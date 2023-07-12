We’ve combed the market for the best of the best Hawaiian shirts for men, whether you’re looking for a traditional take on the quintessential “Aloha shirt” or a modern update on the classic.

Today, Hawaiian shirts have become pretty ubiquitous, and you don’t need to fly to Honolulu to find them. With the recent popularity of so-called “camp shirts” in menswear (short-sleeve button downs cut for breeziness, with relaxed collars and usually in vacation-ready colors and prints), there’s never been a better time to dip your toe in the Hawaiian shirt pond. Brands everywhere churn out these colorful styles, especially in the summer months, knowing guys are looking to either blend in on their next trip to the Hawaiian islands or capture a taste of the tropics a little closer to home.

This traditional menswear style originated in the early twentieth century as a way to manage the warm temperatures and humid climate of the tropical Hawaiian islands. “While they initially emerged in the 1920’s, not much has transformed in terms of their style, particularly the style popularized by icons like Elvis,” said Matthew Kazanc, CEO of Molokai Surf, a brand that has taken the traditional Hawaiian shirt concept and modernized it with new fits and prints. “We embrace the evolving times and believe that Hawaiian shirts have the potential to be so much more. It’s the innovative and ever-changing spirit of Hawaii we’re after," he said.

The landscapes, the people, the beautiful beaches — wouldn’t life be better if we just up and moved to Hawaii? A romantic idea in theory, sure, but probably not the most feasible choice for all of us. Instead, why not settle for a Hawaiian shirt to satisfy your tropical urge?

Best Overall Kahala Duke's Pareo Shirt Kahala View On Kahala.com Why We Love It It doesn’t get any more classic or authentic than this traditional Hawaiian shirt from Kahala. What to Consider It may shrink in the wash, so we recommend sizing up. From one of the first brands ever to produce Hawaiian shirts dating back to 1936, there’s no question the Kahala Duke’s Pareo short-sleeve shirt is a classic. Made in Hawaii, this shirt showcases a 1960’s heritage print featuring pineapple and floral imagery and comes in a variety of island-ready colors. It’s made from 100 percent durable cotton broadcloth and is machine washable, though you may want to size up to avoid shrinkage. Price at time of publish: $110 The Details: XS to 3XL | 100 percent cotton broadcloth



Best Silk Tommy Bahama Perfect Paradise Silk Button-Front Shirt Saks Fifth Avenue View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Tommybahama.com Why We Love It The gorgeous print is classy and stylish. What to Consider While technically machine washable, dry cleaning will increase the longevity of this shirt. What brand better represents the tropical lifestyle than Tommy Bahama. This shirt comes from their Artist Series, featuring a print called “Perfect Paradise” and is custom designed by Beppe Spadacini, a leading textile artist. With blush pink undertones, the print perfectly captures the natural beauty and serene environment of the Hawaiian islands, depicting a mountain beside a gorgeous bay. This shirt will look good with shorts, over a bathing suit for an aprés-beach look, or with linen pants or chinos for dinnertime on your next vacation. We gave this Tommy Bahama shirt high marks for the not-too-fitted, not-too-loose fit, the high-quality of the buttons and stitching, and for the print that feels classically Hawaiian yet still unique. It’s made from 100 percent silk, so if you take good care of this piece, it will last for many, many tropical adventures to come. Price at time of publish: $158 The Details: S to XXL | 100 percent silk

Best Budget COOFANDY Men's Hawaiian Floral Cotton Linen Button Down Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It The material has a texture that feels more expensive than it actually is.

What to Consider The cotton material is a little thick.

There's a difference between "budget" and "cheap," and when we set out to find the best budget Hawaiian shirt for men, we wanted to strike that balance between the right price and the right quality. This Coofandy shirt hits the mark. The thick, textured cotton material has the look and feel of something much more expensive, and the updated print is the ideal blend of classic and modern Hawaiian style. Price at time of publish: $32 The Details: S to XXXXL | 100 percent cotton

Best Bold Tombolo Sunny Disposition Tombolo View On Tombolocompany.com Why We Love It It’s a cheerful take on a traditional Hawaiian style. What to Consider Taller guys may find the length slightly cropped — in which case, size up. Cult classic brand Tombolo has been building an army of fans around the world for their cheerful vacation-minded shirts, and this “Sunny Disposition” style is no exception. It’s made with a mod-style print that is just bold enough to help you stand out. For an updated, more fashion-forward take on the classic Hawaiian shirt, this could be your best bet. Price at time of publish: $128 The Details: XXS to XXL | 100 percent lyocell

Best Breathable Lululemon Airing Easy Camp Collar Shirt Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Love It The shirt is super breathable in hot, humid weather.

What to Consider The fit is rather relaxed. If you prefer a slimmer fit, try sizing down.

You know and love Lululemon for their gym attire and athleisure, but how about this camp collar shirt? Some dudes may seek the breathability of a Hawaiian shirt but don’t have the need for a bold floral print. If that’s you, you’re in luck – Lululemon’s “WovenAir” fabric stays cool even in the stickiest situations. The material is quick-drying, naturally breathable, sweat-wicking, and has a four-way stretch that follows your every move. Price at time of publish: $88 The Details: S to XXL | 89 percent nylon, 11 percent elastane

Most Sustainable Outerknown Linen S/S Camp Shirt Outerknown View On Outerknown.com Why We Love It The black print offers an edgier take on the traditional Hawaiian style. What to Consider Not all guys enjoy the texture of linen. Outerknown has been making waves in the menswear world the last few years for the brand’s commitment to sustainability, and this Hawaiian-inspired “camp” shirt is no exception. It’s made from European-grown flax, one of the most sustainable and eco-friendly fibers on the planet. Outerknown also has a commitment to sustainable fabric dying practices to lessen production’s impact on our waterways. And on top of that, the material is naturally breathable and heat-regulating, making this a solid choice for any and all of your summer plans. Price at time of publish: $128 The Details: S to XL | 100 percent linen

Best Splurge Vilebrequin Raiatea Bowling Shirt Vilebrequin View On Vilebrequin.com Why We Love It The featherweight material is naturally cooling.

What to Consider The pattern may be too bold for some. Don’t let linen and cotton have all the fun this summer — this Vilebrequin shirt is crafted from a sustainable, silky, breathable hemp and lyocell blend. Coming from French brand Vilebrequin, no detail goes overlooked, from the tone-on-tone embroidery, to the perfect fit, to the side slits for added motility and breathability. The stunning multicolor print also makes this shirt look put-together. Price at time of publish: $260 The Details: S to XXXL | 54 percent hemp, 46 percent tencel

Best Classic Tori Richard Boat Day Aloha Shirt Tori Richard View On Toririchard.com Why We Love It It’s a classic pattern from a Hawaiian brand. What to Consider It has human figures in the print, which might not be to everyone’s tastes. Few brands come close to the authenticity of Hawaiian-born Tori Richard, known for — among other things — their iconic Hawaiian shirts. The cut on this one is just right — breezy enough to keep you cool, but tailored enough to be flattering, as well. This print was inspired by art from the archives of the Matson Navigation Company, a cruise line which sailed the Pacific from the 1908 until the 1950s. Price at time of publish: $110 The Details: XS to XXXL | 100 percent cotton

Most Unique Go Barefoot Tiger Convertible-Collar Printed Cotton-Blend Shirt Mr Porter View On Mrporter.com Why We Love It We love the uniqueness of the tiger print.

What to Consider It’s a bit pricey.

Why have hibiscus floral prints when you can have tigers? The award for most unique Hawaiian shirt goes to this Go Barefoot shirt, made from a light and airy cotton and rayon blend, and with sustainably sourced coconut buttons to really bring home that tropical aesthetic. Are there tigers in Hawaii? Definitely not. But do they look cool on this shirt? You bet they do. Price at time of publish: $90 The Details: S to XL | 55 percent cotton, 45 percent rayon

Best Rayon Todd Snyder X Kahala Aloha Shirt Todd Snyder View On Toddsnyder.com Why We Love It Rayon is a silky, breathable material that can be dyed beautifully — making it ideal for Hawaiian shirts.

What to Consider The shirt is designed for a boxy fit.

Most people hear "rayon" and think a synthetic material can't be luxe — but the opposite is true. Rayon was the original fabric of choice when people started wearing Hawaiian shirts after World War II, when silk had been rationed for parachutes. This shirt is a collaboration between American menswear darling Todd Snyder and quintessential Hawaiian shirt brand Kahala — for an updated take on the classic style you're sure to love. Price at time of publish: $228 The Details: XS to XXL | 100 percent rayon

Best Fitted SSLR Hawaiian Shirt for Men Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It The slim fit will appeal to guys looking for a modern update on Hawaiian shirts.

What to Consider The quality tends to be reflective of the price.

Love the idea of a summery, colorful Hawaiian shirt but don’t love the boxy, billowy fit? Then take a look at this SSLR Hawaiian Shirt, cut in a modern, slim fit that’s sure to appeal to guys with a contemporary sense of style. The sleeves hug your biceps for a flattering look, and the torso is cut for a flattering, slimmer fit. Pair it with your favorite dark jeans for a dinner-ready look on your next beach vacation. Price at time of publish: $35 The Details: S to XXXXL | 100 percent cotton

Best Print Molokai Surf Flamingo Paradise Shirt Molokai Surf View On Molokaisurf.com Why We Love It The colors, design, and overall fit and feel make this a foolproof choice for a classic men’s Hawaiian shirt. What to Consider This brand offers tons — and we mean tons — of various vibrant prints, so you may see another you’d prefer instead. Hawaiian shirts offer an opportunity to really take a risk and show some color. This Molokai Surf shirt has a gorgeous print that plays with various tropical colors set over a black background. The result is nothing short of stunning — and if this exact style isn’t your cup of tea, the brand offers dozens of other prints. We also love that the fabric on this one has just a hint of spandex for a comfortable, stretchy fit that drapes beautifully. Price at time of publish: $32 The Details: M to XXL | 95 percent polyester, 5 percent spandex

Best Big & Tall KingSize KS Island Men's Big & Tall Printed Rayon Short-Sleeve Shirt Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It The colors, fit, and attention to detail add fantastic value to this shirt. What to Consider This one is cut for Big & Tall sizes, so petite frames should look elsewhere. Channel all the color of tropical island life with this KingSize short-sleeve shirt. It has an open collar, a relaxed cut, and comes in a wide range of sizes to accommodate different body types. It's made from a woven rayon that captures colors well and will last for many years in your closet. Plus, it's finished with smart, island-appropriate details like coconut button closures. Price at time of publish: $36 The Details: 3X to 9X | 100 percent rayon