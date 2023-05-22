We went hiking in various terrains throughout the U.S. and beyond — in rain and snow, on mountains and riverbanks — to find the very best hiking boots for women. From well-known brands like Merrell, Salomon, and more, we put dozens of pairs of boots to the test to see which are waterproof, supportive, and, most importantly, comfortable enough that you won’t want to take them off.

For a long day of hiking, it’s important to have a stable and durable boot with plenty of cushion and arch support. So many of us have experienced mid-hike foot fatigue that ruins the experience of a beautiful day outdoors. Whether you enjoy light weekend hiking or have an epic trekking adventure on your horizon, a great pair of hiking boots will ensure your focus is where it should be — on enjoying the scenery around you.

Best Overall Merrell Women’s Moab 3 Mid Boots REI View On Amazon View On Zappos View On REI Why We Love It Fully waterproof with great traction, these tried-and-true boots suit a wide range of hikers. What to Consider They may feel stiff before you break them in. After wearing these sturdy boots for the first time during a four-hour hike, we can happily say they break in quickly and leave your feet feeling comfortable and supported. The boots are made of the heavy-duty materials we’ve come to expect from Merrell, yet still feel lightweight. Putting them on, you’ll immediately notice how secure your ankles and footpad feel, with plenty of arch-support for all-day hikes. We were pleasantly surprised that all debris and moisture either rolls right off the boots or wipes off easily, so you don’t have to worry about walking through mud, snow, or water. They were also great for both cold and warm weather hikes and were breathable enough that we didn’t notice any extra sweating in the feet. The traction is incredibly stable, and we stayed sturdy while navigating over wet and icy rocks as well as steep inclines and rough terrain without slipping. No matter what hikes you have planned, these boots are ready for them. Price at time of publish: $120 The Details: 5-12 medium and wide | 1.8 pounds | Leather, mesh, rubber | Waterproof

Best Leather Danner Mountain 600 Waterproof Hiking Boot Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On REI Why We Love It They slide on and off quickly, but the lace-up design keeps feet secure while hiking. What to Consider They’re not as breathable as other options we tested. Right away, you’ll be impressed with the look and high-quality feel of these leather boots from iconic hiking brand Danner. We were impressed by how stylish, yet rugged they look, with the outer leather giving a natural, worn-in aesthetic to the boots. Because of this design, they don’t show a lot of additional signs of wear and tear as you rack up miles. While the ankle is a bit stiff when you first put these on, after a quick walk, they had stretched out and were soft to the touch. From hiking through the woods to strolling on a sandy lakebed, these boots provided plenty of support around the ankles and cushion for the balls of our feet. The boot’s soles felt grippy when climbing over boulders and hiking downhill and were thick enough that we couldn’t feel any rocks or branches underfoot. Note that because the boots aren’t as breathable as those made with mesh uppers, we did feel that they caused sweating in the feet. Even with thinner socks, these boots may be most comfortable for hiking in colder weather. Price at time of publish: $210 The Details: Sizes 5-11 wide | 2 pounds | Leather, EVA | Waterproof The Ultimate Hiking Trip Packing List

Most Durable Lowa Women's Renegade GTX Mid Hiking Boots 4.8 REI View On Amazon View On Zappos View On REI Why We Love It They keep feet warmer in snow, dryer in rain, and overall more comfortable on hikes. What to Consider They run narrow, so consider sizing up and/or ordering the wide style. Lowa’s Renegade GTX Mid Hiking Boots are popular among outdoor lovers for a reason — they’re comfortable, cushiony, and provide plenty of ankle support. On long hikes over steep terrain, you’ll forget you’re even wearing them as they’re so lightweight and don’t constrict feet. They lace-up to be perfectly fitted and don’t pinch or chafe with the proper socks (but we do recommend you wear a thick pair of hiking socks with these boots to avoid blisters). We love that the boots are not only supportive on the inside, but keep feet protected on the outside as well. Hikers could stumble, trip, climb on rocks, stomp through snow, and jump into rivers while wearing these boots knowing socks and feet won’t feel a thing; they will be comfortable and protected throughout it all. The traction was great throughout various weathers and terrain, and after jumping into a river, no moisture made it through the boot. The lighter colors may show dirt fairly quickly, but a bit of soap easily gets these boots looking brand new, and they're sure to last for years. Price at time of publish: $255 The Details: Sizes 5.5-12 narrow and wide | 2.13 pounds | Nubuck leather, polyester, rubber | Waterproof

Best Low-rise Zamberlan 335 Circe Low GTX Hiking Shoes REI View On REI View On Zamberlanusa.com Why We Love It These hiking shoes are incredibly cushy and offer excellent support and stability. What to Consider They won’t provide the same ankle support as more traditional hiking boot styles. For hikers looking for a more versatile shoe without a bulky ankle, the Zamberlan 335 Circe Low GTX Hiking Shoes are a great option. With suede-like uppers and sturdy, grippy Vibram soles, Gore-tex touches for waterproofing, rock guards on the toe box, and mesh panels for airflow, these look and feel like they’ll be able to go the distance. The traction is great on all terrains from gravel and sand to grass and concrete paths and offer great grip in the rain. After wearing these on multiple hikes, the soles still look almost new and the uppers are in great condition. These hiking shoes also fit like a dream. The exterior provides the rigid support and stability of a hiking boot, but they’re lightweight and versatile enough that you could wear these as a day-to-day walking shoe. They’re incredibly comfortable for long days and don't need a break-in period to avoid blisters or issues like hot-spotting. If you’re looking for a hiking shoe that will endure (and feel great when you’ve been on your feet for hours), this pair checks all the boxes. Price at time of publish: $250 The Details: Sizes 6-11 | 1.68 pounds | Microfiber, polyester, rubber | Waterproof

Best Running Shoe/Boot Hybrid Scarpa Women's Rush 2 Mid GTX Hiking Boots REI View On REI View On Scarpa.com Why We Love It They feel like a lightweight sneaker but don’t sacrifice ankle support. What to Consider The footbed doesn’t have as much cushion as other boots we tested. Some of the lightest boots we tested, the Scarpa Rush Mid 2 GTX Hiking Boots feel like a high-top sneaker with all of the support and durability of a traditional hiking boot. They offer plenty of padding in the footbed and hold up well throughout dusty desert terrains as well as high-elevation climbs. Right away, you can wear these comfortably without having to break them in as they’re not as stiff as other hiking boots. Throughout our tests, we noticed these boots have great grip and don’t cause pain on any points of the foot or ankle. They’re made of high-quality and breathable synthetic materials with Gore-tex treatment for complete waterproofing. With the traction of an athletic sneaker, these were great to climb around on boulders, knowing you’ll have sure footing. It’s also easier to maneuver since they’re so lightweight and are versatile enough to wear for a variety of outdoor activities. Price at time of publish: $219 The Details: Sizes 37-42 | 1.5 pounds | Mesh, TPU rubber | Waterproof

Best Traction Salewa Pedroc Pro Women's Mid PTX Boot Salewa View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Salewa.com Why We Love It They're the perfect mix of tough, sturdy, comfortable, and supportive. What to Consider They look a bit bulky. These durable hiking boots were some of the most comfortable we tested. Made from high-quality materials, they’re thick, sturdy, and protective for all day hikes. Surprisingly, we found that thinner socks not made for hiking were perfect to pair with these boots because they have so much padding and cushioning built in. We also liked the level of arch-support and didn’t find it to be exaggerated, but just the right amount. The boots felt comfortable right out of the box and have held their structure beautifully after a variety of hikes through multiple terrains. In cold weather and warm weather, these boots were breathable and didn’t cause any hot spots or excessive sweating. The ankle of the boot doesn’t come up quite as high as other options, but they did still feel supportive and comfortable. The shoes are also, despite their hefty construction, unexpectedly lightweight and the traction is excellent — you almost stick to the ground. We loved that despite all of the technical features of such a rugged boot, they still look sleek and stylish and are built to last. Price at time of publish: $200 The Details: Sizes 6-11 | 1.2 pounds | Mesh, TPU rubber | Waterproof

Best for Wide Feet La Sportiva Women's TX Hike Mid GTX Hiking Boots REI View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Lasportivausa.com Why We Love It The toe box is spacious and comfortable while protecting your feet from the elements. What to Consider They run wide, so you may need to wear thicker socks with these. Our first impression of these La Sportiva boots was that they are well-made and appear to be very durable. After multiple 4-mile hikes on dirt, grass, rocks, and snow, they proved to be just as high-quality as expected. The rugged sole has a lot of grip, perfect for wet and icy weather, and the seam between the boot’s upper and sole is sealed well to keep moisture out. The boots are treated with Gore-tex, and after standing in water at the edge of a lake for five minutes, our feet were still completely dry. Despite weeks of testing, the soles still look brand new and the upper mesh area of the boot was easily cleaned with a bit of water. We love that these boots are lightweight and comfortable, so you don’t feel like you’re being weighed down by bulky shoes. While they do run a bit wide, we actually liked the extra toe box space so you can wear heavier socks in cold weather. The shoe also features a padded tongue that helps make the upper portion of the boot even more comfortable and secure around the ankles, even while hiking up steep, rocky terrains. Price at time of publish: $189 The Details: Sizes 36-43 | 1.8 pounds | Mesh, nylon, EVO | Waterproof The Best Hiking Gear of 2023