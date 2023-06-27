Travel Products Luggage + Bags Top-rated Luggage Is Already 72% Off Ahead of Prime Day, Including Samsonite, Travelpro, and More Save big on carry-ons, checked bags, and weekenders. By Taylor Fox Taylor Fox Taylor Fox is a Commerce Updates Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products. Taylor holds a Master’s in Geography and has been a writer and editor for over seven years. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on June 27, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article View All In This Article Best Overall Deals Best Suitcase Deals Best Luggage Set Deals Best Travel Backpack Deals Best Duffel Bag Deals Best Weekender Bag and Hip Belt Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Amazon Prime Day officially begins July 11 and runs through July 12, but you can still prep for your next vacation with amazing deals on luggage now. With savings on hardside luggage, softside luggage, duffel and weekender bags, carry-ons, and more, you won't want to miss these great savings up to 72 percent off. Our top luggage picks on sale include the 62-percent-off Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag and 58-percent-off American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage 4-piece Set. And the biggest discount we found was on this Rockland carry-on that's a whopping 72 percent off. With so many additional deals, you're sure to find exactly what you need to stay organized and stress-free on your next trip. We've searched Amazon's deals to find the best sales on luggage that you can buy now before the official sale begins. Amazon account to access the best deals. https://www.travelandleisure.com/amazon-prime-day-2023-best-early-deals-editors-picks-7551976 Best Overall Deals Amazon Whether you prefer to check a bag or carry on, are planning an international trip or a quick weekend getaway, the best options for luggage are now on sale. Families or heavy packers are sure to love the Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set for just $48 for two bags or the American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage 4-piece Set for $80. Meanwhile, light packers can’t go wrong with the $54 Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag or Yorepek Travel Backpack for just $27. Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, $58 (originally $120) American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage, $100 (originally $220) Rockland Safari Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, $46 (originally $160) Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set, $48 (originally $95) American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage 4-piece Set, $80 (originally $190) Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set, $88 (originally $219) Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Luggage, $150 (originally $270) Cluci Backpack Purse, $40 (originally $60) Yorepek Travel Backpack, $27 with on-site coupon (originally $60) Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag, $54 (originally $140) Best Suitcase Deals Amazon From hardside to softside, we’ve gathered the most durable and portable suitcases now on sale. The Wrangler Hardside Spinner Luggage is now just $40 while the Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Luggage is on sale for $170. For carry-on bags, you can’t go wrong with Traveler's Choice Pagosa Indestructible Hardshell Expandable Spinner Luggage, now 25 percent off, or Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage, now 20 percent off. Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable, $168 (originally $230) Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Luggage, $150 (originally $270) Wrangler Hardside Spinner Luggage, $40 (originally $50) Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, $58 (originally $120) Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage, $136 (originally $170) Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage, $108 (originally $160) American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage, $100 (originally $220) Traveler's Choice Pagosa Indestructible Hardshell Expandable Spinner Luggage, $82 (originally $111) Rockland Safari Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, $46 (originally $160) Best Luggage Set Deals Amazon If you’re a luggage-lover who needs everything to match, or planning a big family vacation and need multiple bags, investing in a luggage set is the best way for you to prepare for your getaway. Larger sets like the American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage 4-piece Set are now just $80 (that’s just $20 apiece!) while the two-piece Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Luggage is now only $158. For traveling with kiddos, look no further than the Travelers Club 5 Piece Kids' Luggage Set that has everything you’ll need for just $68. Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set, $48 (originally $95) American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage 4-piece Set, $80 (originally $190) Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set, $88 (originally $219) Kenneth Cole Out of Bounds Lightweight Durable Hardshell 4-wheel Spinner Cabin Size Travel Suitcase, $136 (originally $200) Samsonite Evolve SE Hardside Expandable Luggage, $299 (originally $510) Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Luggage, $331 (originally $780) Travelers Club 5 Piece Kids' Luggage Set, $68 (originally $89) Beow Luggage Sets Expandable Lightweight Suitcases, $200 (originally $260) Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Luggage, $158 (originally $200) Best Travel Backpack Deals Amazon Everyone loves a good backpack. For day trips, weekend adventures, or even daily commutes, be sure to pick up a well-organized, durable, and stylish backpack to hold all of your essentials. For stylish and versatile backpacks, consider the $40 Cluci Backpack Purse or $27 Yalundisi Vintage Backpack. Rugged travelers are sure to love the large-capacity $45 Asenlin 40L Travel Backpack. Cluci Backpack Purse, $40 (originally $60) Volher Laptop Backpack, $32 (originally $50) Bagsmart Laptop Backpack, $28 (originally $40) Yorepek Travel Backpack, $27 with on-site coupon (originally $60) Yalundisi Vintage Backpack, $27 (originally $36) Ogio 411087 Bolt Pack, $99 (originally $130) Lovevook Laptop Backpack, $22 with on-site coupon (originally $42) Shrradoo Anti Theft Laptop Backpack, $23 with on-site coupon (originally $40) Asenlin 40L Travel Backpack, $45 (originally $80) Best Duffel Bag Deals Amazon From carry-ons to weekend trips, a good duffel bag can be used for pretty much any occasion while traveling. Enjoy the lightweight Adidas Defender 4 Duffel Bag or Under Armour Unisex Undeniable 5.0 Duffel Bag, both now 20 percent off or more. Other sturdy duffel bags that can even be suitable to use as checked luggage include the 62-percent-off Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag and the $37 Bagsmart Travel Duffel Bag. Adidas Defender 4 Duffel Bag, $39 (originally $55) Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Small Travel Duffle Bag, $50 (originally $90) Felipe Varela 65L Duffel Bag, $20 (originally $29) Under Armour Unisex Undeniable 5.0 Duffel Bag, $40 (originally $50) Redcamp Extra Large Duffel Bag, $20 (originally $30) Rockland Duffel Bag, $20 (originally $30) Bagsmart Travel Duffle Bag, $37 (originally $48) Amazon Basics Large Nylon Duffel Bag, $23 (originally $31) Puma Women's Evercat Candidate Duffel Bag, $27 (originally $40) Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag, $54 (originally $140) Best Weekender Bag and Hip Belt Deals Amazon Small-capacity bags can be more useful than you think when you’re heading off on your next vacation. A high-quality weekender bag like the 37-percent-off Bagodi Gym Bag for Women can be used as a personal item, primary luggage for shorter trips, or even packed into larger luggage to hold all of your inevitable souvenirs. Belt bags like the 21-percent-off Kipling Women's Presto Up Waist Pack can also be extremely helpful for keeping your items safe and secure while traveling. Etronik Weekender Overnight Bag, $40 (originally $50) Bagodi Gym Bag for Women, $29 (originally $46) Celvetch Weekender Bags for Women, $26 (originally $28) Rosegin Weekender Travel Bag, $34 (originally $40) Ibfun Weekender Bags for Women, $43 (originally $80) Wogarl Weekender Bags for Women, $36 (originally $53) Waterfly Fanny Pack Waist Bag, $18 with on-site coupon (originally $26) Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag, $16 (originally $24) Adidas Unisex Must Have Waist Pack, $19 (originally $30) Kipling Women's Presto Up Waist Pack, $51 (originally $64) Be sure to check out these deals before the Prime Day Sale starts, and stay tuned for the actual savings event, which begins July 11. 