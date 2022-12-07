The 51 Best Gifts for Outdoorsmen of 2022

With so many amazing products available in the world of the great outdoors, it can be overwhelming to shop for your favorite fan of fresh air. To help out, we rounded up winners from several Travel + Leisure product tests as well as researched, tested, and scoured the internet for the best outdoor-centric items for a wide array of interests and activities. This carefully curated collection of men’s, women’s, and unisex outdoor gifts includes picks for everything from a day at the beach to an excursion on a serious summit.

When shopping for an outdoors-person, you should consider versatile items that work for a range of activities, such as camping , hiking, and winter sports. Also keep in mind what season you’ll be buying for, as well as if your outdoor lover stays close to home or is big on traveling to pursuits in the wild, in which case you’ll want to find packable, lightweight gifts.

Gift shopping can be a simultaneously fun and challenging task. It’s even tougher when you’re shopping out of your realm or pinched for research time. Luckily for you, we’ve vetted the latest and greatest products that will make the outdoor lover in your life truly swoon. Whether you’re looking for something to keep your enthusiast warm, comfortable, and safe or hoping to gift that splurge item they’d never buy for themself, these top-tier products are worth your money.

ORORO Women's Slim Fit Heated Jacket with Battery Pack and Detachable Hood 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot We love staying toasty warm in the Ororo Heated Jacket, available in both men’s and women’s styles. The best overall winner of our heated jacket test, this easy-to-set-up coat with a battery pack will have you feeling the heat in no time. With a removable hood, the versatile style can be adjusted based on weather conditions and your needs. With water-resistant material and a form-fitting but flexible fit for being active, this heated jacket is perfect for the outdoorsy person who ventures out in the cold. Price at time of publish: $150



Kijaro Dual Lock Chair 4.7 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Academy.com There’s nothing like sitting in a comfy camp chair next to the fire on a starry night in the wilderness. The Kijaro Dual Lock Portable Camping Chairs impressed our camping testers with their ability to lock in place, no-sag material, and durability, as well as the breathable mesh back for warmer days. Zippered compartments will keep your important items safe and handy, and your drinks are secure when stashed in the built-in cup holders. Whether you’re at an outdoor concert or chilling by the campfire, your backside will thank you for this comfortable and portable seat. Price at time of publish: $40



ALPS Mountaineering Vertex Air Bed Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On REI We love the roomy queen-sized Alps Mountaineering Vertex Air Bed for camping with our significant others or to just spread out comfortably on our own. Clocking in at only 6.4 pounds, it’s lightweight and packs into a carrying case for easy transport. Perhaps the best feature is the quick set-up; the strong pump works in a variety of ways (car outlet, wall outlet, or rechargeable battery) and blows the mattress up in just a few minutes. Price at time of publish: $180

Kipling Bori Duffle Bag 4.8 Kipling View On Amazon View On Kipling-usa.com View On Target A good duffle bag is always a clutch item for outdoor enthusiasts and travelers alike. The Kipling Bori Duffle Bag has an impressive capacity for fitting anything from clothing to accessories and everything in between. It’s also very durable while still being lightweight, and adjustable sizing is attained using the side carabiners. Extra pockets are always welcome, and this duffle has plenty of them. Carry whatever you need with the comfortable strap for anything from a picnic at the park to a weekend jaunt to the mountains. Price at time of publish: $97 The 51 Best Gifts for Skiers of 2022

Arris Fleece Heated Vest 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Arrislife.com For those who could benefit from adding a little heat to their outerwear setup without doing a full-on jacket, our favorite heated vest is an excellent choice. In testing, we loved that it has five temperature levels for tailoring it to your preferences, whether you need to keep your core warm on ski runs or just want a little heat boost under your sweatshirt on those crisp mornings at the lake. The luxury of a heated vest makes for a great gift for outdoor enthusiasts adventuring in colder climates. Price at time of publish: $150

Solo Stove Ranger with Stand Portable Outdoor Fire Pit 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Dick's Nothing beats outdoor drinks by a fire pit, so the Solo Stove Ranger is an easy choice for almost any fan of the outdoors. We love the sleek design of this portable fire pit, which comes with a base and removable ash plate for a straightforward clean-up. Your giftee can warm up at night on the backyard patio or tote this little fire pit to the beach on a chilly day in the convenient carrying case. Price at time of publish: $244

DLGJPA Women’s Quick-drying Water Shoes 5 Amazon View On Amazon After our testers put water shoes through the ringer in lakes, rivers, and oceans for our tests, DLGJPA’s lightweight pair came out on top. These women’s water shoes look and feel like a sneaker, making them some of the most comfortable options on the market. They’re quick to dry and very breathable, rendering them perfect for beach or water-based activities like hiking to a waterfall, kayaking, or other watersports. The superior traction grips wet and dry surfaces and will have you feeling confident wherever your ventures take you. For men, we suggest the Keen Drift Creek H2 Water Sandals. Price at time of publish: $27

Cotopaxi Coso 2L Hip Pack Zappos View On Zappos View On Backcountry.com View On Cotopaxi.com Fanny packs are back in a big way, and Cotopaxi has some of the top hands-free hip packs out there. An ideal companion for almost any outdoor lover, this small and sporty pack is easy to sling over your shoulder for effortless access to your important items as you venture on the trails, go cycling, or explore a new town abroad. Extra pockets keep things organized and you’ll be able to use both of your hands for your outdoor exploits instead of being weighed down by toting around a bigger bag. It’s so versatile, you might want to get one for yourself, too. Price at time of publish: $55

GSI Outdoors 30 FL. OZ. JavaPress REI View On Amazon View On REI Who says you can’t enjoy good coffee on a backpacking trip? Perfect for camping, sunrise summits, or just about anything else, this portable and compact French press is the answer to your caffeine craving, no matter where you go. Choose from two sizes, the 20-ounce (makes 2 cups) or 50-ounce (makes 6 cups), based on how much coffee your outdoor enthusiast typically drinks and whether it’ll be used in more of a group setting. Its shatter-resistant design means it’s ready for anything from casual to rugged endeavors, too. Price at time of publish: $38

Arc’teryx Rush Insulated Jacket REI View On REI View On Arcteryx.com For such strong protection from cold weather and harsh winds, the women’s Arc’teryx Rush Insulated Jacket is incredibly lightweight and so compact that it fits into its own little pouch for portability. And despite blocking the elements, it’s still incredibly breathable, maximizing mobility for skiing, snowboarding, or enjoying any other outdoor endeavor. Additionally, the hood is compatible with helmets and an embedded reflector helps in case of a search and rescue situation. The men’s version is a touch different, designed without insulation, it's as a lightweight shell that’s waterproof and windproof due to the Gore-tex Pro material. If your outdoor lover is in the market for a new winter coat, this one certainly fits the bill. Price at time of publish: $800



Yeti Lowlands Blanket 4.7 Yeti View On Amazon View On REI View On Acmetools.com We love this do-it-all blanket by Yeti, and your outdoor lover will, too. Equipped to handle everything from an outdoor concert to a day at the beach with your sandy, wet dog, this blanket will be a major win as a gift. Highlights include a waterproof layer, insulated padding on the interior, and pet-hair repelling abilities, and at the end of your adventure, you can just toss it in the laundry to get it clean for the next exploit. Price at time of publish: $200

Prana Alpine Air Vest Prana View On Moosejaw.com View On Prana.com We love how lightweight and packable the Prana Alpine Air Vest is, as well as the fact that it comes in both men’s and women’s styles. The perfect layer to throw in your backpack for a day hike or your suitcase for traveling, it’s surprisingly warm for being so ultralight in design. For someone that needs a layerable shell that doesn’t take up much space, this vest gets the job done. It even folds up into its own back pocket for quick and easy storage. Price at time of publish: $102



Sea to Summit Kitchen Sink Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Seatosummit.com For the outdoor enthusiast that has everything but the kitchen sink, the only thing left to get them is…the Sea to Summit Kitchen Sink. These inventive collapsible camp sinks are portable and ideal for camping and backpacking, equipped to hold hot or cold water. They come in three sizes (5 liters, 10 liters, and 20 liters) and are built to stand up on their own so you can wash dishes, hands, laundry, or simply fill up to dump water on the campfire. This is the type of outdoor gift that you didn’t realize you needed until you use one, and then it’ll change your camp life in the best way possible. Price at time of publish: $30

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock with Tree Straps 5 Amazon View On Amazon A hammock is a fantastic gift for those looking to relax in some of Mother Nature’s most beautiful settings. The Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock is super portable for throwing in your hiking or camping pack, folding up to the size of an eggplant, to be exact. Choose from single or double capacity and easily hang it up at the beach, in between trees at the campsite to slumber al fresco, or anywhere else you can dream up securing the included 9-foot talon straps to. Triple interlocking stitching and parachute nylon material make this a hammock crafted to go the distance. Price at time of publish: $30

Nomadix Original Towel REI View On Amazon View On REI A quick-drying towel is a key item for outdoor lovers, travelers, and adventurers as a whole. The Nomadix Original Towel is a one-and-done-type of product that’s perfect for pretty much any pursuit. Super-absorbent and odor-resistant, this towel not only dries at a rapid pace, but also repels sand on beach days and packs up nice and small to fit in your backpack. Yoga? No problem — the slip-resistant bottom keeps this towel in place. This unisex gift is great for any active person on your list and comes in a very wide variety of colors and patterns. Price at time of publish: $40

Big Blue Electric Hand Heater Amazon View On Amazon We’re big fans of this three-in-one Big Blue Electric Hand Heater. Equipped with an emergency light and ability to charge your phone, this small but mighty device can do much more than heat your hands. The palm-sized design makes it compact and portable but still effective in warming you up when you’re in cold weather conditions for hiking, camping, skiing, snowshoeing, and more. If you choose to give the gift of warmth (and safety) this hand heater will do the trick. Price at time of publish: $26

Midland X-talker T71VP3 Two-way Radio Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On QVC Communication on the trails is crucial when you’re adventuring off-grid in a group. Keep in touch with your exploring mates with the Midland X-talker T71VP3 Two-way Radios, which have a fantastic battery life and a whopping 38-mile range. The built-in NOAA weather scan and alert provide peace of mind when in the wilderness as well. They’re water-resistant and durable, with rechargeable battery packs to boot. Whether they’ll be used on a large property with no cell service or in the backcountry, these walkie-talkies are a solid gift for outdoor enthusiasts that venture or work off-grid regularly. Price at time of publish: $80

Sili-Wraps Unbreakable Silicone Wine Glasses Amazon View On Amazon For those who like to enjoy wine outdoors (who doesn’t?), the Silipint unbreakable wine glasses are the perfect solution for a reusable cup. These wine tumblers have a sturdy base and thick walls so while they’re flexible for packing, they won’t collapse when filled with vino. As a bonus, they come in vibrant colors and prints to match your outdoor lover’s personality. Whether they’re used in a backyard pool bar or on a camping trip, these silicone wine glasses are a gift that anyone would find useful. Price at time of publish: $19

Nocs Provision Standard Issue 8x25 Waterproof Binoculars Nocs Provisions View On Amazon View On REI View On Nocsprovisions.com We love the rugged design of the Nocs Provisions Waterproof Binoculars. They’d make a great gift for anyone interested in birding, hunting, wildlife viewing, and much more. Because they’re so lightweight and packable, these binoculars are ideal for traveling or outdoor trips where space is limited in your pack. The IPX7 waterproof rating means that they can be submerged in up to 3.2 feet of water for up to thirty minutes with no problem, so they’ll hack it even if they’re caught in the rain or endure a river crossing. Price at time of publish: $95



Darn Tough Hiker Merino Wool Micro Crew Socks with Cushion Darn Tough View On Amazon View On REI View On Darntough.com Socks are one of the best stocking stuffers, and Darn Tough’s Hiker Micro Crew Cushion Socks are perfect not just for hikers, but anyone exploring the outdoors. Their classic hiking socks come in both men’s and women’s styles and in a variety of color combinations. Heel, toe, and arch reinforcement are superior and offer the right amount of support for hikers. Crafted using Merino wool, they’ll keep your feet dry and warm while also maintaining some airflow and breathability. If you’re going to get your outdoor enthusiast a pair of hiking socks, look no further than these Darn Tough pairs. Price at time of publish: $25

YETI Yonder Plastic Water Bottle Yeti View On Yeti.com Yeti’s first-ever non-insulated water bottle, the Yonder is super lightweight while still being durable, tough, and leakproof. It comes in either 750 milliliters or 1 liters and is ideal for those needing plenty of hydration without the extra weight. Perhaps the coolest feature is the lid; the cap can be clipped to your pack, and when unscrewed, there’s a smaller drinking spout. Oh, and it’s dishwasher-safe, so at the end of your outdoor adventure, you don’t have to add dishes to your to-do list either. Price at time of publish: $25

"100 Hikes of a Lifetime: The World's Ultimate Scenic Trails" Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com With insight from expert hikers and gorgeous National Geographic imagery, this “100 Hikes of a Lifetime” book will be the perfect inspiration for the hiking enthusiast in your life. Jam-packed with everything from scenic day hikes to longer, more challenging routes, there’s something for every skill level and interest. Each page is pure eye-candy, featuring images from trails all over the world, from California to Norway and even a wine trail through Switzerland. Price at time of publish: $28

Lifestraw Peak Series Straw LifeStraw View On Amazon View On Lifestraw.com The gift of safe, drinkable water in the wilderness comes in stocking-stuffer size with the Lifestraw Peak Series Straw. It’s the perfect addition to any emergency kit, and the sleek, ultralight design means it won’t take up too much space in your pack. With the Lifestraw, you can sip directly from streams, lakes, and rivers with confidence, knowing that you’re protected against bacteria, microplastics, silt, parasites, and much more. It lasts long enough to filter 1,000 gallons of water, which would last any normal water drinker approximately 5 years. Price at time of publish: $16

Outdoor Research Adrenaline Mitts Outdoor Research View On Outdoorresearch.com For the snow adventurer in your life, the Adrenaline Mitts by Outdoor Research fit the bill nicely for keeping hands warm and dry the entire day. Their waterproof yet breathable design makes them functional for prolonged outings in winter conditions. The palm is grippy enough to hold onto your ski poles or snowshoeing poles effectively, and the extended length will keep your wrists covered, too. Although they’re not listed in both men’s- and women’s-specific design, they can easily be unisex with the range of sizing offered. Price at time of publish: $55

Igloo Retro Picnic Basket Cooler 4.2 Igloo View On Amazon View On Igloocoolers.com Get your outdoor lover a retro-inspired gift that they’ll use for years to come for a plethora of different adventures. The Igloo Special Edition 25 Quart Cooler comes in a handful of fun color combinations that will feel like your picnic, camping trip, or day at the beach is infused with 1980s vibes. The totable size is perfect for enough drinks and snacks for your day’s romp, and a hard-sided design means it’ll withstand the elements . This photogenic cooler is sure to put a smile on almost anyone’s face. Price at time of publish: $40

Ibex Woolies Tech Base Layer Bottoms Ibex View On Ibex.com Base layers and long underwear can be crucial clothing items for layering up in the winter months. Ibex Woolies come in both women’s and men’s styles and are made from Merino wool, known for being one of the best materials for promoting warmth and dryness with moisture-wicking properties. They fit tight enough to be a true baselayer without bunching up and the waistband is comfortable without digging in. Your outdoor adventurer can wear them winter hiking, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, or even lounging around a cozy cabin fire. Price at time of publish: $115

Don’t Die in the Woods Emergency Blanket Amazon View On Amazon This ultralight and packable emergency blanket is a key item for anyone’s backcountry emergency kit. Housed in a small stuff sack, the extra-thick HeatFlex mylar thermal blanket measures 4 x 7 feet in size and will come in handy in many situations involving unpredictable weather, first-aid needs, wetness, and hypothermia threats. Whether it’s for a runner, hiker, camper, or an emergency kit in the trunk of a car, this blanket should be at the top of your holiday gifting list. Price at time of publish: $25

Bushcraft 101: A Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival Amazon View On Amazon Keep your outdoor enthusiast safe with this book of wilderness survival skills. Written by an expert survivalist and backcountry adventurer, “Bushcraft 101” offers readers not just advice and how-tos, but also insight on connecting deeper with nature. Learn about the “5Cs of Survivability” such as cutting tools, combustion devices, cordages, and containers. With information on everything from protecting yourself from the elements to collecting food, this field guide is a fantastic holiday gift. Price at time of publish: $12

Jetboil Zip Cooking System Dick's Sporting Goods View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Dick's Hauling camp cooking essentials like a stovetop into the backcountry isn’t always the easiest task. This is where Jetboil comes in. The zip cooking system won’t add much weight to your pack and it’ll boil water for cooking in speedy fashion — two and half minutes to be exact. Make coffee, pasta, ramen noodles, hot chocolate, dehydrated meals, etc. using this compact system involving a stainless steel burner, aluminum and neoprene cup, and a canister of fuel. Purchase additional accessories like a cooking pot or fry pan to make it a whole Jetboil friendly kit. Price at time of publish: $88

PETZL Actik Core Headlamp Backcountry View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com Everyone needs a good headlamp, and the simple but effective design of the Petzl Actik Core gets the job done. Three brightness levels and the option for a red light setting so you don’t blind others comes in handy whether you’re going for a night hike, camping, working in darker conditions, or just dealing with a power outage. It’s comfortable to wear and with a one-button operation design, it’s easy to use as well. This is a great stocking stuffer or overall gift for almost everyone. Price at time of publish: $60

Outdoor Research CarryOut Dry Bag 5L Outdoor Research View On Outdoorresearch.com A good dry bag is essential for anyone into water-based outdoor activities, as well as those in need of overall protection from wet weather conditions. The Outdoor Research CarryOut Dry Bag is awesome not just because it offers a waterproof durability with a roll top to keep your important items like cell phones, wallets, and extra clothing dry, but also because of its shape. The unique design allows it to stand upright when set on the ground, so you can easily get your stuff out without it rolling around. Price at time of publish: $32 The 50 Best Gifts for Women Who Love to Travel of 2022

JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Academy.com This compact, waterproof, and dustproof speaker is an ideal gift for music lovers spending time outdoors. The battery life goes up to 20 hours, perfect for days at the beach, kayaking at the lake, or hanging out around the campfire. Connect via wireless bluetooth and listen to your favorite jams in your favorite outdoor places, without worrying if it gets rained on, splashed, or dropped in the sand. For such a small speaker, it can really bust a tune, too. Price at time of publish: $30

Dakine Lydia Beanie Backcountry View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Dick's A cute winter hat is a staple item for most, and the Women’s Dakine Lydia Beanie ticks that box. The stylish snowflake pattern pays homage to vintage designs and the pom on the top is the perfect addition to the snow-bunny wardrobe whether you’re skiing or going for a winter walk in the woods. It comes in three colors as well, allowing you to match it to your outdoor lover’s personality and style. Price at time of publish: $40 The 50 Best Gifts for Travelers of 2022

Black Diamond Access Spike Traction Device Backcountry View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com For those who don’t let winter weather and icy conditions stop them, a solid set of microspikes like this Black Diamond pair are a must. Slip these portable traction devices on the bottom of your boots and hike in the winter with confidence, even in the most slippery conditions. The metal spikes dig into icy surfaces with strong grip, making a huge difference in preventing injury in potentially dangerous conditions. Price at time of publish: $80

Stoic Feather Lite Camp Table Backcountry View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com A lightweight table is a key item for a camp set-up. The Stoic Feather Lite table is just that, with a compact carrying bag; light, aluminum legs; and the roll-up top. Use the medium-sized surface for drinks, snacks, or anything you’d like at table height rather than on the ground. It’ll make an awesome addition to your outdoor lover’s wilderness kit, whether they want to use it for camping, an overnight canoe trip, or a day spent at the beach. Price at time of publish: $30

MPowerd Outdoor 2.0 Lantern Backcountry View On Backcountry.com View On Moosejaw.com An outdoor lantern, but make it collapsible, solar-powered, and very bright. The MPowerd Outdoor 2.0 Lantern is ideal for venturing outdoors due to its compact design, foldable storage, and solar-charging abilities. It lasts up to a full 24 hours once charged and easily hangs from the inside of your tent, rope around the camp kitchen, or placed on the table to play games by the fire. Three settings of brightness allow it to be tailored to the lighting needs as well. Price at time of publish: $25



Pelican Brume 100XP Kayak REI View On REI If you’re looking to splurge on your outdoor enthusiast and they love exploring on the water, a kayak is an excellent gift idea. The Pelican Brume 100XP Kayak is an awesome 10-foot flatwater kayak that’s more budget-friendly than most other options, and as a bonus, it comes with the paddle. The adjustable padded seat makes for a comfortable ride and storage compartments will hold and keep your important items dry, like your phone, snacks, and drinks. If you’re considering purchasing a kayak, this is a fantastic value. Price at time of publish: $430 The Best Kayaks for Every Type of Water Adventure

GoPro Hero11 Black Amazon View On Amazon View On Gopro.com Adventurers need a good adventuring camera to bring along on their outdoor exploits. The newest in the GoPro series, the Hero 11 Black offers serious upgrades with higher megapixels, a larger sensor, and RAW burst mode. It’s also incredibly compact and lightweight, making it easy to throw in your pocket or pack without taking precious space away from other necessary items. Whether your outdoor enthusiast wants to take photos or high-quality video content underwater or on the ski slopes, this rugged little camera can do it all. Price at time of publish: $400

Leatherman Wave+ Multi-Tool 4.8 REI View On Amazon View On REI View On Dick's The Leatherman Wave Plus is a versatile multi-tool perfect for anyone spending time outdoors, particularly on backpacking or overnight camping trips. Packed with 18 tools in one handy device, this upgraded Leatherman has added a wire-cutter to its already impressive line-up. Everything can be operated with one hand, giving the user flexibility of their free hand as well. Other tool highlights include needle-nose pliers, scissors, and the ever-important can opener. Price at time of publish: $110

TBMPOY Men's Waterproof Fleece-lined Pants Amazon View On Amazon For cold weather adventurers, these budget-friendly men’s waterproof fleece-lined pants can make a great holiday gift. Also windproof, these pants will keep your outdoorsman’s legs warm and dry whether they’re hiking, snowshoeing, skiing, or snowboarding. Multiple pockets for storing small items like a wallet and phone, as well as a built-in belt, make these comfortable for all-day wear. The flexible fabric and knee area won’t hold them back either. Price at time of publish: $42 The 50 Best Gifts for Men Who Love to Travel of 2022

Blundstone BL558 Classic 550 Chelsea Boot 4.5 Zappos View On Zappos View On Backcountry.com The popular everyday Blundstone Chelsea Boot will be a surefire win in the gift-giving department. They’re super versatile, going from trail to town easily with shock-absorbing cushioning keeping your outdoor lover’s feet comfortable for the long-haul. They can handle nature walks, easy to moderate hikes, camping, and most casual outdoor adventures. They’re ready to wear straight out of the box without a break-in period. Price at time of publish: $230

Outdoor Research Sunbriolet Sun Hat Outdoor Research View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com We love this Outdoor Research wide-brim hat for protection on sunny days when hiking, camping, kayaking, canoeing, or even just gardening in the backyard. The chin-strap will keep it on your outdoorsman’s head and moisture-wicking material paired with mesh ventilation will keep it dry, even in the heat. Since it’s rated up to 50+ UPF, they won’t have to worry about harmful sun rays on their face, head, and neck. Price at time of publish: $41 The Ultimate Beach Vacation Packing List

MSR Trail Lite Duo System Backcountry View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Moosejaw.com A compact mess kit that fits neatly into one packable pot, the MSR Trail Lite Duo System is a staple item to have for campers, particularly those who embark on multi-day backpacking trips. The set includes a 2-liter non-stick aluminum pot with strainer lid, two bowls, and two insulated mugs, all of which clock in under a pound and a half, making it ideal for lugging in your pack. Since it’s built for two, only one person needs to carry the kit, leaving more room for other important items. Price at time of publish: $75

Osprey Daylite Pack Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com A backpack always makes a great gift, and the Osprey Daylite 13L pack is perfect for day ventures. The compact design is ideal for when you need something lightweight that won’t weigh you down. Plenty of functional pockets will hold your key items in an organized fashion and the interior back sleeve can be used for things like a separate hydration reservoir if exploring the outdoors, or a laptop if you’re traveling. The Daylite is a solid all-around backpack that maximizes space while remaining minimalistic in design. Price at time of publish: $55

Stoic Madrone 2 Tent Backcountry View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com The Stoic Madrone 2-person tent offers good value for the price and is a great gift for someone that enjoys casual car camping. The dual-door openings and vestibules are fantastic when two people are staying in the tent, and interior pockets for smaller items like headlamps, phones, and keys are perfect for organization. The included rain fly lets campers choose between having additional protection or sleeping more exposed by the mesh ceiling, which is perfect for stargazing.

Price at time of publish: $60

REI Co-op Classes and Events REI View On REI An experience-centric gift can be an awesome way to bond with the outdoor enthusiast in your life. REI Co-op has a stellar line-up of outdoor classes such as introduction to mountain biking and wilderness first-aid workshops. There are also events and day trips like brewery hikes and twilight trekking to make memories together. Offerings vary based on your location, but there’s something for every interest and skill level, including climbing, camping, hiking, watersports, and polishing your wilderness skills. Give the gift of spending time outdoors with one of these programs, and you’ll gain major brownie points. Price at time of publish: Various

"The New Camp Cookbook: Gourmet Grub for Campers, Road Trippers, and Adventurers" Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com View On Booksamillion.com Jazz up the camp menu for your outdoor adventurer with "The New Camp Cookbook," which is chock full of a wide range of amazing recipes outside of the usual hamburgers and hot dogs. With everything from easier recipes to more involved meals, you can follow your own cravings with this camp-cooking inspiration. All three daily meals and snacks are included in the recipe roster; you’ll see dishes like Mexican street corn and dutch-oven deep-dish pizza. Give the gift of camp feasts and cooking in the open air with this fun camp cookbook. Price at time of publish: $15

Wise Owl Outfitters The Snoozy Camping Travel Pillow Amazon View On Amazon A small, packable camp pillow can be the difference between a good night’s sleep and a terrible one when camping. The Wise Owl Outfitters camping pillow is stuffed with soft memory foam and packs up into its own little waterproof pouch for portability. Choose from small (12 x 16 inches) or medium (14 x 18 inches), weighing in at 9 ounces and 11 ounces, respectively. After your camp adventure, toss it in the washer for easy cleaning and you’ll be ready for your next camping trip. Price at time of publish: $25 The Best Camping Air Mattresses, According to Our Tests

REI Co-op Camp Dreamer Slip-ons REI View On REI There’s nothing quite like slipping out of your hiking boots and into some cozy slippers at the end of your day’s adventures. Crafted from the same materials as a puffy jacket, these are designed to keep your feet warm and comfortable when hanging around the campfire. The wide range of sizes (4-13) allows these slippers to be gifted as unisex, and your outdoor lover will thank you when they can slip these on to use the outdoor bathroom in the middle of the night instead of having to lace up their boots. Price at time of publish: $60

Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket Cotopaxi View On REI View On Cotopaxi.com The perfect mid-layer, a good fleece is a staple in any outdoor lover’s wardrobe. The Cotopaxi Abrazo comes in both men’s and women’s styles and numerous color combinations. They’re made from 100 percent recycled fleece so that makes us love the jacket even more. This jacket can cut the chill in half while keeping you stylish, perfect for almost any outdoor activity from apple picking in the fall to spring skiing. Price at time of publish: $110