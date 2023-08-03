They’re especially great for on-the-go use. “Heatless curlers are the jetsetter's best friend,” added Olaoluwa. “They're compact, lightweight, and won't cause any trouble with airport security. Plus, no need to stress about finding power outlets in new places.” We’ve compiled this list of the best heatless curlers on the market to keep you traveling in style and ease.

Hot tools are great for creating long-lasting hair styles, but they’re notoriously bad for your strands. “The high temperatures strip away your hair's natural moisture, leaving it dry, brittle, and more prone to breakage,” said Adey Olaoluwa, a professional hairstylist. Luckily, there’s a simple solution if you want to create curly styles without stressing your hair: heatless curlers.

Best Overall Mermade Hair Heatless Curls Kit Mermade Hair Why We Love It The silk fabric is extra gentle on hair.

What to Consider It’s not great for overnight, unless you sleep on your back. Silk is known for being extra gentle on hair and skin (because it doesn’t pull moisture like cotton does), so if you’re looking to go the extra mile to protect your tresses, this 100 percent mulberry silk curling headband and scrunchie kit is the way to go. Wrap your lightly damp strands around the lightweight and soft rod, securing it at the top of your head with the included claw clip and at the ends of the rod with the included silk scrunchies. After your hair is dry, you’ll be left with smooth, silky, and frizz-free curls. While back sleepers can conveniently wear the curling headband overnight, side sleepers might find it uncomfortable since it sits along either side of your head like French braids. We suggest wearing the headband for a few hours before you go out. Price at time of publish: $33 The Details: Curling headband | 100 percent mulberry silk and cotton-filled rod | 11 x 5.5 x 2.25 inches

Best Budget Hot Tools Soft Foam Rollers Why We Love It They're ideal for sleeping with, regardless of your preferred position.

What to Consider They’re not ideal for very thick or very long hair.

There’s a reason soft foam rollers have stood the test of time: the budget-friendly spongy rod rollers are fairly simple to use and they get the job done. Best of all, they’re ideal for using before bed and sleeping on — the soft rollers are surprisingly comfortable. In the morning, you’ll be left with Instagram-ready bouncy curls or waves perfect for a day of exploring. This colorful kit includes 16 rollers in assorted sizes (eight medium and eight small). The rollers open and clamp shut, so you don’t need any pins or clips to keep them in place. Price at time of publish: $7 The Details: Soft foam rollers | Foam | Includes medium and small rollers

Best for All Hair Types Sooninno Jumbo Hair Curlers Why We Love It The variety of roller sizes lets you customize your look. What to Consider These can be difficult to insert yourself. This 38-item kit has everything you need to create any kind of curl, large or small. It includes six large, six medium, six small, and six mini size self-grip rollers, along with 12 duckbill clips, one plastic sectioning comb, and a convenient cosmetics case to store everything in while you're on the go. Depending on the size curler you use, it'll yield a different curl or wave pattern, from loose, flowing waves to tight, bouncy coils. Price at time of publish: $16 The Details: Velcro rollers | Includes rollers with 2.16-inch, 1.73-inch, 1.25-inch, and 0.59-inch diameters

Best Overnight Dababell Soft Sleep Hair Rollers Why We Love It The spongy rollers are comfortable to sleep in. What to Consider These are best for medium and long hair lengths. If you prefer to snooze in your rollers and let them sit overnight, consider this pillowy soft option, which won't disrupt your sleep after a long travel day. The pinless spongey rollers, which come in a pack of 40, are wrapped into hair and tied together to stay put. How much hair you twist into each roller will determine the tightness of the curl you make. Pro tip: section your hair along your natural part and keep it intact while applying the curlers. Price at time of publish: $16 The Details: Fabric foam rollers | Memory sponge and elastic

Best for Bangs Senlinlv Magic Bendy Hair Rollers Why We Love It They stay secure while you sleep. What to Consider There aren't enough rollers to curl your whole head. Bangs can be notoriously tricky to style, but these Velcro curlers allow you to get the perfect volume and roundness without using any heat. The included clips help keep them secure and in place, even while you sleep. Secure your bangs in the curlers when they're mostly dry and keep them in until your hair is fully dry or overnight, then wake up ready to tackle a day of exploring. These are great for use on straight-across bangs, side bangs, or curtain bangs. Price at time of publish: $7 The Details: Velcro rollers with clips | Resin, plastic | 1.18 x 2.48 inches

Easiest to Use Hot Tools Non Heated Ribbon Hair Curlers Why We Love It They're easy to use and comfortable to wear overnight. What to Consider They only create one size spiral curls. For many people, the trickiest part of using heatless curlers is the actual rolling of the hair. Ribbon rollers, however, do all the work for you. Use the attached stick tool to pull a small strand of damp hair through the hollow rubber curler. Once you release the curler, it'll spring up on its own into a tight spiral coil. Keep the curlers in place while your hair dries and after you remove them, you'll be left with bouncy spiral curls with plenty of volume. Pro tip: add mousse for an even stronger hold that will last from breakfast to happy hour. Price at time of publish: $25 The Details: Ribbon curlers | Rubber