The 6 Best First Aid Kits for Travel 2023

For expert insight on what to look for in a travel first aid kit and why they are one of the most essential travel accessories, we spoke with Raelene Brooks, Ph.D., RN, Dean of the College of Nursing at University of Phoenix. Based on our research, experience, and Brooks’ expert advice, we compared various top-selling travel first aid kits on the market, making sure to consider the overall size, number of items, variation of ailments covered, and variety of items included. The waterproofed Adventure Medical Kits Ultralight Watertight .5 first aid kit is our favorite thanks to its wide array of wellness gear despite its compact size — but if you’re looking for something a little different, we’ve got plenty of top first aid kit picks below.

First aid kits are often one of the most overlooked travel accessories, even though they can make or break your vacation experience. In best case scenarios you won’t ever need it, but on the off-chance you do, it’ll quickly prove to be one of the most savvy additions to your packing list. First aid kits come in handy for help with everything from headaches and dehydration to cuts, scrapes, and bites, or even sprained appendages.

Best Overall Adventure Medical Kit Ultralight Watertight .5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On REI Why We Love It: It treats a wide variety of issues and comes in a lightweight, double-waterproof pouch. What to Consider: The bag lacks any interior organization. The Adventure Medical Kit Ultralight Watertight .5 is our go-to first aid kit for travel. We’ve traveled around the globe, in posh safari lodges and in backpacker hostels with this kit and it has never let us down. It comes with over 40 pieces of first aid to help tackle everything from splinters and blisters to minor cuts or scrapes to bug bites. We like that it also comes with two doses of various over-the-counter pain relievers, plus antihistamine, antibiotic ointment, and tools to remove ticks and fasten bandages. You’ll also get a good variety and number of band-aids, bandages, and wound dressings. We’ve found that it’s also easy to replace these items as needed while on the go. Fully stocked, the contents are enough to cover one person for about two days (with the same affliction). Standout features are the durable double-waterproof bagging (which comes in clutch not only on rainy days and water adventures but also in case of spills or heavy humidity), the minimal 3.6-ounce weight, and two exterior corner loops that make it easy to clip the kit onto your backpack for easy access. The bright yellow color makes it easy to find in a pinch, though we will say that the lack of interior organization may cause some people to fumble through the contents of the bag trying to find what they need (not ideal in an emergency situation). Price at time of publish: $23 Dimensions: 5.5 x 11 x 1 inches | Number of pieces: 43

Best Basic Johnson & Johnson First Aid To Go Target View On Amazon View On Target Why We Love It: It covers bandage basics and leaves room for you to customize your kit. What to Consider: The included items will likely help minor cuts or scrapes only. If you’re just looking for the bare minimum of what you might need while out on a trip, the Johnson & Johnson First Aid To Go kit is your best bet. This smaller-than-your-hand-sized kit contains 12 first aid items, mostly centered around minor scrapes and cuts. You’ll get sterilizing wipes, two sizes of Band-Aids, and a couple of gauze pads — all tucked and stored nicely in a sturdy plastic case with a snap-tight closure. There’s no medicine or tools in the case, but there’s plenty of room left in the case to add your own custom extra to beef up the kit (which is what we’ve done in the past) such as over-the-counter pain pills, prescription medication, allergy pills, cotton swabs, tweezers, or other travel-sized first aid items. It’s still a great and convenient kit to just toss into your day bag or day tripper waist bag. Price at time of publish: $3 Dimensions: 3.8 x 4.3 x 1.1 inches | Number of pieces: 12

Best Comprehensive First Aid Only 298 Piece All-Purpose First Aid Emergency Kit Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: It includes items that many other kits leave out, like thermometer and gloves. What to Consider: You may want to upgrade with your own OTC medicines. This nearly 300-piece kit contains everything you'd need to use in an interim accident situation involving burns, cuts, or scrapes — down to the disposable gloves, scissors, and a thermometer. Like most kits, it's heavily focused on bandages, and includes a variety of adhesive, fabric, and gauze bandages, as well as butterfly wound closure bandages, knuckle bandages, and fingertip bandages. You'll also get key ointments and wipes to treat burns and stings, and fight germs. Additional tools include tweezers, a tongue depressor (which also doubles as a finger splint), thermal blanket, cold pack, and tweezers. Impressively, all this and more fit inside of a double-sided zippered case no larger than the usual toiletry bag. Although it's packed with first aid accessories, we would like to see more medicine included. Price at time of publish: $21 Dimensions: 9.25 x 2.87 x 7 inches | Number of pieces: 298

Best for International Travel My Medic Ready Mini First Aid Kit My Medic View On Mymedic.com Why We Love It: It comes with individually-packaged, ailment-specific mods that cover a wide range of first aid needs. What to Consider: It’s a little bigger than we’d like. When traveling to a foreign country, acquiring some first aid items may be more difficult due to a language barrier, overall access, or how the healthcare system works. The My Medic Ready Mini First Aid Kit is packed full of first aid accessories to cover everything from allergies to cuts to suspect water quality. The exterior is water-resistant and easy to wipe clean, while reinforced zippers also help keep water out. Inside, two mesh stash pockets are loaded with My Medic color-coded mods — individually packaged kits containing items to treat specific issues — so you can easily find what you need. Standout features include pieces for wound irrigation, a digital first aid and survival tips guide, a flashlight, hydration packets, water purification tablets, and a whistle. We’re also big fans of thoughtful items like hydrocortisone cream, friction frosting, and petroleum jelly. We appreciate that the kit is small enough to hold in one hand, but it can still feel like it’s taking up a fair amount of packing space. Price at time of publish: $80 Dimensions: 7.5 x 4 x 7.5 inches | Number of pieces: 100

Best for Kids KeepGoing First Aid GoKit Amazon View On Amazon View On Keepgoingfirstaid.com Why We Love It: It’s a TSA-approved first aid kit designed with kids’ needs in mind. What to Consider: It doesn’t include any medicines. Looking for a cheery take on a first aid kit? KeepGoing First Aid GoKit comes in multiple, cute kid-friendly patterns to help make the first aid experience a bit brighter. The kit comes with 130 pieces of first aid items ranging from bandages and band-aids to moleskins and disposable thermometers — all with kid-friendly patterned packaging. Some of the standout features include tick removers, cotton-tipped applicators, trauma scissors, and 20 stickers to award brave kids. While this kit does come with a good assortment of creams (hydrocortisone, burn relief, lip balm, and antibiotic), it doesn’t have any medicine for kids or adults included, so you may want to add your own. Price at time of publish: $40 Dimensions: 6.75 x 5 x 2 inches | Number of pieces: 130