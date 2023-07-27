Collin Hubbel, Director of Golf and PGA Professional at the Wianno Club in Massachusetts, says “overall, pants provide a more professional look, and I find that there are so many more cuts and styles to golf pants as opposed to golf shorts.” We tested some of the most popular brands and pairs out there to find the best options for you to look like a pro when you’re walking up 18. Taking into account price, look, feel, as well as features like sun protection, cooling, and stain-resistance, here are our picks for the best pants for golf (and cocktails after, of course).

Watch any golf tournament and you’ll notice one thing about what the pros are wearing: they’re all in pants. Technically, the PGA allows them to wear shorts during practice rounds, and the impending merger with LIV will put that into question as well, as the rival tour allowed shorts, but for now, the long-standing standard for men is long pants. But it’s not just tradition that dictates this wardrobe choice on the course; pants have some distinct advantages, sartorially and practically, for the modern golfer.

Best Overall G/Fore Tour 5 Pocket 4-way Stretch Straight Leg Pant G/Fore View On Gfore.com Why We Love It The all-around winner of our testing, these pants are the right mix of stretchy and sturdy, cooling but protective, with a modern cut and classic colors to elevate the look of any golfer. What to Consider Listed as “straight leg,” these may actually be slimmer than some prefer in the thighs, which could affect pocket usage. Across the board, G/Fore makes quality gear pushing the fashion of golf forward, from their shoes to pants to shirts. But while these offerings often live on the cutting edge of color and design, their Five Pocket Tour pants seem timeless; they hide all that innovation behind a simple great pair. A modern classic that will fit any golfer, these pants have the details that matter: the front button and fly stays put, the pockets are comfortable when full, and they're easy to care for with stain resistance and easy cleaning instructions. They also lead the pack because of their sheer durability. We tested a lot of pants and washed them multiple times, and these looked new every time we put them on and didn’t show any of the wear and tear that others did after the course. Coupled with handsome touches that elevated our whole outfit when paired properly with a well-fitting shirt and the right shoes, it was an easy decision to name these our top pick. Price at time of publish: $185 The Details: Warp knit polyester | Moisture-wicking | Lined pockets | Six colors | 30-40 x 30-34 inches

Most Versatile Bonobos Highland Golf Pants Bonobos View On Bonobos.com Why We Love It These are classic golf chinos in a seemingly endless array of sizes, fits, and colors backed by Bonobos’ famous try-and-return policy. What to Consider The fabric they use is a little thicker than other golf pants and can feel a bit heavy on hot days. Bonobos has a dedicated line for golf, including their fantastic polo shirts, and matches that with their commitment to finding your exact size. With a myriad of options in fit (from tailored to slim to athletic) and nearly as many color and size combos as the rest of this list combined, there's a pair for you waiting to be shipped. While we found their construction a little inconsistent and the fabric a little heavy, they held up well in our testing and offered a nice contrast to the more popular five-pocket look of our other brands. Price at time of publish: $150 The Details: 96 percent polyester, 4 percent elastane | Shirt-gripping waistband | Eyelets for breathability | UPF 50 | Ten colors | 28-46 x 28-36 inches

Most Comfortable Lululemon Commission Classic-tapered Golf Pant Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Love It These pants are exactly what you'd expect from Lululemon, with some nice golf-specific features that set them apart from the rest. What to Consider Even in the classic taper, these are a more relaxed fit than some of the five-pocket slim offerings. You can't talk about comfort without mentioning Lululemon, and while others on this list have attempted (and achieved) the athleisure feel of the originals, there is truly nothing like Lulu. Thanks to their stretch-panels on the side for a perfect fit to the low-profile buttons and seams, you don't feel anything but fabric while swinging; they are truly designed for maximum comfort. You could wear nearly any of the brand's pants on the course, but the subtle details of the Commission pants, like their tee-pocket, button closures, and reflective cuffs, make them a must-have in your rotation. Price at time of publish: $148 The Details: 95 percent nylon, 5 percent elastane | Abrasion-resistant | Water-resistant | Four colors | 28-50 x 30-34 inches The 8 Best Travel Golf Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Jogger Blackballed Golf Gentleman's Pant Blackballed Golf View On Blackballedgolf.com Why We Love It Modern and fashionable styling make these joggers perfect for bringing a progressive edge to your round. What to Consider There are only two options for length, and they may not fit or be the most flattering for all body types. Golf has lots of rules, many of which are constantly debated, and what you can (and cannot) wear on the course is top of the list. "Pants that do not work for on-course are most definitely cargo and jeans," says Hubbel. But joggers are a bit of a gray area, and they’re exploding in popularity with younger and more fashion-forward players. This pair from Blackballed is rooted in streetwear yet has the comfort and versatility of standard chinos or five-pocket pants. It's really fun to wear them and mix it up at the next shotgun start. Price at time of publish: $95 The Details: 95 percent nylon, 5 percent spandex | Zipper fly | Four-way stretch | Two-way cuff | Four colors | Waist 30-40 inches | Short and long inseams

Best Lightweight State & Liberty Athletic Fit Stretch Tech Chino State & Liberty View On Stateandliberty.com Why We Love It You can get your fit right with extra fabric in the legs' hem that's perfect for lengthening or shortening. What to Consider The construction isn’t as premium as it is on more expensive pairs, but they’re extremely lightweight and stretchy. Known for making tailored dress shirts for men with athletic builds, State & Liberty is pushing into golf to tap into the desire for more options suiting a wider range of body types across the sports universe. We were pleasantly surprised by how comfortable and lightweight these pants were in testing, especially their forgiveness in the seat and thighs. Their moisture-wicking and wrinkle-free fabric held up during a round on an 85-degree day with humidity through the roof, and they looked as good as new after repeated washings. We also thought the stretch of the fabric was just as good as you'd find with more expensive brands. Price at time of publish: $125 The Details: Nylon spandex performance blend | Moisture-wicking | Secret pockets | Wrinkle-free | Six colors | 29-38 inch waist

Best Stretch Mugsy Arnies Golf Pant Mugsy View On Mugsyjeans.com Why We Love It As close as you can get to feeling like you're in something other than golf pants, these Mugsy pants are extremely stretchy and comfortable if you're having "a tough round." What to Consider There are only three colors to choose from, and not everyone enjoys such a departure from sturdier fabrics.

Fit is so important on the course. As Hubbel says, "I look for fit — that's the top priority — something that gives me enough space in the seat and tapers down to the ankle. There's definitely a happy medium: Too tight feels limiting when swinging and too baggy just feel like they're in the way." But Mugsy has made a pair that brings sweatpant-comfort with a trouser look that fits in at the golf course, clubhouse, or office (and you may just wear them to all three). Known for their jeans, which they infused with stretch to bring comfort to another “stiff” category of pants, Mugsy has built a truly unique pair for golf as well. Price at time of publish: $128 The Details: Odor-resistant | Water-resistant | UPF 50 | Tee holder and ball pocket | Three colors | 28-44 x 30-34 inches Tee Up Your Style With the Best Golf Shirts for Men

Best Budget Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Golf Pant View On Amazon Why We Love It Unbeatable prices and a huge selection of sizes and colors make these pants perfect for the casual golfer who is on a budget. What to Consider The fit is not as slim as advertised, and they can be inconsistent in quality, with the stretch material leaving lots to be desired compared to more premium brands. Not everyone is chasing a single-digit handicap or playing 60 rounds a summer, but anyone can feel like they fit in on the course with these modern pants. Featuring a size and color for every shape of golfer, they're not quite tour-ready, but they look and feel just good enough to get you going on nice days when you're spoiling your walk. Look for sales and discounts that Amazon is known for to see these sometimes hit up to 30 percent off their list price (which is already really hard to beat for the quality). Price at time of publish: $38 The Details: 98 percent polyester, 2 percent spandex | Moisture-wicking | Wrinkle-free | Machine-washable | Ten colors | 28-42 x 28-34

Best Splurge KJUS Iver Pants Tailored Fit KJUS View On Kjus.com Why We Love It It’s a premium cut, fabric, and look for a premium price from a premium brand. What to Consider Ultimately, the difference between these and some of our other picks would only be noticeable to the most discerning eye and golfer. Sometimes it's worth it to pay for the look to feel like a champion, and KJUS (pronounced “Shu-ss”) is that for golf pants. They are extremely premium, with a feel on the skin that is unrivaled by others even in similar price ranges. As Hubbel's pick, he loves their "more professional look" and five-pocket build. "Pocket style is very much a preference. I've met golf professionals that will only wear five-pocket pants, but I've also met ones that don't like the functionality of a five-pocket on course." Price at time of publish: $200 The Details: 86 percent polyester, 14 percent elastane | Quick-drying | Concealed zipper | Breathable lining | Nine colors | 30-42 x 30-34 inches

Best for Rain Peter Millar Laddie Rain Pant Peter Millar View On Petermillar.com Why We Love It Fully wind-and-waterproof with none of the look or feel of pull-over rain gear, these pants are the quality you expect from Peter Millar for the rainiest golf trips. What to Consider They are pricey for their specific use and may be a bit too rigid for days when the rain holds off, despite looking like normal golf pants. Rain and golf go hand-in-hand; even the most prepared loopers get caught sometimes in an unexpected and unwelcome squall on the back nine. While most modern pants are water-resistant, when you're planning to play in the spring or autumn, it's nice to have a pair that can withstand more when the precipitation gets horizontal. The Laddie rain pants are indeed that strong-willed and will keep your lower half dry without impeding your swing or walk in the slightest, and they look as handsome as all of Peter Millar's bottoms. Price at time of publish: $200 The Details: 72 percent nylon, 28 percent polyester | Waterproof | Two-way stretch | Machine-washable | One color | 30-44 x 32 inches