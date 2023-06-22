The 35 Best Early Prime Day Deals for Golfers — Score Almost 80% Off on Gear and Apparel

Callaway, Titleist, and Footjoy are all included.

By Jen Ator
Published on June 22, 2023 07:00AM EDT

If you’re like most golfers, you’re always looking for ways to improve your game. From practice putts and buckets of balls at the driving range, to upgrading your gear and studying your upcoming course, every little detail matters. The downside? Golf is not a cheap game. Clubs, balls, gear, and accessories — they add up fast. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is kicking off early and the retailer has some amazing deals happening right now; you can save up to 79 percent on everything you need to step up your game this summer. 

Need to upgrade your clubs? Drivers, wedges, and everything in between from top brands like Wilson, TaylorMade, and Callaway are up to 45 percent off. And, if you like the idea of walking the course, but don’t want to lug your bag around, add the SereneLife Golf Bag Push Cart to your cart while it's up to 36 percent off. You’ll find deals on the Sklz Indoor Golf Hitting Mat, Titleist golf balls, the Bulex Golf Club Groove Sharpener, and more; prices start at $7. 

Or, maybe you need a style refresh before your next outing? Load up on men’s and women’s summer golf apparel staples, with prices starting at just $10. Some of the best deals are happening on moisture-wicking polo shirts, golf pants with UV protection, and lightweight layers for those early-morning rounds. Plus, you can save up to 62 percent off on select top-selling golf shoe styles from FootJoy. 

So, without further ado, here are 35 of the best early Prime Day golf deals, handpicked by an avid golfer, that you can shop right now. Remember, Prime members are privy to more savings and deals during the two-day savings event, which tees off on Tuesday, July 11 until Wednesday, July 12 at midnight PT. So head over to Amazon now to start your free 30-day trial before the sale starts. 

Best Early Golf Club and Ball Deals 

Amazon Prime Day Callaway Golf Mavrik 22 Hybrid

Amazon

One of the first things I learned about golf: Titleist balls are the choice among the world’s greatest golfers — or, at least the greatest golfers in my eyes; they’re my dad’s go-tos. Right now, you can save on the Titleist Tour Speed Golf Balls, which are all-around high performers that can help golfers looking to improve their game without breaking their budget. Shave a few more strokes off your next round — and save up to 46 percent — by pairing them with the Wilson Harmonized Golf Wedge. New to the game and not ready for a steep investment? You really can't beat the value of Strata’s nine-piece set, which is perfect for beginners (and currently 15 percent off).

Best Early Golf Accessory Deals

Amazon Prime Day SereneLife SereneLife

Amazon

In the game of golf, a lot of your success (or lack thereof) boils down to distance control. Do you know how far you can drive the ball? Can you sink the 6-foot putt? ​​Improve your time and score  on the course with the right accessories — like the popular Bulex Golf Club Groove Sharpener, which is 56 percent off and reviewers call a game-changer for cleaning the gunk on your wedges and irons. You can also save up to 33 percent on other must-have items like the Callaway 300 Pro Rangefinder and Arouy Cooler Bag — because really, what good is playing well if you don’t celebrate after?

Best Early Golf Shoe Deals

Amazon Prime Day FootJoy Men's Fj Fuel Golf Shoe

Amazon

Like any other endurance sport, the right golf shoes are an important piece of the equation. Whether you’re teeing off on a dewy morning or playing a round in the pouring rain, stay dry and secure with the top-rated Adidas Traxion Lite Cleated Golf Shoes, which are up to 36 percent off and starting at $49. And, don’t sleep on the FootJoy sales: right now, you can save up to 62 percent off on women’s models and 23 percent on men's styles in the sport’s best-selling footwear.  

Best Early Men’s Golf Apparel

Amazon Prime Day Golf Shirts for Men Dry Fit Short Sleeve Print Performance Moisture Wicking Polo Shirt

Amazon

Dress like a pro during your next round with premium golf apparel designed with performance fabrics and sleek styles. Wardrobe essentials like sleek polos from Adidas and crisp golf shorts from Under Armour are up to 50 percent off. You can also save up to 41 percent off on summer-ready slacks from PGA Tour and refined slim-fit joggers from Amazon-loved brand Soothfeel

Best Early Women’s Golf Apparel

Amazon Prime Day adidas Women's Dress

Amazon

Look good, feel good, play good, right? And thanks to the early Prime Day deals that are happening right now, you can stock up on all your favorite golf ensembles. Save up to 77 percent on women’s golf skirts, polo shirts, and breezy tanks from top brands like Callaway, PGA Tour, Puma, and more.

