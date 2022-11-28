The 50 Best Gifts for Digital Nomads in 2022

Here are 50 gifts that I think any digital nomad would be delighted to receive in 2022:

For this gift guide, I consulted Travel + Leisure’s top-reviewed products and also added creative suggestions based on my own experience as a frequent flier, a light packer, and a freelance writer who can work from anywhere.

If you have a digital nomad in your life, consider treating them to items they might not want to buy themselves, as well as gifts that provide the comforts of home away from home. They work in order to travel, so they might be less willing to splurge on things like nice luggage or the perfect towel. They tend to be light packers who are constantly seeking more efficient ways to carry everything they need. Despite a relatively spartan lifestyle, digital nomads still enjoy indulgences like skincare pampering and silk pillowcases, and they welcome any gift that improves their productivity, their sleep, or their travel experience.

The digital nomad is an elusive beast to shop for. They don’t want a lot of stuff — just the right amount of the perfect stuff. Whether traveling internationally , chasing the seasons, or choosing to spend more money on experiences than rent, their ranks are growing. According to MBO Partners , in the U.S., this group grew from 10.9 million in 2020 to 15.5 million in 2021, a 42% increase year over year.

Away Large Toiletry Bag 4.8 Away If you're frequently unpacking and repacking, you want a toiletry bag that lets you easily access all of your cosmetics without too much digging around or flailing about. Away's Large Toiletry Bag fits the bill, which is why it's our best overall pick among toiletry bags. This soft-sided, lightweight, waterproof bag zips open for easy access to everything at once, and multiple compartments and pockets make it effortless to keep all your toiletries organized. Price at time of publish: $75

Cushion Lab Ergonomic Travel Neck Pillow 4.8 Brookstone Everyone needs a plane nap occasionally, especially when changing time zones or flying at odd hours. Based on our in-house testing, The Cushion Lab Ergonomic Travel Neck Pillow is our favorite way to sleep on the go. We particularly love this memory foam pillow for its unconventional asymmetric design, which is versatile for different sizes of humans and types of sleepers. Plus, it fits into a small pouch that clips to the outside of a carry-on bag, so you don't have one more bulky item collecting germs off the side of your luggage. Price at time of publish: $55

Gonex Compression Packing Cubes 5 Amazon Speaking of things in small pouches, any professional-level packer needs a good set of compression cubes. The best, according to T+L's rigorous testing, are the Gonex Compression Packing Cubes, which allow you to pack, squeeze, and zip to make your clothes as miniscule as possible. We especially love the Gonex cubes for their water-resistant nylon material, sturdy construction, and zippers. Price at time of publish: $23 for 3 or $32 for 4

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Spinner 5 Amazon Once your digital nomad is armed with compression packing cubes, they'll be ready to receive this Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable, which earned all-around perfect scores in our carry-on luggage tests. This 21-inch wheeled suitcase glides smoothly on all types of surfaces and has a robust but lightweight thermoplastic shell that comes in a variety of colors. Our testers were able to pack everything they needed for a four-day trip in this suitcase, including two pairs of shoes. Price at time of publish: $200

Thermoflask Double Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle with Two Lids 4.7 Amazon For any flight longer than a couple hours, you're going to want more than a paltry 12-ounce bottle of water. Frequent fliers should upgrade to a Thermoflask Double Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle, which topped T+L's best water-bottle rankings. Although this bottle is a bit heavier than most, that heft is balanced out by other benefits. The 40-ounce container keeps water cool for hours and comes with two leak-proof lids: a "chug" top and a straw option (ideal for people masking on planes). Price at time of publish: $35

Tesalate The Alchemist Sand-Free Beach Towel 4.5 Tesalate A beach towel is an unexpected but helpful item to keep in your carry-on bag, as it can come in handy by the beach or pool, in a less-than-desirable bathroom, or as a blanket to spread out in a park. Based on our testing of the best beach towels, we recommend the Tesalate The Alchemist Beach Towel, because it's stylish, lightweight, compact, and very absorbent. Price at time of publish: $59

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 5 Bose With a good pair of noise-canceling headphones, a digital nomad can work through just about anything: chatty cafes, airplane chaos, street sounds, you name it. The best of the best, in the opinion of our testers, are the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700. These over-ear Bluetooth headphones are sleek-looking and -feeling, and the sound quality is unparalleled when it comes to listening to music or speaking via the crisp microphone. Price at time of publish: $379

Loop Quiet Noise Reduction Earplugs 4.9 Amazon Sometimes, you need the "noise-canceling" without the headphones — for instance, when the digital nomad is attempting to sleep, meditate, or just get some peace and quiet in a crowded place. In that case, the Loop Quiet Earplugs make an excellent gift. These soft silicone earplugs have an unconventional (and dare we say stylish?) design and come with a carrying case and four sizes of ear tips. Price at time of publish: $20

EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter Amazon For digital nomads who travel all over the world, this Epicka Universal Travel Adapter will solve so many problems. This highly adaptable gadget can change shape to fit the outlets in more than 150 countries, and it allows you to charge up to six devices using just one plug. Fair warning, though: while this adapter is ideal for gadgets, it is not a travel converter, so it can't handle higher-power devices like hair dryers. Price at time of publish: $23

Muji Soft Slipper Muji I am a slipper person at home, which means I'm a slipper person when I'm away from home. I highly recommend traveling with a pair of lightweight, low-profile slippers, such as these reasonably priced, minimalist Muji Soft Slippers. They protect your feet from dirty hotel carpets and come in handy when staying with hosts who shun wearing shoes indoors. Price at time of publish: $5

Apple AirTag 4 Pack 4.8 Amazon No matter how organized a digital nomad might be, we are all bound to lose track of things from time to time. That's why the Apple AirTag 4 Pack makes a great gift for iPhone users. These tiny gadgets work with the Find My app on iPhones and can be placed inside luggage and on precious objects like keychains and passport holders. Price at time of publish: $99 for 4

Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack 5 Amazon A wheeled suitcase serves a solid purpose, but some people prefer a carry-on they can wear on their backs. The smart and stylish Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack is a great replacement for (or addition to) a rollerboard. Available in bright colors or basic black, this backpack has plenty of zippered compartments to keep your clothes organized, but the design is still unstructured enough that you can stuff socks and other small items into every little nook. Price at time of publish: $200

Amazon Kindle Oasis 4 Amazon A digital nomad can't work 24/7. Sometimes, we just want to read a book, a magazine, or our hometown newspaper. The Kindle Oasis makes an irresistible gift for frequent travelers, with its adjustable warm light and one-handed reading capability. It's pretty easy to link to your Libby public-library account and also works with Audible, if you prefer to switch between listening and reading. Price at time of publish: $270

Slip Silk Pillowcase 4.9 Travel can wreak havoc on your hair and skin, whether it's battling breakouts in different climates or dealing with frizzy hair in the face of varying water hardness. That's why I always travel with a silk pillowcase. The Slip Silk Pillowcase helps reduce bedhead, making it easier to go a few days without shampooing, and also prevents skin creases while sleeping, so you wake up looking a little fresher even if you don't feel like it. Price at time of publish: $89 for standard/queen size

Nimble Champ Portable Charger Best Buy No matter how much tech companies improve their gadgets' battery life, I always end up needing to charge something. The Nimble Eco-friendly Champ Portable Charger is cuter and more compact than many of the other chargers I've owned, and it can charge up to two Android or Apple devices at once. Plus, it's made from recycled plastic, and the fun colors make it easy to find in a dark bag. Price at time of publish: $50

Charlotte's Web CBD Melatonin Sleep Gummies Charlotte's Web For those who find sleep elusive — whether from jet lag or work stress or just life in general — the Charlotte's Web CBD for Sleep Gummies make a delicious and effective gift. With relatively small doses of both CBD (10mg) and melatonin (3mg), these raspberry-flavored gummies help quiet your brain before bed so you get more quality sleep throughout the night. Price at time of publish: $30 for 30 count (for one-time purchase)

Wet Brush Mini Detangling Brushes Amazon While I can't speak for all hair types, the Wet Brush Mini Detangling Brushes are, in my experience, the best quality travel hair brushes. They are compact, reasonably priced, and truly expert detanglers, especially on wet hair. Plus, they are small enough that you can store them in just about any bag, so you can smooth your hair between your flight and your meeting or meetings and dinner. Price at time of publish: $20

Ntonpower Power Strip Amazon Though I often travel solo, I almost always pack a power strip, which can be a real lifesaver when you're working remotely, on the ground at an event, or just waiting around at the airport. This Ntonpower Travel Power Strip has three outlets, 3 USB ports, and a 15-inch cord that allows you to venture beyond the one power outlet everyone is trying to use. Price at time of publish: $27

Cinnamon Projects Incense Net-A-Porter Just because you're away from home doesn't mean you can't enjoy a few small luxuries. This Cinnamon Project Incense Solo 7AM set includes 25 sticks of incense in a cute carrying capsule, allowing you to personalize the scent of your temporary living space. The 7AM scent contains notes of black tea, clay, driftwood, and marigold. Price at time of publish: $30

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard Amazon I hate being hunched over a laptop, and one of the things I miss most about working in an office is having a keyboard and monitor setup. The Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard makes a wonderful gift for remote workers; paired with a stack of books under a laptop, this keyboard makes your workstation instantly more ergonomic. Plus, the finger feel of this keyboard is excellent, and in two years of daily use, I think I've only had to replace the batteries once. Price at time of publish: $40

Manta Sleep Mask Manta Combined with the aforementioned neck pillow and earplugs, a sleep mask can guarantee you the best sleep possible on an airplane — not to mention any bedtime environment with less-than-optimal light conditions. In this case, comfort is key, and the Manta Sleep Mask Pro stands out for its wearability, with deep eye cups that prevent pressure but also block out all the light. Price at time of publish: $35

Clear Membership Clear If you've been to an airport in the past few years, surely you're familiar with Clear, which is a private alternative to TSA PreCheck that allows travelers to skip the long security lines. Well, good news: you can give a gift card for a 6-month or 12-month Clear membership to a frequent flier in your life. They will thank you every time they're cutting it way too close to catch a flight. Price at time of publish: from $89 for 6 months

L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream 4.7 Amazon Air travel, handwashing, and alcohol-based sanitizers can make the delicate skin on our hands unbelievably dry and flaky. After trying at least 20 different hand lotions to treat my crepey winter skin, I now swear by L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, which is thick but not greasy and has a mild scent that won't offend your (or your neighbors') olfactory glands. Price at time of publish: $30

iMangoo Cord Organizer Case Amazon Let's assume the digital nomad is tangled up in chargers. Worst case scenario, I'm unpacking the entire contents of my carry-on bag in an attempt to find the specific cord and plug I desperately need. Enter the cute, compact, and shockproof iMangoo Cord Organizer Case, which keeps your chargers secure with elastic bands and includes a mesh pouch to neatly store all those wily cords. Price at time of publish: $10

Baggu Reusable Shopping Bag Baggu An extra bag always comes in handy, especially when you're staying put for longer than a few days. The Baggu Reusable Shopping Bag is ridiculously lightweight and fits into a matching included pouch, so you can pretty much bring it wherever you go, whether you're picking up groceries on the way home, or decide to buy an unexpected souvenir while out on a walk. Price at time of publish: $14

Hongyutai Retractable Portable Clothesline Amazon Packing light often means having to rewear a few items of clothing, which is why I always bring along a Retractable Portable Clothesline for hand-drying laundry. Maybe you're living out of a hotel and washing your underwear in the sink, or you're residing in an Airbnb without a dryer and really need to get a stain out. Just stretch this elastic line over a bathtub and clip your wet items to the clothespins. Price at time of publish: $10

Pilot G2 Pens Amazon No matter how paperless our lives become, people always need a pen at some point — for journaling, making lists, and more. But in my experience, some pens are prone to leakage, especially on airplanes. That's why my go-tos are Pilot G2 Pens, which I've been using for about a decade. They feel great to write with, there's no pen cap to lose, and I've only had a few isolated instances of them leaking under extreme duress. Price at time of publish: $25

Alder New York Smoothing Face Mask Alder New York When I arrive at a new destination, I love to apply a face mask as a way to relax before bed and give my skin a pick-me-up the next day. My current favorite is the Alder New York Smoothing Face Mask, which combines hyaluronic acid, sea kelp, and activated charcoal to make your skin look smoother and firmer. This jar is small enough to pack in a carryon bag, and the formula is vegan and EWG-verified. Price at time of publish: $30

Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket Marmot

Littil Shine Minimalist Light Amazon View On Amazon The ability to work from anywhere comes with its fair share of challenges — chief among them being bad lighting during meetings. Often, digital nomads will have to take video calls in dim lighting or dark rooms, which makes for a grainy and unprofessional-looking picture. The clip-on Littil Shine Minimalist Light is only 3.5 inches wide but highly versatile: you can adjust the brightness, the warmth, and the angle to suit your environment. Price at time of publish: $50

Cyber Monday Steal Dagne Dover Remi Glasses Case Dagne Dover View On Dagnedover.com If you know a digital nomad who is also a glasses wearer, consider treating them to a Dagne Dover Remi Glasses Case. This foldable, hangable carrying case lets you pack up to three pairs of glasses (for me, it would be my prescription eyeglasses, prescription sunglasses, and regular sunglasses) and transfer all three easily from one bag to the other. Price at time of publish: $75

Twelve South South AirFly Pro Wireless Transmitter Amazon View On Amazon View On Apple View On Twelvesouth.com Sometimes, you find the perfect doohickey to solve a problem you thought was unsolvable. That’s how I felt when I learned about the Twelve South AirFly Pro Wireless Transmitter, which plugs into the headphone jack of your airplane seat and allows you to use your AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones with the inflight entertainment. This makes a great gift for digital nomads who just shelled out serious dough for the new AirPods Pro. Price at time of publish: $55 18 Carry-on Essentials T+L Editors Can’t Travel Without in 2022

The Earthling Co. Shampoo Bar Amazon View On Amazon View On Theearthlingco.com Packing the right amount of shampoo can present a serious challenge if you’re staying in one place for more than a few weeks. A travel-size bottle isn’t going to cut it, but buying a full-size shampoo for a month or two feels like a waste. Enter shampoo bars, a tidy, less wasteful alternative and a great gift. The Earthling Co. Shampoo Bar is gentle on most hair types and super lightweight. Price at time of publish: $16 (for one-time purchase)

Axiaolu Stainless Steel 4-piece Cutlery Set Amazon View On Amazon Plastic utensils aren’t just bad for the environment; they are also pretty worthless as tools. (If you don’t believe me, try eating a kale caesar with croutons using a plastic fork and knife.) Show you care about the earth and salads by gifting the Axiaolu Stainless Steel 4-piece Cutlery Set. This stylish, stainless steel pack includes a reusable fork, spoon, and chopsticks in a slim case. Price at time of publish: $7

OLIKA Clip-On Hydrating Hand Sanitizer OLIKA View On Walmart View On Bloomingdales View On Vitacost Even non-germaphobes embrace hand-sanitizer while traveling, but as we’ve learned over the past few years, alcohol-based options can seriously dry out your hands. I’ve recently become obsessed with the Olika Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Bundle in Mint Citrus, which contains hyaluronic acid and aloe as moisturizing foils to ethyl alcohol. Plus, the carabiner clips onto your backpack for easy access, and the spray nozzle makes it easy to apply on the go. Price at time of publish: $13 The Best Travel Hand Sanitizer for On-the-go Protection

Cadence Travel Capsules - Set of 6 Cadence View On Keepyourcadence.com This set of six Cadence Travel Capsules are an elegant solution to an inelegant problem. The leakproof, magnetic containers are easy to refill with your favorite skincare products, like moisturizer and serum, and each capsule holds a surprisingly large amount of fluid. Unlike some other travel containers, Cadence’s screw tops and shallow shape make it easy to access every bit of precious cream. Plus, the system is very customizable, with magnetic labels and different color options. Price at time of publish: $84 for 6

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 4.7 Best Buy View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Bed Bath & Beyond Assuming a digital nomad still has a home base, they will want to keep tabs on their front door. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 acts as a stay-at-home tech assistant to monitor visitors and receive packages. The Alexa Greetings feature allows users to give delivery drivers instructions for where to leave packages, while motion detection can alert you if there is a human, or a package, in need of your attention. Price at time of publish: $260

Bombas Everyday Compression Socks 4.5 Dick's Sporting Goods View On Amazon View On Bombas.com View On Dick's Bombas socks make a great gift in general, and the Bombas Women’s Everyday Compression Socks (also available for men) are a comfortable, high-quality gift for frequent fliers, runners, or people who spend a lot of time on their feet. These calf-length socks offer medium compression to keep feet and ankles from swelling on long flights, and they’re well-made to withstand lots of wear. Price at time of publish: $28

LiDiVi Luggage Cup Holder Amazon View On Amazon Nothing ruins a trip like spilling coffee down the front of your favorite sweater. For travelers whose hands are always a little too full, might I recommend the very clever LiDiVi Luggage Cup Holder? This drink holder is designed to fit on the telescoping handle of a rollerboard suitcase, so you can safely nestle your coffee mug and fresh juice while having your hands free to fork over your passport. Price at time of publish: from $10 for small The 51 Best Travel-related Gifts Under $10 of 2022

USAMS Multi-Charging Cable (2-pack) Amazon View On Amazon Ideal to pair with a portable charger or your airplane seat’s USB port, this four-foot-long USAMS Multi-Charging Cable has a standard USB plug on one end and four charging cables on the other. Equipped with three different types of USB ports, just one cord can charge several different types of devices, making any digital nomad infinitely more popular around an outlet. Price at time of publish: $15

Peter Pauper Press Voyager Refillable Notebook Amazon View On Amazon View On Peterpauper.com The gift of a journal encourages a traveler to take time to reflect. The Voyager Refillable Journal comes with three 60-page notebook inserts (lined, unlined, and dot grid) inside a faux leather cover. Once you’ve filled up an insert, you can pack it away and swap in a fresh one, and the elastic closure and storage pockets make it easy to save photos and ephemera from your travels. Price at time of publish: $13

Davek Mini Umbrella Davek View On Davekny.com Just 7 inches in length, this teeny-tiny yet highly durable umbrella makes a great gift for digital nomads. The Davek Mini Umbrella comes in a rainbow of shades, weighs less than one pound, and looks incredibly chic. All Davek umbrellas come with a lifetime guarantee; the company will replace your umbrella if it starts to malfunction, and if you lose it, Davek will replace it for 50% of the sticker price. Price at time of publish: $59

Fujifilm X-T30 II With 18-55mm Lens Best Buy View On Walmart View On Adorama.com View On Best Buy We all have cameras on our phones now, but taking photos with an actual, dedicated camera can make moments feel more significant and special. I love the vintage-inspired look of this Fujifilm X-T30 II Mirrorless Camera, which is an incredibly compact and versatile digital camera that takes still photos and video and lets you transfer files via WiFi or Bluetooth. Price at time of publish: $1,300

Sock Fancy Triple Layer Premium Face Mask Sock Fancy View On Sockfancy.com For the digital nomad still committed to masking, I highly recommend the Sock Fancy Triple Layer Premium Face Masks, which fit better and are more comfortable than any other fabric masks I’ve tried. These have adjustable ear loops, a flexible nose piece, and fun patterns, and they hold up after multiple machine washes. Also, the youth size is great for adults with smaller faces (aka me). Price at time of publish: $12

Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart I love to travel with a collapsible water bottle for several reasons. Sometimes, on very long flights, I like to have a backup bottle of water in case I’m very thirsty. Also, these come in handy if you’re leaving a destination and have leftover booze, wine, juice, or any other liquid you don’t want to leave behind. The Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle is BPA-free and dishwasher safe, and it folds up compactly when empty. Price at time of publish: $37 The 10 Best Collapsible Water Bottles of 2022

M0de Toothbrush M0de View On M0de.com Once you’ve become an electric toothbrushing fan, it’s hard to go back, even when you’re on the road. The M0de Electric Toothbrush is ideal for home and travel, because it charges without wires or a base; just plug the magnetic dock into any wall outlet. The dock also features an automatic night light, which comes in handy when you’re staying in a strange new place, and the toothbrush head features soft bristles, which are ideal for people with sensitive teeth or gums. Price at time of publish: $165 for a one-time purchase

GSI Outdoors Folding Cutting Board Rei View On REI Depending on how lightly I’m packing, I find that bringing along a portable cutting board, like this GSI Outdoors Folding Cutting Board, is never a bad idea. My folding cutting board has come in handy at picnics, in hotel rooms, or in less-than-desirable rental kitchens. This polyethylene board unfolds to create a 12.6 by 9-inch surface, which can also serve as a plate or platter in a pinch. Price at time of publish: $10

Doboli 2-Pack Reusable Metal Straws Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Advancedmixology.com If you’ve ever negotiated a mask and a drink on an airplane, then you understand the value of a good straw. The Doboli 2-pack Reusable Metal Straws can go with you everywhere thanks to an aluminum carrying case, keychain, and telescoping design. These stainless steel straws are super easy to clean with the included cleaning brush that’s just the right length. Price at time of publish: $10 for a 2-pack