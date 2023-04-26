These Editor-approved Face Sunscreens Make Your Skin More Radiant With Every Use — Prices Start at $16

From glow-boosting tinted SPFs and collagen-boosting formulas to fragrance-free options for sensitive skin, there's something for everyone.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on April 26, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Editor Approved Face Sunscreens Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

We’re living in the golden age of sunscreen. Gone are the days of slapping on sticky, gunky, and pasty white goo that needs to be vigorously rubbed into the skin (oftentimes leaving behind a chalky and filmy residue that never seems to absorb). Now, sun care brands are enhancing their face SPFs with ingredients that nourish and protect your skin. They’ve also given their formulas a major upgrade, too, treating users to fast-absorbing, lightweight, and complexion-enhancing textures. 


All of this innovation means that there are more sunscreen options than ever, which can be overwhelming to navigate if you're new to the game (or, if you haven't found your go-to formula yet). Don't worry, we're here to help. We've compiled a list of the face sunscreens that our editors swear by, and always have on-deck for their adventures. From radiance-boosting tinted sunscreens to fragrance-free sunscreens for sensitive skin, these are the best face sunscreens that deserve a spot in your toiletry bag. 

Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 Moisturizer

dynamic skin recovery spf50 moisturizer

Dermalogica

"I recently started using this SPF and so far, I am obsessed. While it's pricey for a sunscreen, I love that it can replace some steps in my morning skin care routine since it also acts as a firming moisturizer and is packed with peptides, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid. It's super lightweight, absorbs quickly, and leaves no white cast. It truly feels like I'm wearing nothing and leaves my skin hydrated and protected. It can also be tough to find three-in-one products with high broad-spectrum SPF protection, so I was impressed that this is SPF 50." —Hannah Freedman, Associate Director, Growth & Content Strategy

To buy: dermalogica.com, $79

Tula Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen 

daily sunscreen gel broad spectrum SPF 30

Tula

"I absolutely love Tula's Protect + Glow Sunscreen. I've been using it for nearly two years now and, as a Latina, I have to be careful with any white cast, and this sunscreen doesn't leave any at all. It gives such a nice glow that is perfect for my no makeup days since my skin looks more hydrated and refreshed. I definitely have gotten compliments wearing this sunscreen as my skin looks brighter and healthier. It does have a scent but for me, it smells so good." —Melissa Chavez, Senior Manager, Commerce Platforms 

To buy: tula.com, $38

Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen

Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen

Avene

"There's nothing better to travel with than two-in-one beauty products, and this Avène SPF doubles as a sunscreen and skin tint so you don't need to worry about foundation. While its tinted formula is known to be a little orangey for fair skin types, the sunscreen is a go-to for me because it gives me a sunless sun-kissed glow. It's also available in an untinted version, which I love rotating between." —Emily Belfiore, Commerce Editor

To buy: aveneusa.com, $34

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen

Amazon

"My dermatologist actually recommended La Roche-Posay's Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen to me, and now it lives in my toiletry bag. I've been using it on my face for about a year now, and I wear it anytime I spend time in the sun, whether I'm on a beach, hike, or picnic, you name it — and it really doesn't even feel like I'm wearing sunscreen at all. I also love that it's oil- and fragrance-free, so it's perfect for my sensitive skin, and it has never once caused a breakout. Now my fiancé even swears by it too (and he has really fair skin)." —Kayla Becker, Commerce News and Deals Senior Editor, Travel

To buy: amazon.com, $20

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen 

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Supergoop!

"I've been using the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen for years. It's my go-to for days when I want to wear makeup over it since it goes on completely clear and also doubles as a grippy face primer. It has a slightly thicker, and more velvety texture than others I've tried, but glides easily onto the skin and gives me a nice blurring effect." —Hannah Freedman, Associate Director, Growth & Content Strategy

To buy: supergoop.com and amazon.com, from $28

Sun Bum Glow 30 Sunscreen

Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Glow Sunscreen Lotion

Amazon

"Never have I ever met a sunscreen that makes my face as glowy as this Sun Bum SPF does. The fast-absorbing, reef-friendly formula basically melts into my skin without leaving a trace of white cast or residue, and it's packed with antioxidants to further defend against the damaging effects of the sun's UV rays. It's perfect for everyday wear, and I've found that it plays well with others (i.e. my skin care and makeup products). Plus, you can't beat its $19 price tag, which was just marked down at Amazon." —Emily Belfiore, Commerce Editor

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $19) 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

shrunks toddler bed review tout
I Travel With My Kids Constantly — and This Toddler Bed That Fits in My Carry-on Saves Every Trip
These Outdoor Patio Sets Look Like They Belong on the Grounds of a Luxury Resort â and They're Up to 63% Off
These Outdoor Patio Sets Will Transform Your Backyard Into a Tropical Oasis — and They're Up to 63% Off
Inflatable Kayak One-off tout
Amazon’s No. 1 Best-selling Inflatable Kayak Is on Sale — and May Just Be Your Best Purchase for Summer
Related Articles
Cariuma Launch Tout
This Celeb-loved Sneaker Brand Dropped a Comfy Slip-on Sneaker for Travel — and There's Already a Waitlist
Iâm a Travel Writer, and These Are the Comfy Shoes I Bring on Every Single Trip
I Always Pack These Comfy Shoes for Trips When I Know I'll Be on My Feet for 10+ Hours — and They're on Sale
HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote Tout
This Editor-loved, Packable Beach Tote Takes Up ‘Zero Space’ in Your Carry-on — and It's Just $17 at Amazon
Target Outdoor Camping Sale Tout
I’m a Camping Beginner — Here’s the Gear an Avid Camper Recommended From Target’s Big Sale
The Best Waterproof Makeup Products for Travel
The 11 Best Waterproof Makeup Products of 2023
The Brand Behind T+L Readers' Favorite Travel Pants Just Launched the Perfect Flowy Pair for Summer TOUT
The Brand Behind T+L Readers' Favorite Travel Pants Just Launched the Perfect Flowy Pair for Summer
Blake Lively Comfy Vacation Pants Tout
Blake Lively’s Flowy Pants Were the Star of Her Beach Vacation — Copy Her Look for As Little As $17
I Cruise All the Time, and These Are My 15 Must-haves TOUT
I’ve Been on 50+ Cruises, and These Are the 15 Things I Never Sail Without
Women's Wool Breezers Tout
These Comfortable Flats Are Now on Sale In 2 Pretty Spring Colors — and They’re ‘Perfect for Travel’
Bachelorette Trip to Charleston Packing List Tout
I Traveled to Charleston for a Bachelorette Party, and These Are 17 Items I’m So Glad I Packed
Spanx Swimwear Launch TOU
Celeb-loved Spanx Just Launched the Most Flattering Swim Line for Summer — and It's Bound to Sell Out
Shoppers Can Score So Many Deals on Sandals and Flip-Flops at Amazon Right Now â Up to 72% Off TOUT
Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Sandals and Flip-flops Right Now — These Are the 10 Best Pairs Up to 50% Off
Avene Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ Tout
This Editor-loved Tinted Sunscreen Gives Your Skin a Sun-kissed Vacation Glow — and It’s 20% Off
CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Tout
Blake Lively Wore This Ultra-flattering Swimsuit on Vacation — and We Found an Identical One for $36
Lululemon Pieces That Are Perfect for Travel Tout
I Used to Work at Lululemon, and These Are the 17 Genius Items I Recommend for Travel
Amazon Weekly Deal Roundup: Member-Only Deals Tout
Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale for Prime Members — Shop the 13 Best Exclusive Deals for Travelers