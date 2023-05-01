The Best Family-friendly Beach Resorts in the Caribbean

To help you pick the right spot for your crew, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best family beach resorts across the Caribbean for every travel taste. (Prefer all-inclusive resorts ? Give this article a read.)

When it comes to a family vacation full of fun in the sun, the Caribbean is particularly appealing with picture-perfect weather, beautiful beaches, and vibrant cultures. Direct flights from many East Coast airports to popular Caribbean islands such as Jamaica , Aruba , the Bahamas , Grand Cayman , and the Dominican Republic mitigate the need for parents to deal with the stress of running through the airport to catch a connection. Once you touch down in paradise, family-friendly beach resorts with water sports, kids clubs, splash pads, playgrounds, endless activities, and multiple restaurants guarantee guests of all ages will find something to smile about.

01 of 15 Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas Courtesy of Atlantis Paradise Island Want to win extra cool points with the younger generation? Bring the whole crew to Atlantis Paradise Island. This legendary resort boasts six beaches, kids and teens clubs, junior aquarist trainer day programs, the Predator Lagoon tunnel, the world's largest open-air marine habitat at Dolphin Cay, a movie theater, and a 141-acre water park with waterslides, the longest river ride in the Bahamas, an aqua-play fort, and 11 swimming pools.



02 of 15 Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth, St. Barts Courtesy of Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth Parents (and by extension, children) who like luxury love Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth. As one of the largest and most well-equipped resorts on St. Barts, travelers can expect a slew of family-friendly amenities — including two pools, placid beaches, snorkeling, the Rosewood Explorers club for kids ages four to 11, babysitting services, and a world-class spa — in a plush, private setting.

03 of 15 Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Puerto Rico Courtesy of Puerto Rico Tourism Company Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in Puerto Rico makes a splash with luxury lovers of all ages. You’ll find plenty of water sports, pools, sandy beaches, and activities like bike tours through endangered Pterocarpus wetlands to keep everyone busy — and, more importantly, happy. Kids can learn Taíno arts and crafts while parents steal away for a spa treatment or to play a round of golf.

04 of 15 Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla, Anguilla Courtesy of Four Seasons Anguilla is the ultimate sun-splashed family vacation destination — especially if you’re checking into the splurge-worthy Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla, which offers three sparkling pools, large villas to spread out in style, a sports pavilion, a private beach club, volleyball, rock climbing, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, and dedicated kids and teen programs.

05 of 15 Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, Grand Cayman Courtesy of Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa Located on beautiful Seven Mile Beach, the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa very much looks like a sophisticated, contemporary hotel you’d check into before becoming parents — except it’s actually great for families. Kids always have a blast doing crafts, snorkeling, and playing games at Camp Seafire. Teens will enjoy being left to their devices — which, in this case, probably means grabbing a kayak or paddle board.

06 of 15 Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club, Anguilla Kris Tamburello Newcomer Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club instantly made its mark with spacious suites, swimming pools, a splash pad and playground, kids menus at the restaurants (so even picky eaters won’t have trouble finding something yummy to devour), and family-friendly activities — ranging from pickleball clinics to s'mores bonfires. The enormous spa and Greg Norman-designed golf course act as a refuge for parents.

07 of 15 Rosewood Little Dix Bay, British Virgin Islands Courtesy of Rosewood Little Dix Bay Resort If you’re not a fan of sharing stretches of sand with multiple hotels and day trippers, you’re sure to enjoy the privacy of having a secluded crescent-shaped beach basically all to yourself (and a few other guests) at Rosewood Little Dix Bay. The soft sand and calm water are great for little kids. The resort also supplies babysitting and nanny services as well as cribs, monitors, high chairs, play tents, and strollers upon request.



08 of 15 Cheval Blanc St-Barth, St. Barts Courtesy of Cheval Blanc St-Barth Any child — or parent, for that matter — who gets to vacation at Cheval Blanc St-Barth should consider themselves very lucky. Situated right on the sand, this swish resort spoils young guests with beach picnics, chef-created baby purées and special kids dishes, pint-sized spa treatments, and aqua-osteopathy for bubs, plus spacious villas and suites with private pools.

09 of 15 Half Moon, Jamaica Courtesy of Half Moon Families flock to Half Moon because of the private beaches, pool, equestrian center, youth tennis clinics, and the chance to see sea turtles hatch (May through August). A major highlight for kids is, not surprisingly, the colorful children’s village, which features a playground and all sorts of age-appropriate activities, from scavenger hunts and story time to horseback riding and sailing.



10 of 15 Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Nevis Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Nevis While Nevis isn’t the easiest place to reach, many families feel it’s worth the extra effort to vacation at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis. The largest and most luxurious property on the island has a top-rated kids club with a playground, a huge list of activities — including mini golf, kite making, and movie nights — excellent food, and multi-bedroom villas. When it’s time for parents to clock out, a spa and rum cocktails await.

11 of 15 Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Jamaica Courtesy of Round Hill Hotel and Villas No parent in history has ever had to sell their child on going to Round Hill Hotel and Villas. That’s because this top-rated Montego Bay resort provides heaps of fun activities — soccer, tie-dyeing, board games, foosball, painting, and water sports — and kid-approved menu options. An on-site nanny program, spa, gourmet dining, and shaded beach loungers are certainly draws for grown-ups.

12 of 15 Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour, St. Kitts Courtesy of Park Hyatt Whether your dream family vacation looks like building sandcastles on a golden beach or floating in an adults-only pool and doing a rum tasting while the kids are entertained at Island Fort by Camp Hyatt, Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour delivers. The suites with private pools and sundecks are particularly ideal for traveling with children (especially if you have little ones who still need a midday nap).

13 of 15 Oil Nut Bay, British Virgin Islands Courtesy of Oil Nut Bay Even just getting to Oil Nut Bay — a 400-acre private island paradise that’s only accessible by boat or helicopter — is something families won’t soon forget. With calm waters for snorkeling, a beach club, three pools, tennis courts, water sports, huge villas, an on-site rescue barn, and an interactive nature center, time spent together at this multi-generational resort promises fond memories to last a lifetime.



14 of 15 Grace Bay Club, Turks and Caicos Courtesy of Grace Bay Club Picture this: an upscale all-suite resort that’s also kid-friendly and sits on one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Sounds pretty perfect, right? That’s the exact setup at Grace Bay Club, a family favorite that wows with direct access to white sand and tranquil, turquoise waters, plus a pool, a photography concierge to capture priceless vacation moments, field trips to conch farms, and foraging excursions.