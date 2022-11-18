The 68 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 82% Off

Comfortable shoes are always in style for travel — whether your destination involves sightseeing, sports, or idle strolling. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday on the horizon, you might be planning to stock up your shoe wardrobe at wallet-friendly price points.

Here’s some good news: Given that retailers treat Black Friday and Cyber Monday more like season-wide opportunities rather than specific dates on which to push limited-time deals, you don’t even have to wait for Thanksgiving week to officially begin to score deep discounts on comfortable shoes of all types

Major online retailers are already posting serious markdowns on comfy footwear from sandals and water shoes to running shoes and snow boots. Sales up to 82 percent off are already live at Amazon, Zappos, Nordstrom, Target, Macy’s, and more. And if you're feeling overwhelmed at the prospect of scrolling through endless mind-numbing sale sections, we're here to help with this curated list. 

These men’s New Balance heritage sneakers, marked down to $50, make for the ultimate supportive walking shoe for exploring cities on foot, while you can also grab these sleek women’s Adidas running shoes to tackle your workouts. Even comfy, cloud-like footwear from Hoka, which is rarely discounted, is on sale with prices starting at $128 (originally $160). One of the best deals we've spotted is on a pair of canvas sneakers from Cole Haan with memory foam footbeds that are a whopping 82 percent off (so they can be yours for $25).

For hikers and trekking enthusiasts, these popular Merrell Men's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot are 48 percent off, bringing their price tag to just $75 (originally $145). Women can score these waterproof Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Shoes that come in so many pretty colors for $71 right now (that’s a 30 percent discount). Plus, Amazon’s best-selling trail runners from Asics are just $50 and have 31,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers noting they even double as hikers. 

Heading for somewhere cold? Prices on warm boots have also been slashed, including these Moon Boots and ​​Bearpaw Women's Puffy Boots, which start at just $42. Our list also covers dressier and more fashion-forward options, like these lug sole Chelsea boots from Marc Fisher that are 65 percent off and these men’s chukka boots from Clarks, which are nearly half off at just $55.

In all, here are 68 of the best deals on comfortable shoes ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday that will keep your feet pampered and pain-free wherever you may roam.

Amazon

Adidas Women's Edge Lux 5 Running Shoe

Amazon’s massive inventory includes every kind of comfortable shoe for men and women, with many appealing name-brand options on sale up to nearly 50 percent off — or even more. Plus, you can even get some of them home for $0 upfront with Amazon’s try before you buy option. Comfy and cute women’s Ecco sneaker boots are nearly 50 percent off — and perfect for all of your cold-weather trips — while men can score these sleek leather sneakers from Cole Haan for 53 percent off ($70 right now), which can be easily dressed up or down on vacation.

Nordstrom Rack

Padmia Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is an excellent source for comfortable shoes of the higher-end brand variety. Find more than 50 percent off cozy Uggs for men and women, including the UGG Fluff Yeah Animalia Slingback Sandals. You can also get footwear with a dressed-up look and comfy feel, like these platform leather-looking platform Chelsea boots from Same Edelman up to 53 percent off, bringing their price to $84. But, the best deal is on these now-$25 canvas sneakers from Cole Haan with their memory foam footbeds to keep you comfortable and pain free on long travel days (that’s discount of 82 percent!). 

Target

Minnetonka Women's Suede Camp Collar Scuff Slide Slippers

Target

Target has a wide range of substantially discounted comfy shoes for women and men — including Reebok, Mizuno, and Dockers — as well as a holiday price match guarantee to protect your purchase. If you shop with a Target credit card, you save an additional 5 percent. Right now, we’re seeing the best deals on women’s slippers from Minnetonka and toasty puffy boots from Bearpaw for as little as $40 — which both make perfect holiday gifts, And men can get classic white sneakers from Reebok for just $52, which is a total steal.

Macy’s

Morrison Sneakers

Macy's

Macy’s is currently offering some of the deepest discounts we have seen on a wide range of comfortable shoes for women and men. There are tons of markdowns on women's fashionable winter boots from brands such as Coach and Calvin Klein starting at $59, as well as comfortable walking sneakers from Skechers and Naturalizer. And men can score everything from comfy Timberland and Adidas sneakers to Levi’s chukka styles and Weatherproof Vintage duck boots, starting at just $30.

Vionic

BELLA TOE POST SANDAL

Vionic

This podiatrist-approved brand even gets Oprah’s endorsement. Some of its fan-favorite slippers, sandals, and sneakers are up to 50 percent off right now (with a few finds like the Dream slipper even hovering around 70 percent off). Find Dream Slippers marked down to just $20 and Beach Pismo Casual Sneakers for $38.

