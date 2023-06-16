While a golf dress can be worn for other sports (and vice versa) and plenty of everyday occasions, golf dresses tend to be longer than tennis dresses, and they are specially designed for rotating and bending and often have collars and/or sleeves. “Golf dresses are more likely to coincide with the dress code and etiquette of country clubs,” says Tarmey. (More on that later.) Although dress codes have loosened in recent years, be sure to check the rules of every course before you play.

Playing 18 holes of golf can take several hours, which is why comfort should be your key requirement when shopping for golf clothes. “When choosing a golf dress, my biggest priority is the quality of fabric and movability,” says Meghan Tarmey, founder of The Caddy Group. “When swinging a golf club over 100 times in a round, I want something breathable with stretch stitching. If it is form-fitting without riding up too much, that is an added bonus.”

In the past, the phrase “golf clothes” called out for adjectives like “dorky.” But as more brands acknowledge the glory of athletic dresses, our choices for golf attire are greater (and more stylish) than ever before.

Best Overall Adidas Frill Dress Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Adidas.com Why We Love It Detached shorts, plenty of pockets, and moisture-wicking fabric make this dress ideal for dedicated golfers. What to Consider Sizes range from XS to 4X, but this isn’t the most size-inclusive dress on our list. The Adidas Golf Frill Dress lands at the top of our scorecard for a number of reasons, starting with the look: a sporty, classic, polo-style dress gets extra flair with a ruffle on the hem. The tailored silhouette radiates a polished essence that will be suitable for most courses, without sacrificing mobility. The detached shorts allow for more bending movement than built-in shorts, and the dress features two front pockets plus one in the back for all the storage you need. The Frill Dress dress won’t look out of place at the office or at lunch, but the performance fabric makes it breathable and moisture-wicking on hot days. As an added bonus, the twill is made from recycled materials. This dress is available in standard and plus sizes, though it’s not as size inclusive as some of the others on this list. We also wish it came in a few more colors besides black and two shades of navy blue. Price at time of publish: $90 The Details: Recycled polyester twill | Sizes: XS - 4X | 3 color options

Best Strappy Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices View On Nordstrom View On Outdoorvoices.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Why We Love It This versatile, size-inclusive dress has everything built in. What to Consider Some golf courses still don’t allow sleeveless styles. Although strappy dresses have only recently begun to show up on the golf course, golfers swear by the versatile Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress. Available in an extensive range of sizes, this dress has adjustable straps and a built-in bra. You’ll find the only pockets on the attached shorts, which have a super-sticky hem to keep them in place. Though the sleeveless style won’t pass muster on every course, this basic dress looks great paired with the brand’s Birdie Polo or the SolarCool Tourist Shirt. Price at time of publish: $100 The Details: LightSpeed performance fabric | Sizes XXS - XXXL | 8 color options

Best Relaxed Fit Halara Cloudful Air Fabric Collared V-neck Golf Dress Halara View On Thehalara.com Why We Love It This swing-style dress feels roomy but looks sophisticated. What to Consider This dress has no built-in bra and will require a halter-neck sports bra. One of Tarmey’s favorite brands — “it’s where I get the majority of my golf dresses” — Halara has a ton of different styles that are soft, stretchy, and cool. I especially love the retro, swingy silhouette of the Cloudful Air Fabric Collared V-neck Golf Dress. Available in four two-tone color combinations, this dress has detached shorts (for added mobility) and four pockets (two on the dress and two on the shorts). Price at time of publish: $50 The Details: Cloudful performance fabric | Sizes XS - XL | 4 color options

Best Splurge G/Fore Pleated Contrast Collar Pique Polo Dress G/Fore View On Gfore.com View On Pgatoursuperstore.com Why We Love It This colorful dress is so chic, you can wear it just about anywhere. What to Consider It only comes in one color. My luxury-leaning golfing friends swear by the G/Fore brand, including this coveted Contrast Collar Pique Polo Dress. I adore the neon-rainbow collar and cuff detail, which adds a playful bit of flair to this otherwise classic polo-style dress. Plus, it really stands out amid the standard navy blue and khaki golf wear. Though this dress barely looks like activewear, it has sporty technology, including breathable pique fabric and side pockets with zippers. Price at time of publish: $225 The Details: 91 percent polyester, 9 percent spandex | Sizes XS - XL | 1 color The Best Golf Skirts for Superior Swings and Style

Best Budget PGA Tour Apparel Mesh Color Block Sleeveless Golf Dress PGA Tour Superstore View On Pgatoursuperstore.com Why We Love It The mesh side panels make this dress flattering and breathable. What to Consider This dress doesn’t come with shorts, so buy those separately. If you’re just starting out and you want just one golf dress, this Color Block Sleeveless Dress from PGA Tour Apparel has just about every feature you’ll need. The navy-blue fabric offers both moisture wicking and UV protection (though don’t forget sunscreen on your shoulders). I really like the flattering placement of the angle mesh panels, which allow for extra breathability. One caveat: this dress is on the longer side but doesn’t come with shorts, so you might want to invest in a pair. Price at time of publish: $24 The Details: Polyester | Sizes XS - XXL | 1 color option

Best Pockets Baleaf Women's Golf and Tennis Dress Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It Extra-deep pockets and multicolor stripes give this dress form and function. What to Consider The fabric isn’t particularly breathable. As someone who owns a few Baleaf pieces, I can attest to the fact that the quality is surprisingly high considering the relatively low price. This slim-fit sleeveless dress is fairly basic, with a few touches of flair, like the multicolored ribbon trim and the small lower-back cutout. But where the Baleaf Golf and Tennis Dress really stands out is in the pockets — two on the dress and two on the separate shorts — which are deep and plentiful enough to store a phone, tees, and a ball or two. Price at time of publish: $41 The Details: 91 percent polyester, 9 percent spandex | Sizes XS - XXL | 4 colors options

Best Half-zip Wilson Sleeveless Club Dress Wilson View On Wilson.com Why We Love It The neck-to-waist zipper makes this dress easy to get on and off. What to Consider This dress isn’t very size inclusive, and it may look too long on petite frames. We’re consistently impressed with Wilson gear, and this Sleeveless Club Dress is no exception. With a zipper from neck to waist, this dress is easy to change out of in a hurry, and the breathable, four-way stretch fabric feels good even in the heat. While this dress is on the longer side, it does not come with liner shorts, so you’ll have to buy your own. We especially like the hidden but roomy pockets. Price at time of publish: $69 The Details: Tricot | Sizes XS - XL | 3 color options

Best Sweat-wicking Nike Dri-FIT Advantage Nike View On Nordstrom View On Dick's View On Lyst.com Why We Love It This high-tech fabric keeps you dry even on very hot days. What to Consider This skirt is a little short, and the dress doesn’t come with shorts. Although technically a tennis dress, the Nike Dri-fit Advantage Dress has most of the features you’d want in a golf dress, including side-slit pockets and a mock-neck collar. The skirt is a little shorter than most golf dresses, but just add liner shorts for more coverage. We actually like that this dress doesn’t have a lot of extra layers; it’s lightweight, with a lower-back cutout, so it’s extra cool. Combined with the sweat-wicking fabric, this is the hands-down choice for rounds in super-hot weather. Price at time of publish: $90 The Details: 80 percent polyester, 20 percent spandex | Sizes XS - XXL | 1 color option

Best for Cold Weather Calia Women’s Long-sleeve Mock Neck Golf Dress Calia View On Calia.com View On Dick's View On Golfgalaxy.com Why We Love It This dress provides extra coverage while also looking chic. What to Consider You’ll probably want to pair it with leggings and a vest on extra chilly days. When the temperatures drop, you’ll want some extra protection from the chill and wind. The Calia Long-sleeve Mock Neck Golf Dress offers full upper-body coverage but also features sweat-wicking technology and SPF (because sweat and sun don’t go away just because it’s winter). This dress comes with detachable shorts, though it would also look great paired with a fleece vest and leggings. Price at time of publish: $110 The Details: 88 percent polyester, 12 percent spandex | Sizes XS - 3X | 1 color option

Best Sleeveless Jack Smith Sleeveless Golf Dress with Shorts Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It The collar and drop-waist add extra style to a basic sleeveless dress. What to Consider While the shorts have pockets, the dress does not. Designed for golf or tennis, the Jack Smith Sleeveless Dress has a few stylish details that set it apart — in particular, the polo collar and the drop-waist, pleated skirt. Although this dress doesn’t have pockets, the built-in shorts have one on each side, big enough to fit a phone, tees, or golf balls. While this list features a fair number of sleeveless dresses, the preppy style of this one makes it look especially at home on the golf course. Price at time of publish: $25 The Details: 80 percent polyamide, 20 percent elastane | Sizes S - XXL | 2 color options

Most Comfortable Outdoor Voices Birdie Polo Dress Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Outdoorvoices.com Why We Love It Unlined and lightweight, this dress is as comfortable as if you were playing golf in a cute nightgown. What to Consider You’ll probably want to add shorts for extra coverage. Though golfers have traditionally worn polo dresses, they are getting harder to find lately amid the popularity of sleeveless styles. The Outdoor Voices Birdie Polo Dress has a classic look crafted from a modern, quick-drying fabric. You get the comfort and cool of a T-shirt dress but with the polish of a polo collar. This dress would look equally cute on the golf course, while traveling, or running errands, but if you’re teeing off, you’ll need to add some shorts and a sports bra. Price at time of publish: $98 The Details: Pique | Sizes XXS - XXXL | 4 color options

Best Lightweight Calia Women’s Golf Woven Sleeveless Dress Calia View On Calia.com View On Dick's View On Golfgalaxy.com Why We Love It This barely-there fabric provides full coverage but feels like wearing nothing. What to Consider Attached shorts mean you have to take off the entire dress to use the bathroom. Not only is the Calia Woven Sleeveless Dress incredibly lightweight, the fabric is also stretchy, wrinkle-resistant, and sweat-wicking. Don’t worry, though: despite appearances, the white option isn’t transparent; just pair it with a skin-tone bra. The built-in shorts provide extra insurance, though you will have to undress completely to use the bathroom. We really love the fitted waistband of this dress, which gives it a tidy silhouette despite tons of storage: three pockets on the dress and two pockets on the shorts. Price at time of publish: $110 The Details: 86 percent polyester, 14 percent spandex | Sizes: XS - 3X | 2 color options The 10 Most Comfortable Golf Shoes of 2023

Best Pleated Tory Burch Sport Performance Pleated Dress Tory Burch View On Amazon View On Mytheresa.com View On Net-a-Porter Why We Love It This pleated dress is both polished and playful. What to Consider It’s not very size-inclusive. If you want a preppy pleated look, opt for the classic American style of Tory Sport. This Performance Pleated Golf Dress is tucked at the waist before giving way to perfectly laid pleats on the skirt. We love the high-end tailoring on this dress, including the cute striped collar, but it’s also highly practical, with four-way stretch and front and back pockets. Just note that the size range isn’t particularly inclusive. Price at time of publish: $248 The Details: Polyester-spandex blend | Sizes XS - XL | 4 color options

Best Size Range Girlfriend Collective Lola V-Neck Dress Girlfriend Collective View On Backcountry.com View On Girlfriend.com Why We Love It This all-in-one dress works for many types of bodies and many occasions. What to Consider You won’t find any pockets on this dress, only on the shorts. While the Girlfriend Collective Lola V-neck Dress is designed for any type of sport, the length and shape make it perfect for golf, even if you need to add an extra layer on top. With a built-in unitard, all you need to pack is this one item, making it great for travel. We love that this super-soft dress comes complete with a racerback bra and your choice of regular or compression liner shorts. Price at time of publish: $88 The Details: 90 percent recycled plastic bottles (RPET), 10 percent spandex | Sizes XXS - 6XL | 3 color options The 8 Best Exercise Skirts and Skorts of 2023

Best for Tall Women Baleaf Women's Lyocell Short-sleeve Polo Dress Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It The classic shape and longer skirt length make this ideal for taller women. What to Consider The color options are fairly blah. Another winner from Baleaf, this short-sleeve, A-line polo dress is a great alternative to some of the more expensive preppy styles on this list, with an added bonus. The soft fabric is designed to drape smoothly without wrinkling. Although you could pair this dress with shorts, the modest length and opaque fabric means you don’t need another layer — and it offers UPF 50+ protection. Price at time of publish: $55 The Details: 30 percent cotton, 30 percent Lyocell, 40 percent polyester | Sizes XS - XXL | 3 color options The 15 Best Travel Dresses of 2023

Best for Petite Women Athleta Advantage Dress Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Love It This unexpected design has an extra-short skirt and comes in petite lengths. What to Consider The material and layers may feel too heavy in warmer weather. As a 5-foot-1 woman, I buy most of my golf and tennis dresses at Athleta, because they offer petite lengths for many of their styles. The Athleta Advantage Dress — designed for golf or tennis — has an extra-short skirt already, but the petite length ensures this hits me at the waist as well. We love the quirky design, the teal color option, and the micro-pleats on the skirt, though with the peekaboo built-in shorts, this can feel like a lot of fabric on hotter days. Price at time of publish: $75 The Details: 75 percent recycled polyester, 25 percent lycra | Sizes XSS - XL in regular, tall, and petite lengths | 3 color options

Best Patterns Lilly Pulitzer UPF 50+ Luxletic Silvia Dress Lilly Pulitzer View On Amazon View On Lillypulitzer.com Why We Love It This dress is available in four neon patterns that stand in stark contrast to your usual golf hues. What to Consider The material is a bit thicker than most, making it flattering but potentially hot. If you find yourself bored by the black and navy dresses dominating this list, then avert your gaze to the bright-neon prints of the Lilly Pulitzer UPF 50+ Luxletic Silvia Dress. This incredibly flattering dress comes in four colorful prints, complete with ruffles on the shoulders. Though this fabric is a bit thicker than some of the others on this list, it’s comfortable and surprisingly flattering on different types of bodies. Price at time of publish: $188 The Details: 95 percent Meryl nylon, 5 percent spandex | Sizes XXS - XXL | 4 color options

Best Long-Sleeved Adidas Long Sleeve Golf Dress Dick's Sporting Goods View On Zappos View On Adidas.com View On Dick's Why We Love It The breathable fabric makes this dress comfortable even in heat and humidity. What to Consider The sizing isn’t as inclusive as the other Adidas dress on this list. If you prefer long sleeves but are worried about feeling too restricted, then the Adidas Long-sleeve Golf Dress offers a sleek but comfortable fit. Though the sleeves are fitted, this dress doesn’t feel tight when you’re swinging a club, thanks in part to the split hem and roomy skirt. The zip neckline allows you to let in some air if you get too warm, and plenty of pockets make this dress exceedingly practical. Price at time of publish: $100 The Details: 100 percent recycled polyester twill | Sizes XS - XL | 3 color options

Best Short-sleeved Dress Penguin Performance Veronica Dress Original Penguin View On Originalpenguin.com Why We Love It The peter-pan collar and flutter hem make this prettier than a regular polo. What to Consider You’ll find pockets on the liner shorts but not the dress itself. While there are other cute short-sleeved dresses on this list, We love the unexpected details of the Penguin Performance Veronica Dress. It offers stretch and structure, function and fashion. The contrast piping gives this dress a classic look, but the slightly see-through sleeves and flutter hem make it extra fun. The sleek silhouette means you sacrifice pockets, though there are small pockets on the liner shorts. Price at time of publish: $120 The Details: 56 percent polyester, 30 percent recycled polyester, 14 percent elastane | Sizes: XS - XXL | 2 color options