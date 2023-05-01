With countless brands offering different cuts, lengths, and styles of skirts or skorts for women to don on the links, it can be tough to know which are worthy. To take the guesswork out of the equation, we tried the latest and greatest from athletic brands to present the best golf skirts to keep you comfortable, covered, and cool on the course.

Over the past few years, not only has the percentage of females on golf courses risen — from 19 percent a decade ago to 25 percent in 2021, according to the National Golf Foundation — but the number of golf apparel lines has increased as well. And for brands that already had golf (or tennis) apparel, the lines have expanded to bring in more styles and options to keep up with growing interest in the sport. One main staple? The golf skirt!

Best Overall Alo Yoga Match Point Tennis Skirt Alo View On Aloyoga.com View On Bloomingdales View On Neiman Marcus Why We Love It The clean design looks chic on most body types. What to Consider Sizing and colors are extremely limited. Slip into this A-line skirt that’s gloriously lightweight and breathable so you’ll stay comfortable and dry during your round. The flowy skirt and flexible short lining allow for a full range of movement on the golf course, tennis court, or anywhere else you choose to rock the versatile design. The built-in shorts also have a hidden pocket where you can stash personals or an extra ball if you tend to need a mulligan every now and then. The elastic waistband looks great with a shirt tucked or untucked — your choice! Price at time of publish: $68 The Details: XXS-L | Performance jersey

Best Multi-use Athleta Advantage Skort Gap View On Gap.com Why We Love It This supremely comfortable skort has just the right amount of compression, grips to avoid riding up, and loads of handy zippers. What to Consider It’s not the most traditional golf silhouette. This comfortable skirt is a staple in our warm-weather wardrobes. We love the lightweight, breathable feel and handy pockets — including zippers! — and the flattering shape boosts confidence on and off the course. The shorts lining is of a generous length and includes grips that actually work, so chafing and riding up are a thing of the past. Plus, it’s made of 83 percent recycled polyester. Price at time of publish: $89 The Details: XXS-3X | Recycled polyester, spandex

Best Colorblock Free People Round Robbin Skort Free People View On Nordstrom View On Dick's View On Freepeople.com Why We Love It The colorblock design gives your look an edgy feel. What to Consider The skirt comes in limited color options. We love the look of this breathable four-way stretch mini that features a stylish colorblock pattern, thick elastic waistband, and pleated details. It also has two zippered pockets — one on the side and one in the back of the skort. There’s also a built-in liner for secure comfort. Price at time of publish: $78 The Details: XS- XL | Polyester and elastane

Best for Travel Wilson Classic Pleated Skirt Wilson. View On Wilson.com Why We Love It The fabric is wrinkle-resistant so you don't have to worry about creases throughout the day. What to Consider The fully pleated style is traditionally more of a tennis look. Who doesn't love a classic? This high-rise, pleated tennis skirt gives all the country club vibes to any top you pair it with. The two-and four-way stretch fabric is quick-drying and wrinkle-resistant, so you don't have to worry about creases if you're packing it for a golf getaway. The built-in liner has a hidden pocket on each side, too. Price at time of publish: $78 The Details: XS- XL | Nylon and lycra

Best Pockets Lululemon Warpstreme Multi-Pocket High-Rise Golf Skirt Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Love It The back pockets are large enough to fit a scorecard. What to Consider The skirt is available in just three colors. This quick-drying, sweat-wicking skirt was built for you to have your best round. The four-way stretch material allows you to move without any restriction, and it’s breathable, too. The waistband loops are a perfect place for you to store your glove when you’re not wearing it, and the hand pockets and back pockets can fit a scorecard, balls, and anything else you might want with you on the course. Bonus: The fabric is wrinkle-resistant, too! Price at time of publish: $98 The Details: 0-14 | Warpstreme, nylon, lycra, elastane

Most Versatile Vuori Volley Skirt Vuori View On Vuoriclothing.com Why We Love It The extremely soft hand of the fabric feels incredible against your skin. What to Consider It’s slim fitting. Calling all those who like to keep their look simple and clean! Slip into this buttery soft skirt and love the feeling of the company’s BreatheInterlock fabric against your skin. The built-in liner provides security on the bottom, and the thick waistband prevents the skirt from moving, shifting, or slipping down from the top. There’s a pocket on the side of the liner where you can stash your glove and tee when you’re not using them. Price at time of publish: $68 The Details: XS-XXL | Polyester and elastane

Most Durable Nike Women’s Club Skirt Nike View On Nordstrom View On Dick's View On Golfgalaxy.com Why We Love It This skirt hits the legs at just the right length that doesn’t feel too short or too long. What to Consider It tends to sell out quickly. Thanks to the lightweight, stretchy fabric this skirt is made out of, you’ll feel comfortable wearing it for a round of 36 holes. Flat seams on the breathable inner liner prevent any type of chafing, and they have a pocket on the right side where you can stash an extra ball, tees, and ball markers. The waistband features a hidden pocket as well. Price at time of publish: $70 The Details: XS- 3XL | Polyester and spandex

Best Short Aritzia TnaSlick Court Mini Skirt Aritzia View On Aritzia.com Why We Love It The breathable fabric provides a bit of a sculpted look. What to Consider It’s on the form-fitting side. Look slick on the tee box in this number. The elastic waistband holds close to your body, and the company’s trademarked TnaSlick sweat-wicking fabric provides both a cool touch and slightly sculpted look. Stash your glove or an extra ball in the pockets on either side of the inner liner. The skirt comes in six different color options. Price at time of publish: $68 The Details: 2XS-2XL | Nylon and elastane The 8 Best Exercise Skirts and Skorts of 2023

Best High-waisted Girlfriend Collective Sport Skort View On Girlfriend.com Why We Love It In addition to having the perfect amount of compression with a breathable feel, it comes in a wide range of sizes. What to Consider The brand warns that some colors may bleed when you first wash them. Made of 79 percent recycled polyester, this lightly compressive skirt is ready for the golf course, sightseeing days, and any other occasion when you want to look stylish without sacrificing performance comfort. The curve-hugging skirt sits high on the waist and comes in eight colors with lots of muted options. Price at time of publish: $62 The Details: XXS-6XL | Recycled polyester and spandex



Best Pleated Greyson Clothiers Leo Skirt With Greyson Band Greyson Clothiers View On Greysonclothiers.com View On Saintbernard.com Why We Love It The stripes on the elastic waistband look chic against the rest of the single-colored skirt. What to Consider The price point of the skirt is high for the materials. Offered in four colors, this high-stretch, pleated skirt transitions easily from the links to brunch. The signature waistband has white stripes that look chic on the rest of the monochrome silhouette. The skirt also features a built-in liner with two hidden pockets, and all of the fabric is quick-drying for a comfortable round. Price at time of publish: $118 The Details: XS-XL | Polyester and elastane

Best Stretch Adidas Ultimate365 Tour Pleated 15-Inch Golf Skort Adidas View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Adidas.com Why We Love It The skort is made from recycled materials. What to Consider The small pleats give a more full look, which may feel overwhelming on a petite figure. Swinging will feel like a breeze in this ventilated, slightly textured skirt. Not only does the soft, stretchy polyester fabric move with your body, it’s also made from recycled materials, so you can look and feel good knowing it’s eco-friendly. The skirt features two zip pockets on either side, hidden pockets on the sides on the liner, as well as a small pocket in the back. Price at time of publish: $85 The Details: XS-XL | Polyester and elastane

Best Pattern Ralph Lauren RLX Golf Pleated Performance Skirt Ralph Lauren View On Ralphlauren.com Why We Love It The straight front design paired with pleats in the back gives the skirt a unique look. What to Consider The skirt only comes in one color. Party in the front and party in the back thanks to the floral design featured on this skirt. The front of the skirt does feature a straight look with two pockets, while the back has pleats and one pocket on the right side. The inner liner provides comfort and protection with each swing. The material’s four-way stretch, wicking fabric pulls moisture away from your body to keep you feeling light and fresh all day. Price at time of publish: $148 The Details: XXS-XXL | Polyester and elastane

Best Long Under Armour Women's UA Links Woven Skort Under Armour. View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Underarmour.com Why We Love It The skirt features loopholes so your favorite belt can be worn with it. What to Consider The longer length isn’t everyone’s preference. For those looking for a slightly longer skirt option, the 16.5-inch hem and built-in shorts on this one will provide the security you’re looking for on the course. The four-way stretch, lightweight material allows you to move through your full range of motion in your backswing and doesn’t restrict your follow-through either. There are two pockets on the front and two on in the back, plus a front zipper and loopholes so you can sport your favorite belt with it. Price at time of publish: $70 The Details: 0-16 | Polyester and elastane

Most Breathable EPNY Golf 17 1/2-Inch Skort With Box Pleat Hem EPNY. View On Carlsgolfland.com View On Epnygolf.com View On Pgatoursuperstore.com Why We Love It The asymmetrical hem gives the skirt a unique, fashionable look. What to Consider The bright pink isn’t for everyone. Slip on this longer, 17.5-inch skirt, and you’re guaranteed to love the look of the fashionable, asymmetrical box pleat hem. Stash your golf essentials — glove, markers, scorecard — in the two front pockets or the buttoned back pocket. The liner has a pocket, too, perfect for stashing an extra ball. We love the bright color, too! Price at time of publish: $98 The Details: XS-1X | Polyester and spandex

Best for Sun Protection Vineyard Vines Performance Pleated Skort Vineyard Vines View On Vineyardvines.com Why We Love It The UPF 50 fabric provides protection from the sun during your round. What to Consider Similar fabric combinations can be found in lower price ranges. Have a full day on the links in this lightweight performance skirt. The moisture-wicking fabric has UPF 50 sun protection that will keep you covered through every round you play. The flowy pleated pattern allows for ample airflow, so things don’t get too hot or sweaty either. And there’s a built-in liner, too. Price at time of publish: $118 The Details: XXS-XL | Polyester and spandex

Best Moisture-wicking PXG Sirocco Side Pleat Skirt PXG View On Pxg.com Why We Love It A white, split thigh pleat gives a fashionable, colorblock look on this green skirt. What to Consider It’s fabric blend includes cotton, which isn’t the best at handling moisture. You’ll feel comfortable in this four-way stretch, breathable skirt. The colorblocked, split-thigh pleat gives the skirt a fashionable appeal. Built-in shorts feature a pocket on the right side, plus the skirt also has a zippered side pocket on the right side and back pockets as well. Price at time of publish: $175 The Details: XXS-XL | Cotton, nylon, and elastane