The 15 Best Electric Scooters of 2023

“Before you buy an electric scooter, really think about how the product will be used,” VanderMause suggested. Important factors include your regular travel distance, both your weight and the e-scooter’s weight, and the environment or terrain where you plan to ride most often. We looked at all these components and concluded the Niu Kqi3 Max Electric Kick Scooter is the top choice electric scooter because of its safety considerations, versatile riding modes, comfort, and charging features, as well as its impressive capabilities via the Niu app. While a smaller e-scooter may be more suitable for shorter distances (or for those who prefer slower speeds), the Niu Kqi3 Max is an appropriate choice for both teenagers and adults. As a larger e-scooter model, it travels fairly far at a nice clip and rides smoothly for commuting or just for plain ‘ol fun. To accommodate a range of riders, we also chose the best electric scooters for big and small kids, budget-conscious riders, commuters, and daring off-roaders, among others.

Lisa VanderMause, a marketing vice president who specializes in consumer experience at outdoor recreation company Pacific Cycle, Inc. , spoke with Travel + Leisure about the electric scooter market. “E-scooters are a relatively new but natural progression,” said VanderMause of the fun, convenient, and affordable way to get around.

In “Back to the Future Part II,” audiences were treated to visions of a futuristic hoverboard – and while that prototype isn’t on the market quite yet, today’s best electric scooters are an impressive and entertaining reality in their own right. Faster than manual (or kick) scooters, electric scooters have become increasingly popular for commuting and leisurely rides. With a balance of long-distance capabilities and moderate top speeds, electric scooters offer a convenient, speedy, relatively inexpensive, and eco-friendly travel option that’s less physically demanding than riding a bike.

Best Overall Niu Kqi3 Max Electric Kick Scooter Niu View On Walmart View On Best Buy View On Niu.com Why We Love It: This e-scooter has four custom riding modes: e-save (up to 9 miles per hour), sport (around 20 miles per hour), pedestrian (walking speed while rider walks alongside it), and custom (raise or lower speed to rider’s preference). What to Consider: While it lands on the more expensive end of the spectrum, this e-scooter’s deck is larger compared to many other models, and riders may travel as far as 40 miles on a single charge. The KQi3 Max is an exciting new electric kick scooter from NIU with a top speed of 23.6 miles per hour and an impressive range of more than 40 miles. Its dual disc brakes with regenerative braking and “self-healing” inflatable tires allow you to ride with confidence while sending energy back into the scooter; plus, the rider has full control of stopping this city-friendly vehicle. Additional features such as a wide handlebar (21.3 inches), tires (9.5 x 2.5 inches), and deck mean this scooter gets a high comfort and stability rating from riders. Couple that with a powerful 48V lithium battery, 450W rear-wheel drive motor that effortlessly handles uphill inclines up to 25 percent, and an eight-hour charge time that allows for a 40-mile journey per charge, and we’ve got a winner on our hands (and under our feet, as the case may be). The KQi3 boasts four riding modes – e-save, sport, pedestrian, and custom – and may be controlled with the NIU app, which provides battery status, ride history, scooter lock, and more via smartphone. It has a quick and easy folding mechanism, as well as a powerful halo light with an integrated bell. This model is suitable for riders over 14 years old and those who weigh up to 265 pounds, plus it comes with a two-year warranty. Maximum performance, extra comfort, notable stability, and innovative safety measures while still providing a fun ride all make the KQi3 Max our top e-scooter pick. Price at time of publish: $899 Max speed: 23.6 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 8 hours | Weight: 58 pounds | Weight capacity: 265 pounds | Battery type: 48V lithium battery (608.4Wh)

Best Budget Razor 13113614 E300 Electric Scooter Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why We Love It: A large deck frame, top speed of 15 miles per hour, and pneumatic front and rear tires offer a smooth ride for teenagers and adults at an affordable price. What to Consider: This e-scooter has limited speed control options and may not handle inclines or uneven terrain well, so it’s best used on level roads. The Razor E300 electric scooter is built for teen and adult riders, accommodating those up to 220 pounds with its larger deck and frame. It’s powered by a 250-watt, high-torque, single-speed, and chain-driven yet quiet motor that can reach speeds up to 15 miles per hour and allows up to 40 minutes of leisurely riding around the neighborhood on a single charge. The E300 features an all-steel frame and fork, plus it boasts larger (9-inch), pneumatic front and rear tires that are meant to soften out rough surfaces for a smooth ride. The scooter requires some assembly before use, and Razor recommends charging it for at least 12 hours prior. The Razor E300 comes in five colors (matte gray, blue, red, blue and white, and “sweet pea” pink) and offers a high-quality ride. Price at time of publish: $279 Max speed: 15 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 40 minutes

| Weight: 43 pounds | Weight capacity: 220 pounds | Battery type: Rechargeable 24V (two 12V) sealed lead-acid battery

Best for Big Kids Mongoose React Electric Kids Scooter Amazon View On Amazon View On Mongoose.com Why We Love It: When its battery runs out, the model converts into a kick scooter for resistance-free riding. What to Consider: Some assembly is required for this e-scooter, but most parts are eligible for a one-year warranty, and the battery is eligible for a six-month warranty from the date of purchase. A fun, portable, powerful, and sidewalk-ready cruiser, the Mongoose React E4 is a solid choice for older kids seeking neighborhood adventures. Designed with those in mind who are 13-plus years old and weigh up to 176 pounds, this electric scooter is highly portable at 22 pounds. It’s capable of reaching a top speed of 15 miles per hour and can travel around 6 miles on a single charge. The scooter’s lithium battery takes three hours to charge (and comes with a charger). Nicknamed “lightning in a throttle,” the new Mongoose e-scooter is torque-heavy and has a high-power hub motor, as well as a hand lever throttle for acceleration. This e-scooter also has durable 152-millimeter rubber wheels, plus a rear foot brake and a hand e-brake for stopping. Its lightweight aluminum frame folds up for easy transport, and it “can be used as a kick scooter when the battery runs out,” noted VanderMause. She also recommends the Mongoose’s cousin, the Schwinn Tone Electric Scooter, for college students on campus seeking a longer range. Price at time of publish: $253 Max speed: 15 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 3 hours | Weight: 22 pounds | Weight capacity: 176 pounds | Battery type: lithium The Best Electric Bikes for Every Rider

Best for Small Kids Niu KQi Youth+ Electric Scooter NIU View On Walmart View On Niu.com Why We Love It: This ultra-thoughtful kids' scooter comes in two modes: “safe” allowing for speeds up to 6.2 miles per hour and “sport” for 10-miles-per-hour rides. What to Consider: Niu recommends this e-scooter for children in the 8-14 years-old age bracket or between 52 to 63 inches in height and under 132 pounds. The Niu KQi Youth electric scooter is designed for kids ages 8-14, so parents will especially appreciate its “safe mode” for learning, high-performance handbrake system, and the elastic crash cover to reduce impact and help protect kids if they brake suddenly. This e-scooter features patented AirStryke Technology tires that combine solid rubber and soft, shock-absorbing PU rubber for a comfortable, even ride. Its 7.5-inch front wheel can roll over cracks, bumps, and other obstacles, plus it features powerful dual brakes, a soft stem cover for protection, a half-twist throttle for smaller hands, swappable grip tape, and is water-resistant (puddles! rain!). A colorful ambient light ring consists of six different riding light options, including a braking light and a charging light pattern, plus it shows the battery capacity. The Niu KQi has a range of 7.1 miles and a riding time of up to 70 minutes per charge, which is impressive for neighborhood exploration. Although it’s not foldable, it can be collapsed for storage. Products purchased directly from Niu can be returned by the original purchaser within 30 days of the order date, and this e-scooter comes with a two-year warranty. Price at time of publish: $299 Max Speed: Up to 6.2 miles per hour (safe mode); up to 10 miles per hour (sport mode) | Length of battery charge: 70 minutes | Weight: 18.3 pounds | Weight capacity: 132 pounds | Battery type: 21.6 VDC

Best for Commuters Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This e-scooter has a charging port directly on the battery, allowing for indoor charging which helps prolong battery life and benefits commuters or anyone who needs to charge in high-temperature environments. What to Consider: Due to its shorter, narrower deck, the Hiboy S2R may be less comfortable for riders with larger feet or lead to ball-of-foot soreness on longer rides. The Hiboy S2R electric scooter works well and looks great. Designed for city commuting, this stylish model is both stable and durable and has a high-capacity battery that can travel up to 17 miles on a single charge, making it ideal for longer rides. Designed to be portable, it has a folding structure that makes the scooter easy to store in car trunks, closets, under subway seats, and other compact places. Its powerful 350W electric brushless hub motor allows for speeds of up to 19 miles per hour and offers customizable speed and cruise control through the Hiboy S2 app, available on both iPhone and Android smartphones. This e-scooter features solid tires and boasts a dual braking system with disc brake and EABS regenerative anti-lock braking for added protection; it is capable of stopping swiftly when pulled sharply. The scooter rides smoothly while accelerating and turning, and its long-range 270WH battery offers an efficient kinetic energy recovery system. We like that it has three (front, middle, rear) lights, as well as multiple strategically positioned reflectors. Hiboy offers 12-month or six-month assurance for different parts. The S2 also comes in a detachable seated version. Price at time of publish: $550 Max speed: 19 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 17 miles | Weight: 31 pounds | Weight capacity: 220 pounds | Battery type: 270 WH

Best Foldable Swagger 5 Elite Courtesy of Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Why We Love It: With a 320-pound weight capacity, this scooter can transport a larger adult plus some additional gear. What to Consider: While the scooter boasts an updated, swiftly foldable stem and handle with a dependable hand brake, it doesn’t have a true foot brake, which may be disconcerting to riders who are used to one. The Swagger 5 Elite is an affordable electric scooter designed for commuting and short-distance travel. The Swagger 5 Boost’s lightweight and foldable design, with a length of 41.5 inches ( 41.5 x 17 x 45.3 inches unfolded and 41.5 x 17 x 19 inches folded), makes it one of the most portable options on our list. The foot-controlled folding mechanism is a breeze to use, plus this model is compact and easy to store. Other notable features include puncture-resistant honeycomb tires, a 300W motor, a Bluetooth-enabled LED display, and an app for tracking speed and battery levels. While this e-scooter does have some trade-offs — the lack of a true foot brake, for one — the model is a durable, dependable choice for short commutes and joy rides around the neighborhood. Price at time of publish: $290 Max speed: 18 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 11 miles or 3.5 hours | Weight: 26 pounds | Weight capacity: 320 pounds | Battery type: 37V lithium-ion battery

Best Lightweight Okai Neon II Electric Scooter 25 Miles Operating Bestbuy View On Amazon View On Best Buy Why We Love It: The Neon Lite folds swiftly with one click due to its patented technology. What to Consider: While some e-scooters may weigh in under 30 pounds, this one is not too much heavier and includes many additional nice-to-have features. An innovative e-scooter featuring a one-click folding design and multiple lighting outputs for safety and style, the Okai Neon Lite is a great model for beginners or experienced riders. Electric scooters under 40 pounds are considered lightweight, and the Okai Neon Lite is a standout in this category. Weighing around 33 pounds, it is fast-charging and waterproof, making it convenient to ride in all weather conditions. The scooter features a handlebar with integrated multi-function buttons, 9-inch tubeless tires for a smooth, stable ride, and a dual braking system for efficient, responsive braking. Plus, it’s waterproof, so the Okai Lite is convenient to ride in all weather conditions. The e-scooter’s companion smart app allows for customization of the driving mode, Bluetooth connectivity, atmospheric lights (it has a LED front light bar), and more. Whether riders are headed to work or school, this model handles short and medium distances well, and it’s easy to fold and store away in the trunk of a car or on public transportation. Okai offers a one-year warranty for scooters and six months for accessories. Price at time of publish: $400 Max speed: 15.5 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 4-6 hours or 18.6 miles | Weight: 33 pounds | Weight capacity: 220 pounds | Battery type: Automotive-grade 18650 lithium battery

Best for Long-range Rides Gotrax GMax Electric Scooter Amazon View On Amazon View On Gotrax.com Why We Love It: The GoTrax GMax has a longer range than most other e-scooters on the market, making it a good choice for those who plan to commute or travel long distances with one. What to Consider: Weighing in at over 43 pounds, this is a heavier (and more expensive) model of e-scooter than other commuter-friendly options. The GMax electric scooter is specially designed for riders who require a long-range scooter for their daily commute. This impressive model boasts a high-capacity battery that offers an expansive range of charge – up to 42 miles! – which is more than double the range of many other scooters on the market. With two gear speed settings (15.5 miles per hour and 20 miles per hour) plus cruise control, the GMax comes with plenty of flourishes. These include an LED front light, dual-braking system, foldable frame, steel locking cable, digital passcode locking, and more. The sturdy e-scooter is equipped with 10-inch air-filled tires for a comfortable, smooth ride and its LED display indicates speed, battery life, and mileage. While the GMax leads the pack for range per charge, it does have some drawbacks worth mentioning. It is heavy (46 pounds), requires a kick to start, and lacks suspension — and the price point is high compared to other models on this list. Still, for long rides, it’s hard to beat. Note: GoTrax offers 24-hour customer service and a 30-day return policy. Price at time of publish: $800 Max speed: 20 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: Up to 42 miles | Weight: 43.5 pounds | Weight capacity: 220 pounds | Battery type: 36V 17.5aH Lithium-ion Battery (630Wh) The Best Bike Helmets for Every Type of Cyclist

Longest Battery Life Emove Cruiser 52V 1600W Dual Suspension Voro Motors View On Voromotors.com Why We Love It: The EMove Cruiser’s big battery offers extreme capacity and a nearly unprecedented range of 62 miles, which means it can be charged much less frequently than smaller scooter models that need regular post-ride charging. What to Consider: While the EMove has an almost unbeatable variety of features, it may prove heavy to carry (over 50 pounds) for some commuters, and it’s one of the most expensive e-scooters on our list. Much like the GoTrax GMax, the EMove Cruiser is an impressive long-range electric scooter. While the former can achieve up to 42 miles on a single charge, this model can reach 62 miles of range, meaning it’s also a great choice for commuting. However, the EMove is nearly 10 pounds heavier, which may rule it out for some commuters. That said, it’s an excellent e-scooter that can potentially go for a week or longer of daily rides without needing a charge due to its high-capacity battery. That fact alone should ease the minds of many busy riders. Plus, its larger battery means it should last for many years — somewhere around 600 to 1,000 charge cycles — hence the price tag. Otherwise, the EMove’s other cool features include a spacious deck, car-grade tubeless sir-filled tires for a smooth journey, foldable handlebars that can be adjusted for standing or seated riding, a waterproof LCD display, customizable acceleration with three throttle options, and anti-theft locking. It also comes in six stylish colors. Price at time of publish: $1,399 Max speed: 33 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 9-12 hours | Weight: 52 pounds | Weight capacity: 352 pounds | Battery type: 52V 30Ah (1560 Wh)

Best with Replaceable Battery Anyhill UM 2 Electric Scooter Bestbuy View On Amazon View On Anyhill.com View On Best Buy Why We Love It: This e-scooter comes with an extra battery hidden under its deck that pushes its range to 56 miles, so your worries about running out of power will be eased. What to Consider: At $900, this is one of the pricier models on our list. First and foremost, the Anyhill Um’s removable, replaceable LG battery pack is more convenient and cost-effective than other e-scooter models. A spare battery has a variety of advantages: It increases the scooter's range, it allows for the battery to be charged separately from the scooter itself (which is more conducive for some lifestyles), and replacing the battery instead of disposing of the entire scooter may extend its overall lifespan, which is more cost-effective and eco-friendly. The UM-2 also features a triple braking system for safety, wide handlebars, and a large deck for a comfortable ride. Its quick, easily foldable design offers a swift and flexible transportation option, plus its 10-inch tires offer a smooth ride on various terrains. A central kickstand, app control, and three different speed modes are all a nice bonus as well. This model comes with a 12-month warranty. Price at time of publish: $900 Max speed: 19 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: Up to 56 miles | Weight: 44 pounds | Weight capacity: 300 pounds | Battery type: Replaceable LG battery (36V/10aH)

Best with a Seat Okai EA10 Pro Electric Scooter Bestbuy View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Why We Love It: This e-scooter is ideal for comfort, and it’s a good option for those who require the capability of sitting down while scootering. What to Consider: This model requires some assembly, and handling steep inclines or bumpy, rough terrain may be a challenge. Considering its innovative design, superior technology, and focus on comfort and safety, the Okai EA10 Pro is our top pick for the best electric scooter with a seat on the market right now. Its array of impressive features includes a stylish exterior, an ergonomic seat, a 35-mile range, a sleek display, smart connectivity, bright LED lights, cruise control, both a mechanical and an electronic braking system, plus a detachable battery for easy charging. Whew! This seated e-scooter also folds down compactly for easy storage and transportation, making it a convenient option for commuting. While its heavier weight may be a drawback for some (and the extra battery also bumps up the cost range), that’s to be expected for an e-scooter model with a seat. Overall, this is a solid choice for those who put safety first and may want to rest while riding but still want to have fun. Price at time of publish: $650 Max speed: 15.5 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 35 miles | Weight: 64 pounds | Weight capacity: 220 pounds | Battery type: Lithium-ion 48 volt The 14 Best Commuter Backpacks of 2023

Best Off-road Nanrobot D4 2.0 Electric Scooter Electric Boarding Co View On Electricboardingco.com View On Roadrunnerscooters.com Why We Love It: With its double-braking system, especially on steep inclines and all-terrain trails, the Nanrobot D4+ goes the distance for commuters and sporty e-scooter enthusiasts alike. What to Consider: This model’s 70-pound weight may make it less suitable for casual riders. Featuring an award-winning design, the Nanrobot D4+ is an elite, extra-durable electric scooter that’s great for commuters who are looking for more than just daily rides from home to the office and back. This model’s sturdy construction makes it a natural match for both off-road and rough terrain. Its twin 1000w engines and a large-capacity lithium battery allow for 10 to 12 hours of use before recharging. Although its weight and cost may turn off casual riders, it comes fully equipped with front and rear suspension, hybrid tires, and an impressive range (from 35 to 40 miles), and it boasts a double-braking system for added safety. Overall, the D4+ is a powerful, versatile e-scooter worthy of long joy rides in a range of environments, and its intuitive controls make it an easy model for most ages to learn how to ride. The company offers a six-month warranty on all manufacturing defects once opened. Price at time of publish: $1,190 Max speed: 15+ miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 9-10 hours (4-5 with 2 chargers) | Weight: 70 pounds | Weight capacity: 330 pounds | Battery type: 52V 23.4Ah Lithium-Ion

Best Three-wheel Hover-1 Switch 2-In-1 Electric Scooter Skateboard Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: A fun and versatile model for those who want to switch between riding modes on a single device, this e-scooter offers both detachable handlebars and a detachable skateboard. What to Consider: Considering its maximum weight capacity is around 130 pounds, this e-scooter is mostly limited to use by kids. Like to switch it up? The Hover-1 Switch offers versatility and fun for people (especially kids) who want to shift back and forth between riding modes on a single vehicle. This unique convertible three-wheel scooter features a detachable base board for traditional skateboarding – or the option of electric scootering with the handlebars attached. A remote control also offers easy maneuvering, plus the device has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for entertainment and colorful light-up wheels that can be adjusted for growing children. It sends speeding alerts and notifies riders when they’re traversing spotty surfaces to slow down, which may help avoid accidents. Plus, the LED headlights on either side of the board allow for extra visibility while riding at night. Overall this is an enjoyable, swift e-scooter for kids and teens who want to explore the neighborhood or zip back and forth around campus. Helmet, knee, and elbow pads are recommended and sold separately. Price at time of publish: $150 Max speed: 7–9 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 2.5 hours | Weight: 17.6 pounds | Weight capacity: 132 pounds | Battery type: 25.2V Lithium-ion

Best for Adult Beginners Okai Neon II Electric Scooter 25 Miles Operating Bestbuy View On Amazon View On Best Buy Why We Love It: This lighter e-scooter model has a plethora of impressive features considering its price, plus it folds with one click and is easy to carry. What to Consider: Riders may have to wait upwards of five to six hours to fully charge this model. Considering its comfortable ride, user-friendly app, informative display, and bright head and tail lights for additional safety, the Okai Neon 2 is a dependable choice for adult riders who are new to e-scootering. With both an electronic brake and a classic disc brake at the rear, this Okai scooter stands a minimal chance of ever flipping over. Not only does this model possess a lightweight body that’s convenient for transport, it also comes equipped with a cushioned silicone pad, hidden shock absorber, and rear honeycomb tire for added stability and durability. Suitable for short-distance travel, it is a solid choice for stress-free commuting, leisurely exploration, or running local errands. We also appreciate the gradual learning curve provided by its three different riding modes: economy, sport, and pedestrian. The warranty is one year, both for parts and labor. Price at time of publish: $400 Max speed: 15.5 miles per hour | Length of battery charge: 25 miles | Weight: 35.27 pounds | Weight capacity: 220 pounds | Battery type: 36V lithium ion