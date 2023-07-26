While there's no substitute for physically trying on a pair of hiking boots, we're here to help you narrow down your options before you try them out at home and eventually head out on the trail. We’ve tested more than 20 brands for durability, comfort, fit, performance, and overall value, and we'll continue to update our results over a period of six months.

There's one piece of hiking equipment you absolutely need: a good pair of hiking boots. But the options are vast, and it can be overwhelming to get started. "There are lots of brands that I recommend for hiking boots, but choosing the right one depends on what type of hiking the person will be doing, when and where they will use the boots, and their foot anatomy," says Ashleigh McCleary, a Personal Gearhead at Backcountry.

If you want a hiking boot for cold weather , we recommend the Oboz Bridger Insulated Waterproof Hiking Boot . This boot feels surprisingly thin and lightweight for a shoe designed for cold weather, but it does the job with 400g Thinsulate insulation. But if you're looking for something to wear year-round, we love the Oboz Sawtooth X Low Waterproof Hiking Shoe , which is breathable yet waterproof.

Oboz was founded in 2007, and since then, it's planted one tree for each of the more than 3.5 million pairs of shoes it has sold. "Oboz is known for making really comfortable boots for just about anywhere, including the rocky terrain that you'll find in Montana, where they are based," says McClary. "They make their casts based on the American foot, meaning it has a snug heel cup and midfoot fit but a wide toe box to give your toes and feet room to swell when they get hot."

The Hoka Speedgoat 5 GTX Hiking Shoe is our favorite shoe by the brand. For starters, we wore these without socks on nearly 20 hikes and had no blistering or other pain. We also found the cushioning extremely comfortable for longer hikes . You might also like the Hoka Anacapa Breeze Mid Boot , which is a soft padded boot. Interested in hiking sandals? The Hoka Hopara is for you.

Since its inception in 2009, Hoka has been a defining shoe brand. The French-born, now-American company went all-in on maximalist design, using bright colors and a radically thick, curved sole to create its signature look. Its running shoes were originally designed for downhill mountain running, hence all the cushioning and lightweight materials. But the brand now has shoes for all purposes, including hiking.

Our top Topo pick is the Topo Athletic Trailventure 2 WP Hiking Boot . After four hikes across varied terrain in different weather, we praise these shoes for their spacious toe box, comfort out of the box, and breathability. A good eco-friendly pick is the Topo Ultraventure 3 Eco , and a good trail runner is the Topo Athletic MTN Racer 3 .

If you're a runner, you're probably going to like Topo Athletic hiking boots. The company was founded by a former D1 track athlete who spent 30 years developing expertise in shoemaking — specifically for runners. He launched Topo Athletic in 2013, focusing on simple yet supportive shoes with wide toe boxes, a secure midfoot and heel, and low heel-to-toe drop. The brand, of course, doesn't only focus on running shoes, having designed lightweight shoes for hiking and even recovery.

We love the Zamberlan 335 Circe Low GTX because they were comfortable straight out of the box, with a sturdy exterior and cushioned interior. And despite their high price, we found it to be worth that amount and expect the boots to be a long-lasting pair. But the model only comes in a women's version. Our runners-up are the co-ed, highly breathable Zamberlan 996 Vioz GTX Boot and the men's Zamberlan 215 Salathe GTX RR , which are easy to slip on and off.

Zamberlan is another century-old, family-owned Italian shoe company, this one based in Pievebelvicino di Torrebelvicini, where the shoes are manufactured in the company's original factory. "Zamberlan is known for hand-making Italian leather boots that can provide protection, comfort, and support in just about any terrain," says McClary.

We couldn’t stop lauding the comfort, waterproofing, and overall high quality of the La Sportiva TX Hike Mid GTX hiking boot. They’re also easy to clean — and showed little wear and tear after three hikes in different terrain and weather. A solid second option is the La Sportiva Jackal II BOA Hiking Shoe , which we wore for more than 100 miles during testing and love for its sturdiness. For something more lightweight, try the La Sportiva Spire GTX.

Italian company La Sportiva has been making technical mountain products for more than 100 years, and the shoes are still produced in the mountain town of Ziano di Fiemme in the shadow of the Dolomites. The hiking boots made by this family-run company are particularly known for their handling of rocky and steep terrain, making them ideal for more advanced hikers taking on some challenging treks .

Our favorite Lowa boot is the Lowa Renegade GTX Mid Hiking Boot , which we rated highly for durability and sturdiness for standard hikes. We noted a reasonable amount of flexibility for dexterity on the trail. For something very heavy duty, we recommend the Tibet GTX . And for cold weather, you should try the Nabucco GTX .

Lowa celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2023, and it's made strides over the past century. The company was founded by cobbler Lorenz Wagner in the village of Jetzendorf, Germany. Originally, he made work brogues for the locals, but soon he expanded into work boots for the military and ski boots. By the 1960s, the company was making mountaineering boots — and even outfitted the first American to summit Mount Everest , Jim Whittaker. Today, the company is known for all sorts of outdoor footwear for the casual enthusiast to the professional athlete.

We love the Forsake Wild Sky Mid Boot because of their versatility; they work well in town as much as they do on the trail . We also found that the boots didn't need to be broken in before use, which is another benefit of the sneaker-like construction. For a more hiking-focused shoe, opt for the Forsake Cascade Peak shoe , and for trail running, try the Forsake Cascade Trail shoe.

Unlike most of the hiking boot brands on this list, Forsake was launched via Kickstarter, only about a decade ago. The company's main goal was to develop "all-weather kicks to keep your feet dry and fly." In other words, you can expect style-forward shoes with waterproofing. Forsake is particularly known for its sneaker aesthetic — even its hiking boots are technically sneaker boots.

The Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid Gore-tex Hiking Boot is our top pick for the brand. While it's both lightweight and breathable, it's also waterproof, and it can handle all types of terrain. We even think this pair of boots is worth double its price. As for runners-up, we recommend Salomon X Ultra Pioneer ClimaSalomon Waterproof Hiking Shoes and the Salomon Speedcross 6 running shoes.

When French company Salomon was founded in 1947, hiking boots weren't on its list of merchandise. In fact, it was a ski company, and it only entered the hiking boot game in 1992. Since then, however, the brand has developed a reputation for design-forward shoes. But don't let the style distract you from their practicality — particularly when it comes to their breathability. "Salomon makes great footwear for hiking from trail running shoes to light hikers to full hiking boots, and I find that most people are very happy with them as a footwear brand," says McClary.

Our favorite Danner model is the Danner Trail 2650 hiking shoe , a stylish pick highly regarded for breathability. With its sleek style, this is an ideal town-to-trail shoe. It's also lightweight, which means it's easy to pack for a trip across the country or even abroad. We also recommend the Danner Mountain 600 Hiking Boot for its classic leather construction and straight-out-of-the-box comfort and the Danner Inquire Chukka for a lightweight suede boot.

Danner was founded in Oregon in 1932, and it originally designed leather work boots for loggers. Over the past 90-plus years, the company has expanded countless shoe categories — all for outdoorsy, adventurous types, of course — with each pair upholding the brand's dedication to durability and comfort. Whether you need a street shoe, work boot, lightweight hiker, or even a pair of camp sandals, Danner has a shoe for you.

If you're new to hiking or just a part-time practitioner of the activity, you understandably might not want to invest major sums into a pair of hiking boots. But you also don't want to skimp on quality, as a supportive hiking boot is necessary for comfort and safety. That's where Merrell comes in. Founded in 1981, this American company has decades of experience designing boots, shoes, and trail runners for the casual hiker. If you're not sure where to start, you can bet on Merrell offering a hiking boot for your needs.

Our Testing Process

Our testers followed a rigorous process to review more than 20 hiking boot brands. The first step was examining the shoes out of the box to judge materials and construction, then testing them out at home to determine whether or not they need a breaking-in period. Next, we wore the boots on at least two hikes with a minimum duration of one to two hours, as well as for everyday errands. We rated the shoes on breathability, comfort, support (with specific notes on arch and ankle support), traction, waterproofing, wear and tear. With all this in mind, we also scored the overall value of the shoes.

And the process isn't over yet. We’ll continue using the above products from each hiking brand and collecting our insights for a period of six months after the initial test, and T+L editors continuously test the latest hiking footwear releases and will update this story accordingly.

Tips for Buying Hiking Boots

Choose sizes wisely



Generally speaking, you'll want your hiking boots to fit differently than your street shoes, since you're using them for a different purpose. "Hiking boots should fit about a half size larger than your street shoes to accommodate swelling and make sure there is room for the toes to move," says McClary. "It is very important to make sure that they are the proper width for your foot, as a foot sliding around in a boot can cause unnecessary slipping and blisters."

Match durability and investment with activities



Think carefully about where you plan on hiking before buying a pair of hiking boots. Different types of terrain and weather will warrant different types of shoes, as will your hiking style. McClary recommends high-quality boots with a rock plate for hiking in the alpine zone or very rocky terrain and extremely supportive boots if you plan to wear a heavy backpack to accommodate the extra weight. "If you're hiking in the desert in the summer for instance, you won't need a fully waterproof or extra supportive boot, you would want a breathable lightweight boot that will make walking in the hot desert easier," she adds. "If you're hiking in the south where it rains a lot or where there are a lot of stream crossings or snow, you'll want to consider a waterproof or even Gore-tex option."

Factor in brand reputation and specialities



There are many brands to choose from, and each excels in different areas. Before choosing a brand, do a little research on each company to figure out what its strengths are. That way you can choose a brand that matches your needs. “Zamberlan, Hanwag, Danner, Scarpa, LaSportiva, Oboz and Lowa make amazing, very high-quality boots that will last a long time and keep your feet protected in rocky alpine terrain," says McClary, who also recommends Salomon.

Consider ankle support



Hiking boot shafts come in different heights — and you can even get hiking shoes if you prefer the lowest cut. You should pick a height that's not only comfortable, but also supportive for your needs. "If you have a history of ankle injury or instability, ankle support will be critical for your hiking boots," says podiatrist Dr. Sondema N. Tarr of Direct Podiatry Arizona. For the average person, it doesn't hurt to have a hiking boot with added ankle support, but it's fine to have a hiking boot without it as well.

Pay close attention to soles



"All hiking boots will have soles with grip for traction, but some will have more grip than others due to their tread pattern and the type of rubber," says McClary. "If you are going to be hiking on steep, slippery, or wet surfaces, you should consider boots with a sole that is extra grippy like Vibram or FriXion." She also suggests you match the tread pattern with your intended hiking terrain. "For example, you would not want long lugs on the bottom of your sole if you're going to be on slick, rocky terrain, you'd want something more low-profile that sticks to the surface better," says McClary. "If you're going to be hiking in mud or sand, you would love those longer lugs to help dig into the dirt better."

Frequently Asked Questions How do you care for hiking boots? Hiking boots must be maintained to prolong their lifespan. Whenever they get dirty, you should clean them before storing them in a well-ventilated area for drying. "To clean synthetic boots, you should clean the surface dirt off with water and a brush and then use a cleaner like Nikwax Footwear Cleaning Gel to clean and revive waterproofing of your boots," says McClary. "If you are cleaning leather or suede boots, make sure to use a leather-specific cleaner, like Nikwax Fabric and Leather-proof. You also will want to apply leather conditioner to your leather hiking boots right after washing, while they are still wet. This will help restore their waterproofing and keep them performing their best." And remember, always remove the laces before you clean your boots.

How should hiking boots fit? "It's best for hiking boots to be snug everywhere, but they should allow your toes space to move," says Tarr. The only way to know whether or not a hiking boot will fit your foot is to try it on. "When you are trying them on, make sure to try them on in the closest situation to what you'll be using them in. For example, if you plan on backpacking in the boots, try them on with a pack filled to weigh what you'd carry on the trail to make sure they are supportive enough. You should also try on the boots with socks you will hike in," says McClary.

How much should I spend on hiking boots? This is a matter of personal preference, but hiking boots are something you want to invest in, as they not only ensure your feet are comfortable, but they also need to provide a level of safety. You should expect to spend at least $100 for a pair of good-quality hiking boots, though hiking shoes and trail runners might cost a bit less.

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

Stefanie Waldek is a freelance travel writer with nearly a decade of experience. For this article, she evaluated her own experience with hiking boots, incorporated tester reviews, read customer reviews, and consulted Backcountry Personal Gearhead Ashleigh McClary and podiatrist Dr. Sondema N. Tarr of Direct Podiatry Arizona in Tempe, Arizona, for expert insight.

