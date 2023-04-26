These Editor-approved Face Sunscreens Make Your Skin More Radiant With Every Use — Prices Start at $16

We’re living in the golden age of sunscreen. Gone are the days of slapping on sticky, gunky, and pasty white goo that needs to be vigorously rubbed into the skin (oftentimes leaving behind a chalky and filmy residue that never seems to absorb). Now, sun care brands are enhancing their face SPFs with ingredients that nourish and protect your skin. They’ve also given their formulas a major upgrade, too, treating users to fast-absorbing, lightweight, and complexion-enhancing textures.



All of this innovation means that there are more sunscreen options than ever, which can be overwhelming to navigate if you're new to the game (or, if you haven't found your go-to formula yet). Don't worry, we're here to help. We've compiled a list of the face sunscreens that our editors swear by, and always have on-deck for their adventures. From radiance-boosting tinted sunscreens to fragrance-free sunscreens for sensitive skin, these are the best face sunscreens that deserve a spot in your toiletry bag.

Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 Moisturizer

Dermalogica

"I recently started using this SPF and so far, I am obsessed. While it's pricey for a sunscreen, I love that it can replace some steps in my morning skin care routine since it also acts as a firming moisturizer and is packed with peptides, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid. It's super lightweight, absorbs quickly, and leaves no white cast. It truly feels like I'm wearing nothing and leaves my skin hydrated and protected. It can also be tough to find three-in-one products with high broad-spectrum SPF protection, so I was impressed that this is SPF 50." —Hannah Freedman, Associate Director, Growth & Content Strategy

To buy: dermalogica.com, $79

Tula Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen

Tula

"I absolutely love Tula's Protect + Glow Sunscreen. I've been using it for nearly two years now and, as a Latina, I have to be careful with any white cast, and this sunscreen doesn't leave any at all. It gives such a nice glow that is perfect for my no makeup days since my skin looks more hydrated and refreshed. I definitely have gotten compliments wearing this sunscreen as my skin looks brighter and healthier. It does have a scent but for me, it smells so good." —Melissa Chavez, Senior Manager, Commerce Platforms

To buy: tula.com, $38

Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen

Avene

"There's nothing better to travel with than two-in-one beauty products, and this Avène SPF doubles as a sunscreen and skin tint so you don't need to worry about foundation. While its tinted formula is known to be a little orangey for fair skin types, the sunscreen is a go-to for me because it gives me a sunless sun-kissed glow. It's also available in an untinted version, which I love rotating between." —Emily Belfiore, Commerce Editor

To buy: aveneusa.com, $34

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen

Amazon

"My dermatologist actually recommended La Roche-Posay's Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen to me, and now it lives in my toiletry bag. I've been using it on my face for about a year now, and I wear it anytime I spend time in the sun, whether I'm on a beach, hike, or picnic, you name it — and it really doesn't even feel like I'm wearing sunscreen at all. I also love that it's oil- and fragrance-free, so it's perfect for my sensitive skin, and it has never once caused a breakout. Now my fiancé even swears by it too (and he has really fair skin)." —Kayla Becker, Commerce News and Deals Senior Editor, Travel

To buy: amazon.com, $20

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen

Supergoop!

"I've been using the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen for years. It's my go-to for days when I want to wear makeup over it since it goes on completely clear and also doubles as a grippy face primer. It has a slightly thicker, and more velvety texture than others I've tried, but glides easily onto the skin and gives me a nice blurring effect." —Hannah Freedman, Associate Director, Growth & Content Strategy

To buy: supergoop.com and amazon.com, from $28

Sun Bum Glow 30 Sunscreen

Amazon

"Never have I ever met a sunscreen that makes my face as glowy as this Sun Bum SPF does. The fast-absorbing, reef-friendly formula basically melts into my skin without leaving a trace of white cast or residue, and it's packed with antioxidants to further defend against the damaging effects of the sun's UV rays. It's perfect for everyday wear, and I've found that it plays well with others (i.e. my skin care and makeup products). Plus, you can't beat its $19 price tag, which was just marked down at Amazon." —Emily Belfiore, Commerce Editor

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $19)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

