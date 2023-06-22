Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Amazon Prime Day Deals The 35 Best Early Prime Day Deals for Golfers — Score Almost 80% Off on Gear and Apparel Callaway, Titleist, and Footjoy are all included. By Jen Ator Published on June 22, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington If you’re like most golfers, you’re always looking for ways to improve your game. From practice putts and buckets of balls at the driving range, to upgrading your gear and studying your upcoming course, every little detail matters. The downside? Golf is not a cheap game. Clubs, balls, gear, and accessories — they add up fast. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is kicking off early and the retailer has some amazing deals happening right now; you can save up to 79 percent on everything you need to step up your game this summer. Need to upgrade your clubs? Drivers, wedges, and everything in between from top brands like Wilson, TaylorMade, and Callaway are up to 45 percent off. And, if you like the idea of walking the course, but don’t want to lug your bag around, add the SereneLife Golf Bag Push Cart to your cart while it's up to 36 percent off. You’ll find deals on the Sklz Indoor Golf Hitting Mat, Titleist golf balls, the Bulex Golf Club Groove Sharpener, and more; prices start at $7. Or, maybe you need a style refresh before your next outing? Load up on men’s and women’s summer golf apparel staples, with prices starting at just $10. Some of the best deals are happening on moisture-wicking polo shirts, golf pants with UV protection, and lightweight layers for those early-morning rounds. Plus, you can save up to 62 percent off on select top-selling golf shoe styles from FootJoy. So, without further ado, here are 35 of the best early Prime Day golf deals, handpicked by an avid golfer, that you can shop right now. Remember, Prime members are privy to more savings and deals during the two-day savings event, which tees off on Tuesday, July 11 until Wednesday, July 12 at midnight PT. So head over to Amazon now to start your free 30-day trial before the sale starts. Best Early Golf Club and Ball Deals Amazon One of the first things I learned about golf: Titleist balls are the choice among the world’s greatest golfers — or, at least the greatest golfers in my eyes; they’re my dad’s go-tos. Right now, you can save on the Titleist Tour Speed Golf Balls, which are all-around high performers that can help golfers looking to improve their game without breaking their budget. Shave a few more strokes off your next round — and save up to 46 percent — by pairing them with the Wilson Harmonized Golf Wedge. New to the game and not ready for a steep investment? You really can't beat the value of Strata’s nine-piece set, which is perfect for beginners (and currently 15 percent off). Titleist Tour Speed Golf Balls, $37 (originally $42) Bridgestone Golf 2022 Tour B RXS Golf Balls, $38 (originally $50) Callaway Supersoft Max Golf Balls, $24 (originally $25) Strata Men’s Complete Golf Club Set, $255 (originally $300) Pinemeadow Pgx Offset Golf Fairway 3 Wood, $46 (originally $70) Wilson Harmonized Golf Lob Wedge, from $33 (originally $60) Callaway Golf Mavrik 22 Hybrid, $139 (originally $180) Callaway X Hot Driver, $157 (originally $250) Best Early Golf Accessory Deals Amazon In the game of golf, a lot of your success (or lack thereof) boils down to distance control. Do you know how far you can drive the ball? Can you sink the 6-foot putt? Improve your time and score on the course with the right accessories — like the popular Bulex Golf Club Groove Sharpener, which is 56 percent off and reviewers call a game-changer for cleaning the gunk on your wedges and irons. You can also save up to 33 percent on other must-have items like the Callaway 300 Pro Rangefinder and Arouy Cooler Bag — because really, what good is playing well if you don’t celebrate after? SereneLife Golf Bag Push Cart, from, $122 (originally $190) Callaway 300 Pro Slope Laser Golf Rangefinder, $200 (originally $300) Garmin Approach S12 GPS Golf Watch, $150 (originally $200) Sklz Golf Accelerator Pro Hitting Mat, $50 (originally $60) Bulex Golf Club Groove Sharpener, $7 (originally $16) Mrtlloa Golf Umbrella, $21 (originally $40) Arouy Golf Cooler Bag, $20 (originally $27) Callaway Men's Weather Spann Golf Glove, from $8 (originally $12) Best Early Golf Shoe Deals Amazon Like any other endurance sport, the right golf shoes are an important piece of the equation. Whether you’re teeing off on a dewy morning or playing a round in the pouring rain, stay dry and secure with the top-rated Adidas Traxion Lite Cleated Golf Shoes, which are up to 36 percent off and starting at $49. And, don’t sleep on the FootJoy sales: right now, you can save up to 62 percent off on women’s models and 23 percent on men's styles in the sport’s best-selling footwear. Adidas Men's Traxion Lite Max Wide Golf Shoes, from $49 (originally $75) Adidas Women's Summervent Spikeless Golf Shoes, from $59 (originally $90) Puma Men's Ignite Fasten8 Golf Shoes, $70 (originally $99) FootJoy Men's Fj Fuel Golf Shoes, $100 (originally $130) New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Contend Golf Shoes, from $80 (originally $100) FootJoy Women's Sport Retro Golf Shoes, from $50 (originally $130) Best Early Men’s Golf Apparel Amazon Dress like a pro during your next round with premium golf apparel designed with performance fabrics and sleek styles. Wardrobe essentials like sleek polos from Adidas and crisp golf shorts from Under Armour are up to 50 percent off. You can also save up to 41 percent off on summer-ready slacks from PGA Tour and refined slim-fit joggers from Amazon-loved brand Soothfeel. PGA Tour Men's Flat Front Golf Pants, $41 (originally $70) Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Shorts, $30 (originally $60) TravisMathew Men's Hefner 2.0 Shorts, from $40 (originally $85) Adidas Men's Space Dye Polo Shirt, $42 (originally $70) Soothfeel Men's Slim Fit Golf Joggers, $31 (originally $34) M Maelreg Dry Fit Golf Polo Shirt, $38 (originally $70) Puma Golf Men's Gamer Quarter Zip Jacket, $50 (originally $65) Best Early Women’s Golf Apparel Amazon Look good, feel good, play good, right? And thanks to the early Prime Day deals that are happening right now, you can stock up on all your favorite golf ensembles. Save up to 77 percent on women’s golf skirts, polo shirts, and breezy tanks from top brands like Callaway, PGA Tour, Puma, and more. Callaway Women's Opti-Dri Core Golf Polo Shirt, from $42 (originally $52) PGA Tour Women's Pull-on Golf Pants, $42 (originally $75) Adidas Women's Collared Dress, from $60 (originally $90) Puma Golf Women's Pwrshape Skirt, from $14 (originally $65) PGA Tour Women's Solid Golf Tank Top, $20 (originally $48) Vineyard Vines Women's Shep Half-Zip Shirt, $79 (originally $98) Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals 15 Expert-approved Hiking Boots and Sandals on Secret Sale for Under $100 Right Now at Amazon These Comfy Joggers Shoppers Call ‘Amazingly Soft’ Are Less Than $12 Each Ahead of Amazon Prime Day This ‘Perfect’ Travel Backpack Can Fit As Much As Your Carry-on Suitcase — and It’s 54% Off, but Not for Long