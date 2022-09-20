Whether you have a long flight or you’re trying to nap in a hotel room once you reach your destination, it can be challenging to sleep under fluorescent airplane lights or with natural light beaming through sheer curtains. However, when it comes to getting quality shut-eye at any hour of the day in any place, there are two major factors to consider.

“There are two things that really play into controlling sleep: temperature and light,” explains Devin Burke, sleep expert and founder of Sleep Science Academy. “So obviously, light is the one that factors in when we’re talking about a sleep mask.” Sleep masks provide travelers with a much-needed respite in varied brightness conditions and help them avoid jet lag and grogginess, too.

“There’s the production of melatonin that gets released as a result of the sun setting, so using an eye mask or manipulating your light environment can have an impact on sleep,” Burke says. “You want to look for a blackout eye mask. Sometimes there are masks that can kind of create pressure around the eyes, so you want to look for a mask that has zero pressure around the eyes and something that is soft.”

After getting Devin Burke’s advice to look for a light-blocking sleep mask with zero eye pressure, that’s also washable, breathable, and soft, here’s our breakdown of top picks: