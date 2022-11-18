Best Products The 68 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 82% Off Supportive and stylish walking shoes, hiking boots, slippers and more are deeply discounted at retailers including Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, and Zappos. By Alesandra Dubin Alesandra Dubin Instagram Twitter Website Alesandra Dubin is an LA-based lifestyle writer and editor. As a veteran digital journalist, she's covered travel, food, parenting, and more for over 15 years. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, TripSavvy, and countless other online and print outlets. An avid traveler, she often trots the globe with her husband and their twins. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at @alicedubin. Alesandra holds a master's degree in journalism with an emphasis on cultural reporting and criticism from NYU, and a bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley. Comfortable shoes are always in style for travel — whether your destination involves sightseeing, sports, or idle strolling. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday on the horizon, you might be planning to stock up your shoe wardrobe at wallet-friendly price points. Here's some good news: Given that retailers treat Black Friday and Cyber Monday more like season-wide opportunities rather than specific dates on which to push limited-time deals, you don't even have to wait for Thanksgiving week to officially begin to score deep discounts on comfortable shoes of all types. Major online retailers are already posting serious markdowns on comfy footwear from sandals and water shoes to running shoes and snow boots. Sales up to 82 percent off are already live at Amazon, Zappos, Nordstrom, Target, Macy’s, and more. And if you're feeling overwhelmed at the prospect of scrolling through endless mind-numbing sale sections, we're here to help with this curated list. These men’s New Balance heritage sneakers, marked down to $50, make for the ultimate supportive walking shoe for exploring cities on foot, while you can also grab these sleek women’s Adidas running shoes to tackle your workouts. Even comfy, cloud-like footwear from Hoka, which is rarely discounted, is on sale with prices starting at $128 (originally $160). One of the best deals we've spotted is on a pair of canvas sneakers from Cole Haan with memory foam footbeds that are a whopping 82 percent off (so they can be yours for $25). This Celeb-loved Comfy Shoe Brand Never Goes on Sale — but We Have a Special Promo Code That Gives You 20% Off For hikers and trekking enthusiasts, these popular Merrell Men's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot are 48 percent off, bringing their price tag to just $75 (originally $145). Women can score these waterproof Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Shoes that come in so many pretty colors for $71 right now (that’s a 30 percent discount). Plus, Amazon’s best-selling trail runners from Asics are just $50 and have 31,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers noting they even double as hikers. Heading for somewhere cold? Prices on warm boots have also been slashed, including these Moon Boots and Bearpaw Women's Puffy Boots, which start at just $42. Our list also covers dressier and more fashion-forward options, like these lug sole Chelsea boots from Marc Fisher that are 65 percent off and these men’s chukka boots from Clarks, which are nearly half off at just $55. In all, here are 68 of the best deals on comfortable shoes ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday that will keep your feet pampered and pain-free wherever you may roam. Amazon Amazon’s massive inventory includes every kind of comfortable shoe for men and women, with many appealing name-brand options on sale up to nearly 50 percent off — or even more. Plus, you can even get some of them home for $0 upfront with Amazon’s try before you buy option. Comfy and cute women’s Ecco sneaker boots are nearly 50 percent off — and perfect for all of your cold-weather trips — while men can score these sleek leather sneakers from Cole Haan for 53 percent off ($70 right now), which can be easily dressed up or down on vacation. Adidas Women’s Edge Lux Running Shoe, $50 (originally $85) Asics Women's Gel-Venture 7 Running Shoes, $50 (originally $70) Merrell Women's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe, $59 (originally $110) Sperry Women’s Crest Vibe Sneaker, $38 (originally $60) Skechers Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love Ballet Flat, $25 (originally $42) Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Madison Sneaker, $57 (originally $80) Ecco Women’s Soft Slip-On Boot Sneaker, $87 (originally $170) Athlefit Women's Wedge Boots, $45 (originally $90) Sperry Women's Saltwater Emboss Wool Boots, $69 (originally $120) Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Shoes, $71 (originally $100) Duoyangijiasha Women’s Snow Boots, $32 (originally $50) Puma Grip Fusion Pro 3.0 Men’s Golf Shoes, $72 (originally $95) Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker, $45 (originally $65) Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers, $70 (originally $150) Keen Men’s Uneek Sandal, $95 (originally $140) Rockport Men's Eureka Walking Shoe, $59 (originally $100) Clarks Men's Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot, $55 (originally $100) Timberland Men's Anti-Fatigue Hiking Waterproof Leather Mt. Maddsen Boot, $90 (originally $115) Merrell Men's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot, $75 (originally $145) Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack is an excellent source for comfortable shoes of the higher-end brand variety. Find more than 50 percent off cozy Uggs for men and women, including the UGG Fluff Yeah Animalia Slingback Sandals. You can also get footwear with a dressed-up look and comfy feel, like these platform leather-looking platform Chelsea boots from Same Edelman up to 53 percent off, bringing their price to $84. But, the best deal is on these now-$25 canvas sneakers from Cole Haan with their memory foam footbeds to keep you comfortable and pain free on long travel days (that’s discount of 82 percent!). Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker, $25 (originally $140) UGG Fluff Yeah Animalia Slingback Sandal, $50 (originally $110) UGG Constantine Satin Ribbon Boot, $110 (originally $170) Naturalizer Catherine Women’s Lace-Up Lug Sole Boot, $70 (originally $140) Marc Fisher Padmia Lug Sole Chelsea Boot, $80 (originally $229) Sam Edelman Lulia Chelsea Boot, $84 (originally $180) Blondo Daisy Waterproof Lug Sole Boot, $50 (originally $130) Blondo Daisy Waterproof Lug Sole Boot, $50 (originally $130) Dr. Martens Jadon Abruzzo Faux Fur Lined Lug Sole Combat Boot, $119 (originally $210) Lucky Brand Ressy Boot, $48 (originally $80) Tory Burch Colorblock Tall Suede Block Heel Boot, $287 (originally $698) Tommy Hilfiger Phero Sneaker, $23 (originally $75) Cole Haan Grand Plus Essex Distance Knit Ox Sneaker, $56 (originally $140) Skechers Stamina Airy SR Sneaker, $39 (originally $85) Zanzara Drogo Wingtip Lug Sole Boot, $120 (originally $295) Zerxposur Alaska Waterproof Boot, $49 (originally $95) Birkenstock Women’s Arizona Wool Sandal, $63 (originally $100) Target Target Target has a wide range of substantially discounted comfy shoes for women and men — including Reebok, Mizuno, and Dockers — as well as a holiday price match guarantee to protect your purchase. If you shop with a Target credit card, you save an additional 5 percent. Right now, we’re seeing the best deals on women’s slippers from Minnetonka and toasty puffy boots from Bearpaw for as little as $40 — which both make perfect holiday gifts, And men can get classic white sneakers from Reebok for just $52, which is a total steal. Minnetonka Women's Suede Camp Collar Scuff Slide Slippers, $40 (originally $59) Cloudwalkers Women’s Wide-Fit Rachel Cold Weather Boot, $60 (originally $119) RockDove Women’sFaux Leather House Bootie, $33 (originally $47) Bearpaw Women's Puffy Boots, $42 (originally $70) Reebok Classic Renaissance Men’s Sneakers, $52 (originally $65) Dockers Men's Soren SupremeFlex Outdoor Sandal, $30 (originally $70) Mio Marino Men's Buckle Tread Casual Loafers, $35 (originally $50) Mizuno Men's Tc-02 Training Shoe, $76 (originally $95) Macy’s Macy's Macy’s is currently offering some of the deepest discounts we have seen on a wide range of comfortable shoes for women and men. There are tons of markdowns on women's fashionable winter boots from brands such as Coach and Calvin Klein starting at $59, as well as comfortable walking sneakers from Skechers and Naturalizer. And men can score everything from comfy Timberland and Adidas sneakers to Levi’s chukka styles and Weatherproof Vintage duck boots, starting at just $30. Skechers Women’s Go Walk Walking Sneakers, $50 (originally $75) Naturalizer Women’s Morrison Sneakers, $63 (originally $99) Calvin Klein Women's Deniece Block Heel Ankle Booties, $59 (originally $119) White Mountain Women's Cozy Faux Shearling Booties, $40 (originally $79) Guess Women's Hestia Lug Sole Chelsea Booties, $50 (originally $99) Sperry Women's Saltwater Duck Booties, Created for Macy's, $60 (originally $120) Timberland Women's Courmayeur Valley 6" Faux Fur Waterproof Lug Sole Boots, $105 (originally $175) Coach Joy Lug-Sole Booties, $150 (originally $250) Easy Spirit Women's Larime Ankle Booties, $75 (originally $150) Ryka Women's Brae Cold Weather Boots, $60 (originally $100) Adidas Men's Swift Run Casual Sneakers from Finish Line, $75 (originally $90) Timberland Men's Davis Chukka Sneakers, $60 (originally $90) Fila Men’s A Low Casual Sneakers, $30 (originally $70) Clarks Men's Bradley Step Slip-On, $60 (originally $100) Deer Stags Men's Rockland Memory Foam Chelsea Boot, $30 (originally $90) Levi’s Men's Dean WX UL Faux-Leather Rugged Casual Hiker Chukka Boots, $30 (originally 80) Weatherproof Vintage Men’s Duck Boots, $30 (originally $90) Nautica Men’s Visto Hiking Boots, $46 (originally $76) Vionic Vionic This podiatrist-approved brand even gets Oprah’s endorsement. 