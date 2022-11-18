The 51 Best Gifts for Skiers of 2022

Whether you’re shopping for the skier who already has everything or want to make sure your loved one is decked-out for their first trip to the mountain, these are the best gifts to shop of 2022:

Our gift guide for skiers includes the best winter products we’ve tested in our New York City lab, plus favorites from Travel + Leisure’s resident powder hounds and aprés pros. We found just-hit-the-market options that even expert-skiers won’t have on their radars yet, quirky pieces to bring ski love off the slope, and essentials from our ultimate ski trip packing list to make sure everyone from novices to every-weekend-warriors are ready to shred.

Shopping for a skier can be tough. They’re pretty particular about what they wear from head to toe, and equipment for alpine adventures quickly runs almost every budget dry. We scoured the season’s best offerings to find picks for every experience level, taste, and price point.

Arris Fleece Heated Vest 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Arrislife.com T+L’s expert product testers put the industry’s best heated vests through the ringer, and Arris’ feature-packed, supremely comfortable fleece came out on top. If you want to make sure your skier is extra-warm, hook them up with this powerhouse layer. Unlike many heated garments, the Arris Fleece Heated Vest has a battery that doesn’t add bulk, and it’s highly adjustable so it won’t restrict movement. Price at time of publish: $130



ORORO Women's Slim Fit Heated Jacket with Battery Pack and Detachable Hood 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot If you want to give them even cozier coverage, grab Ororo’s heated jacket, which is also available in men’s cuts. Our testers thought the water-repellent shell made this a great outer option for sunnier days on the slope, while a removable hood and fitted design is perfect for mid-layer needs. It’s also lightweight and stretchy to keep things nimble. Price at time of publish: $150

Gonex Compression Packing Cubes 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Packing for ski trips is no easy feat. They can take you across the country or around the globe, and getting all those layers to your destination requires a strategy. Compression packing cubes are a savvy way to fit it all in, and T+L’s expert testers were so impressed with Gonex’s four-piece set that they gave it a perfect score. This collection includes small, medium, and large cubes for everything from base layers to aprés sweaters at a very budget-friendly price. The zippers showed no signs of stress no matter how much we crammed inside the cubes, and the water-repellent material is perfect for separating damp clothes. Price at time of publish: $30

Ororo Battery Powered Heated Gloves 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ororowear.com Nobody likes frosty fingers. Prevent them with this 3-in-1, touchscreen-compatible pair from Ororo that was the best overall winner from our heated gloves test. They kept testers’ hands warm even when submerged in a bucket of ice for 10 minutes. Skiers can wear the slim heated liners separately and add the down-insulated shell when things get particularly frigid. Price at time of publish: $150

Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffle Bag 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Patagonia.com Again, taking your ski wardrobe on the road can be a major hassle, but Patagonia’s spacious, hardy duffel makes it as easy as possible. Our favorite carry-on duffel of the year, the Black Hole 40L will keep clothes dry if your skier ends up traveling in a blizzard, and it can be worn as a backpack when they need free hands for schlepping skis. Since it’s a carry-on, it’s a great way to haul ski clothes if they’re using a checked bag for gear, or simply don’t want to waste time waiting at baggage claim. Price at time of publish: $160

Phoozy Apollo II Thermal Phone Case Amazon View On Amazon Your phone’s battery can quickly drain when you’re spending time outside in cold air. In addition to extending battery life in the cold, this lightweight case provides drop protection to make your phone less likely to break—even in a brutal yard sale crash. Your giftee will also love to have it in the off-season, when they can take advantage of the Phoozy Apollo’s floatation and protection from overheating. Price at time of publish: $35

Montblanc Meisterstück Scenic Mini Pouch Montblanc View On Montblanc.com New for the 2022 holiday season, Montblanc’s Meisterstück Scenic Capsule Collection pays homage to the iconic brand’s namesake mountain region with a series of skiers flying through gorgeous winterscapes. This elegant pouch is made of a soft cowhide, includes eight card slots, has a zippered compartment, and comes with a strap for use as a wristlet. The 15-piece collection also includes a stationary set, a larger pouch that’s also available in a snowboard design, and carrying cases for Montblanc’s famous writing utensils. Price at time of publish: $635

Smith I/O MAG Imprint 3D Goggle Smith View On Smithoptics.com Smith has long been one of the most trusted names in athletic optics, and its innovation leveled up yet again with the first custom 3D-printed goggles on the market. If your skier has ever complained of improper fit, light leaks, fogging, or any other type of goggle woe, gifting them this personalized pair could make you their season’s MVP. They have all the high-tech specs that makes Smith a skier-favorite, including color-enhancing ChromaPop lenses, a downward curve to increase field of view, and a magnetized frame for easy lens switching. With your gift, a skier will receive a unique code to submit their face scan on Smith’s app, and the goggles will arrive at their door in about 14 days. Price at time of publish: $450 The 11 Best Ski and Snowboard Goggles of 2022

DryGuy Force DX Boot Dryer Bundle Amazon View On Amazon Slipping into soggy boots and mittens is no way to start the day. This handy tool prevents discomfort by drying two pairs of footwear or handwear at once with the choice of heated or non-heated air. It comes with two removable extension tubes for taller boots. FYI, everything being nice and dry also prevents odor buildup. Price at time of publish: $92

Hemp Nuts 12 Pack Variety Case Hemp Nuts View On Hempnutscbd.com Having a protein-packed snack means spending more time enjoying run after run and less time cooped up in the lodge to refuel. Each bag of these stocking-stuffers has 12 grams of protein and 100 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD, which can help ward off muscle aches. The variety pack includes all four flavors (we’re particularly fond of the cajun), and the peanuts won’t freeze or get crushed in a wipe-out. A portion of your purchase will be donated to One Tree Planted. Price at time of publish: $80

Rossignol Podium Powder Shoes Rossignol View On Rossignol.com After all on-slope apparel is taken care of, a skier needs to think about what they’ll wear to navigate icy sidewalks and snowy paths around the resort. These just-released unisex kicks from French brand Rossignol are a perfect place to start. They’re waterproof, have ample cushioning that’ll be kind to ski-weary feet, provide traction, and are available in five chic colors including a pale pink and an olive green. Price at time of publish: $165

Dynamax Quick Headliner Seirus View On Seirus.com Seirus partnered with Park City-based artist Lamont Joseph White for a gorgeous collection featuring his ski and snowboard-inspired work. This buttery-soft balaclava has a removal, hair-friendly skull cap. It’s thin yet warm, moisture-wicking, wind-blocking, and loaded with SPF 50+ to give you an added layer of sun protection. White’s sleek design is also available in a hood and mask combo. Price at time of publish: $28

Kühl Aktivator Jacket Kühl View On Kuhl.com For another great mid-layer gifting option, consider the undeniably cool Aktivator Jacket, available in both women’s and men’s styles from Kühl. It incorporates three different weights of insulation, stretch, and breathable underarm panels for a top-tier athletic performance. It’s water- and wind-resistant, and the three understated blue hues are all stylish for trail-to-town wear. There’s also a hooded version of the jacket. Price at time of publish: $219

Smith Vantage MIPS Snow Helmet Men's REI View On Backcountry.com View On Dick's View On REI There’s no better way to show your love than ensuring your skier has the crème de la crème of safety gear. Available in both men’s and women’s, the Vantage MIPS features a layer of protection that rotates upon impact to reduce the amount of force transferred to your head. It has an easy dial to ensure a perfect fit, lightweight build, and an antimicrobial lining to prevent odor. Removable ear pads and 21 adjustable vents means they’ll be able to wear their helmet just the way they like it. Price at time of publish: $270

REI Co-op Midweight Base Layer Tights REI View On REI All of our ski experts stress the importance of layers, and these wonderfully soft base layers start a skier off on the right foot. A 92 percent polyester and 8 percent spandex construction means they have top-notch sweat-wicking ability and stretch. They’re available in sizes XS to 3X, including petite sizes, and the men’s version has tall options. Despite they’re lightweight and slim-fit, you can count on these to bring warmth, too. Price at time of publish: $55

Backcountry Access BCA Dozer 1T Shovel Amazon View On Amazon T+L’s Mountain Mondays editor, Stacey Leasca, swears by the BCA Dozer 1T for backcountry adventures: “Take your skiing and riding to the next level by making your way off piste. Heading into the backcountry allows serious snow lovers to ride through untouched powder and carve their way down the mountains without another soul in sight. But with this leap comes new dangers, namely the potential for avalanches. Take a requisite avalanche safety class, head out with a guide, and bring along the right gear—including the BCA Dozer 1T Shovel. The shovel is super lightweight and comes with an extendable handle for easy backing. Trust me, you'd rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it.” Price at time of publish: $55

Kari Traa Voss Knit Half-zip Kari Traa View On Evo.com View On Karitraa.com The ‘80s are back in style on the slope, and this retro mid-layer will let your skier stay on trend without sacrificing the greatest in modern materials. Available in a head-turning bright red, trendy mauve, and sporty blue, this quarter-zip sweater is made of 60 percent Merino wool for warmth, plus elastane and acrylic fabric for managing moisture. Price at time of publish: $105

CamelBak Zoid Ski Hydration Pack CamelBak View On Amazon View On Camelbak.com Camelbak’s new water pack is perfectly minimalist to maintain hydration without messing up agility. The Zoid has one small pocket to store a couple on-slope essentials, but packs with 12 liters and 22 liters of storage are also available. A low profile means it won’t cause discomfort on a chairlift either. Price at time of publish: $90 The 10 Best Ski Backpacks of 2022

Skichair Custom Recycled Ski Wine Rack Etsy View On Etsy Retired skis are brought back to life in the creation of these one-of-a kind wine racks. They hold three bottles each and are the perfect way for your skier to rep their favorite sport from winter through rosé season. You can even choose whether you want to gift a rack made from “new school” or “old school” equipment and share your skier’s three preferred brands with the creator. Price at time of publish: $60

Thinksport SPF 50+ Mineral Sunscreen Amazon View On Amazon View On Gothink.com View On Luckyvitamin.com All of that elevation and sunlight reflected off of snow can have downright dangerous consequences, so gently remind your skier about the importance of sunscreen with this reef-safe option. Designed for athletes, it absorbs into the skin quickly and is water-resistant. Price at time of publish: $17

Andyer Portable Travel Footrest Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Take flight attendants’ word for it, this simple device can completely change your experience in the sky. Skiers will be grateful to be able to give their legs a proper rest on the way back from a heart-pumping vacation, and the easy-to-use footrest can also be enjoyed at home or in the office. It takes up almost no room in a suitcase but makes a huge comfort impact. Price at time of publish: $13

Darn Tough Yeti Over-the-calf Midweight Ski and Snowboard Socks Darn Tough View On Backcountry.com View On Darntough.com View On REI Add a touch of whimsy to their mountain attire with these 68 percent Merino wool socks featuring a yeti and gondola. Designed and knitted in Vermont, these high-performance socks are sure to put a smile on your skier’s face with an expertly crafted combination of warmth, cushion, and moisture-management. The yeti print is also available in a lightweight option. Price at time of publish: $27

Canada Goose Cypress Down Jacket Canada Goose View On Canadagoose.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue If your giftee has a keen eye for style, convenience, and warmth, they’ll be exceptionally pleased to find this ample mid-layer under the tree. Made in Canada, this jacket is incredibly lightweight, warm, and boosted by underarm gussets to avoid hindered mobility. It comes in unique, gleaming colors, including jasper green, thistle purple, and silverbirch. Best of all for travel, the perfectly packable Cypress can be stuffed into itself and carried with removable backpack straps. Since every centimeter of space counts when packing for a ski trip, any recipient is sure to appreciate this again and again. Price at time of publish: $750

Mammut Free Vest 15 With Removable Airbag Moosejaw View On Mammut.com View On Moosejaw.com This must-have piece of safety gear for backcountry skiing comes recommended by T+L commerce writer Anna Popp. “For skiers who love the thrill of backcountry skiing, being prepared is essential. An avalanche backpack or vest like this one is perfect for storing all of your safety gear like a radio, shovel, and airbag. It doesn’t feel bulky to wear, and it’s a super practical but thoughtful gift,” she says. Price at time of publish: $230 The 51 Best Travel-related Gifts Under $10 of 2022

YETI Yonder Plastic Water Bottle TripSavvy / Nathan Allen View On Yeti.com Yeti’s latest drinkware is a game-changer for outdoor-lovers who like to keep things light. The feverishly popular brand’s pro-skier ambassadors extensively tested its first non-metal water bottle prior to its release, and we were just as impressed as they were after getting a first look. Apart from the Yonder’s lightness and durability, we love the thumb indent that makes it easy to grasp, a large handle that you can effortless twist even with bulky mittens on, and the sippable chug cap that prevents spilling water down your gaiter. Price at time of publish: $28

Marmot Women's Slopestar Pants Marmot View On Backcountry.com View On Marmot.com View On Moosejaw.com These ski pants and their men’s counterpart, Marmot’s Snowblast pants, are the perfect versatile bottom to have in a winter arsenal. They’re lightweight and breathable for warmer days and can be layered over additional insulation during the cold ones, while an adjustable waist ensures a perfect fit. All the necessary vents, seams, and gussets are there for peak sport performance, and they’re loaded with pockets. The sleek, waterproof pants come in a host of stylish colors. Price at time of publish: $175

Thule RoundTrip Boot Backpack Amazon View On Amazon View On Thule.com Thule thought of everything when it came to this backpack. The spacious design will fit all of your skier’s equipment without feeling bulky and unwieldy, with vents in the boot space to prevent water from pooling, a crush-proof compartment for goggles and other delicates, and a flap that doubles as a mat to keep feet dry when changing. Its main compartment can be accessed from both the front and top of the bag, which is equipped with heavy-duty straps to attach skis or a snowboard. Price at time of publish: $170

Thule RoundTrip Ski Roller Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Bloomingdales Of course, Thule didn’t forget about the skis. This roller bag makes taking equipment on a long haul as painless as possible. It has a slot for poles, room for two pairs of skis, and zippered pockets for keeping things organized. Thule’s boot backpack is designed to attach to this roller bag, so they make a perfect gift set that will last for years. Price at time of publish: $300

Relicsparrow Gondola Ski and Snowboard Bunting Garland Etsy View On Etsy For those days when they can only dream about carving down the hill, this adorable garland will put a smile on a powder hound’s face. Each wooden gondola is hand-painted and loaded with either a pair of skis or a snowboard. Hanging the garland on a mantel is the perfect way to tie holiday décor together. Price at time of publish: $30

Rossignol Escaper Tour 25L Pack Rossignol View On Rossignol.com The French brand’s 25-liter daypack punches well above its 1.98-pound weight when it comes to functionality. Made of 100 percent recycled material, the Escaper Tour has dedicated storage space for goggles, avalanche tools, and a helmet. Its outer is loaded with straps for carrying skis or a snowboard, and it was structured with athletes in mind, so you know it’ll move with you in just the right way. Price at time of publish: $150

Roll Recovery Percussion Massage Gun Amazon View On Amazon View On Rollrecovery.com After trying out this mini massage gun, we were impressed with how lightweight and quiet it is compared to others on the market, particularly since it’s available at such a competitive price. The 1.25-pound device is just under 6 inches long, comes with four heads for targeting different recovery needs, and is superb for treating muscles after a long day on the mountain without waking anyone up from their afternoon nap. Price at time of publish: $129

Uncommon Goods Sloping Ski Glasses Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods This unique set features four depictions of skiers in different positions, from leisurely gliding to zipping down the hill. It’s bound to bring the thrill of fresh powder to your giftee’s kitchen, and they’re safe to use on the top rack of dishwashers. Price at time of publish: $58

100% Snowcraft Goggle 100% View On 100percent.com Best known for their popular motocross eyewear, 100% debuted its first snow gear for the 2022-2023 season, and they’re another great option for goggle gifting. Many of the strap options pack a bold punch, and since it’s a new line, your skier’s unique style will stand out. The brand also offers the oversized Snowcraft XL for those who want to be even more statement-making. Each pair comes in a recyclable box with an extra lens and a microfiber bag included. Price at time of publish: $180

Sklon Ski Strap and Pole Carrier Amazon View On Amazon It’s time to put the days of fumbling through a parking lot with poles and skis behind us. A cushioned shoulder pad and strap that’s adjustable to fit skiers of any size makes this simple-yet-pivotal tool easy to use. Put morning and late-afternoon meltdowns to bed and buy one for each member of the family. Price at time of publish: $19

Burton Burke Hood Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com T+L Mountain Mondays editor Leasca also swears by Burton’s versatile hood. It fits seamlessly under a helmet but is also available in an extra-large size for those who prefer to cover their head protection. The lightweight Berke Hood provides ample coverage but keeps skiers especially warm, and it’s made of sweat-wicking fabric that won’t pill on you. Price at time of publish: $30

Lewis N. Clark Retractable Cable Lock Amazon View On Amazon Ease of mind is certainly a thoughtful gift. This retractable cable lock weighs a mere 2 ounces, so it’s perfect for stashing in a jacket pocket and then securing skis when it’s time for a break. It's 30 inches long, so it can be used to safeguard multiple sets. Price at time of publish: $12

Seirus Magne Mitt Heatwave Seirus View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Seirus.com Most skiers have a pretty strong opinion when it comes to the gloves versus mittens debate. The Seirus Magne Mitt Heatwave lets them have some of the best of both worlds with a leather outer and a glove liner that’s effortlessly accessed through a magnetized seam on top of the hand. Touchscreens can be used with the liner, which means no more fumbling with gloves on the side of the trail or dealing with cold-stung hands when you need to send a text. Price at time of publish: $160

Patagonia R1 Air Full-Zip Hoody Backcountry View On Backcountry.com View On Patagonia.com View On REI Patagonia’s R1 Air Zip-neck is a perfect mid-layer for skiing. Although it’s versatile enough for off-season use, the super-comfy, 100 percent polyester fleece was designed to wear during intense activity in frigid conditions. The women’s version comes in sizes XXS to XXL, and the men’s is available in XS to 3XL so you can give the perfect fit. Price at time of publish: $119

Tru-Kii Ski Travel System Tru-Kii View On Trukii.com Basically a stroller for skis, the Tru-Kii is the perfect way for families with little ones to get the whole crew’s equipment from home to slope. It can hold four pairs of skis or snowboards, includes a massive waterproof duffel with backpack straps, and has an adjustable handle for a comfortable haul. With a 150-pound weight capacity, you can also load it up with boot bags. When not in use, it folds down to a compact size that can fit in many lodge lockers. Price at time of publish: $500

All Better Co Better Balm All Better Co. View On Allbetterco.com Cold air and high winds can take a toll on skin, so give your loved one TLC in the form of this CBD-infused multipurpose balm. It’s packed with nourishing, hydrating, and soothing ingredients like shea butter, eucalyptus, and glycerin and comes in a small stick that’s easy to throw in a pocket. Price at time of publish: $24

Gravity Grabber Ski and Snowboard Rack Gravity Grabber View On Amazon View On Gravitygrabber.com This small-but-mighty wall mount is a simple storage solution. It’s designed to keep skis and snowboards off the ground and damage-free, but it can also hold up to 20 pounds of shovels, racks, and other equipment. Packs of two, three, and six are available. Price at time of publish: $40

Helly Hansen Alphelia Jacket Helly Hansen View On Hellyhansen.com This jacket and its mens’ counterpart, the Alpha Infinity, are premium offerings from one of the most trusted names in ski apparel. Designed for diehards who rise with the sun to make first tracks and are among the last to head in for the day, the new Alphelia jacket features the Norwegian brand’s proprietary temperature regulation and breathable waterproofing systems in a lightweight package that keeps skiers comfortable all day. The chic jackets are also equipped with safety measures to give you peace of mind as your loved one heads out into the backcountry: RECCO inserts make it easier for rescuers to find them in the mountains, and Helly Hansen’s Life Pocket helps preserve a phone’s battery power in the cold. Price at time of publish: $600

Hyperice Venom 2 Back Hyperice View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Hyperice.com Help relieve after-slope soreness with this back massager that has a toasty bonus. The effortless wrap provides a constant vibration paired with even heating to soothe sore muscles. You can lay back to go in full relaxation mode or go about your after-skiing day since it securely hugs the body. Price at time of publish: $249

Ignik Compostable Hand Warmers Amazon View On Amazon Air-activated hand warmers are an old standby for many skiers, but these put an eco-friendly spin on a go-to. The warmers themselves are 98 percent biodegradable—just cut the pouch open and pour out the contents for composting. In addition to being 100 percent recyclable, the packaging is resealable so you can put the warmers back in and reuse them up to a whopping 72 hours later. Ignik toe, foot, and XL warmers are also available. Price at time of publish: $12

Stio Men's Doublecharge Insulated Pants Stio View On Stio.com For those who prefer fully-insulated ski pants, the Doublecharge is a perfect pick. Also available in women’s, they feature GORE-TEX waterproofing, an adjustable waist, vents, and a tailored look. They’re partially constructed from recyclable materials and are certified carbon-neutral to boot. Price at time of publish: $389

Houdini Desoli Light Half-zip Houdini View On Houdinisportswear.com View On Moosejaw.com A skier can never have too many base layers to choose from, and this super-soft option was built to last for years. The 100 percent fine Merino wool long-sleeve is also compostable, but be aware that seams and zippers need to be removed from Houdini products before they can turn into fertile soil. It’s also available in men’s. Price at time of publish: $110

Ignik Backseat Heated Pad Ignik View On Amazon View On Ignik.com Whether they’re driving to the mountain on a frosty morning or enjoying an afternoon beer on the lodge’s patio, the lucky recipient of this portable seat-warmer will be thanking you for their toasty tush. Just keep in mind they’ll need a cord that plugs into any USB-C battery source or other power supply with a coaxial output for it to work. An XL option with a back portion is also worth considering. Price at time of publish: $80

Chaco Ramble Puff Lace Chacos View On Chacos.com After a long day, feet deserve to be wrapped up in a cozy bundle. The men's and women's Ramble Puff Lace delivers with a fleece-lined interior. They have great traction and are water-resistant—essentially, it’s like a slipper you can wear outside. There’s also plenty of arch support to keep wearers in great shape. Price at time of publish: $100

Burt's Bees All-Weather Moisturizing Lip Balm SPF 15 Amazon View On Amazon View On Kohls.com There’s nothing worse than getting chapped lips on the hill and realizing you forgot your balm. Make sure they’re always stocked-up with this two-pack of hydrating sticks. It’s a subtly scented crowd-pleaser with SPF 15. Price at time of publish: $10