The 11 Best Fleece-lined Jeans of 2022

For chilly tailgates, holiday shopping sprees, and exploring the various winter wonderlands of the season, fleece-lined jeans will hold back the shivers. If you're looking for a comfortable pair with less bulk, then opt for our top pick by Duer, the Fireside Denim Girlfriend Jean . The company has developed a fabric with fleece interwoven into the denim for a streamlined style that doesn't compromise on warmth or aesthetic.

Denim pants will forever be a fashion staple, but if you're looking for a warmer alternative to the closet essential, a quality fleece-lined pair of jeans is a must-have. Blending form and function, they have a fuzzy and warm layer of fleece on the inside while still maintaining their cool denim looks and durability on the outside. The best news? Fleece-lined jeans come in just as many cuts and washes as regular jeans, so you have plenty of choices when it comes to style.

Best Overall Duer Fireside Denim Girlfriend Jeans Duer View On Shopduer.com Why We Love It: It looks significantly less bulky than most pairs. What to Consider: It has a slightly cropped hemline and doesn't come in tall sizes, although you have your choice of two different lengths. Winter temperatures are no joke, which is why fleece-lined denim has become a closet staple. And while many pairs make you trade in a non-bulky look for the extra coziness, Duer's Fireside Jeans are a completely different story. The company developed a single-layer material combining denim and fleece, unlike other styles that glue or stitch the fleece on. The result is a much flatter material that retains all the qualities of regular fleece-lined denim (read: it's super warm). Also nice: the jeans have a water-repellent and odor-neutralizing finish that will keep you dry in light rain or snow. The fabric is also made of two percent elastane, which gives it just the right amount of stretch without causing the jeans to lose shape. And speaking of the silhouette, the girlfriend cut is all about comfort that flatters the body. It fits close to the hips and thighs and has a straight cut from the knee down, allowing you to wear them with booties underneath or higher-top shoes without tucking them in. Fireside Girlfriend jeans have a classic mid-rise fit and come in either washed black or a classic denim blue. They run a little big, so order down if you want a slimmer fit. Price at time of publish: $159 Sizes: 24-34 | Colors: Washed black and dark blue

Best Relaxed Fit Eddie Bauer Boyfriend Flannel-lined Jeans Amazon View On Amazon View On Eddiebauer.com Why We Love It: It comes in three classic washes and a full range of sizes. What to Consider: The plaid flannel lining does limit your styling choices if you wear the legs rolled. A classic pair of relaxed boyfriend jeans are the epitome of effortless chic. Add to that a buttery soft layer of fleece, and you have reached sweatpants-level of comfort. That's exactly what makes Eddie Bauer's boyfriend jeans a must-have this winter. They are cut from 100 percent cotton, meaning the fabric is not stretchy, but the relaxed silhouette makes up for that. With a mid-rise fit, this pair can be worn with a tucked-in top or sweater for a more structured and waist-defining look. The jeans fit loose through the hips and legs and come in petite and tall sizes, so you can order them extra-long and wear the hemline rolled. Underneath, a layer of plaid flannel will keep you warm and toasty once temperatures drop. Price at time of publish: $60 Sizes: 0-22 | Colors: Worn light, washed indigo, and washed cinder

Best Flared Dickie’s Women's Flare Fleece-lined Jeans Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The thick fleece is perfect for cold temperatures. What to Consider: It is only available in darker washes and a single inseam length. Flared jeans are a winter essential because they perfectly conceal bulkier footwear, such as knee-high boots. Another pro is that the fit is extremely flattering, especially to pear-shaped bodies, because the flared legs balance the silhouette. And this particular pair of jeans has two more features that make it stand out: the rise and the material. The fabric is a blend of spandex and cotton, resulting in a super stretchy pair that fits like second skin and moves with you. The high rise smooths the hip- and waistline and prevents bulging. But the star of the show is the extra-thick, sherpa-like fleece lining that people in colder climates will surely appreciate. It has four pockets and reinforced belt loops. Price at time of publish: $45 Sizes: 2-20 | Colors: Black, navy, and dark blue The 12 Most Comfortable Jeans for Travel of 2022

Best High-waisted Heipeiwa Women’s Winter Jeans Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The velvet fleece lining is buttery soft and warm. What to Consider: There is only one inseam length. A pair of high-waistline jeans beautifully sculpts the lower part of the body, slimming the hips and thighs, flattening the tummy, and preventing the dreaded "muffin top" effect. This customer-favorite pair on Amazon also keeps your legs toasty, protecting them against the cold and freezing winds. The fleece lining is velvety soft and extra thick, so feel free to wear this pair even on a frigid day. The only downside is that they do look just a little bulky, but that's a small price to pay for staying cozy and warm. The stretchy fabric fits snugly for a slim silhouette, and with over three dozen colors to choose from, you'll certainly find a pair to complement your wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $40 Sizes: XS-5XL | Colors: A variety of black, blue, grey, and red shades

Best Classic Fit L.L. Bean Women's True Shape Jeans, Classic Fit Straight-Leg Fleece-lined L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean Why We Love It: The stretchy fabric keeps its shape without bagging. What to Consider: They fit snugly through the hips and thighs on pear-shaped bodies. We all have that perfect pair of classic jeans in the closet that we reach out to all the time. They keep us comfy whether running errands, walking the dog, or having brunch. Well, this L.L. Bean pair will do the same for you and keep you warm in the colder months. They have a warm olive green flannel lining that insulates the cold and feels soft against the skin (like your go-to pair of lounge pants). And the classic fit is relaxed without being oversized or baggy. Speaking of which, the company has developed a proprietary fabric that, despite being stretchy, retains its shape over time, smoothing the silhouette and sculpting the body. We also love that L.L. Bean makes these in regular and petite sizes, plus standard and tall inseam lengths. Price at time of publish: $89 Sizes: 2-20 | Colors: Black, rinsed

Best Jeggings Hue Women's Ultra Soft Fleece-lined Denim Leggings Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstromrack.com Why We Love It: The super stretchy fabric was made for all-day comfort. What to Consider: They only come in three colors. Hue is known for making some of the comfiest and most stylish legwear, and this pair of fleece-lined denim leggings is no exception. Polished and functional, they're similar to your favorite pair of leggings but have a more elevated look, so you can wear them with shirts, sweaters, and heels. The stretchy fabric and snug fit make for a flattering and elegant silhouette that looks chic and doesn't restrain your movements. And the lightweight fleece lining delivers extra warmth without the bulk or bulging. These pull-on jeggings also come with back pockets that fit smaller items such as cash, credit cards, and a phone. Price at time of publish: $41 Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: Black, ink wash, medium wash The 9 Best Fleece-lined Leggings of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Stretch Camii Mia Fleece-lined Stretchy Jeans Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The high-density, four-way stretch fabric offers support and comfort. What to Consider: They are only available in a single inseam length. If stretch and support are at the top of your priority list, you've found your match. With cotton, polyester, and spandex, this pair is ultra-stretchy, flattering, and retains its shape, while the fleece lining keeps you warm. The quality of the jeans is also something to rave about—they won't shrink, and the lining will remain just as soft after a few washes. Other practical features include five pockets, belt loops, a zip closure, and an elegant skinny leg, allowing you to wear them tucked inside boots or high-top shoes. The 30-inch inseam means they reach about ankle-high on a 5-foot-7-inches-tall person. Price at time of publish: $40 Sizes: 26-38 | Colors: A range of dark and light denim washes

Best Skinny Yehopere Women's Winter Fleece-lined Jeans Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The thick fleece lining makes for an incredibly warm pair of jeans. What to Consider: You should order the smaller size if you are between sizes. We’ll always love our skinny jeans, no matter the current fashion trends. And this Amazon best-selling pair makes it possible to wear our favorite style even in frigid temperatures. It's lined with a soft layer of fuzzy fleece that hugs your legs and feels like a warm blanket against them. Meanwhile, the slim silhouette, which features a high waistline, visually elongates the lower part of the body and highlights the curves. The fabric has a bit of stretch, but since the style runs large, feel free to order a size down. This pair has a zipper closure and a classic five-pocket design. Additionally, it comes in a variety of denim washes and colors, like red, green, and brown, so if you want to add a pop of color to your winter wardrobe, this is it. Price at time of publish: $42 Sizes: XS-5XL | Colors: Over 35 denim washes and monochrome colors

Best Size-inclusive Carhartt Women's Rugged Flex Relaxed-fit Lined Jeans Carhartt View On Carhartt.com Why We Love It: The dark wash looks timeless and can be dressed up or down. What to Consider: It's only available in a single shade. Hiking, walking, running errands — you can do it all in these rugged Carhartt jeans. Although the fabric doesn't stretch much (it only has one percent Elastane), the relaxed silhouette fits loose around the hips and thighs, so you won't need much else. A mid-rise elastic waistline ups the comfort factor at the front and reaches higher for extra coverage in the back. Our favorite feature is the classic dark indigo wash, though. It's timeless and has plenty of styling potential. Another pro is the warm fleece lining that, unlike many options on the market, comes in the same color as the denim. And of course, last but not least, this pair of jeans is available in short, regular, and tall inseam lengths along with sizes 2-26W. Price at time of publish: $60 Sizes: 2-26W | Colors: Teak

Best for Men Duer Fireside Denim Men's Slim Jeans Duer View On Shopduer.com Why We Love It: The slim silhouette looks very chic and more formal than classic fits. What to Consider: It's available in three denim washes and has a mid-rise. Gentlemen, we haven't forgotten about you. Similar to our top pick, this pair of stylish Duer jeans is cut from high-performance fabric that blends denim and fleece for an elegant look and none of the bulk. What we love about these highly rated jeans is the modern slim-fit, which has a slightly tapered leg. Because of the stylish design, they are suitable for more formal occasions if paired with a shirt and a jacket. A special silver treatment for odor-neutralization and a water-repellent finish make these an excellent choice for outdoor pursuits on rainy days. And if you're not a fan of the slimmer fit, this pair is available in a relaxed silhouette and a cargo-inspired design. Price at time of publish: $159 Sizes: 28-38 | Colors: Black, dark blue, classic blue