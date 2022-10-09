16 Cute and Cozy Fall Dresses on Sale Ahead of Amazon’s October Prime Day

If you’re still mourning the end of summer, the fact that it’s nearly mid-October might come as a shock — but, believe it or not, autumn is fully underway. And that means that if you haven’t already switched out your t-shirts and shorts for warmer clothes, you might want to get started, as the weather is changing fast. Thankfully, there are tons of stylish, top-rated dresses available on Amazon that are perfect for the colder temperatures and on sale starting at just $27.

Whether you're looking for an option for an upcoming event or trip, or you simply want to refresh your office or everyday rotation with a pick (or two or three!), you can get ahead of the holiday shopping craze — and shop Black Friday-level deals, well, now — thanks to the first-ever Amazon Prime Early Access Sale on October 11 and 12. Although the 48-hour event is just days away, the mega retailer has already rewarded Prime members with some serious markdowns in anticipation of the event — and luckily there are so many price slashes on fall- and winter-ready dresses.

Dresses may seem like warm-weather outfit choices, but there are plenty of options that offer more coverage, protection against the elements, and are fits for chillier days — from ones featuring cozy turtleneck features and oversized, slouchy fits to others with long sleeves or below-the-knee lengths. Check out some of our favorite fall and winter dresses from Amazon — all of which currently boast not just glowing reviews, but also steep discounts.

Psst, and remember that while the Prime Early Access Sale is not exclusive to Amazon Prime members, they will have access to all the best early deals, day-of sales, and post-event markdowns. The good news is that there's still plenty of time to become a Prime member before October 11. Start your free 30-day trial today so you don't miss out on the retailer's fall Prime Day.

Best Midi Dress Deals

Kranda Women’s Smocked Ruffle Midi Dress



This v-neck midi features puff sleeves, a smocked bodice, and numerous color options — but this pumpkin spice hue is especially appropriate for the season. “I feel like this dress would be flattering on literally any body type,” wrote one shopper. “Super comfortable and so pretty!”

Zesica Women’s Smocked Floral Tiered Midi Dress

This smocked, flowing tiered midi dress is available in 26 pretty colors and has an elegant crew neck. Pair it with booties and a light jacket when the temperatures start to dip. “It adapts perfectly to any type of body,” said a reviewer, adding that it’s “perfect for fall.”

Viottiset Women’s Batwing Knit Sweater Midi Dress

This sexy and elegant midi with bat wings and a low neckline comes in a whopping 37 colors. The tie cinches your waist, while the body-hugging fabric showcases your curves. It’s a look that’s “perfect for the fall and into winter,” shared a customer, also praising the “thick and breathable” material.

Maggeer Smocked Floral Tiered Midi Dress

How lovely is this smocked and tiered midi? The long sleeves and midi length offer coverage for cold days and the green print acts as a neutral for everyday wear. “This is honestly the most confident I've felt in a new clothing item in a while,” reported a fan. “I could wear it all day, every day!”

Best Maxi Dress Deals

Merokeety Women’s Plaid Empire Waist Maxi

This long-sleeve maxi boasts an empire waist, pockets, and 12 different color and pattern options — and the buffalo check skirt pictured feels very on-point for holiday parties. Shoppers said it’s “perfect for the holidays” and that it has a “beautiful fit.”

Auselily Women Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress

Amazon reviewers praised this great dress for how “it’s cute, comfortable, and fits perfectly.” The soft material, maxi length, and pockets make it the perfect addition to any travel wardrobe since it can be easily dressed up or down. Get it in sizes up to 6XL-plus, as well as in 36 colors.

Blencot Women’s Floral Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress

This gorgeous floral, v-neck maxi is ideal for fall and winter weddings, thanks to the elegant chiffon fabric and romantic cut and pattern, and it comes in 19 color options. “I felt beautiful in it and it was so comfortable and flowy,” wrote one recent buyer.

Btfbm Women’s Tiered Crewneck Maxi Dress

This beautiful maxi with ruffle short sleeves comes in 11 unique patterns and has a flowing, smocked bottom. “I was looking for a dress that was work appropriate but also cute enough to wear out and about,” shared a wearer. “This dress is perfect!”

Best Mini Dress Deals

Exlura Women’s Cold Shoulder Knit Mini Dress

This unique, stretchy cold-shoulder mini with mock neck is available in four sophisticated colors. “This dress is so comfortable,” raved a fan “The material is soft and lightweight. I’ve received many compliments.”

Levi’s Women’s Ellie Denim Dress

For a more casual look, check out this denim, buttoned mini featuring a high neckline and long sleeves. “It’s a timeless dress — there are so many ways to wear it,” noted a customer, highlighting the length and material in particular.

BTFBM Women Ruched Wrap Satin Short Dress

This ruched long-sleeve wrap dress is perfect for fall and winter parties, and it comes in 16 gorgeous colors. “Great quality, comfortable and true to size,” attested one shopper, adding, “I wore it to a wedding and received several compliments!”

Happy Sailed Women Long-Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress

With more than 4,000 five-star ratings, Amazon reviewers called this lovely ruffle, long-sleeve mini “perfect,” saying that they “love everything about this dress: the pattern, the fit, how it flows.” Top it off with a leather or denim jacket and a knee-high boot, and you’ll be fall-ready.

Best Sweater Dress Deals

Logene Women’s Turtleneck Balloon-Sleeve Sweater Dress

Another great turtleneck look, this sweater dress features balloon sleeves and tons of color choices. “I wanted a cute oversized sweater dress and this was it!” reported a fan. “I felt so comfortable, the color is amazing, and the length of the sweater is great.”

Anrabess Oversized Cable Knit Chunky Pullover Sweater Dress

This oversized cable knit sweater dress is so warm and cozy you’ll never want to take it off. “I love this sweater! It's a perfect mid-weight for fall, and a cute style,” wrote one customer, adding that “the length is ideal for leggings or skinny jeans if you don't want to wear it as a dress.”

Blencot Women’s Turtleneck Cable Knit Pullover Sweater Dress

There’s so much to love about this chunky turtleneck cable knit sweater dress with buttons at the neck that comes in 26 colors. “It’s super cute and extremely comfortable,” raved one shopper. “I’m ordering another one in a different color.”

Rocorose Women's Turtleneck Ribbed Elbow Long-Sleeve Knit Sweater Dress

Stay warm and cozy in this long-sleeve, turtleneck pullover sweater dress, available in 27 color options, including stripes. One five-star reviewer reported, “It fits me very well, is flattering, and is comfortable to wear.” They added, “It will be great as a fall/winter dress. Definitely a wonderful addition to my wardrobe!”

