The 7 Best Heated Clothes and Accessories of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

In the end, we narrowed it down to the most user-friendly, effective products that kept us comfy and cozy without restricting movement or making us sweat, from Day Wolf Heated Socks to the Ororo Heated Jacket .

We tried 76 products firsthand — including jackets, vests, gloves, socks, and hand warmers — and researched dozens more. Our testers tried each piece in a real-life environment to assess the design, ease of use, comfort, heating abilities, and overall value. (Find out more about our in-depth testing processes below.)

You obviously need cold-weather gear when spending time in a chilly climate . But if you're expecting particularly frigid temperatures, you might consider the heated variety. We're talking about clothing and accessories with battery-powered electrical components that help keep you toasty-warm hours after you step outside.

Best Jacket ORORO Women's Slim Fit Heated Jacket with Battery Pack and Detachable Hood 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Heating 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: This comfy, flattering jacket heats up in less than a minute, stays warm for up to 10 hours, and is conveniently machine-washable. What to Consider: The LED-illuminated logo is pretty bright. Ororo makes the best heated jackets for both women and men. After putting them to the test, we were impressed by the comfort, look, and performance of each. Thanks to the slender battery pack and LED button on the chest, setup was intuitive, and it was easy to toggle through the temperature settings. That said, the illuminated logo on the button is almost too bright in that it can be distracting, but our testers thought this was a minor flaw. Our testers could feel the warmth less than a minute after turning the jackets on, and you can expect it to stay warm for up to 10 hours on a full charge. While most of the heat is concentrated to the lower back and chest area, we could still feel it on the collar and in the pockets. One tester described wearing the coat as an "overall very cozy experience." The fit is flattering as well — slim but not too tight. These jackets are also conveniently machine-washable — just make sure you remove the battery pack first. Price at time of publish: $157 Max temperature: 115 degrees Fahrenheit | Heat runtime: 10 hours Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson

Best Vest Arris Fleece Heated Vest 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Arrislife.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4 /5

Heating 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: This adjustable, high-tech vest heats quickly and keeps your back, chest, waist, and hands warm in frigid temps. What to Consider: There's no on/off button. We're big fans of this feature-rich vest. It has three buttons on the chest, where you can preheat it and switch between the temperature settings. While it's definitely user-friendly, there's no actual on/off button — inserting the battery pack powers it on. The Arris Heated Vest takes less than five minutes to warm up, at which point you can feel gentle heat throughout the back, chest, and waist. It has five pockets, two of which have built-in hand warmers. Our testers raved about the "supremely comfortable fleece," explaining that they couldn't feel any wires or electrical fibers through the insulated layers. What's more, the adjustable size provides a custom fit. This high-tech vest is also machine-washable and easy to wipe clean as needed. If you're planning to spend several hours outdoors in the cold, you really can't go wrong. Price at time of publish: $150 Max temperature: 176 degrees Fahrenheit | Heat runtime: 20 hours Leticia Almeida

Best Gloves Ororo Battery Powered Heated Gloves 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ororowear.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Heating 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: They keep your whole hands warm without making them sweaty, and you can use your smartphone without taking them off. What to Consider: The shells are somewhat bulky, but you can wear the liners on their own. A reliable manufacturer of gear for all your cold-weather travels, Ororo also makes our favorite heated gloves. Our testers said this pair was user-friendly and appreciated that the rechargeable battery offers up to eight hours of warmth on a full charge. The preheat feature takes about five minutes to reach the desired temperature, at which point you can count on the gloves to keep your entire hands — from your wrists to your fingertips — toasty-warm but not sweaty. We love the soft, stretchy feel and down-alternative insulation. While the shells are somewhat bulky, our testers noted that you can wear the heated liners separately. And both components are designed to work with touchscreens, so you can use your phone without taking off the gloves. The only other thing to note is that they call for hand-washing only, but this is pretty standard for battery-powered gear. Price at time of publish: $160 Max temperature: 140 degrees Fahrenheit | Heat runtime: 8 hours People/Jessica Juliao

Best Socks Day Wolf Heated Socks for Men and Women, Electric 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Daywolfsports.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Heating 4 /5

Design 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Why We Love It: These stretchy, cushioned socks keep your feet, toes, and ankles reliably warm, even in icy conditions. What to Consider: They take 15 minutes to heat up and aren't machine-washable. Day Wolf Heated Socks boast a soft, stretchy, breathable feel with excellent cushioning. Our tester said they're not too thick or thin, which prevents them from bunching up in your boots. The battery pack is also barely noticeable when you have them on. We loved the straightforward heating function — just press the on button, then adjust the temperature to your liking. These heated socks warm your ankles, feet, and toes and won't make your feet sweat. It takes roughly eight minutes to feel any warmth and nearly 15 to reach full heat, but in the end, it's worth the wait. After submerging their booted feet in an ice bucket for a half-hour, our tester was pleased to report the warmth held strong. Though these socks aren't machine-washable, you can take out the battery packs and hand-wash them as needed. Price at time of publish: $79 Max temperature: 131 degrees Fahrenheit | Heat runtime: 10 hours Jhett Thompson The 7 Best Heated Socks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Slippers ActionHeat AA Battery Heated Slippers The Warming Store View On Walmart View On Actionheat.com View On Basspro.com Why We Love It: These plush, insulating slippers quickly warm up your feet and are machine-washable for your convenience. What to Consider: They only come in one size and aren't rechargeable. These soft, insulating fleece slippers warm the entire underside of your feet, reaching up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Thanks to the weather-resistant materials, you can wear them while hanging out on your balcony or patio without worrying about damage. Each slipper runs on three AA batteries, which zip into the sole and last about four hours. (The brand also offers a rechargeable version, but it's over twice the price.) An on/off switch on the side makes these house shoes easy to power up. You can also remove the batteries and toss them in your washing machine, but instead of tumble-drying, lay them flat to air-dry. Bear in mind, these unisex slippers only come in one size, so the biggest feet they'll fit is a men's size 10. Price at time of publish: $50 Max temperature: 120 degrees Fahrenheit | Heat runtime: 4 hours The 11 Best Heated Slippers of 2023

Best Blanket Cosi Home Heated Blanket Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This ultra-soft, plush blanket has six temperature settings for customizable warmth and an automatic shut-off feature. What to Consider: It only comes in one size and a few colors. Our favorite heat blanket comes from Cosi Home. This throw has six temperature settings, allowing you to customize your warming experience up to a toasty 131 degrees Fahrenheit. It has a user-friendly remote control with an on/off switch, temperature adjustments, and an automatic shut-off feature you can set to power down after three hours. We love the blanket's overall look and feel. One side is a plush shearling-like material, and the other is ultra-soft microfleece that feels amazing against the skin. It's machine-washable too — just detach the remote and toss it in your washing machine. Price at time of publish: $52 Max temperature: 131 degrees Fahrenheit | Heat runtime: Indefinite or 3-hour timer