The 18 Best Golf Gloves of 2023

Our top picks are the FootJoy StaSof for men and the TaylorMade Women’s Kalea for women. For all the same reasons that competitive players favor these tour-tested gloves, weekend golfers will likewise find them well above satisfactory. Up and down the glove racks you’ll find trusted brand names and plenty of options — here’s how to navigate it all.

Comfort and gripping power are top-priority for most golfers as they try on a glove, although many will have durability at least back-of-mind as they make a selection. Rest assured that all the pertinent features and benefits of today’s golf gloves have gone into our vetting process for your review and consideration.

The only two golf products that truly affect performance but aren’t expensive are balls and gloves. Everything else is a high-ticket purchase you’ll really need to stick with once you buy. With golf gloves, you have the opportunity to experiment a bit on your own, generally at a cost of only $15 to $30 per product test. This guide will get you down to a very short list to start with, and we’re figuring that you’ll equip yourself with a few different types of golf gloves based on weather and other factors.

Best Overall, Men’s FootJoy StaSof Glove FootJoy View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Footjoy.com Why We Love It: StaSof gloves are made from a cabretta leather that balances a smooth, buttery texture with a reassuring feeling of hand support and controlled connection to the golf club. What to Consider: The pleasing tactile sensation of a StaSof glove isn’t based solely on sheer, thin material — it’s got enough thickness to provide durability. A single word governs all discussion of premium golf gloves, and that’s “cabretta,” derived from the Spanish word for “goat.” This is odd because cabretta leather — smooth, soft and fine-grained — is actually sheepskin. The worldwide appeal of the FootJoy StaSof glove has always been based on the cabretta selected for use and the style of tanning and finishing — by Pittards of England — that determines how it feels and performs on a player’s top hand. Trying on golf gloves means subjecting them to a series of tests, and the StaSof passes one after another with ease. It goes on the hand smoothly without bunching or binding. The closure design lets you seal the velcro without fiddling or adjusting things. Rub your thumb against the tip of your index finger lightly and there’s a positive tactile sensation. Same thing when you press the fingertips of your ungloved hand to the palm of this glove — the palm feels protected but not muffled. Grip your club, swing it and notice how the glove stays in place and hugs the handle reliably. Further tests are primarily visual. Is the stitching in the palm symmetrical and clean, with no ridge-like feeling? Check. Is there enough material and reinforcement at the wrist to prevent slippage there? Very much so. Is the perforation pattern logical, i.e, efficient venting without introducing weaknesses? Yes it is, with elastic mesh piecing used minimally but effectively. Bottom line: This is a glove you can trust, all through the golf swing and through a lengthy period of usage before it’s time for a replacement. Price at time of publish: $24

Most Comfortable, Men’s Titleist Players Flex Men's Golf Glove Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Titleist.com Why We Love It: Streamlined design and luxurious features come together in this classic product, one no prestigious golf shop would be without. What to Consider: Brimming with quality and manufacturing consistency, the Titleist Players glove is nonetheless longer on performance than endurance. There’s a white, golf ball-shaped circle with the word “Titleist” on the closure tab of the Player’s golf glove. It’s a subtle brand message that promises high performance and unsurpassed user experience with zero chance of disappointment. It all starts with a cabretta leather with a silky and supple “second skin” feeling in the fingers and palms. This is leather with breathability you can feel right away even as it flexes in faithful response to your hand’s own movements. And while it favors an elegant visual simplicity, it’s a product with some newer-age characteristics. Across the knuckles and the back of the hand are panels made of what Titleist calls Satin Net materials, which prevent wrinkling and add flexibility. There’s a bit of that same material in the thumb area — a major stress point for any golf glove. You’ll find elastic and terry cloth at the cuff to add comfort and keep things form-fitting. Price at time of publish: $23

Golfers who enjoy the ISO-chill fabrics used throughout UnderArmour's sporting apparel will take an instant liking to this glove designed for comfort under even the steamiest conditions. Compared to other premium gloves it's very selectively perforated, a nod to the built-in wicking and breathability of the material. Look closely and you'll notice the seams are taped, a way of keeping out moisture in the form of rain or dew. That's a logical added value when, as noted, the innate ventilation power of the fabric can efficiently move perspiration moisture in-to-out. Price at time of publish: $20

Most Innovative, Men’s Bionic Men’s StableGrip Golf Glove Amazon View On Amazon View On Bionicgloves.com Why We Love It: Most types of golf equipment have developed funky engineering concepts in the name of better performance — finally here’s a glove design that takes similar chances. What to Consider: You need to hit balls while wearing it to truly experience its advantages, so sampling the StableGrip glove via hitting bays will be a poor indicator of its performance. The expertise of a hand specialist helped Bionic conjure up the “pad technology” that makes this glove unique in its appearance, feel, and grip characteristics. The point was to fill in areas of the fingers and palm where gaps naturally exist between the hand and the club. Features include Lycra gussets (thin rectangular patches of material along the sides of the fingers) and bands of synthetic fabric. These are sewn in to prevent uncomfortable bunching between the fingers. When you take a swing you can indeed feel that gap-filling benefit — one you likely didn’t realize you were looking for. Greg Jacobson, a professional clubfitter at Joe & Leigh's Discount Pro Shop in Easton, MA — 20 times recognized by Golf Digest as one the top 100 golf shops in the U.S. — remembers the staff skepticism that greeted the Bionic StableGrip. “There’s so much brand loyalty in golf gloves, we wondered who would be interested in such a different product,” says Jacobson, who then noticed non-traditionalists happily giving the glove a try. “It took off quickly and we just kept reordering. We sell a ton of them.” Price at time of publish: $19

Best for Practice, Men’s FootJoy Men's WeatherSof Golf Gloves Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Academy.com Why We Love It: Synthetic-fiber gloves like these are marketed for wet-weather conditions, but many golfers favor them for general use and to withstand the stress inflicted by frequent and lengthy practice sessions. What to Consider: You’ll like the low price and you’ll very much like how well a WeatherSof glove stands up to heavy use, but be aware that the normal way they finally break down is by stretching so much the palm feels baggy and the velcro patches no longer match up. Even FootJoy’s own brochure copy is candid in suggesting that WeatherSof gloves get most of their use in fair weather by golfers who don’t have the “champagne taste” for top-quality cabretta. “One in every five golfers in the United States” is a WeatherSof wearer, according to the company. That’s an enormous market share. With more stretch than a natural leather glove, WeatherSof, depending on the size you go with, can feel comfortably super-snug on your entire hand. This isn’t a product you have to baby, a benefit that appeals to more golfers than you may think. It’s more rugged than sleek, but for many players it’s an excellent value and fulfills all their needs. Price at time of publish: $20

The Travis Matthew brand is part product-quality, part lifestyle. Golfers lean in toward TM's catalog for both reasons. If price is a non-issue, you'll greatly enjoy their golf gloves as part of your equipment package and just as much for the anti-traditionalist memes that come along for the ride. (Read the messaging along the palm and fingers to make sure you're gladly in on the various jokes.) Price at time of publish: $35

Best for Rain, Men’s TaylorMade Rain Control Golf Gloves Amazon View On Amazon View On Taylormadegolf.com Why We Love It: Pairs of golf gloves that are designed for funky conditions like wet, cold days often skip over the qualities desired in a conventional glove — not this product, which delivers excellent feel, flexibility, and comfort. What to Consider: Obviously the price is up there since you’re purchasing two gloves instead of one, but the Rain Control from TaylorMade is still a fine value. The ingredients and design elements that go into TaylorMade’s high-end foul-weather gloves cover a lot of ground. Fabrics are powerfully rain-resistant and features like the closure and cuff coverage will deliver a secure feeling as you grip the club. Price at time of publish: $37

Best Budget for Rain, Men’s Maxfli Rain Golf Glove Golf Galaxy View On Dick's View On Golfgalaxy.com Why We Love It: A micro-suede material on the club-holding side of the glove fights the weather to ensure solid gripping, while the back material, a four-way stretch mesh, maintains a secure fit. What to Consider: Don’t assume that your fair-weather glove size will match up to these. Think about going one size up. Golf has followed the lead of other sporting goods products that counter wet conditions with advanced waterproof materials — these gloves are clearly part of that approach. Some users even deploy this anti-moisture weapon under hot and humid conditions, which is a tribute to their comfort and breathability. However, there is no cadet version of these gloves. Price at time of publish: $20

Best for Winter, Men’s Callaway Thermal Grip Golf Gloves Amazon View On Amazon View On Callawaygolf.com Why We Love It: Cold conditions often overlap with wetness, a combo the chill-countering Callaway Thermal Grip factors into its design. What to Consider: Wearing these gloves means you’re playing when others are home watching TV. Be okay with the extra thickness, which may take some getting used to. Very likely it will be the inner fleece lining that has you most appreciating what Callaway has designed into this first-class example of a winter golf glove: It’s heat-retaining without making your hands lose connection with the club. An outer shell of microfiber staves off wind and moisture effectively. Synthetic leather in the palm will help create a summertime feel of more than adequate club control. Price at time of publish: $25

Best Novelty, Men’s Bender Argyle Mesh Golf Glove Amazon View On Amazon View On Bendergloves.com Why We Love It: Golf stores carry so many brands of gloves these days, but their stock is predominately white. Bender comes along to add colorful sizzle to what you’ll wear on your hand. What to Consider: Stepping on the tee with such a bold look calls for bold play as well, so don’t lay up on the par-5s and don’t leave your putts short! Golf is said to be a conservative sport, then again you’ve got huge puppet headcovers and John Daly’s wild outfits. The Bender line of high-quality gloves breaks convention with its traffic-stopping patterns and colors. We like the Argyle Mesh model, which delivers on the fit, feel, and comfort side even as it makes a fashion statement from two fairways over. Price at time of publish: $23

Best Overall, Women’s TaylorMade Women’s Kalea Golf Glove TaylorMade View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dick's Why We Love It: Between the original quality of the cabretta, the Soft Tech enhancements to it, and the details that add a firm fit and airflow, this glove is the complete package. What to Consider: Field reports suggest much-appreciated durability in this product to go along with Kalea’s out-of-the-package excellence. A traditional term in leatherworks — golf gloves included — is “piecing.” It describes sections of a product that have received a unique treatment or been cut in a particularly advantageous shape. The TaylorMade Women’s Kalea glove is an excellent example of this design strategy. What a golfer needs from the palm and the inside of the fingers is addressed with exceptional leather. The back of the glove and the closure, the place where a firm fit gets established, use four-way stretch nylon. The third and fourth fingers have mesh fabric on the back, while the first two fingers have extensively perforated leather. That’s a subtle nod to differing friction levels in the golf swing — and a refinement of the type only found in best-in-class products. Price at time of publish: $15

Most Comfortable, Women’s Duca Del Cosma Hybrid Pro Golf Glove Duca Del Cosma View On Ducadelcosma.us Why We Love It: High-grade cabretta and comfort go together, a fact this finely crafted glove takes into account. But the “second skin” fit and feel it lays claim to is completed by a microfiber back. What to Consider: There are “giraffe” and “zebra” versions with fun patterning along the microfiber side to choose from. Rapid advancements in synthetic fabrics have caused a reimagining of golf apparel, from outerwear to polos to pants, while shoes and gloves remain the province of natural leather. That’s an idea being challenged in gloves. Makers like Duca Del Cosma, the Italian-heritage firm now based in The Netherlands, opt to leverage the myriad texture and feel options of microfiber for use on the back section of golf gloves. In the hands of these experts, the end result is highly pleasurable — and practical, too. Price at time of publish: $30

Starting in golf shoes and extending to gloves, G/Fore has won over women golfers with quality and bold stylings — as this pricey but pleasing glove shows. What to Consider: The line comes in a veritable rainbow of colors, and color variation can affect sizing, which is something to pay attention to. Luxury in a golf glove is synonymous with 100 percent cabretta, so G/Fore has gone that route in its glove line for women. You should take a close look at the stitching along the finger gussets and the perforation work throughout. There's precision and craftsmanship everywhere you look, plus a chance to match your golf outfits with a companion glove coloration. Price at time of publish: $35

Best Budget, Women’s Callaway Women’s Dawn Patrol Glove Callaway View On Callawaygolf.com Why We Love It: While it’s plenty comfortable, a luxury feel isn’t the calling card of this value-priced glove — durability and breathability are. What to Consider: Seam stitching in the palm is butted, rather than overlap, which gives a sleek look but produces a subtle ridge inside the glove. For a company that holds such market leadership in clubs, balls, and (Odyssey-branded) putters, Callaway designs and produces a glove line with consistent golfer-pleasing quality throughout. Talk to women golfers who favor this glove and they’ll tell you it’s nice enough out of the box but earns its stripes by holding up wonderfully under extended use. The Dawn Patrol (a nickname for hard-core players who are first out in the morning) is one of the most extensively perforated gloves you’ll ever see. Up at the cuff there is just the right amount of extra material, well reinforced with double zig-zag stitching. Price at time of publish: $13

Most Innovative, Women’s Bionic Women’s StableGrip Golf Glove Bionic View On Bionicgloves.com Why We Love It: This unconventional glove offers golfers a new experience in solid grip feel, and women angling for that little club control will want to give it a try. What to Consider: The unique feel can take some getting used to. The expertise of a hand specialist helped Bionic conjure up the “pad technology” that makes this glove unique in its appearance, feel, and grip characteristics. The point was to fill in areas of the fingers and palm where gaps naturally exist between the hand and the club. Features include lycra gussets (thin rectangular patches of material along the sides of the fingers) and patches of web-like synthetic fabric for stretch and a smooth feel. These are sewn in to prevent uncomfortable bunching between the fingers. When you take a swing you can indeed feel that gap-filling benefit — one you likely didn’t realize you were looking for. Price at time of publish: $27

Best Synthetic, Women’s FootJoy Women's WeatherSof Golf Glove Amazon View On Amazon View On Footjoy.com Why We Love It: Whatever type of specialized use a golfer would ask of this glove, the WeatherSof can deliver — be it heavy practice, wet-weather play, or any other high-stress scenario. What to Consider: A glove with sophisticated synthetic fabric will usually stretch out and become baggy rather than tear or abrade — it takes a long time but eventually does happen. With more stretch than a natural leather glove, WeatherSof can feel comfortably super-snug on your entire hand (depending on the size you go with). This isn’t a product you have to baby, a benefit that appeals to more golfers than you may think. It’s on the thick side, more rugged than sleek, but for many a player, it’s a go-to for better gripping and hand protection. The company’s verifiable claim that WeatherSof is the single biggest-selling glove in golf tells you a lot. Price at time of publish: $12

Best for Winter, Women’s Callaway Women’s Thermal Grip Golf Glove Amazon View On Amazon View On Callawaygolf.com Why We Love It: Cold conditions often overlap with wetness, a combo the chill-countering Callaway Thermal Grip factors into its design. What to Consider: Wearing these gloves means you’re playing when others are staying warm at home. Be okay with the extra thickness, which may take some getting used to. Very likely it will be the fleece lining that has you most appreciating what Callaway has designed into this first-class example of a winter golf glove — it’s heat-retaining without making your hands lose connection with the club. An outer shell of microfiber staves off wind and moisture effectively. Synthetic leather in the palm — they call it “digitized” synthetic leather — gives you confidence in the cold. Price at time of publish: $25