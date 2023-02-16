Best Products The 15 Best Electric Scooters of 2023 Our top pick is the safety-conscious, versatile, and cutting-edge Niu Kqi3 Max Electric Kick Scooter. By Saryn Chorney Published on February 16, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Tips for Buying FAQ Why Trust T+L We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington In “Back to the Future Part II,” audiences were treated to visions of a futuristic hoverboard – and while that prototype isn’t on the market quite yet, today’s best electric scooters are an impressive and entertaining reality in their own right. Faster than manual (or kick) scooters, electric scooters have become increasingly popular for commuting and leisurely rides. With a balance of long-distance capabilities and moderate top speeds, electric scooters offer a convenient, speedy, relatively inexpensive, and eco-friendly travel option that’s less physically demanding than riding a bike. Lisa VanderMause, a marketing vice president who specializes in consumer experience at outdoor recreation company Pacific Cycle, Inc., spoke with Travel + Leisure about the electric scooter market. “E-scooters are a relatively new but natural progression,” said VanderMause of the fun, convenient, and affordable way to get around. “Before you buy an electric scooter, really think about how the product will be used,” VanderMause suggested. Important factors include your regular travel distance, both your weight and the e-scooter’s weight, and the environment or terrain where you plan to ride most often. We looked at all these components and concluded the Niu Kqi3 Max Electric Kick Scooter is the top choice electric scooter because of its safety considerations, versatile riding modes, comfort, and charging features, as well as its impressive capabilities via the Niu app. While a smaller e-scooter may be more suitable for shorter distances (or for those who prefer slower speeds), the Niu Kqi3 Max is an appropriate choice for both teenagers and adults. As a larger e-scooter model, it travels fairly far at a nice clip and rides smoothly for commuting or just for plain ‘ol fun. To accommodate a range of riders, we also chose the best electric scooters for big and small kids, budget-conscious riders, commuters, and daring off-roaders, among others. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Niu Kqi3 Max Electric Kick Scooter at Walmart Jump to Review Best Budget: Razor 13113614 E300 Electric Scooter at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Big Kids: Mongoose React Electric Kids Scooter at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Small Kids: Niu KQi Youth+ Electric Scooter at Walmart Jump to Review Best for Commuters: Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter at Amazon Jump to Review Best Foldable: Swagger 5 Elite at Amazon Jump to Review Best Lightweight: Okai Neon II Electric Scooter 25 Miles Operating at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Long-range Rides: Gotrax GMax Electric Scooter at Amazon Jump to Review Longest Battery Life: Emove Cruiser 52V 1600W Dual Suspension at Voromotors.com Jump to Review Best with Replaceable Battery: Anyhill UM 2 Electric Scooter at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Niu Kqi3 Max Electric Kick Scooter Niu View On Walmart View On Best Buy View On Niu.com Why We Love It: This e-scooter has four custom riding modes: e-save (up to 9 miles per hour), sport (around 20 miles per hour), pedestrian (walking speed while rider walks alongside it), and custom (raise or lower speed to rider’s preference).What to Consider: While it lands on the more expensive end of the spectrum, this e-scooter’s deck is larger compared to many other models, and riders may travel as far as 40 miles on a single charge. The KQi3 Max is an exciting new electric kick scooter from NIU with a top speed of 23.6 miles per hour and an impressive range of more than 40 miles. Its dual disc brakes with regenerative braking and “self-healing” inflatable tires allow you to ride with confidence while sending energy back into the scooter; plus, the rider has full control of stopping this city-friendly vehicle. Additional features such as a wide handlebar (21.3 inches), tires (9.5 x 2.5 inches), and deck mean this scooter gets a high comfort and stability rating from riders. Couple that with a powerful 48V lithium battery, 450W rear-wheel drive motor that effortlessly handles uphill inclines up to 25 percent, and an eight-hour charge time that allows for a 40-mile journey per charge, and we’ve got a winner on our hands (and under our feet, as the case may be). The KQi3 boasts four riding modes – e-save, sport, pedestrian, and custom – and may be controlled with the NIU app, which provides battery status, ride history, scooter lock, and more via smartphone. It has a quick and easy folding mechanism, as well as a powerful halo light with an integrated bell. This model is suitable for riders over 14 years old and those who weigh up to 265 pounds, plus it comes with a two-year warranty. Maximum performance, extra comfort, notable stability, and innovative safety measures while still providing a fun ride all make the KQi3 Max our top e-scooter pick. Price at time of publish: $899 Max speed: 23.6 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 8 hours | Weight: 58 pounds | Weight capacity: 265 pounds | Battery type: 48V lithium battery (608.4Wh) Best Budget Razor 13113614 E300 Electric Scooter Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why We Love It: A large deck frame, top speed of 15 miles per hour, and pneumatic front and rear tires offer a smooth ride for teenagers and adults at an affordable price. What to Consider: This e-scooter has limited speed control options and may not handle inclines or uneven terrain well, so it’s best used on level roads. The Razor E300 electric scooter is built for teen and adult riders, accommodating those up to 220 pounds with its larger deck and frame. It’s powered by a 250-watt, high-torque, single-speed, and chain-driven yet quiet motor that can reach speeds up to 15 miles per hour and allows up to 40 minutes of leisurely riding around the neighborhood on a single charge. The E300 features an all-steel frame and fork, plus it boasts larger (9-inch), pneumatic front and rear tires that are meant to soften out rough surfaces for a smooth ride. The scooter requires some assembly before use, and Razor recommends charging it for at least 12 hours prior. The Razor E300 comes in five colors (matte gray, blue, red, blue and white, and “sweet pea” pink) and offers a high-quality ride. Price at time of publish: $279 Max speed: 15 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 40 minutes| Weight: 43 pounds | Weight capacity: 220 pounds | Battery type: Rechargeable 24V (two 12V) sealed lead-acid battery Best for Big Kids Mongoose React Electric Kids Scooter Amazon View On Amazon View On Mongoose.com Why We Love It: When its battery runs out, the model converts into a kick scooter for resistance-free riding.What to Consider: Some assembly is required for this e-scooter, but most parts are eligible for a one-year warranty, and the battery is eligible for a six-month warranty from the date of purchase. A fun, portable, powerful, and sidewalk-ready cruiser, the Mongoose React E4 is a solid choice for older kids seeking neighborhood adventures. Designed with those in mind who are 13-plus years old and weigh up to 176 pounds, this electric scooter is highly portable at 22 pounds. It’s capable of reaching a top speed of 15 miles per hour and can travel around 6 miles on a single charge. The scooter’s lithium battery takes three hours to charge (and comes with a charger). Nicknamed “lightning in a throttle,” the new Mongoose e-scooter is torque-heavy and has a high-power hub motor, as well as a hand lever throttle for acceleration. This e-scooter also has durable 152-millimeter rubber wheels, plus a rear foot brake and a hand e-brake for stopping. Its lightweight aluminum frame folds up for easy transport, and it “can be used as a kick scooter when the battery runs out,” noted VanderMause. She also recommends the Mongoose’s cousin, the Schwinn Tone Electric Scooter, for college students on campus seeking a longer range. Price at time of publish: $253 Max speed: 15 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 3 hours | Weight: 22 pounds | Weight capacity: 176 pounds | Battery type: lithium The Best Electric Bikes for Every Rider Best for Small Kids Niu KQi Youth+ Electric Scooter NIU View On Walmart View On Niu.com Why We Love It: This ultra-thoughtful kids' scooter comes in two modes: “safe” allowing for speeds up to 6.2 miles per hour and “sport” for 10-miles-per-hour rides.What to Consider: Niu recommends this e-scooter for children in the 8-14 years-old age bracket or between 52 to 63 inches in height and under 132 pounds. The Niu KQi Youth electric scooter is designed for kids ages 8-14, so parents will especially appreciate its “safe mode” for learning, high-performance handbrake system, and the elastic crash cover to reduce impact and help protect kids if they brake suddenly. This e-scooter features patented AirStryke Technology tires that combine solid rubber and soft, shock-absorbing PU rubber for a comfortable, even ride. Its 7.5-inch front wheel can roll over cracks, bumps, and other obstacles, plus it features powerful dual brakes, a soft stem cover for protection, a half-twist throttle for smaller hands, swappable grip tape, and is water-resistant (puddles! rain!). A colorful ambient light ring consists of six different riding light options, including a braking light and a charging light pattern, plus it shows the battery capacity. The Niu KQi has a range of 7.1 miles and a riding time of up to 70 minutes per charge, which is impressive for neighborhood exploration. Although it’s not foldable, it can be collapsed for storage. Products purchased directly from Niu can be returned by the original purchaser within 30 days of the order date, and this e-scooter comes with a two-year warranty. Price at time of publish: $299 Max Speed: Up to 6.2 miles per hour (safe mode); up to 10 miles per hour (sport mode) | Length of battery charge: 70 minutes | Weight: 18.3 pounds | Weight capacity: 132 pounds | Battery type: 21.6 VDC Best for Commuters Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This e-scooter has a charging port directly on the battery, allowing for indoor charging which helps prolong battery life and benefits commuters or anyone who needs to charge in high-temperature environments.What to Consider: Due to its shorter, narrower deck, the Hiboy S2R may be less comfortable for riders with larger feet or lead to ball-of-foot soreness on longer rides. The Hiboy S2R electric scooter works well and looks great. Designed for city commuting, this stylish model is both stable and durable and has a high-capacity battery that can travel up to 17 miles on a single charge, making it ideal for longer rides. Designed to be portable, it has a folding structure that makes the scooter easy to store in car trunks, closets, under subway seats, and other compact places. Its powerful 350W electric brushless hub motor allows for speeds of up to 19 miles per hour and offers customizable speed and cruise control through the Hiboy S2 app, available on both iPhone and Android smartphones. This e-scooter features solid tires and boasts a dual braking system with disc brake and EABS regenerative anti-lock braking for added protection; it is capable of stopping swiftly when pulled sharply. The scooter rides smoothly while accelerating and turning, and its long-range 270WH battery offers an efficient kinetic energy recovery system. We like that it has three (front, middle, rear) lights, as well as multiple strategically positioned reflectors. Hiboy offers 12-month or six-month assurance for different parts. The S2 also comes in a detachable seated version. Price at time of publish: $550 Max speed: 19 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 17 miles | Weight: 31 pounds | Weight capacity: 220 pounds | Battery type: 270 WH Best Foldable Swagger 5 Elite Courtesy of Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Why We Love It: With a 320-pound weight capacity, this scooter can transport a larger adult plus some additional gear.What to Consider: While the scooter boasts an updated, swiftly foldable stem and handle with a dependable hand brake, it doesn’t have a true foot brake, which may be disconcerting to riders who are used to one. The Swagger 5 Elite is an affordable electric scooter designed for commuting and short-distance travel. The Swagger 5 Boost’s lightweight and foldable design, with a length of 41.5 inches ( 41.5 x 17 x 45.3 inches unfolded and 41.5 x 17 x 19 inches folded), makes it one of the most portable options on our list. The foot-controlled folding mechanism is a breeze to use, plus this model is compact and easy to store. Other notable features include puncture-resistant honeycomb tires, a 300W motor, a Bluetooth-enabled LED display, and an app for tracking speed and battery levels. While this e-scooter does have some trade-offs — the lack of a true foot brake, for one — the model is a durable, dependable choice for short commutes and joy rides around the neighborhood. Price at time of publish: $290 Max speed: 18 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 11 miles or 3.5 hours | Weight: 26 pounds | Weight capacity: 320 pounds | Battery type: 37V lithium-ion battery Best Lightweight Okai Neon II Electric Scooter 25 Miles Operating Bestbuy View On Amazon View On Best Buy Why We Love It: The Neon Lite folds swiftly with one click due to its patented technology. What to Consider: While some e-scooters may weigh in under 30 pounds, this one is not too much heavier and includes many additional nice-to-have features. An innovative e-scooter featuring a one-click folding design and multiple lighting outputs for safety and style, the Okai Neon Lite is a great model for beginners or experienced riders. Electric scooters under 40 pounds are considered lightweight, and the Okai Neon Lite is a standout in this category. Weighing around 33 pounds, it is fast-charging and waterproof, making it convenient to ride in all weather conditions. The scooter features a handlebar with integrated multi-function buttons, 9-inch tubeless tires for a smooth, stable ride, and a dual braking system for efficient, responsive braking. Plus, it’s waterproof, so the Okai Lite is convenient to ride in all weather conditions. The e-scooter’s companion smart app allows for customization of the driving mode, Bluetooth connectivity, atmospheric lights (it has a LED front light bar), and more. Whether riders are headed to work or school, this model handles short and medium distances well, and it’s easy to fold and store away in the trunk of a car or on public transportation. Okai offers a one-year warranty for scooters and six months for accessories. Price at time of publish: $400 Max speed: 15.5 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 4-6 hours or 18.6 miles | Weight: 33 pounds | Weight capacity: 220 pounds | Battery type: Automotive-grade 18650 lithium battery Best for Long-range Rides Gotrax GMax Electric Scooter Amazon View On Amazon View On Gotrax.com Why We Love It: The GoTrax GMax has a longer range than most other e-scooters on the market, making it a good choice for those who plan to commute or travel long distances with one.What to Consider: Weighing in at over 43 pounds, this is a heavier (and more expensive) model of e-scooter than other commuter-friendly options. The GMax electric scooter is specially designed for riders who require a long-range scooter for their daily commute. This impressive model boasts a high-capacity battery that offers an expansive range of charge – up to 42 miles! – which is more than double the range of many other scooters on the market. With two gear speed settings (15.5 miles per hour and 20 miles per hour) plus cruise control, the GMax comes with plenty of flourishes. These include an LED front light, dual-braking system, foldable frame, steel locking cable, digital passcode locking, and more. The sturdy e-scooter is equipped with 10-inch air-filled tires for a comfortable, smooth ride and its LED display indicates speed, battery life, and mileage. While the GMax leads the pack for range per charge, it does have some drawbacks worth mentioning. It is heavy (46 pounds), requires a kick to start, and lacks suspension — and the price point is high compared to other models on this list. Still, for long rides, it’s hard to beat. Note: GoTrax offers 24-hour customer service and a 30-day return policy. Price at time of publish: $800 Max speed: 20 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: Up to 42 miles | Weight: 43.5 pounds | Weight capacity: 220 pounds | Battery type: 36V 17.5aH Lithium-ion Battery (630Wh) The Best Bike Helmets for Every Type of Cyclist Longest Battery Life Emove Cruiser 52V 1600W Dual Suspension Voro Motors View On Voromotors.com Why We Love It: The EMove Cruiser’s big battery offers extreme capacity and a nearly unprecedented range of 62 miles, which means it can be charged much less frequently than smaller scooter models that need regular post-ride charging. What to Consider: While the EMove has an almost unbeatable variety of features, it may prove heavy to carry (over 50 pounds) for some commuters, and it’s one of the most expensive e-scooters on our list. Much like the GoTrax GMax, the EMove Cruiser is an impressive long-range electric scooter. While the former can achieve up to 42 miles on a single charge, this model can reach 62 miles of range, meaning it’s also a great choice for commuting. However, the EMove is nearly 10 pounds heavier, which may rule it out for some commuters. That said, it’s an excellent e-scooter that can potentially go for a week or longer of daily rides without needing a charge due to its high-capacity battery. That fact alone should ease the minds of many busy riders. Plus, its larger battery means it should last for many years — somewhere around 600 to 1,000 charge cycles — hence the price tag. Otherwise, the EMove’s other cool features include a spacious deck, car-grade tubeless sir-filled tires for a smooth journey, foldable handlebars that can be adjusted for standing or seated riding, a waterproof LCD display, customizable acceleration with three throttle options, and anti-theft locking. It also comes in six stylish colors. Price at time of publish: $1,399 Max speed: 33 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 9-12 hours | Weight: 52 pounds | Weight capacity: 352 pounds | Battery type: 52V 30Ah (1560 Wh) Best with Replaceable Battery Anyhill UM 2 Electric Scooter Bestbuy View On Amazon View On Anyhill.com View On Best Buy Why We Love It: This e-scooter comes with an extra battery hidden under its deck that pushes its range to 56 miles, so your worries about running out of power will be eased.What to Consider: At $900, this is one of the pricier models on our list. First and foremost, the Anyhill Um’s removable, replaceable LG battery pack is more convenient and cost-effective than other e-scooter models. A spare battery has a variety of advantages: It increases the scooter's range, it allows for the battery to be charged separately from the scooter itself (which is more conducive for some lifestyles), and replacing the battery instead of disposing of the entire scooter may extend its overall lifespan, which is more cost-effective and eco-friendly. The UM-2 also features a triple braking system for safety, wide handlebars, and a large deck for a comfortable ride. Its quick, easily foldable design offers a swift and flexible transportation option, plus its 10-inch tires offer a smooth ride on various terrains. A central kickstand, app control, and three different speed modes are all a nice bonus as well. This model comes with a 12-month warranty. Price at time of publish: $900 Max speed: 19 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: Up to 56 miles | Weight: 44 pounds | Weight capacity: 300 pounds | Battery type: Replaceable LG battery (36V/10aH) Best with a Seat Okai EA10 Pro Electric Scooter Bestbuy View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Why We Love It: This e-scooter is ideal for comfort, and it’s a good option for those who require the capability of sitting down while scootering.What to Consider: This model requires some assembly, and handling steep inclines or bumpy, rough terrain may be a challenge. Considering its innovative design, superior technology, and focus on comfort and safety, the Okai EA10 Pro is our top pick for the best electric scooter with a seat on the market right now. Its array of impressive features includes a stylish exterior, an ergonomic seat, a 35-mile range, a sleek display, smart connectivity, bright LED lights, cruise control, both a mechanical and an electronic braking system, plus a detachable battery for easy charging. Whew! This seated e-scooter also folds down compactly for easy storage and transportation, making it a convenient option for commuting. While its heavier weight may be a drawback for some (and the extra battery also bumps up the cost range), that’s to be expected for an e-scooter model with a seat. Overall, this is a solid choice for those who put safety first and may want to rest while riding but still want to have fun. Price at time of publish: $650 Max speed: 15.5 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 35 miles | Weight: 64 pounds | Weight capacity: 220 pounds | Battery type: Lithium-ion 48 volt The 14 Best Commuter Backpacks of 2023 Best Off-road Nanrobot D4 2.0 Electric Scooter Electric Boarding Co View On Electricboardingco.com View On Roadrunnerscooters.com Why We Love It: With its double-braking system, especially on steep inclines and all-terrain trails, the Nanrobot D4+ goes the distance for commuters and sporty e-scooter enthusiasts alike.What to Consider: This model’s 70-pound weight may make it less suitable for casual riders. Featuring an award-winning design, the Nanrobot D4+ is an elite, extra-durable electric scooter that’s great for commuters who are looking for more than just daily rides from home to the office and back. This model’s sturdy construction makes it a natural match for both off-road and rough terrain. Its twin 1000w engines and a large-capacity lithium battery allow for 10 to 12 hours of use before recharging. Although its weight and cost may turn off casual riders, it comes fully equipped with front and rear suspension, hybrid tires, and an impressive range (from 35 to 40 miles), and it boasts a double-braking system for added safety. Overall, the D4+ is a powerful, versatile e-scooter worthy of long joy rides in a range of environments, and its intuitive controls make it an easy model for most ages to learn how to ride. The company offers a six-month warranty on all manufacturing defects once opened. Price at time of publish: $1,190 Max speed: 15+ miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 9-10 hours (4-5 with 2 chargers) | Weight: 70 pounds | Weight capacity: 330 pounds | Battery type: 52V 23.4Ah Lithium-Ion Best Three-wheel Hover-1 Switch 2-In-1 Electric Scooter Skateboard Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: A fun and versatile model for those who want to switch between riding modes on a single device, this e-scooter offers both detachable handlebars and a detachable skateboard. What to Consider: Considering its maximum weight capacity is around 130 pounds, this e-scooter is mostly limited to use by kids. Like to switch it up? The Hover-1 Switch offers versatility and fun for people (especially kids) who want to shift back and forth between riding modes on a single vehicle. This unique convertible three-wheel scooter features a detachable base board for traditional skateboarding – or the option of electric scootering with the handlebars attached. A remote control also offers easy maneuvering, plus the device has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for entertainment and colorful light-up wheels that can be adjusted for growing children. It sends speeding alerts and notifies riders when they’re traversing spotty surfaces to slow down, which may help avoid accidents. Plus, the LED headlights on either side of the board allow for extra visibility while riding at night. Overall this is an enjoyable, swift e-scooter for kids and teens who want to explore the neighborhood or zip back and forth around campus. Helmet, knee, and elbow pads are recommended and sold separately. Price at time of publish: $150 Max speed: 7–9 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 2.5 hours | Weight: 17.6 pounds | Weight capacity: 132 pounds | Battery type: 25.2V Lithium-ion Best for Adult Beginners Okai Neon II Electric Scooter 25 Miles Operating Bestbuy View On Amazon View On Best Buy Why We Love It: This lighter e-scooter model has a plethora of impressive features considering its price, plus it folds with one click and is easy to carry.What to Consider: Riders may have to wait upwards of five to six hours to fully charge this model. Considering its comfortable ride, user-friendly app, informative display, and bright head and tail lights for additional safety, the Okai Neon 2 is a dependable choice for adult riders who are new to e-scootering. With both an electronic brake and a classic disc brake at the rear, this Okai scooter stands a minimal chance of ever flipping over. Not only does this model possess a lightweight body that’s convenient for transport, it also comes equipped with a cushioned silicone pad, hidden shock absorber, and rear honeycomb tire for added stability and durability. Suitable for short-distance travel, it is a solid choice for stress-free commuting, leisurely exploration, or running local errands. We also appreciate the gradual learning curve provided by its three different riding modes: economy, sport, and pedestrian. The warranty is one year, both for parts and labor. Price at time of publish: $400 Max speed: 15.5 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 25 miles | Weight: 35.27 pounds | Weight capacity: 220 pounds | Battery type: 36V lithium ion Best for Low Speeds Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Kick Scooter Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Segway.com Why We Love It: Reliable and easy to operate with a ton of safety features but without too many unnecessary bells and whistles, this model is lightweight yet sturdy and smooth-riding.What to Consider: The maximum speed is only around 12 miles or up to 14 miles when riding downhill, plus this model needs to be recharged after approximately 12 miles. When Segway and Ninebot strategically partnered in 2015, Segway-Ninebot launched and has become a leader in the e-scooter field with its signature self-balancing technology. Rated highly for both safety and value, the Segway Ninebot ES1L boasts a sanded baseboard to increase friction and stability, as well as a spring in the shock absorber to cushion the rider from bumps for a smooth and enhanced riding experience. Anti-glare, LED headlights increase visibility up to 44 feet, even in low-visibility conditions. And this model’s 8-inch tires are “flat-free,” meaning they are puncture-resistant and have high shock absorption. Water-resistant with both front electronic and rear foot brakes, this Ninebot e-scooter also offers multiple riding modes (eco, standard, and sports) depending on a rider’s comfort, preference, and experience level. The intuitive LED dashboard is the cherry on top of this model that’s appropriate for ages 14 and up. Segway Ninebot offers a one-year limited warranty. Price at time of publish: $387 Max speed: 12.4 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 12.4 miles | Weight: 24.9 pounds | Weight capacity: 220 pounds | Battery type: Customized premium lithium-ion Tips for Buying an Electric Scooter Consider rider age and weight People often think they want a fast e-scooter, but “make sure the scooter is sized appropriately and the top speed is manageable for the rider,” advises VanderMause. Read the manufacturer guidelines to gauge appropriate age and weight parameters, especially for children. Opt for lithium batteries VanderMause recommends a lithium battery as it is lighter and has faster charge times than alternatives. If you buy a product with a lithium battery, be sure to check that the manufacturer has achieved important safety standards by confirming they've passed independent testing. Know your range needs How far do you want to go? Consider whether you or your child will mostly be riding for fun around the neighborhood or whether the e-scooter will be used on a regular basis for commuting a certain number of miles to the office and back. VanderMause says to keep in mind that most manufacturers recommend a maximum range, which she says is based on optimal riding conditions, speed, weight, and incline. Choose tires that suit your terrain Scooters have relatively small tires, so VanderMause recommends keeping your environment and riding conditions in mind. For example, larger rubber or air-filled tires tend to offer a more stable and comfortable ride, particularly across bumpy surfaces. Understand different types of motors Electric scooters often have powerful motors; some are able to reach speeds higher than 30 miles per hour. However, keep in mind that range is as important as motor power when it comes to charging and recharging the vehicle. For most adult e-scooters, look for a minimum power of 250 watts and up to 400 or 500 if you plan to ride in an environment with steep inclines. All electric scooters have motors, but some powerful “extreme” models have two. Types of motors include brushed DC, brushless (BDLC) which is a newer technology, as well as hub and chain drive. VanderMause says Mongoose and Schwinn e-scooter models use rear hub drives because they have fewer parts and are lighter and quieter than a belt drive system. It’s best to do your own research according to your needs and budget. Check wattage regulations According to VanderMause, e-scooters for kids tend to run a 250w motor with 36V batteries, which provide adequate power and distance for younger riders. While larger motors and batteries are undoubtedly available with many adult scooters, there may be local laws depending on your city or state that limit the top speeds for electric scooters. Don’t miss out on an LCD screen The latest high-tech e-scooter models often include LCD screens that provide useful real-time information like speed, distance, and battery life. Some brands may connect to your smartphone and will give that data through a paired app. Both options work according to your own personal preference. Get a frame suited for your storage needs Finally, consider the frame of your desired e-scooter and how you plan on using it, i.e. do you intend to store it in a garage or will you carry the scooter into your house? VanderMause told T+L that “foldable, lightweight, height-adjustable frames” are the best choice for those who prefer compact storage and easy transport. Prioritize safety When riding an electric scooter, VanderMause says it’s important to always wear a helmet and elbow and knee pads to protect yourself from injury. “Get familiar with your e-scooter and how it operates in a controlled environment,” she says. “A large open space like an empty parking lot or large driveway will allow you to get familiar with how your scooter functions.” That’s good advice; plus make sure to review the manufacturer’s safety warnings. Think about your speed needs On average, electric scooters have a speed range from 15 to 30 miles per hour, depending on the model. Across categories, the average model for adults reaches a top speed of approximately 26 miles per hour. However, some super speedy ones may attain speeds upwards of 50 miles per hour, with 62 miles per hour being the current fastest. An electric scooter’s top speed depends on the specific usage scenario and a rider’s requirements. Shared e-scooters tend to be regulated to around 10–15 miles per hour maximum, while a speed range of 15–20 miles per hour is generally considered suitable for most riders to reach their destination swiftly while still having fun. An e-scooter is faster than walking, and people generally exert less physical effort on a scooter versus cycling, making them a convenient option both for commuters and leisurely riders. The top speed of an e-scooter may vary depending on factors such as rider weight, battery level, and terrain. Kids’ electric scooters have lower top speed — typically around 15 miles per hour or less — and less powerful motors than those designed for adults, as it’s unsafe for kids to operate motorized vehicles at high speeds. Frequently Asked Questions Do you need a license for an electric scooter? Although you generally don’t need a license for an electric scooter, VanderMause advises that laws about use and speed vary by community. North Carolina is the only state that requires DMV registration for an e-scooter, but be sure to check local ordinances before making a purchase. Can you get pulled over on an electric scooter? The simplest answer is the legality of e-scooters and rules about riding them on streets or sidewalks vary by state. Do your research. Generally speaking, electric scooters may be considered a “two- or three-wheeled vehicle” and fall under the HR 727 amendment of the Consumer Product Safety Act, which includes low-speed bicycles. As such, scooters with an electric motor under 750 watts that reach a maximum speed of less than 25 miles per hour on a paved surface are usually considered legal. According to Scooter.Guide, e-scooters are currently not street-legal in Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin.While e-scooters are street-legal in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, and Virginia, you must stay to the right side of the road while riding one.California, Colorado, Massachusetts, and New York don’t allow scooters on highways, expressways, or limited-access roads. In most states, scooters aren’t allowed on high-speed streets (above 35 miles per hour), because it isn’t safe.Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana, Rhode Island, and Virginia allow electric scooters to be ridden on sidewalks, but many states don’t specifically indicate whether or not they are allowed on sidewalks. The safety of the rider, as well as pedestrians and cyclists all factor in here. Is there a speed limit on electric scooters? In most countries, the legal top speed for electric scooters is around 15 miles per hour. Saryn Chorney, a sustainable lifestyle and eco-travel writer, pulled from her own outdoor recreation and N.Y.C.-based commuting experiences, as well as a recent visit to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, to curate this list of best electric scooters.