The 11 Best Heated Slippers of 2023

ActionHeat Heated Slippers are our top choice. Powered by AA batteries, the unisex design is exceptionally cozy with plush cushioning and machine-washable materials. Although they’re our favorites, there are plenty of other great heated slippers on the market to consider.

These clever products are available in slip-on, clog, mule, and bootie form. Some run on batteries (whether replaceable or rechargeable), while others are conveniently microwavable. We even found a few pairs with built-in aromatherapy for a truly relaxing experience.

Maybe you've booked a stay at a mountain ski resort , are planning a family winter vacation , or are simply one of those people whose feet are always cold. In any case, a pair of heated slippers might be just the thing to keep your puppies toasty-warm.

Best Overall ActionHeat AA Battery Heated Slippers The Warming Store View On Walmart View On Actionheat.com View On Basspro.com Why We Love It: These soft, insulating, and plush slippers heat your feet for up to four hours and are conveniently machine-washable. What to Consider: They aren't rechargeable and only come in one size. Our number one pick comes from ActionHeat. These slippers thoroughly warm the entire underside of your feet, reaching up to a cozy 120 degrees Fahrenheit. They're made of soft, insulating fleece and feature plush cushioning underfoot. The materials are also weather-resistant, so you can step outside or hang out on your patio without worrying about damage. These heated slippers each run on three AA batteries (so you'll need six total) and last about four hours before needing to be replaced. (ActionHeat also makes a rechargeable version, though they're substantially more expensive.) The batteries zip into the soles, and a handy on/off switch on the side makes it easy to power them up. They're also conveniently machine-washable — just make sure to remove the batteries first, run them on a gentle cycle, then lay them flat to air-dry. The only other thing to note is that these house shoes only come in one unisex size, so they'll fit most feet up to roughly a men's size 10. Price at time of publish: $50 Sizes: One size | Power source: AA batteries | Washable: Yes

Best Budget Intelex Warmies Slippers Amazon View On Amazon View On Warmies.com Why We Love It: Filled with millet grains and lavender, these microwavable slippers treat your feet with relaxing warmth and aromatherapy. What to Consider: They aren't machine-washable and only come in one size. On a budget? You can't go wrong with Warmies. These fuzzy slippers have 100 percent cotton exteriors and boast an ultra-soft, plush feel. They're filled with millet grains and real dried lavender flowers. Instead of running on batteries, they're microwavable — just zap them for about a minute, then treat your feet to cozy warmth and an aromatherapy boost from the lavender. You can also place them in a plastic bag in your freezer and use them as a cold treatment for sore or swollen feet. We should note these are a one-size-fits-all fit, and they're not machine-washable, but spot-cleaning is pretty easy. Price at time of publish: $29 Sizes: One size | Power source: Microwavable | Washable: No

Best Splurge Volt Heat Gen V Indoor/Outdoor 5V Heated Slippers The Warming Store View On Amazon View On Thewarmingstore.com View On Voltheat.com Why We Love It: These high-tech booties boast easy USB charging, adjustable temperature settings, and mobile controls through the app. What to Consider: They aren't machine-washable. If you're willing to spend a bit more on a high-quality pair, Volt Heat Gen V Slippers won't disappoint. The insulated design features a warmth-retaining outer shell and a high-tech heating system that surrounds your entire foot — from your toes to your heel to your ankle — with a cocoon of coziness for hours. You can adjust the temperature to your liking and even control everything from your phone using the Volt Heated Clothing app. These heated booties run on a rechargeable battery, which connects with a standard USB cable. The only potential drawback is that they aren't machine-washable, but the nylon exteriors and rubber soles are a breeze to wipe clean. Price at time of publish: $170 Sizes: S to 3XL | Power source: Rechargeable battery | Washable: No The 7 Best Heated Vests of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Adjustable ThermalStep Heated Slippers Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: ThermalStep Heated Slippers have three temperature settings and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 11 hours. What to Consider: They aren't machine-washable. ThermalStep Heated Slippers have a heating element under the foot and around the toe area, plus three heat settings that reach up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. A single button on the side allows you to turn them on and off and control the temperature. These slippers are powered by rechargeable lithium batteries that plug into a standard USB cable. According to the brand, they offer up to 11 hours of warmth on a full charge. We also appreciate that they come in three sizes, unlike many others. Price at time of publish: $100 Sizes: S to L | Power source: Rechargeable battery | Washable: No

Best Indoor/Outdoor Sharper Image Heated Indoor/Outdoor Slippers Sharper Image View On Sharperimage.com Why We Love It: With water-resistant uppers and grippy rubber outsoles, these weather-ready booties will keep your feet warm and toasty when you step outside. What to Consider: Each bootie is a pound, and they run slightly small. Looking for something you can wear while checking the mail, gathering around a firepit, or sipping coffee on a cold winter morning on your balcony? Sharper Image might be your best bet. These bootie-style slippers have water-resistant nylon uppers and durable, grippy rubber outsoles, plus memory foam insoles to keep your feet comfy. They run on rechargeable batteries that last up to seven hours and have three temperature settings that reach as high as 130 degrees Fahrenheit. The unisex design is available in five sizes, but they run slightly small, so consider ordering a size up. Also, each bootie weighs about a pound, so keep that in mind if you're packing for a winter trip. Price at time of publish: $120 Sizes: S to XXL | Power source: Rechargeable battery | Washable: No

Best Plush Bial Unisex Warm Slipper Pro Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: These slippers feature plush linings and gel-filled footbeds, plus non-slip rubber outsoles to keep you steady on your feet. What to Consider: They're almost a pound each, so keep weight in mind if you're packing for a trip. The Warm Slipper Pro is made of polyester with a soft, shearling-like lining and super-plush footbeds. It flaunts a gel-filled sole, which, according to the maker, helps redistribute pressure on your feet, while a non-slip rubber outsole keeps you steady when walking indoors or outside. These slippers call on carbon fiber heating technology to warm both the tops and bottoms of your feet. They run on rechargeable batteries and promise up to five hours of warmth on the medium or low setting. (You'll get about three hours on the highest temperature.) Just a heads up, each slipper weighs nearly a pound, so keep that in mind if you’ll want to bring them on a cold-weather trip. Price at time of publish: $70 Sizes: S to L | Power source: Rechargeable battery | Washable: Yes The 12 Best Winter Gloves That Will Actually Keep Your Hands Warm in 2023

Best Microwavable Mars Wellness Heated Microwavable Foot Booties Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Marsmedsupply.com Why We Love It: Mars Booties heat up in the microwave in only a minute and contain 12 natural ingredients for heat-safe warmth and a hint of aromatherapy. What to Consider: They aren't machine-washable and are a one-size-fits-all. If you want something you can zap in the microwave instead of having to recharge or replace the batteries, Mars Booties are the way to go. They're filled with 12 natural grains and herbs ranging from lavender to chamomile to rosemary. This makes them heat-safe while offering a soothing aromatherapy benefit every time you slip them on. They take just a minute to heat up in the microwave, unlike rechargeable batteries, which may take multiple hours. You can also chill them in the freezer when your feet crave cold therapy. A couple things to note are that these slippers aren't machine-washable and only come in one size. Price at time of publish: $33 Sizes: One size | Power source: Microwavable | Washable: No

Best Booties Snook-ease Booties with Heated Insoles Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Snook-ease.com Why We Love It: Snook-ease Booties have plush linings, fuzzy exteriors, and microwavable insoles that heat up in a minute flat. What to Consider: Only the insoles heat up. For those partial to booties, we recommend Snook-ease. These ankle-height slippers feature plush shearling linings and exceptionally soft, fuzzy exteriors in a two-toned gray hue. They're not much different from regular house shoes, save for the microwavable insoles. Just microwave the insoles for about 60 seconds, slide them back in place, then slip the booties over your feet and enjoy about a half-hour of therapeutic warmth. We also like that these booties come in three sizes and are machine-washable. Since there's no electrical component, even the insoles can be tossed in the wash. Price at time of publish: $36 Sizes: S to L | Power source: Microwavable | Washable: Yes

Best Slipper Socks FNDN 3.7V Heated Slipper Socks Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Fndn.com Why We Love It: These knitted slipper socks stay warm for up to five hours on a full charge, while the non-slip bottoms offer grip underfoot. What to Consider: The price is steep for this type of product. If you need something more compact and packable or just prefer the feeling of socks to house shoes, consider slipper socks. We like this pair from FNDN, which are powered by rechargeable batteries that connect to a universal USB cable and run for up to five hours on a full charge. Unlike many heated slippers — and socks, for that matter — these come in three sizes. The knitted polyester uppers have a soft, cozy feel, while the non-slip bottoms provide grip underfoot when padding around at home or a winter lodge. They're machine-washable, too, but make sure you take out the battery packs first. Price at time of publish: $100 Sizes: S to L | Power source: Rechargeable battery | Washable: Yes The 7 Best Heated Socks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Sleeping Carex Bed Buddy Foot Warmers Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why We Love It: These microwavable slipper-sock hybrids provide soothing aromatherapy as they keep your feet warm while dozing off. What to Consider: They only come in one size and aren't machine-washable. Are your feet always cold at night? This one's for you. Bed Buddy Foot Warmers are a slipper-sock hybrid designed to wear while you're sleeping — or at least while you're dozing off. They're filled with heat-safe grains and herbs for natural aromatherapy, with scent options including lavender, rose, and mint. These soft cotton booties heat in the microwave in 30 seconds, but if you like them warmer, you can bump it up to 45 seconds or a minute. We should note they only come in one size and fit feet up to a men's size 9. Also, they're not machine-washable, but you can spot-clean them as needed. Price at time of publish: $14 Sizes: One size | Power source: Microwaveable | Washable: No