Top-rated Luggage Is Already 72% Off Ahead of Prime Day, Including Samsonite, Travelpro, and More

Amazon Prime Day officially begins July 11 and runs through July 12, but you can still prep for your next vacation with amazing deals on luggage now. With savings on hardside luggage, softside luggage, duffel and weekender bags, carry-ons, and more, you won’t want to miss these great savings up to 72 percent off.

Our top luggage picks on sale include the 62-percent-off Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag and 58-percent-off American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage 4-piece Set. And the biggest discount we found was on this Rockland carry-on that’s a whopping 72 percent off. With so many additional deals, you’re sure to find exactly what you need to stay organized and stress-free on your next trip. We’ve searched Amazon’s deals to find the best sales on luggage that you can buy now before the official sale begins. Shoppers do not need to be Amazon Prime members in order to enjoy the sale, but you can sign up for a (free!) Amazon account to access the best deals.

Best Overall Deals

Whether you prefer to check a bag or carry on, are planning an international trip or a quick weekend getaway, the best options for luggage are now on sale. Families or heavy packers are sure to love the Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set for just $48 for two bags or the American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage 4-piece Set for $80. Meanwhile, light packers can’t go wrong with the $54 Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag or Yorepek Travel Backpack for just $27.

Best Suitcase Deals

From hardside to softside, we’ve gathered the most durable and portable suitcases now on sale. The Wrangler Hardside Spinner Luggage is now just $40 while the Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Luggage is on sale for $170. For carry-on bags, you can’t go wrong with Traveler's Choice Pagosa Indestructible Hardshell Expandable Spinner Luggage, now 25 percent off, or Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage, now 20 percent off.

Best Luggage Set Deals

If you’re a luggage-lover who needs everything to match, or planning a big family vacation and need multiple bags, investing in a luggage set is the best way for you to prepare for your getaway. Larger sets like the American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage 4-piece Set are now just $80 (that’s just $20 apiece!) while the two-piece Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Luggage is now only $158. For traveling with kiddos, look no further than the Travelers Club 5 Piece Kids' Luggage Set that has everything you’ll need for just $68.

Best Travel Backpack Deals

Everyone loves a good backpack. For day trips, weekend adventures, or even daily commutes, be sure to pick up a well-organized, durable, and stylish backpack to hold all of your essentials. For stylish and versatile backpacks, consider the $40 Cluci Backpack Purse or $27 Yalundisi Vintage Backpack. Rugged travelers are sure to love the large-capacity $45 Asenlin 40L Travel Backpack.

Best Duffel Bag Deals

From carry-ons to weekend trips, a good duffel bag can be used for pretty much any occasion while traveling. Enjoy the lightweight Adidas Defender 4 Duffel Bag or Under Armour Unisex Undeniable 5.0 Duffel Bag, both now 20 percent off or more. Other sturdy duffel bags that can even be suitable to use as checked luggage include the 62-percent-off Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag and the $37 Bagsmart Travel Duffel Bag.

Best Weekender Bag and Hip Belt Deals

Small-capacity bags can be more useful than you think when you’re heading off on your next vacation. A high-quality weekender bag like the 37-percent-off Bagodi Gym Bag for Women can be used as a personal item, primary luggage for shorter trips, or even packed into larger luggage to hold all of your inevitable souvenirs. Belt bags like the 21-percent-off Kipling Women's Presto Up Waist Pack can also be extremely helpful for keeping your items safe and secure while traveling.

Be sure to check out these deals before the Prime Day Sale starts, and stay tuned for the actual savings event, which begins July 11.

