We Found the Best Hiking Backpacks on Massive Sale for Fall — Prices Start at $25

When you’re out on a hiking trail, from a safety and functionality standpoint, having a reliable backpack is non-negotiable. Hikers know the importance of a sturdy pack that can withstand the weather’s ailments and the trail's terrain, all while keeping your things confined and protected. But with so many different hiking backpacks on the market, it can feel overwhelming to find the right one. That’s why we've gathered up the best hiking backpacks made to help you hike better. Even more exciting news? They're all under $100.

Having the right backpack can make all of the difference; it should be durable, spacious, and, of course, comfortable. We’ve handpicked a few different styles, types. and models — some geared towards those wanting to travel lightly and others who may be turning their hike into an expedition. Some of these popular travel bags also have helpful add-ons like hydration packs and built-in phone cases, too. But the one thing that they all have in common is that they’re all reliable for your future trips. Keep reading to discover the best hiking backpacks for under $100.

Under Armour Hustle 5.0 Backpack

Amazon

If you’re looking for an ultra-durable backpack that is made to withstand nature’s elements, this is the one for you. Crafted with the brand's UA Storm technology, this best-selling backpack has built-in water- and element-resistant fabric to keep you and your things secure. It also has adjustable and cushioned shoulder straps for an extra added layer of comfort. Even more, it’s stocked with a designated laundry/shoe pocket at the bottom of the bag for additional storage — making it equally perfect for traveling and trekking. The best part? It’s on sale right now for just $42.

Earth Pak 35-Liter Waterproof Backpack

Amazon

This waterproof backpack was specifically designed for adventures of all kinds in mind, and currently on sale for just $58, it’s sure to become your new go-to. Measuring at 9 inches by 14 inches by 19 inches, this bag claims to be able to hold a sleeping bag, clothes, food, and more. In addition to its ample storage, it also features padded shoulder and back straps for all-day comfort and extra back support. Pro tip: during the day, use it to protect your gear and at night, use it as a camping pillow.

Venture Pal Hiking Backpack

Amazon

If you’re a heavy packer, this backpack is stocked with plenty of pockets and compartments for all of your belongings. But don’t worry, it’s also equipped with padded shoulder straps so you won’t feel weighed down. And, even better, when you’re not using the backpack, it can be folded down to 8 inches by 2 inches by 7 inches to pack effortlessly into a suitcase. Plus, it comes in 13 different prints and colors to really stand out on the trails. At only $26, this backpack is a stellar deal.

Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack

Amazon

Minimalist hikers, on the other hand, will enjoy this $25 daypack, which features a crossbody design for lightweight and seamless wear that you won’t even notice is there. But just because it’s small doesn’t mean that it can’t hold your things — this surprisingly spacious crossbody sling backpack is equipped with several pockets that are large enough to hold your phone, snacks, keys, power banks, and more.

Patagonia Refugio 26-Liter Pack

REI

This top-rated backpack is specifically designed to hold all of your gear for a day (or a few days) on the trail. It has a storage capacity of 26 liters and a multi-compartment design to better organize and store all of your things. Plus, it has a hanger access to hook up your hydration reservoir for extra drinking water on the go. Bonus perk: this item also meets carry-on requirements for most airlines. So for just $76, this pack can do double duty for you, too.

Osprey Heritage Simplex Pack

REI

For those whose comfort is of utmost importance, this Osprey backpack is for you. Made with mesh-covered foam back panels and a breathable harness, it contours to your body for optimal support and cushioning. Additionally, it’s also equipped with interior pockets for extra storage and an exterior daisy chain to attach extra gear to. And at 50 percent off, what are you waiting for?

CamelBak M.U.L.E Hydration Pack

REI

There’s really no other backpack on the market that compares to this one — hydration wise. With its 3-liter water reservoir, it’s quite literally designed to ensure that you are staying hydrated on the go. Plus, it has a smooth-fit, ventilated back panel to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable during your trek. In addition to staying hydrated, this pack also has up to 9 liters of storage capacity for even more holding capability. And being that it's on sale right now, there’s no better time to try out this best-selling backpack for yourself.

REI Co-op Commuter Pack

REI

REI is renowned for its durable and reliable gear, and this backpack is no different. Whether you’re commuting, hitting the trails, or camping for a few days, the REI Co-op Commuter Pack has everything that you need to keep your belongings safe and secure. Speaking from a pockets standpoint, it's pretty stacked; there's a large pocket for your laptop, side pockets for tools and gear, and plenty more inbetween for whatever else needs a spot to chill. Not to mention, it is also made with a built-in raincover so you and your things can stay dry during unexpected downpours. With so many perks, including a marked-down price tag that's just $62, this backpack definitely deserves a spot in your travel gear.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.