There are tons of trusted skincare brands on the market, so we went to work to research and choose 24 face sunscreen contenders to test in our New York City lab. We then sent them out into the real world to be further tested in everyday scenarios. We compared the formulas based on opacity levels, water resistance, texture feel, and we even used a moisture reader device in the lab to test hydration levels. The sunscreens highlighted below impressed us with silky smooth formulas that offered all-day protection. Plus, most of these face sunscreens have TSA-friendly bottles under 3.4 ounces, meaning they can easily be tossed in a carry-on.

While you can use any sunscreen on your face (any SPF is better than none), face sunscreen targets the more sensitive skin in that area. Whether you’re vacationing somewhere tropical or integrating SPF into your everyday skincare routine, it’s worth it to invest in a protective and moisturizing face sunscreen.

Whether you’re swimming, hiking, biking, or running outdoors, this Coola face sunscreen has a thick texture that absorbs evenly into the skin and leaves a dewy finish once it’s been massaged thoroughly into your face. With up to 80 minutes of water resistance, this face sunscreen boasts the same protection as body sunscreen, but its non-irritating formula is better suited to more sensitive facial skin. The broad spectrum formula has an SPF of 50 and it excludes harmful chemicals like octinoxate and oxybenzone so you can snorkel and swim near reefs without harming them. We noticed a slightly oily or shiny residue that was left over after rubbing it in, but there was no white cast or streaking, and the sunscreen didn’t run down our face when it got wet or sweaty.

The thicker formula absorbs into the skin evenly and offers up to 80 minutes of water resistance.

Black Girl Sunscreen is a woman-of-color-owned business that creates sunscreen designed for darker skin tones, with an ingredient list that includes carrot juice, jojoba, avocado, cacao, and sunflower oil. With a formula that offers 80 minutes of water resistance and comes in a 3-ounce bottle, this sunscreen is an all-around travel-friendly favorite. Plus, the formula is fragrance-free, making it better suited for sensitive skin, but it does leave a slightly oily sheen so it may not be best for those with oily skin. For a more liquidy formula, the texture is still thick enough that it absorbs into the skin quickly and doesn’t run off or leave a white cast after your face gets wet, so it’s ideal for working out or swimming.

It gets a little oily at the end of the day.

This unique sunscreen from Glossier has a gel-like texture that feels very cooling and hydrating as it glides onto the skin. It dries super quickly so you’ll need to rub it in fast, but the end result leaves your skin feeling moisturized without any residue left over. Because the jelly material is so lightweight and quick-drying, it’s easy to keep applying the sunscreen throughout the day as needed. The product remains in place even when it comes into contact with water or sweat, so it may take an extra rinse to clean your face at the end of the day. If any of the sunscreen gets into your eyes by accident, the formula doesn’t sting or cause irritation. It also comes in a small 1-ounce container so it's perfect to stick in a carry-on or personal item.

It dries fairly quickly so you’ll need to rub it in right away.

Get the best of both worlds with this hybrid Cocokind sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum protection from mineral compounds with the smoother and lighter texture of chemical compounds. The sunscreen applies like a lotion (although slightly greasier) and dries quickly without leaving a film behind. During our tests, it didn’t transfer onto clothes but it did come off and run a bit when we sprayed water onto our face. However, it’s not designed to be water resistant and the brand does recommend putting a layer of sunscreen with water resistance on top if you’re planning to swim. A little bit of this sunscreen goes a long way, so although the tube is only 1.7 ounces, it does last a while, even with daily use.

It runs when it comes into contact with water.

Mineral-based sunscreen can get a bad rap, but we were blown away by the lightweight feel and transparent application of this one by Kinship. The subtle vanilla-scented formula is packed full of vegan and reef-safe ingredients like turmeric, jojoba, and coconut, as well as other plant-based probiotics designed for soothing sensitive skin. With a similar texture as a creamy lotion, the sunscreen applies evenly, and two lengths of a finger is the perfect amount to cover the entire face. There is a pinkish tint to this sunscreen which leaves more of a glowy look than a white cast, but it’s still slightly noticeable on the skin after it absorbs. The more sunscreen you use, the more of a sheen will be left on your face, but luckily it’s more of a glowy sheen than a greasy one.

The texture is much lighter and less cakey than in most mineral-based sunscreens.

This wallet-friendly face sunscreen from Hero is perfect for everyday wear thanks to its lightweight and soothing texture. It’s super easy to reapply this watery formula all day long since it blends into the skin seamlessly and doesn’t leave a white cast or residue for a sheer and slightly glowy end result. Because the sunscreen is made with what the brand calls a “green surge,” the antioxidant superfood botanical ingredient gives it a light green tint which needs a little extra rubbing in to get a completely transparent finish. After massaging it into the face, you can easily layer other beauty products on top or let the natural glow from the sunscreen radiate on its own. It won’t irritate your eyes when it comes off at the end of the day, and it can even be worn in a sweaty workout class without having to worry about the sunscreen transferring onto your clothing or getting in your eyes.

It may take some extra effort to rub in due to its green tint.

The sunscreen is sheer which makes it very easy to keep applying throughout the day.

This 2-in-1 face sunscreen and primer has a silky texture that will leave your skin with a glowy finish thanks to the tinted formula. The directions on the tube recommend applying generously as the lightweight texture isn’t very hydrating, so you may also want to put on extra moisturizer if you have dry skin. Made with vegan and reef-safe ingredients, the list includes vitamin C, vitamin E, chamomile, and allantoin to hydrate and soothe the skin while the zinc oxide SPF 50 offers broad-spectrum protection from harmful UV rays. While you may need to keep applying the sunscreen throughout the day to keep the glow going, the formula is super easy to take off with micellar water at night.

The glowy formula is so lightweight it doesn’t even feel like sunscreen.

If your skincare budget is on the higher end, ISDIN’s daily mineral sunscreen has near-perfect scores across all of our testing categories. Although this formula is mineral-based, the texture is very milky and watery so a little bit of sunscreen from the 3.4-ounce tube will cover your entire face with ease. In under 15 minutes, the sunscreen absorbs into the skin, leaving behind a slight white cast you might notice while applying it, but will disappear once fully absorbed. When faced with water or sweat, the sunscreen remains absorbed into your skin without running into your eyes or causing a stinging feeling, and it offers up to 40 minutes of water resistance. Plus, it can easily be layered over makeup or moisturizer when it’s time to reapply.

A small amount of this sunscreen goes a long way and it absorbs very quickly.

Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen truly lives up its name of looking and feeling nearly invisible all day long. The transparent formula doesn’t leave a white cast or have a shiny finish, but you might notice a slightly greasy feeling at the end of the day, especially if you have oily skin. Best of all, this weightless sunscreen lacks fragrance which is better for sensitive skin and it doesn't cause any irritation or eye stinging when washing your face at the end of the day. If you’re swimming in the ocean or working out, the sunscreen offers 40 minutes of water resistance before it needs to be reapplied.

It feels weightless to wear as a daily sunscreen or layered under other products.

This face sunscreen from Summer Fridays is the perfect addition to your everyday skincare routine since it feels nearly weightless, especially under makeup. Ideal for a range of skin types, the formula leaves a nice healthy glow that isn’t greasy, and the ingredient list includes zinc oxide for UV protection and squalane for soft and smooth skin. The soothing feeling of applying the sunscreen is immediately followed with quick absorption that leaves the skin feeling hydrated without a white cast or residue left behind. A little bit of the watery formula can cover the entire face, and although the tube is only 1.7 ounces, it will last you a long time. Plus, it’s TSA-friendly so it can be placed in a carry-on or personal item with ease. If you’re headed to the beach, this mineral formula is free of nanoparticles, oxybenzone, octinoxate, and other chemicals that can be harmful to reefs and wildlife. Note, however, that the formula isn’t water resistant so you'll want to double up with a water resistant sunscreen for extra protection if you’re going swimming.

Other Face Sunscreens We Liked

The face sunscreens below are all excellent options, but compared to our top-performing sunscreens they fell slightly behind due to minor issues like formula texture and opacity. Still, we felt they were worth an honorable mention.

EltaMD UV Daily Face Sunscreen Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid: The formula is non-irritating and it applies very smoothly, but it leaves a fairly thick white cast, so it may be better for a day at the beach rather than worn underneath makeup on a daily basis.

Dr. Rossi Derm MD The Day Formula: It’s a thick formula that still layers evenly under makeup, but it takes some serious rubbing to get it fully absorbed into the skin without leaving residue or a white cast. Plus, the high price point was also a downside since the tube is quite small.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Sunscreen: With a similar feel to a lightweight lotion, this formula spread smoothly across our face without leaving a residue or white cast. However, it didn’t layer well over foundation and concealer, so it pilled throughout the day.

Our Testing Process

After thoroughly researching a number of face sunscreens, we chose 24 options from trusted skincare brands to test out in our New York City lab. We then sent the face sunscreen out into the real world to try in everyday life to garner even more testing insights to help determine the overall winners.

In both series of tests, we factored in the feel, opacity, transferability, water resistance, and removal ease of each sunscreen, plus we used a moisture reader device in our lab to measure moisture levels. We tested the sunscreens in a real-world setting for two weeks where we wore the sun lotion for activities like working out, hiking, swimming, and running errands. The face sunscreens with the highest praise from both sets of tests were noted as having a silky formula that stayed on our face all day long without running while sweating or leaving a white cast finish.

Tips for Buying Face Sunscreen

Look for SPF and UV protection

Be sure to look at the label and choose sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher as well as broad spectrum protection to ward off both UVA and UVB rays. If you end up wearing sunscreen for outdoor activities like swimming or running, you’ll also want to check the water or sweat resistance capabilities and reapply accordingly.

Choose the right formula for your skin type

Since face sunscreen can be worn daily, you should treat it as part of your everyday skincare routine and invest in a bottle that fits your needs. Those with oily or acne-prone skin may want to opt for a non-irritating mineral-based sunscreen with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. If you have dry skin, be sure to read the ingredients and look for moisturizing elements like aloe vera or hyaluronic acid.

Opt for reef-safe sunscreen when in the ocean

Going on a tropical vacation? Before buying face sunscreen, you’ll want to do some research on your destination to find out which products might be banned in the state or country. For example, Hawaii, Palau, and the U.S. Virgin Islands all have bans on sunscreens that include ingredients like oxybenzone, octinoxate, octocrylene, homosalate, 4-methyl benzylidene camphor, Triclosan, parabens, nanoparticles, and microplastics.



Frequently Asked Questions How much sunscreen should I put on my face? It can be hard to gauge how much sunscreen to put on your face, so consider using the two-finger rule to apply an appropriate amount. Squeeze two lines of sunscreen from the tube onto both your index finger and middle finger before applying to ensure you’re using enough, then wait 15 minutes before going in the water or sweating to let it soak in.

Can I bring face sunscreen on a plane? Since sunscreen counts as a liquid, it can be packed in a carry-on as long as it falls at or below the 3.4-ounce liquid restrictions for going through the TSA security inspection at airports. If the bottle is larger than 3.4 ounces, it will need to be packed in checked luggage.

How much SPF do I need daily? In general, SPF 30 or higher is the way to go for any sunscreen. It’s important to get a sunscreen with broad-spectrum protection that defends against both UVA and UVB rays, so you’ll want to look for one that has the FDA seal of approval for broad-spectrum protection on the tube or label.

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Commerce Writer, Anna Popp, tests and writes about T+L’s best travel products. She has been a travel writer since living overseas in 2018 and began testing products for various publications in 2021 before joining T+L in 2022. Anna participated in several other sunscreen tests we conducted and collaborated with editors and testers to compile this list of the best face sunscreens for everyday wear.

