap

Best Budget 4 Monster Hiking Waist Pack Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It packs up to pocket-size. What to Consider The waist size runs small. The 4 Monster Hiking Waist Pack is our top pick for a budget-friendly option, but also for being incredibly lightweight and portable. It packs up into its own little pouch, making it great for speedy hiking exploits and travel endeavors. We appreciate the waterproof nylon and zipper, that ensure your clutch items will stay dry even if you encounter some unsavory weather. The double-sewn design and hefty nylon material makes this a durable, tear-resistant option. Whether you’re taking the dog for a walk, going on an all-day hike near home, or trekking across the globe, you can’t beat the packable design and price point for the quality with this fanny pack. Price at time of publish: $17 The Details: 30D waterproof nylon | 6.1 x 2.2 x 4.7 inches | 2 liters | 2 pockets | 16 to 50-inch waist

Best Waterproof Patagonia Guidewater Hip Pack 9L Patagonia View On Backcountry.com View On Patagonia.com Why We Love It It’s 100 percent submersible waterproof. What to Consider The zipper can initially be hard to open and close. With its IPX7 waterproof rating, this Patagonia Guidewater Hip Pack is perfect for fishing enthusiasts, kayakers, and boaters alike. The 9-liter capacity means you can fit all of your essentials such as keys and ID plus an extra layer of clothing, snacks or lunch, and fishing gear. The removable internal organizer provides flexibility for making way for larger items or keeping the smaller ones secure and easy to find. The back panel won’t absorb water either, so you don’t have to worry about getting and staying wet. The pass-through lumbar storage allows for a fishing net to be carried along and remains accessible, and the bottom compression straps mean you can carry a rod hands-free too. In addition to the hip strap, a removable shoulder strap adds extra security and comfort for carrying if you’ve packed a heavier load. Price at time of publish: $240 The Details: 100 percent recycled nylon, PU coating, 200D 100 percent recycled polyester | 13 x 9 x 9 inches | 9 liters | 4 pockets | One size/adjustable The Best Waterproof Backpacks for Worry-free Fun, Commuting, and More

Best Water Bottle Holder Mountainsmith Tour 9L Lumbar Pack Mountainsmith View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com Why We Love It It fits two water bottles. What to Consider The waist measurement doesn’t match what’s listed as it runs small; it maxes out at 36 inches. Hydration is key when hiking in any weather condition, and the Mountainsmith Tour 9L Lumbar Pack has two designated water bottle holders built in, allowing you to carry up to 2 liters in total. The pack itself is spacious, with a 9-liter capacity that means you don’t have to leave power bars or trail mix behind. This fanny pack is also ideal for travel as the perfect carry-on companion or bag for exploring new cities since it fits a tablet in a padded compartment and has a smartphone-compatible waist belt pocket and headphone port. Use the back panel stash pocket for keeping your ID or passport secure and close at hand. Whether you’re trekking through another country or tackling a longer day hike, this pack will keep everything at your side and make sure you’re hydrated. Price at time of publish: $56 The Details: 420-denier Oxford nylon, 420-denier HD nylon ripstop, 210-denier nylon liner | 11.5 x 10 x 5 inches | 9 liters | 6 pockets plus main compartment | Waist listed as 28-48 inches but runs very small.

Best for Pet Owners Ruffwear Home Trail Hip Pack Ruffwear View On Ruffwear.com Why We Love It It has an internal “mess pocket” for dirty toys or treats that keeps your other items separate and clean. What to Consider It’s on the smaller size at 1.8 liters. We love the Ruffwear Home Trail Hip Pack for its thoughtful details specifically designed for pet owners. Durable and made to go the distance, this hip pack features an adjustable waist belt, collapsible mess pocket, quick-grab phone storage, gear loops, zippered front compartment to keep keys secure, and an external mesh pocket for poop pick-up bags. The design is versatile to wear around your waist or over your shoulder, depending upon your preference. This hip pack may be small, but it holds everything you need for day-long adventures with your furry friend (it can even fit a leash) where you can be hands-free to navigate your trek — and play fetch, of course. Price at time of publish: $45 The Details: 150 denier bluesign-approved polyester ripstop with WR finish and 600 denier polyester with WR finish | 12.6 x 5.12 x 0.75 inches | 1.8 liters | 2 pockets | waist 15-54 inches

Best Ultralight Hyperlight Mountain Gear Versa Hyperlight Mountain Gear View On Hyperlitemountaingear.com Why We Love It It’s incredibly lightweight and packable. What to Consider It doesn’t offer much internal organization. Our top pick for an ultralight fanny pack is the Hyperlight Mountain Gear Versa, which is ideal for backpackers looking for a supplemental pack as well as travelers who need to pack light. Wear it all different ways, whether around your waist, attached to your larger pack, or as a crossbody. Made of weatherproof materials, this pack will keep your items dry so you can feel confident about storing important things like your phone inside if you encounter some rain or splashing on the trail. The design is simple yet effective, with three easily accessible storage compartments. Weighing in at just a touch over a quarter pound, this is about as lightweight as it gets. The adjustable and detachable waist strap is ideal for storage and comfort, and the durable construction with extra-strong seams means it’ll go the distance with you. Price at time of publish: $79 The Details: DCH50 + mesh | 2.25 x 6 x 9 inches | 2.5 liters | 3 pockets | Waist up to 52 inches

Best Small Capacity Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack Patagonia View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com Why We Love It It’s durable yet lightweight. What to Consider The strap doesn’t stay in place as well with heavier items. The small but spacious Patagonia Ultra-light Black Hole Mini Hip Pack is our top pick for a small-capacity fanny pack. Although it clocks in at 1 liter, it manages to store a decent amount of essentials for outdoor activities and travel endeavors. We love that it's crafted from 100 percent recycled materials that give it weather resistance and the fact that it packs up into its own storage pouch. Wear around your waist or crossbody and use the two pockets to store your key items for quick access. Its lightweight profile makes it comfortable to wear all day as you navigate the trails or explore the city. Price at time of publish: $48 The Details: Recycled bluesign-approved ripstop nylon; lining: recycled polyester | 8 x 4.75 x 2 inches | 1 liter | 2 pockets | waist 8-36 inches

Best Large Capacity Patagonia Stealth Hip Pack 11L Patagonia View On Backcountry.com View On Patagonia.com Why We Love It It’s loaded with pockets and storage organization in a spacious pack. What to Consider It runs a bit small. The 11L Patagonia Stealth Hip Pack is our choice when you need to bring more. With the ability to fit a packable jacket, zippered exterior pockets on the belt straps, several D-rings, and a large main compartment with dividers and a removable waterproof pouch, space is not an issue. Built with fly fishing enthusiasts in mind, the pack magnets hold flies and nippers, but this multifunctional hip pack can be used for any outdoor activity, whether hiking, canoeing, or camping. The removable shoulder strap provides additional support for comfortable wear if needed. Durable ripstop nylon can handle the natural wear and tear of regular use as well as provide weather resistance to keep your things protected from the elements. Price at time of publish: $169 The Details: Recycled nylon ripstop, PU coating, TPU coating; lining: 200D recycled polyester, PU coating; back panel: recycled polyester hydrophobic mesh | 8.25 x 13 x 3 inches | 11 liters | 4 pockets

Best Everyday Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Lululemon View On Amazon View On Lululemon Why We Love It With a sleek, minimalist design, it's no wonder why this bag is so popular. What to Consider The interior mesh pockets are a bit loose for tiny items. We love how unassuming the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is, making it a great choice for everyday wear. It has the ability to go from trail to town, keeping your essentials close and secure in weather-resistant material. The waist strap is adjustable with elastic loops for securing the excess strap so it doesn't dangle as you move, and the main compartment has mesh pockets for keeping small items organized and easier to find. An exterior zip pocket in the back is perfect for holding important things like your ID or money close to you as well. The small, lightweight profile makes this a great addition to your travel gear too, whether you're shopping in town, going to dinner, or taking a quick hike. Price at time of publish: $38 The Details: Polyester and nylon | 7.5 x 2 x 5 inches | 1 liter | 2 pockets | Waist up to 41.7 inches