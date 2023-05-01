The Best Family-friendly Beach Resorts in the Caribbean

These Caribbean beach resorts redefine vacation paradise for families.

By
Lindsay Cohn
Lindsay Cohn headshot
Lindsay Cohn
Lindsay Cohn is a writer, editor, and avid traveler who has visited 45 countries across six continents — and counting. She regularly contributes to Travel + Leisure, as well as Brides, Well+Good, Fodor's, PureWow, and Reader's Digest.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023
Aerial view of the pool area along the beach at the
Photo:

Courtesy of Hilton

When it comes to a family vacation full of fun in the sun, the Caribbean is particularly appealing with picture-perfect weather, beautiful beaches, and vibrant cultures. Direct flights from many East Coast airports to popular Caribbean islands such as  Jamaica, Aruba, the Bahamas, Grand Cayman, and the Dominican Republic mitigate the need for parents to deal with the stress of running through the airport to catch a connection. Once you touch down in paradise, family-friendly beach resorts with water sports, kids clubs, splash pads, playgrounds, endless activities, and multiple restaurants guarantee guests of all ages will find something to smile about. 

To help you pick the right spot for your crew, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best family beach resorts across the Caribbean for every travel taste. (Prefer all-inclusive resorts? Give this article a read.) 

01 of 15

Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas

Atlantis Paradise Island
Courtesy of Atlantis Paradise Island

Want to win extra cool points with the younger generation? Bring the whole crew to Atlantis Paradise Island. This legendary resort boasts six beaches, kids and teens clubs, junior aquarist trainer day programs, the Predator Lagoon tunnel, the world's largest open-air marine habitat at Dolphin Cay, a movie theater, and a 141-acre water park with waterslides, the longest river ride in the Bahamas, an aqua-play fort, and 11 swimming pools.

02 of 15

Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth, St. Barts

Interiors and exteriors of Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth
Courtesy of Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth

Parents (and by extension, children) who like luxury love Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth. As one of the largest and most well-equipped resorts on St. Barts, travelers can expect a slew of family-friendly amenities — including two pools, placid beaches, snorkeling, the Rosewood Explorers club for kids ages four to 11, babysitting services, and a world-class spa — in a plush, private setting.

03 of 15

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Puerto Rico

Dorado Beach Puerto Rico
Courtesy of Puerto Rico Tourism Company

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in Puerto Rico makes a splash with luxury lovers of all ages. You’ll find plenty of water sports, pools, sandy beaches, and activities like bike tours through endangered Pterocarpus wetlands to keep everyone busy — and, more importantly, happy. Kids can learn Taíno arts and crafts while parents steal away for a spa treatment or to play a round of golf.

04 of 15

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla, Anguilla

Aerial view of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla
Courtesy of Four Seasons

Anguilla is the ultimate sun-splashed family vacation destination — especially if you’re checking into the splurge-worthy Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla, which offers three sparkling pools, large villas to spread out in style, a sports pavilion, a private beach club, volleyball, rock climbing, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, and dedicated kids and teen programs.

05 of 15

Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, Grand Cayman

Presidential Suite Bathroom at Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Courtesy of Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

Located on beautiful Seven Mile Beach, the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa very much looks like a sophisticated, contemporary hotel you’d check into before becoming parents — except it’s actually great for families. Kids always have a blast doing crafts, snorkeling, and playing games at Camp Seafire. Teens will enjoy being left to their devices — which, in this case, probably means grabbing a kayak or paddle board.

06 of 15

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club, Anguilla

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club's villa and Rendezvous areas
Kris Tamburello

Newcomer Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club instantly made its mark with spacious suites, swimming pools, a splash pad and playground, kids menus at the restaurants (so even picky eaters won’t have trouble finding something yummy to devour), and family-friendly activities — ranging from pickleball clinics to s'mores bonfires. The enormous spa and Greg Norman-designed golf course act as a refuge for parents.

07 of 15

Rosewood Little Dix Bay, British Virgin Islands

Rosewood Little Dix Bay Resort's One Bedroom Pool suite
Courtesy of Rosewood Little Dix Bay Resort

If you’re not a fan of sharing stretches of sand with multiple hotels and day trippers, you’re sure to enjoy the privacy of having a secluded crescent-shaped beach basically all to yourself (and a few other guests) at Rosewood Little Dix Bay. The soft sand and calm water are great for little kids. The resort also supplies babysitting and nanny services as well as cribs, monitors, high chairs, play tents, and strollers upon request. 

08 of 15

Cheval Blanc St-Barth, St. Barts

Guest room terrace at the Cheval Blanc hotel in St Barth

Courtesy of Cheval Blanc St-Barth

Any child — or parent, for that matter — who gets to vacation at Cheval Blanc St-Barth should consider themselves very lucky. Situated right on the sand, this swish resort spoils young guests with beach picnics, chef-created baby purées and special kids dishes, pint-sized spa treatments, and aqua-osteopathy for bubs, plus spacious villas and suites with private pools.

09 of 15

Half Moon, Jamaica

A villa at Half Moon Jamaica
Courtesy of Half Moon

Families flock to Half Moon because of the private beaches, pool, equestrian center, youth tennis clinics, and the chance to see sea turtles hatch (May through August). A major highlight for kids is, not surprisingly, the colorful children’s village, which features a playground and all sorts of age-appropriate activities, from scavenger hunts and story time to horseback riding and sailing. 

10 of 15

Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Nevis

Pool at a the Four Seasons Resort Nevis
Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Nevis

While Nevis isn’t the easiest place to reach, many families feel it’s worth the extra effort to vacation at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis. The largest and most luxurious property on the island has a top-rated kids club with a playground, a huge list of activities — including mini golf, kite making, and movie nights — excellent food, and multi-bedroom villas. When it’s time for parents to clock out, a spa and rum cocktails await.

11 of 15

Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Jamaica

A guest villa at Round Hill Hotel & Villas, voted one of the best hotels in the world
Courtesy of Round Hill Hotel and Villas

No parent in history has ever had to sell their child on going to Round Hill Hotel and Villas. That’s because this top-rated Montego Bay resort provides heaps of fun activities — soccer, tie-dyeing, board games, foosball, painting, and water sports — and kid-approved menu options. An on-site nanny program, spa, gourmet dining, and shaded beach loungers are certainly draws for grown-ups.

12 of 15

Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour, St. Kitts

Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour's villa suite with private pool and ocean view
Courtesy of Park Hyatt

Whether your dream family vacation looks like building sandcastles on a golden beach or floating in an adults-only pool and doing a rum tasting while the kids are entertained at Island Fort by Camp Hyatt, Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour delivers. The suites with private pools and sundecks are particularly ideal for traveling with children (especially if you have little ones who still need a midday nap).

13 of 15

Oil Nut Bay, British Virgin Islands

Aerial view of villa at Oil Nut Bay

Courtesy of Oil Nut Bay

Even just getting to Oil Nut Bay — a 400-acre private island paradise that’s only accessible by boat or helicopter — is something families won’t soon forget. With calm waters for snorkeling, a beach club, three pools, tennis courts, water sports, huge villas, an on-site rescue barn, and an interactive nature center, time spent together at this multi-generational resort promises fond memories to last a lifetime.  

14 of 15

Grace Bay Club, Turks and Caicos

Bedroom at Grace Bay Club

Courtesy of Grace Bay Club

Picture this: an upscale all-suite resort that’s also kid-friendly and sits on one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Sounds pretty perfect, right? That’s the exact setup at Grace Bay Club, a family favorite that wows with direct access to white sand and tranquil, turquoise waters, plus a pool, a photography concierge to capture priceless vacation moments, field trips to conch farms, and foraging excursions.

15 of 15

Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, Aruba

Aerial view of the pool area along the beach at the

Courtesy of Hilton

The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino wins over families with its palapa-studded beach and action-packed activity schedule. There’s also a kids club and evening activities such as dive-in movies and s’mores. Once kiddos are sound asleep after a full day of ping pong, cornhole, horseshoes, stand-up paddle boarding, and bingo, many parents enjoy hitting the slot machines and blackjack table. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Aerial shot of pool area at Turtle Bay Resort
17 of the Best Beach Resorts for Families
A family at a pool at Sandos Finisterra
19 Best All-inclusive Resorts for Families
Secret Bay resort, in Dominica
The 25 Best Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas
Card Placeholder Image
World’s Best Caribbean Resorts 2015
A beach side resort of Vero Beach
The 15 Best U.S. Resorts for Families, According to T+L Readers
Card Placeholder Image
America's Best Hotels for Families 2015
200703_bestCaribbean
The Tropical 10: Best Caribbean Resorts | T+L Family
Card Placeholder Image
Best Family Beach Hotels
The World Heritage Twin Pitons are framed by sunlit flowers in the early morning on St. Lucia
17 of the Most Beautiful Caribbean Islands
Caribbean St Lucia Soufriere Bay
12 Best Caribbean Islands for Couples Who Want White Sand, Gourmet Food, and Private Resorts
Norwegian Escape in Tortola
25 Caribbean Cruises for Your Next Tropical Vacation
The coastline along South Florida in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
15 Best Family Beaches in Florida
View of the main pool at Sandals Emerald Bay
11 Best All-inclusive Resorts in the Bahamas for a Stress-Free Beach Vacation
Aerial view of Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort
The 15 Best All-inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean, According to T+L Readers
Aerial view of ocean and palm beach on Aruba
7 Best Aruba All-inclusive Resorts
Giant chess at the Sandpearl Resort
The World's Best Hotels and Resorts for Families