Best Products The 11 Best Fleece-lined Jeans of 2022 Duer's Fireside Girlfriend Fit is our top pick. By Dobrina Zhekova Dobrina Zhekova Facebook Instagram Twitter Website Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on December 9, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Tips for Buying FAQ Why Trust T+L In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Duer / Amazon Denim pants will forever be a fashion staple, but if you're looking for a warmer alternative to the closet essential, a quality fleece-lined pair of jeans is a must-have. Blending form and function, they have a fuzzy and warm layer of fleece on the inside while still maintaining their cool denim looks and durability on the outside. The best news? Fleece-lined jeans come in just as many cuts and washes as regular jeans, so you have plenty of choices when it comes to style. For chilly tailgates, holiday shopping sprees, and exploring the various winter wonderlands of the season, fleece-lined jeans will hold back the shivers. If you're looking for a comfortable pair with less bulk, then opt for our top pick by Duer, the Fireside Denim Girlfriend Jean. The company has developed a fabric with fleece interwoven into the denim for a streamlined style that doesn't compromise on warmth or aesthetic. Here is our complete list of fleece-lined jeans: Our Top Picks Best Overall: Duer Fireside Denim Girlfriend Jeans at Shopduer.com Jump to Review Best Relaxed Fit: Eddie Bauer Boyfriend Flannel-lined Jeans at Amazon Jump to Review Best Flared: Dickie’s Women's Flare Fleece-lined Jeans at Amazon Jump to Review Best High-waisted: Heipeiwa Women’s Winter Jeans at Amazon Jump to Review Best Classic Fit: L.L. Bean Women's True Shape Jeans, Classic Fit Straight-Leg Fleece-lined at L.L.Bean Jump to Review Best Jeggings: Hue Women's Ultra Soft Fleece-lined Denim Leggings at Amazon Jump to Review Best Stretch: Camii Mia Fleece-lined Stretchy Jeans at Amazon Jump to Review Best Skinny: Yehopere Women's Winter Fleece-lined Jeans at Amazon Jump to Review Best Size-inclusive: Carhartt Women's Rugged Flex Relaxed-fit Lined Jeans at Carhartt.com Jump to Review Best for Men: Duer Fireside Men's Denim Slim Jeans at Shopduer.com Jump to Review Best Overall Duer Fireside Denim Girlfriend Jeans Duer View On Shopduer.com Why We Love It: It looks significantly less bulky than most pairs.What to Consider: It has a slightly cropped hemline and doesn't come in tall sizes, although you have your choice of two different lengths. Winter temperatures are no joke, which is why fleece-lined denim has become a closet staple. And while many pairs make you trade in a non-bulky look for the extra coziness, Duer's Fireside Jeans are a completely different story. The company developed a single-layer material combining denim and fleece, unlike other styles that glue or stitch the fleece on. The result is a much flatter material that retains all the qualities of regular fleece-lined denim (read: it's super warm). Also nice: the jeans have a water-repellent and odor-neutralizing finish that will keep you dry in light rain or snow. The fabric is also made of two percent elastane, which gives it just the right amount of stretch without causing the jeans to lose shape. And speaking of the silhouette, the girlfriend cut is all about comfort that flatters the body. It fits close to the hips and thighs and has a straight cut from the knee down, allowing you to wear them with booties underneath or higher-top shoes without tucking them in. Fireside Girlfriend jeans have a classic mid-rise fit and come in either washed black or a classic denim blue. They run a little big, so order down if you want a slimmer fit. Price at time of publish: $159 Sizes: 24-34 | Colors: Washed black and dark blue Best Relaxed Fit Eddie Bauer Boyfriend Flannel-lined Jeans Amazon View On Amazon View On Eddiebauer.com Why We Love It: It comes in three classic washes and a full range of sizes.What to Consider: The plaid flannel lining does limit your styling choices if you wear the legs rolled. A classic pair of relaxed boyfriend jeans are the epitome of effortless chic. Add to that a buttery soft layer of fleece, and you have reached sweatpants-level of comfort. That's exactly what makes Eddie Bauer's boyfriend jeans a must-have this winter. They are cut from 100 percent cotton, meaning the fabric is not stretchy, but the relaxed silhouette makes up for that. With a mid-rise fit, this pair can be worn with a tucked-in top or sweater for a more structured and waist-defining look. The jeans fit loose through the hips and legs and come in petite and tall sizes, so you can order them extra-long and wear the hemline rolled. Underneath, a layer of plaid flannel will keep you warm and toasty once temperatures drop. Price at time of publish: $60 Sizes: 0-22 | Colors: Worn light, washed indigo, and washed cinder Best Flared Dickie’s Women's Flare Fleece-lined Jeans Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The thick fleece is perfect for cold temperatures.What to Consider: It is only available in darker washes and a single inseam length. Flared jeans are a winter essential because they perfectly conceal bulkier footwear, such as knee-high boots. Another pro is that the fit is extremely flattering, especially to pear-shaped bodies, because the flared legs balance the silhouette. And this particular pair of jeans has two more features that make it stand out: the rise and the material. The fabric is a blend of spandex and cotton, resulting in a super stretchy pair that fits like second skin and moves with you. The high rise smooths the hip- and waistline and prevents bulging. But the star of the show is the extra-thick, sherpa-like fleece lining that people in colder climates will surely appreciate. It has four pockets and reinforced belt loops. Price at time of publish: $45 Sizes: 2-20 | Colors: Black, navy, and dark blue The 12 Most Comfortable Jeans for Travel of 2022 Best High-waisted Heipeiwa Women’s Winter Jeans Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The velvet fleece lining is buttery soft and warm.What to Consider: There is only one inseam length. A pair of high-waistline jeans beautifully sculpts the lower part of the body, slimming the hips and thighs, flattening the tummy, and preventing the dreaded "muffin top" effect. This customer-favorite pair on Amazon also keeps your legs toasty, protecting them against the cold and freezing winds. The fleece lining is velvety soft and extra thick, so feel free to wear this pair even on a frigid day. The only downside is that they do look just a little bulky, but that's a small price to pay for staying cozy and warm. The stretchy fabric fits snugly for a slim silhouette, and with over three dozen colors to choose from, you'll certainly find a pair to complement your wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $40 Sizes: XS-5XL | Colors: A variety of black, blue, grey, and red shades Best Classic Fit L.L. Bean Women's True Shape Jeans, Classic Fit Straight-Leg Fleece-lined L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean Why We Love It: The stretchy fabric keeps its shape without bagging.What to Consider: They fit snugly through the hips and thighs on pear-shaped bodies. We all have that perfect pair of classic jeans in the closet that we reach out to all the time. They keep us comfy whether running errands, walking the dog, or having brunch. Well, this L.L. Bean pair will do the same for you and keep you warm in the colder months. They have a warm olive green flannel lining that insulates the cold and feels soft against the skin (like your go-to pair of lounge pants). And the classic fit is relaxed without being oversized or baggy. Speaking of which, the company has developed a proprietary fabric that, despite being stretchy, retains its shape over time, smoothing the silhouette and sculpting the body. We also love that L.L. Bean makes these in regular and petite sizes, plus standard and tall inseam lengths. Price at time of publish: $89 Sizes: 2-20 | Colors: Black, rinsed Best Jeggings Hue Women's Ultra Soft Fleece-lined Denim Leggings Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstromrack.com Why We Love It: The super stretchy fabric was made for all-day comfort.What to Consider: They only come in three colors. Hue is known for making some of the comfiest and most stylish legwear, and this pair of fleece-lined denim leggings is no exception. Polished and functional, they're similar to your favorite pair of leggings but have a more elevated look, so you can wear them with shirts, sweaters, and heels. The stretchy fabric and snug fit make for a flattering and elegant silhouette that looks chic and doesn't restrain your movements. And the lightweight fleece lining delivers extra warmth without the bulk or bulging. These pull-on jeggings also come with back pockets that fit smaller items such as cash, credit cards, and a phone. Price at time of publish: $41 Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: Black, ink wash, medium wash The 9 Best Fleece-lined Leggings of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best Stretch Camii Mia Fleece-lined Stretchy Jeans Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The high-density, four-way stretch fabric offers support and comfort.What to Consider: They are only available in a single inseam length. If stretch and support are at the top of your priority list, you've found your match. With cotton, polyester, and spandex, this pair is ultra-stretchy, flattering, and retains its shape, while the fleece lining keeps you warm. The quality of the jeans is also something to rave about—they won't shrink, and the lining will remain just as soft after a few washes. Other practical features include five pockets, belt loops, a zip closure, and an elegant skinny leg, allowing you to wear them tucked inside boots or high-top shoes. The 30-inch inseam means they reach about ankle-high on a 5-foot-7-inches-tall person. Price at time of publish: $40 Sizes: 26-38 | Colors: A range of dark and light denim washes Best Skinny Yehopere Women's Winter Fleece-lined Jeans Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The thick fleece lining makes for an incredibly warm pair of jeans.What to Consider: You should order the smaller size if you are between sizes. We’ll always love our skinny jeans, no matter the current fashion trends. And this Amazon best-selling pair makes it possible to wear our favorite style even in frigid temperatures. It's lined with a soft layer of fuzzy fleece that hugs your legs and feels like a warm blanket against them. Meanwhile, the slim silhouette, which features a high waistline, visually elongates the lower part of the body and highlights the curves. The fabric has a bit of stretch, but since the style runs large, feel free to order a size down. This pair has a zipper closure and a classic five-pocket design. Additionally, it comes in a variety of denim washes and colors, like red, green, and brown, so if you want to add a pop of color to your winter wardrobe, this is it. Price at time of publish: $42 Sizes: XS-5XL | Colors: Over 35 denim washes and monochrome colors Best Size-inclusive Carhartt Women's Rugged Flex Relaxed-fit Lined Jeans Carhartt View On Carhartt.com Why We Love It: The dark wash looks timeless and can be dressed up or down.What to Consider: It's only available in a single shade. Hiking, walking, running errands — you can do it all in these rugged Carhartt jeans. Although the fabric doesn't stretch much (it only has one percent Elastane), the relaxed silhouette fits loose around the hips and thighs, so you won't need much else. A mid-rise elastic waistline ups the comfort factor at the front and reaches higher for extra coverage in the back. Our favorite feature is the classic dark indigo wash, though. It's timeless and has plenty of styling potential. Another pro is the warm fleece lining that, unlike many options on the market, comes in the same color as the denim. And of course, last but not least, this pair of jeans is available in short, regular, and tall inseam lengths along with sizes 2-26W. Price at time of publish: $60 Sizes: 2-26W | Colors: Teak Best for Men Duer Fireside Denim Men's Slim Jeans Duer View On Shopduer.com Why We Love It: The slim silhouette looks very chic and more formal than classic fits.What to Consider: It's available in three denim washes and has a mid-rise. Gentlemen, we haven't forgotten about you. Similar to our top pick, this pair of stylish Duer jeans is cut from high-performance fabric that blends denim and fleece for an elegant look and none of the bulk. What we love about these highly rated jeans is the modern slim-fit, which has a slightly tapered leg. Because of the stylish design, they are suitable for more formal occasions if paired with a shirt and a jacket. A special silver treatment for odor-neutralization and a water-repellent finish make these an excellent choice for outdoor pursuits on rainy days. And if you're not a fan of the slimmer fit, this pair is available in a relaxed silhouette and a cargo-inspired design. Price at time of publish: $159 Sizes: 28-38 | Colors: Black, dark blue, classic blue Best Pockets Dovetail Maven X Grey Thermal Denim Zappos View On Zappos View On REI View On Dovetailworkwear.com Why We Love It: It has reinforced front panels and six pockets.What to Consider: These jeans are more utility than fashion. Leave your purse at home when wearing these tough fleece-lined Dovetail jeans, because they have plenty of pockets. In fact, they have six — two front, two back, and two side pockets — which is pretty unheard of for denim pants, so their storage potential is excellent. Other functional features include a reinforced knee design with slots for inserting pads, a crotch gusset for comfortable squatting, and a pair of loops on the sides. They have a regular modern fit, which means they're more snug in the hip and thigh areas and have a straight leg for a contemporary look. The Maven style comes in two shades, but we especially love the unique grey. Price at time of publish: $119 Sizes: 2-16 and 30-32 inseam | Colors: Grey, indigo Tips for Buying Fleece-lined Jeans Choose the rise carefully A classic high-rise style or extra high-rise is the way to go if you're looking for additional waist coverage. Keep in mind that depending on how thick the fleece lining is, you might get some extra bulk around the waistline. High-rise jeans are a flattering option for those who have longer torsos because they balance the upper and lower body. Opt for mid-rise jeans if you tend to wear more shirts or tucked-in tops in the winter. This type of rise is known in fashion for its versatility (you can wear pretty much any top with it) and as the most figure-friendly style on the market. Unlike high-rise jeans that may feel a bit restrictive, mid-rise styles provide more leeway and are more comfortable. Pay attention to fleece weight Jeans with fleece lining range from lightweight to heavy, or sherpa-like, which suit varying levels of cold. Lightweight flannel lining provides some insulation and works best on chilly days. It is the thinnest of all, so you are less likely to experience bulkiness or bulging. Most available styles have mid-weight fleece that's versatile, super soft, and warm. Frequently Asked Questions How do I care for fleece-lined jeans? Fleece-lined jeans are usually made from a blend of cotton, elastane, and polyester, which means they may shrink if you wash them in warm or hot water. To keep your pair in top shape for longer, turn it inside out and use a mild detergent with cold water. If you don't have time to air dry them, put them in the dryer on low heat. How should I pack my fleece-lined jeans? Fleece-lined pants are less likely to wrinkle when packed, but if you'd like to ensure they remain wrinkle-free, lay them on a flat surface, fold them in half vertically, and then roll them in tightly. Another bonus of this packing hack? The jeans will take up much less valuable real estate in your suitcase. Can I shrink or stretch out my jeans? If your fleece-lined jeans fit a little loose, the easiest way to shrink them is to wash them in warm water. Medium heat shrinks the fabric, but not too much. If your pair of jeans has any elastane in it — and most styles do — you should also be able to stretch them out a little if you wear them for a few hours. Of course, the best way to guarantee a perfect and comfortable fit is to consult the brand's sizing guide before you order a pair. The thickness of the fleece lining should not affect the overall fit or size of the jeans. Why Trust Travel + Leisure For this article, Travel + Leisure contributor Dobrina Zhekova researched dozens of fleece-lined jeans and used her experience as a travel and shopping writer to choose the best options out there. The 12 Best Fleece Jackets for Men and Women in 2022 Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit