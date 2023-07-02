The July Fourth Sales Are So Good, We're Staying in to Shop — Fashion and Travel Deals Are Up to 73% Off

Whether you’re planning on heading to the beach, exploring a new city, or visiting some loved ones, traveling during the summertime is always a good idea. And luckily, tons of major retailers are having huge Fourth of July deals on must-have travel products, ranging from durable suitcases to versatile backpacks to comfortable sneakers and vacation-ready linen pieces, so you can stock up on items that’ll help make your next trip even better.

After all, part of the fun of hitting the road is doing so in style — particularly with gorgeous luggage to store your stuff and cozy yet elegant clothing to keep you feeling and looking good all trip long. And, thanks to these holiday sales, you don’t have to break the bank in order to access top-rated items that’ll help enhance your travel experience.

From now through July 4, you can take up to nearly 75 percent off items ranging from hard-sided suitcases to jewelry organizers to packing cubes to fanny packs, at top-notch retailers including Nordstrom, Samsonite, Amazon, Target, and more. Want a taste of what's on sale? Well, at Nordstrom Rack, you can get a high-quality three-piece luggage set for a whopping 73 percent off, while over Madewell fans can score this ultra comfortable and versatile romper on sale for 35 percent off.

The options are truly endless, and to help you figure out which of these great deals is right for you, we’ve looked through them all and rounded up our favorite ones. Read on to discover the best Fourth of July travel and fashion deals so you can get your luggage and closet ready for the summer travel season.

Best Amazon Travel Deals

Amazon

Amazon is always rife with big deals, and the retailer’s Fourth of July sale is no exception. On the luggage front, you can pick up this large, hard-sided expandable suitcase from American Tourister for up to 55 percent off. If accessories are what you’re more in the market for, this slim, rechargeable travel makeup mirror is on sale for 53 percent off, a discount that brings its price tag down to only $17, and you can pick up this super solid travel neck pillow for only $14 to help you sleep on flights.

Best Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack Travel Deals

Nordstrom

Both Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack are offering plenty of July Fourth sales, and you won’t be disappointed by these steep discounts. For example, this gorgeous leather-trimmed travel bag from Longchamp is just $100, thanks to a 35 percent discount, and you can spot the same deal for this Herschel Supply Co. duffle bag, which at just $65, contains a shoe compartment and adjustable shoulder straps. In addition to luggage and travel bags, the retailers also have tons of travel-ready clothing and accessories on sale, such as these retro platform leather sneakers (great for days spent exploring!) going for up to 30 percent off. And, it's worth noting that the Caslon Women's 5-Inch Linen Shorts are going for just $40 and perfect for casual days on-the-go.

Best Samsonite Travel Deals

Samsonite

Samsonite is known for its high-quality luggage, and thankfully, many of those pieces are on sale right now. If you’re looking for a carry-on suitcase, we recommend this top-rated spinner. which is now 30 percent off. But, those searching for larger luggage might want to check out this sizable wheeled duffel; it costs as little as $161 and boasts both a durable construction and separate packing compartments.

Best eBags Travel Deals

eBags

You can also get some fantastic luggage over at eBags, including this three-piece hard-sided spinner set (available in both black and dark teal) on sale for a major 53 percent off. And, if you use the promo code STAR10 at checkout, you can unlock an extra 10 percent off on select items. Another great option is this large yet lightweight $72 travel backpack, which has a laptop compartment, padded straps, and more thoughtful features for your traveling convenience. We’re also big fans of this three-piece packing cube set to make fitting all of our items way easier; it’s on sale for 20 percent off.

Best Tumi Travel Deals

Tumi

For more luggage and travel bag options, make sure to check out Tumi. Right now, you can score big deals like this beautiful and highly durable expandable carry-on suitcase, available in five colors and going for 20 percent off. Then, there’s this sturdy, versatile duffle/backpack combo, on sale for 30 percent off, as well as this cute and super helpful zip-around organizer case that you can use to store your essentials; it's on sale for $65.

Best Madewell Travel Deals

Madewell

You can also save big on travel clothes and accessories from popular brands like Madewell. Check out this majorly comfortable and goes-with-anything black unitard, which is on sale for 19 percent off. Or, maybe this pair of leather slide sandals is more your style; they're on sale for as little as $65 and have footbeds so soft that you can walk in them for hours on end. And, why not throw in this cute little travel zip pouch, discounted for 23 percent off, while you’re shopping? It’ll come in handy time and time again.

Best Target Travel Deals

Target

Last but not least, Target has plenty of on-sale travel items to choose from. There are bags like this high-rated hardside carry-on spinner suitcase, which is on sale for 20 percent off, and this Vera Bradley convertible backpack that has plenty of storage space and is going for 30 percent off. But, you can also pick up sporty tops designed for supportive all-day wear — like this cami with a built-in bra (on sale for 30 percent off). And, you can get these supportive Asics running sneakers for 22 percent off.

Best Everlane Travel Deals

Everlane

Some of the season's most stylish travel clothes can be found at Everlane, and the brand is hosting quite the summer sale. Right now, you can score up to 60 percent off on 400-plus styles across the site. Not sure where to start? How about with the comfy and versatile ReLeather Tennis Sneakers, which are now less than $78. You also don't want to miss this chance to get the Gallery Tote Bag for 60 percent off.

