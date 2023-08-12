21 Best Family Resorts in Florida, According to Locals

From beaches and theme parks to luxury resorts, the Sunshine State appeals to travelers of every generation. Even Florida residents like to break from routine and play tourist every now and then. “My family loves a staycation,” says Christina Nicholson, a Floridian family and lifestyle blogger at Christina All Day . Nicholson resides in Wellington with her husband and three kids. “Living in South Florida, we are so lucky to have so many places to choose from.” For advice on the best family resorts in Florida, we also got insight from Terry Ward , whose blog Florida Beyond highlights her favorite spots around the state, and Orlando-based Travel + Leisure A-list travel advisor Jonathan Alder , CEO of Jonathan’s Travels , who has planned more than 30,000 trips. Here's the inside scoop on the best family resorts in Florida, with help from these local specialists.

01 of 21 The Breakers, Palm Beach Courtesy of The Breakers Palm beach As Ward puts it, “There’s no more worthy splurge for a truly luxe family beach vacation than a stay at The Breakers in Palm Beach” — and this Palm Beach-based writer couldn’t agree more. “Even if just for a night or two, The Breakers is unbeatable for Old World elegance, one of the state’s best spas, and The Italian Restaurant, where kids have an adjoining play area,” Ward says. “It’s one of my family’s very favorite spots in Florida.” Be sure to grab a bike and head out for an easy, breezy pedal along the scenic Lake Trail.

02 of 21 Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek and Waldorf Astoria Orlando, Orlando Courtesy of The Waldorf Astoria Orlando Hotels don’t get much more family-friendly than Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek and Waldorf Astoria Orlando, both official Disney World hotels. The two properties make up a shared resort with a kids club, a three-acre lazy river, waterslides, a zero-entry pool, cabanas, and daily poolside games and activities, including arts and crafts, DJ dance parties, and hula-hoop contests. Kids can even learn to scuba dive in the pool, grab a raft for a dive-in movie, or learn to toss pizza dough at the Italian country kitchen, La Luce.

03 of 21 Westgate River Ranch Resort and Rodeo, River Ranch Courtesy of Westgate River Ranch Resort You don’t have to go out West for a ranch-style experience. Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo is an authentic Florida dude ranch and luxury glamping resort that spans 1,700 acres. Only an hour south of Orlando, the ranch is packed with adventures, from skimming the surface of the scenic Kissimmee River in an airboat to horseback riding, archery, and even an award-winning Saturday night rodeo. Best of all, accommodations include everything from typical lodge rooms and cottages to covered Conestoga wagons and luxe teepees.

04 of 21 PGA National Resort, Palm Beach Gardens Courtesy of PGA National Resort Nicholson thoroughly enjoyed a recent stay at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, which is best known for golf but great for families, too. “Going into the weekend, I thought my kids would say the pool was their favorite part, but it was actually the arcade,” Nicholson shares. “I’m not going to lie, I’m with them — it really was a lot of fun.”

05 of 21 Playa Largo Resort & Spa, Key Largo Courtesy of Playa Largo Resort An hour south of Miami, Playa Largo Resort & Spa in Key Largo spans nearly 15 acres of pure Florida bliss. With 178 luxury rooms and suites and even a three-bedroom beach house, it’s the ideal destination for a family vacation to the Florida Keys. When the kids tire of the expansive waterfront pool and 745 feet of sandy beach (a rarity in the Keys), they can retreat to a private bungalow equipped with board games and a TV. There’s also two tennis courts, a basketball court, watersports, and a daily discovery camp. Best of all? As bedtime nears, young guests can hit a button on their in-room telephone to choose one of five narrated stories to listen to as they doze. The critters featured in the stories are even part of an eco-themed scavenger hunt at the kids club.

06 of 21 The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island Courtesy of Ritz Carlton, Amelia Island While southern and central Florida tend to get most of the attention for family vacations in the state, northern Florida has a beauty all its own, as exemplified at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. “We love leaving our home on Florida’s Gulf Coast for a stay on the Atlantic Ocean, just south of the Florida-Georgia border, at this gorgeous property,” Ward shares. “Amelia Island is a barrier island with miles of empty beachfront and bike trails to explore, plus a great little walkable downtown in Fernandina. The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island even offers ecology field trips that take you out into the marshes and historic sites at Fort Clinch State Park to dive deeper into Florida’s Lowcountry.”

07 of 21 JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, Aventura Courtesy of Marriott Hotels If an on-site waterpark is a feature you'd like in a hotel, here's another option. “The JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort was a blast when we stayed,” Nicholson says. “Access to the Tidal Cove Waterpark made the weekend my kids’ favorite getaway. My son, afraid of his own shadow, conquered a fear of his — we couldn’t keep him off one of the waterslides all weekend.” Parents can try their balance on the FlowRider surf simulator or take a few laps around the lazy river to unwind.

08 of 21 The Ritz-Carlton, Naples Courtesy of Ritz Carlton, Naples The Ritz-Carlton, Naples recently underwent a dramatic transformation, including the addition of the Vanderbilt Tower, a new lobby, three new dining experiences, new pools (as well as new hard-top bungalows and cabanas), and more spacious guestrooms and suites to accommodate larger families and extended stays. “After undergoing a massive renovation, this beachfront resort in Naples is another ideal family paradise, with waterslides and pool amenities for all ages,” Alder shares. “It’s right off downtown Naples, with its wonderful shopping and dining.” Families were top of mind in the refresh — the massive new Club Lounge even has a dedicated play space for kids, plus plenty of snacks and drinks.

09 of 21 The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club, Autograph Collection, St. Petersburg Jeff Herron/The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club After a recent refresh, the iconic Vinoy Resort is better than ever. “My little girl gets giddy about any hotel painted pink, so we’re all smiles from the get-go when we check into the Vinoy in downtown St. Pete, which happens to be one of my favorite urban cores to explore in Florida, too,” Ward shares. “You’re not on the beach here, but I never miss it. The property is in downtown St. Pete, about 15 minutes by car from the beaches, and there’s a great family pool with cabanas, views of the city skyline, dive-in movies during the summer, and even Kids Night Out events several times a month, in case you want to enjoy a chill adult meal one night. We love strolling right out from the hotel to enjoy downtown attractions, including the new St. Pete Pier and the awesome Saturday Morning Market.” The Vinoy goes all out for holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Easter, so opting to skip the cooking and spend your holidays here isn’t such a bad idea.

10 of 21 The Don CeSar, St. Pete Beach Courtesy of Don CeSar Alder loves The Don CeSar, another pretty-in-pink St. Petersburg hotel. “This St. Pete icon has amazing pools and the most perfect white-sand beach with crystal-clear water that’s nice and shallow at the beginning, with very few waves, making it ideal for families with children,” he says. “Of course, there are amazing restaurants, a full spa, and all of the Gulf Coast barrier island perks in the area.”

11 of 21 Hawks Cay Resort, Duck Key Courtesy of Hawks Cay Resort Located near Marathon on Duck Key, Hawks Cay Resort is a place Ward has returned to several times with her family. “We love staying right on the water in the two-story villas,” she shares. “The resort has traditional hotel rooms, too, and there’s a lovely sheltered lagoon with a sandy beach for swimming. You can do a ton of activities without even leaving the property, including dolphin swims, hitting the pirate ship pool and splash area, and playing a game of pickleball or tennis. It feels like summer camp for the whole family.”

12 of 21 Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa, Vero Beach Courtesy of Kimpton Vero Beach For boutique luxury feels on a tranquil stretch of the Treasure Coast, head to Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa. “We settle in and make the two-bedroom suites with full kitchens and huge balconies our own,” Ward says. “At this lovely oceanfront resort in Vero Beach — another Florida beach town with an adorable and pedestrian-friendly downtown full of restaurants and boutiques (don’t miss the weekend market for more fun strolling with the kids) — you might even see sea turtles or their hatchlings doing their thing on the beaches.”

13 of 21 Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa, Riviera Beach Courtesy of Marriott Hotels For close proximity to the best of South Florida and a laid-back, beach-town vibe, the family-friendly Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa is a solid choice. “We loved our stay,” Nicholson shares. “The green waterslide was a big hit with my kids. I loved the live music at the pool, my husband couldn’t get enough of the beach, and my kids loved finding seashells in the sand.” The hotel has two outdoor pools, fire pits, and meals can be delivered right to your poolside lounge chair or cabana. Plus, the hotel’s residence suites fell just like home with a fully stocked kitchen and private balconies with beautiful views.

14 of 21 Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, Kissimmee Courtesy of Marriott Hotels In the land of theme parks and Disney, finding a hotel like the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center feels like a vacation within your vacation. It’s near everything, but also in a world of its own, thanks to towering glass atriums with native flora and fauna and scenes made to feel like other destinations in Florida, from St. Augustine to Key West. Kids go crazy for the water park, pools, and nine restaurants.

15 of 21 Postcard Inn Beach Resort and Marina, Islamorada Courtesy of Postcard Inn The coral cays of the Florida Keys aren’t known for their beaches — they are more of a boating destination — but a lounge-worthy beach is exactly what you’ll find at the laid-back Postcard Inn Beach Resort. (There’s an on-site marina, too, if you want to keep boating on the agenda.) “My kids loved watching giant tarpon and nurse sharks, and we even saw a manatee make an appearance at the marina,” Ward says. “Other perks at this spot include live music at the tiki bar, a family pool with a swim-up bar serving virgin smoothies (and non-virgin piña coladas), and an on-site dive shop to take you out to the surrounding reefs.”

16 of 21 JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, Marco Island Courtesy of Marriott Hotels Located on a barrier island south of Naples, Marco Island is a treasured getaway for many families thanks to its classic Florida vacation vibes. At the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, guests enjoy three miles of pristine private beaches on the Gulf of Mexico. “Sands that feel like spun sugar, and shallow waters that are often as calm as a lake, are among the things my family loves about a stay at this huge property in Marco Island,” Ward shares. “There are four pools (including the family-friendly tiki pool, with a slide), a beachfront tiki bar, and even an adults-only wing of the property, in case you’re traveling with a multi-generational group with members who prefer a little downtime from all the action.”

17 of 21 Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fort Lauderdale Courtesy of Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach There’s no word for the opposite of a babymoon — a vacation with a new baby in tow — but there should be. And for such a trip, you can’t ask for better amenities than those offered at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach. At this all-suite beachfront resort, new parents enjoy an infant program with upscale conveniences like a baby camera and monitor, Nuna Sena Aire travel crib, changing table, and sound machine. At bath time, guests can request baby bath products, a tub, and a kneeler. When it’s time to hit the pool, there’s swim diapers, mineral sunscreen, and foam play mats available. And don’t fret when baby’s hungry — the hotel has a nursing pillow, bottle warmer, Inglesina highchair, baby food, and even a list of local lactation consultants at the ready.

18 of 21 Baker’s Cay Resort, Key Largo Courtesy of Baker's Cay Who's in for foam parties, scavenger hunts, pool games, dodgeball, s’mores bonfires, and movie and trivia nights? Kids can expect all that and more at Baker’s Cay Resort, a 15-acre waterfront property in Key Largo, plus the many activities available in and around the waters of Florida Bay. It’s a getaway the whole family will want to repeat.

19 of 21 The Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes, Orlando Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes Staying at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, which fronts a lake not far from the theme parks in Orlando, also grants you access to the adjoining JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, which has a lazy river ideal for post-park tubing. “I love to start my morning with a coffee on the room’s balcony while the kids are sleeping in,” Ward says. “Plan a dinner at the resort’s fine-dining restaurant, Knife & Spoon, which recently got a Michelin star.” And if the hotel’s proximity to theme parks doesn't provide enough entertainment opportunities, there’s also cool activities like falconry and bass fishing on the lake.

20 of 21 Beach Place Guesthouses, Cocoa Beach Looking for a place with a few less frills? Consider the family-friendly, resort-style Beach Place Guesthouses on Cocoa Beach, which offers suites with full kitchens. “I adore this oceanfront hideaway in the southern reaches of Cocoa Beach, where the dune-backed beaches are the most beautiful,” Ward says. “There’s a talking pet parrot near the reception desk, a fire pit for evening hangs, hammocks, loaner board games, and a deck where guests gather to barbecue — if you’re looking for the real Florida, it’s here. You might even catch a rocket launching from Port Canaveral or sea turtles hatching while strolling the beach.”